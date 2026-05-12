Queen Camilla ‘was one of Kate Middleton’s fiercest critics’ in the beginning

Go back 25 years ago, when then-Kate Middleton had finally succeeded in throwing herself in Prince William’s path at St. Andrews, the university she suddenly applied to after William announced his university plans. Many within the royal family were okay-ish with Kate at the time because they saw her as William’s come-and-go college girlfriend, someone who would not stick around. They were surprised when Kate and Carole Middleton worked William like a rib, and they seemed equally surprised that Kate simply hung around, through several breakups and through William treating her like sh-t. During the decade-long Waity Years, it seems like Camilla Parker Bowles was Kate’s biggest critic. This is according to Christopher Andersen, author of Kate!, the new biography of the Princess of Wales.
Queen Camilla didn’t always think Kate Middleton was suited to be with a future king. The claim comes from author Christopher Andersen, whose new book “Kate!” explores the Princess of Wales’ rise from commoner to the heir’s wife and mother of the next in line. Andersen’s account is based on his reporting and sources and has not been independently confirmed by the palace.
“In the beginning, Camilla was one of Kate’s fiercest critics,” Andersen told Fox News Digital. “She did not think she was up to snuff, as it were. She was below the salt. She had no aristocratic blood.”
“Camilla always saw herself as the mistress of a king, not a queen,” Andersen claimed. “And she picked [Princess] Diana to be [King] Charles’ bride. So, she was very cognizant of the fact that a future king of England should have, she believed, a marriage to a royal personage, or at least a British aristocrat. Kate was none of those things, but she quickly became popular.”
He noted that Camilla’s early skepticism stemmed from concerns about royal tradition and social class. Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace for comment. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital, “We don’t comment on such books.”
According to Andersen’s book, Camilla “did object” to Kate’s “working-class roots” for a reason. Camilla is the granddaughter of a baron and a descendant of the Stuart bloodline, which ruled England from 1603 to 1714. Her great-grandmother, Alice Keppel, was also King Edward VII’s mistress, “an intimate connection to the royal family that Camilla had always taken immense pride in,” Andersen wrote. Unlike Kate, Camilla moved in royal circles throughout her life.
“Camilla had long lobbied on behalf of the highborn beauties with hyphenated names who swarmed around the heir,” wrote Andersen. “It was she, after all, who, along with another of Charles’ mistresses, Baroness Tryon, handpicked Lady Diana Spencer to become Charles’ bride,” Andersen wrote. He also claimed that an aristocrat with “homegrown blue blood” would be preferable than “a descendant of coal miners whose mother had grown up in public housing and once worked as a flight attendant.”
Camilla wasn’t the only one who questioned whether Kate could handle life behind palace doors.
“[Kate] has been with William for 25 years,” said Andersen. “People forget that. Don’t forget the ‘Waity Katie’ 10-year period there, where she put up with the slings and arrows of outrageous [comments] coming from every angle.
“The palace didn’t really want her. People like Camilla didn’t want her because they felt that she was too common to be the wife of a future king. And, of course, the press was vicious in England, portraying her family as a bunch of louts and criticizing [her mother] Carole Middleton for doing such horrible things as chewing gum while she was quitting smoking.”
According to Andersen’s book, Camilla was also wary of Carole, who was portrayed in the press as “a gauche opportunist,” a mother willing to do anything to ensure her daughter would marry a future king.
“Camilla, who felt she knew a schemer when she saw one, feared her mother,” wrote Andersen, referring to Carole. One former mistress of Charles also told Andersen that for Camilla, “it’s really all about [keeping] your friends close and your enemies closer. It’s her way of keeping her eye on you.”
[From Fox News]
One of my favorite theories or commentary threads about Camilla and the Middletons is that Camilla is THE reason why all of the blueblood women rejected William. Circa 2005-07, William dumped Kate several times to try his luck with those “highborn beauties with hyphenated names.” Those girls didn’t want William – they ran far away from him, encouraged by their highborn mothers who saw the way the Windsors treated Lady Diana Spencer. Camilla is, according to many royal theories, THE reason why William basically had to settle for Kate. True highborn aristocratic women avoided getting involved with William because they didn’t want to end up being treated like sh-t by the institution, by Camilla, and by William. Something else I’ve always believed is that Diana, had she lived, would have seen straight through the Middleton grift. Diana would have had little time for Carole. Meanwhile, Camilla seeing Carole as a schemer… lol, pot, kettle, etc.
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13/11/2022. London, United Kingdom. Camilla, Queen Consort and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales , at the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 737222018, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
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13/11/2022. London, United Kingdom. Camilla, Queen Consort and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, at the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 737222202, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Picture date: Monday March 10, 2025,Image: 974325849, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.
