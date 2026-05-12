Christopher Nolan confirms: Lupita Nyong’o is Helen of Troy in ‘The Odyssey’

Back in February, right-wing media bros were up in arms about Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. The first images from the film had come out, but we only had a partial actor-character list at the time. As in, we knew that Matt Damon is playing Odysseus, Anne Hathaway is Penelope, Tom Holland is Odysseus’s son Telemachus, and some others. People knew that Lupita Nyong’o was playing someone important, but the right-wing bros were absolutely PANICKED that Lupita was cast as Helen of Troy, the face that launched a thousand ships. Well, Christopher Nolan covers the latest issue of Time Magazine, and he confirmed that Lupita is not only playing Helen, she’s playing Helen’s sister Clytemnestra.
Nolan was in talks to direct 2004’s Troy based on Homer’s other epic, The Iliad. That fell through. But for more than 20 years, Nolan carried this vision through Gotham, through outer space, through Los Alamos. In 2023, Oppenheimer, his three-hour biopic about a physicist in existential crisis over the atomic bomb, grossed nearly $1 billion and won seven Oscars. “That gave me options,” says Nolan. “And what had never really been done is a cinematic telling of The Odyssey with all of the capacity of a large-scale Hollywood studio production. It’s an odd gap in movie history.”
He has also studied the text and made several striking adaptation choices. Argos, Odysseus’ loyal dog, has been promoted from a cameo to a bit player. Odysseus and his son Telemachus (Tom Holland)—burdened by the legend of a father he doesn’t remember—are given more time together. Circe, an archetype in Homer’s version, gets a humanizing update thanks to Samantha Morton’s unsettling yet sympathetic performance. And the reunion between Odysseus’ fellow king Menelaus (Jon Bernthal) and his wife Helen (Lupita Nyong’o)—the most beautiful woman in the world, blamed for starting the war after a Trojan prince spirited her away—has always felt too neatly resolved in the poem. Nolan complicates it. And in a twist, Nyong’o also plays Helen’s sister, Clytemnestra, whose marriage to Menelaus’ brother Agamemnon (Benny Safdie) is, to put it mildly, acrimonious.
I thought Charlize Theron was playing Circe? Now they’re saying that Charlize is Calypso. Zendaya is Athena. And I really thought that Lupita would be playing a goddess, which would be typecasting! But it’s even bolder typecasting to have Lupita as the most beautiful woman in the world. Stunning! It’s so funny that the right-wing (racist) bros were freaking out in advance and it turned out to be true, that Lupita is Helen. I hope she eats up the screen!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of Time.
I’m only confused about her also playing the sister. Are they twins? But yes, Lupita as Helen of Troy is a perfect choice. Her face could launch a thousand ships, no problem.
It depends on the source, but both Helen and Clytemnestra were born of Leda who was raped by Zeus when he came to her in the guise of a swan. They both hatched out of the same egg.
Thank you. I do remember the swan and Leda story but forgot that it created Helen and Clytemnestra. And now I do wonder who is playing Circe if Charlize is Calypso.
It says Samantha Morton is Circe, if I read right.
Ohhh, reading comprehension for the win. Good for her. I worked on the set of the walking dead with her a few years back.
@Jais, I love that she seems to be getting “unsettling witch” parts 😂. Between this and Dune 😂
Yes! She took her WD character very seriously and it was really cool to see her treat the part with such reverence.
I find it delightful that the older version of the myth had it that Helen is the daughter of Nemesis, the goddess of Vengeance. Love the idea of the insanely beautiful, graceful, and unbothered Lupita making all the MAGAt bros lose their minds. Vengeance indeed. Though I also hope they have some kind of plan in place to protect her as much as possible from the inevitable screech of stupid and ugly.
She is so flipping beautiful.
As soon as we learned she was in this I knew she was Helen of Troy. No one else being mentioned in the cast would come close, and there are some beautiful women in this cast.
I am excited for this. Troy was kind of a hot mess (although I enjoyed it for what it was) but I think Nolan can really bring this to life.
I love it! And Zendaya has a goddess, perfection!
Lupita is mesmerizing so this is a great casting choice.