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Camera Press Rota 04819872. Charles, His Majesty The King leads the UK in the annual two-minute silence to remember those who have fallen and suffered in conflict at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. The King is joined by members of The Royal Family, the Prime Minister, senior politicians and faith representatives to mark the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.,Image: 1051386432, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joanne Davidson/Avalon
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Camera Press Rota 04819885. Charles, His Majesty The King leads the UK in the annual two-minute silence to remember those who have fallen and suffered in conflict at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. The King is joined by members of The Royal Family, the Prime Minister, senior politicians and faith representatives to mark the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.,Image: 1051386474, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joanne Davidson/Avalon
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Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph, London, UK, 09 November 2025.,Image: 1051601978, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Restrictions:
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: King Charles III (second right) and Queen Camilla (R) with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince Of Wales (far left) as they watch a military procession during the ceremonial welcome for the state visit to the UK at Windsor Castle on December 03, 2025 in Windsor, England. The President of the Federal Republic of Germany, accompanied by Ms. Elke Büdenbender, are paying a State Visit to the United Kingdom as the guests of Their Majesties The King and Queen. The visit is the first from Germany in 27 years and will be marked with ceremonial visits, an address to the UK parliament and a banquet.,Image: 1056240126, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Carl Court/Avalon
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Queen Camilla (right) speaks to Rose Cholmondeley (left) and Charlotte Tilbury (centre) as she attends the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the event.
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Members of the royal family attend the 2025 National Service Of Remembrance At The Cenotaph, London
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Members of the British royal family during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
Featuring: (Left to right) The Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, the Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra and the Duchess of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
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Camilla wasn’t wrong. Kate is not up to the job and Carole is a schemer who played William from the start.
Camilla could recognize a schemer because she’s the biggest schemer there is.
Although her “brilliant intuition” is really just snobbery.
That “knew a schemer when she saw one” line is so funny! Classic British humor of pretending to praise something while saying what they really think. Love it.
William’s personality was the main reason they avoided him.
Love how the many mistresses of Charles are named here. A good reminder that it was more than just Camilla.
I hate to agree with Camilla, but “gauche opportunist” is a perfect description of Ma Middleton.
I dont understand why William was never put off by the stalking and calculated maneuvers to snag him. Is it a flattery thing? Why after founding out the lengths Carole went to, which must have been during the waity years he didnt run for the hills? Even if there were no blue bloods who would have him,im sure Europe wasnt short of other commoners with a lesser agenda.
Carole played pseudo mother and enters his life not long after his mother died. We know from Harry they were isolated so Carole playing the mother he always wanted plays a huge role here.
Camilla may not be the best person but she had accurate reads on the Middletons.
Sure i understand she served a role at a difficult point in his life. But after that it was revealed what they did( i wonder who ever spilled the details), personally i would b creeped out, such people will do anything to get what they want, he didn’t have to marry her after finding the depths they went to.
Wow talk about the kettle calling the pot black on this bit of Horsilla tat. She knew what she was talking about with Kan’t because they both are schemers of the nth degree!
I mean, Camilla wasn’t wrong. Carole is a schemer and Kate is not up to the task.
I’m not sure how much Camilla per se had to do with girls rejecting William. I can see the Diana argument – “if they treated Diana like that, what will they do to me” but I dont know how much 20 something girls would have said “Camilla was the reason the reason Diana was treated poorly, so I need to avoid her.” Because honestly, while I know many on here want to turn Camilla into the ultimate villain of the Diana story, she wasn’t – or at least not the only one. It was the Firm, it was Charles. Camilla’s emotional manipulations and machinations wouldn’t have landed as they did had Diana had support from within the Firm. But, the Firm did not support her, the Firm treated her poorly, the Firm turned against her. That’s what had people avoiding marriage with William – the institution itself.
It’s not that Camilla is a saint – she wasn’t then and she isn’t now. but there was still a way to help and support Diana against her that the Firm – including QEII, Prince Phillip, et al – refused to do.
I have to agree. What daughter of wealth and privilege is going to want to give all that up to be a breeding zoo animal in a notoriously cold and penny-pinching family? Camilla is only a small part of that.
And all those highborn girls and their highborn mothers are breathing a sigh of relief that they didn’t end up with the incandescent pillow thrower.
Shaming someone for needing public housing and for being employed as a flight attendant is pretty twisted, I could see the lip curl of disgust as I read that and I’m not a Middleton supporter at all.
Camilla is just a re-tread. She flatters herself that she selected a bride for Charles but that’s only because every other woman he had dated had rejected him, some because they knew Camilla was lurking behind a plant waiting to pounce, some because he was just a drip who was ponderous & totally solipsistic. Diana was too young to know his history & her own family was such a mess, they failed to warn her off because they had no fix on what a normal match would have looked like. It’s almost like she was trying to fix her own broken home by marrying the heir to the throne, which is doubly pitiful. Camilla took advantage of a situation with sadistic glee where any sane woman with self respect would have stayed well away.
Unfortunately Diana fell for Charles’ line and thought he loved her and wanted to marry for love. Diana unfortunately trusted Charles. And Diana was only 19 when Charles courted her. Charles had no business marrying Diana if he did not love her. I put the blame squarely on him.
The age difference between Charles and Diana was a huge red flag. Charles was 32! That’s a huge gap in experience. I blame him, too.
Diana didn’t have a chance.