Lupita is the most beautiful woman in the world, so this is great casting.
Exactly!
She is literally the most beautiful woman in the world. Luminous.
She is absolute perfection.
Makes sense. Helen is never physically described in Homer.
Yes! Take that racist-ass, hatin-ass, miserable-ass bitches!
Perfect casting choice for Helen of Troy.
Yes! Lupita is going to knock this out of the park. I’m sure Zendaya will too. I actually want to see it! 🍿
I’ve always love The Odyssey for its memorable characters. Great casting w Lupita, as well as the rest of the cast.
And hahaha! I love this! The hissy fits will be epic! They keep refusing to learn their lessons. Remember when r@cist Repubs, without knowing his exact role in the movie, threw a massive hissy fit and boycotted Thor bc it was announced that Idris Elba was in it, only for Thor to still become a box office hit? Good times!
I love that Nolan is phrasing it as, she actually plays Helen’s sister! Oh, and Helen. I’m more interested now that I know who the women are.
It doesn’t get more beautiful than Lupita.
I concur and will definitely watch this movie!
I agree. She is so flipping beautiful. It’s unreal.
Lupita IS the most beautiful woman in the world. Obvious typecasting.
I just hope the producers, the director, and the studio will be protective of Lupita. I’ll be extremely pissed off if she gets bullied off the internet or faces what the new Star Wars actors faced (Finn and Rose Tico–Disney let them be thrown to the wolves). Christopher Nolan has enough power to stand up to the altright bros–he better not hide behind that beautiful woman and let her take the bullets like that Nazi ghoul Stephen Miller used his (admittedly also ghoulish) pregnant wife as human shield. If he can cast her, he damn well better stand up for Lupita.
Agreed. I hope she can weather what’s coming, because it’s going to be intense in the same vein as the backlash Halle Bailey received in The Little Mermaid.
I love Lupita’s casting because it reflects scholarship and archaeological finds attesting to the diversity of the pre-classical Mediterranean world. The casting may also reflect Emily Wilson’s translation of The Odyssey (published in 2017) that is importance for the depth/breadth of her expertise as well as being the first published translation by a woman (at least in English); Wilson also published her version of The Iliad in 2023. Anyways in her intro to The Odyssey, Wilson says Homeric epics should not be taken at face value of accurate depictions of all facets of Greek mentality/culture (this in a section about Greek colonies established as far as Africa) so, yes, of course Helen can be represented in a film by a Black woman.
I wish the world was like our comment section. I remember how off the rails people went about the Netflix docu-drama Jada Smith produced for Cleopatra and the narrative she was black. Which she could have been since no on and I mean NO ONE knows who her mother was.
I love anything historical and will be in the big IMAX screen to watch it. I think all the casting so far has been great.
I trust Nolan to not fumble it.
…and NOW I’m suddenly itching to see this movie. Lupita yessssssssssss!
Yup wasn’t into this at all but now I am.
So excited to see Lupita as Helen. You know she is going to look BREATHTAKING.
Ultimate typecasting. Lupita is absolutely ethereal.
I’m so happy for Lupita! She is so beautiful and a phenomenal actress!
I have always wanted a story that focuses on Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra’s relationship. I know this isn’t it, but I’ll take it for now.
Clyteamnestra got a raw deal in that family. Oldest girl twin, but have to look out for her sister, a goddess/most beautiful woman in the world, and Clytemnestra was just human.
Her husband wanted Helen as wife but loved his brother so much he gave up his right to choose first and “settled” for Clyteamnestra.
Clyteamnestra has all these amazing skills that her brute of a husband did not appreciate. Brute offered up Clyteamnestra’s [and his] daughter as sacrifice to protect Helen’s [and his brother’s] daughter. I would not have waited for him to come home to kill him.
Think of the psychological burden, to be born a twin, or one of four, and your sister Helen, brothers Castor and Pollux were all demi- semi- or whatever gods, and your were only human.
I love Lupita in Helen of Troy. She IS Helen. Brava.
I’m not Nolan’s biggest fan but I do agree with him that Lupita Nyong’o is the most beautiful woman in the world. I also love to see the racist dumb*sses get mad about it.