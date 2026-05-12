Christopher Nolan confirms: Lupita Nyong’o is Helen of Troy in ‘The Odyssey’

Back in February, right-wing media bros were up in arms about Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. The first images from the film had come out, but we only had a partial actor-character list at the time. As in, we knew that Matt Damon is playing Odysseus, Anne Hathaway is Penelope, Tom Holland is Odysseus’s son Telemachus, and some others. People knew that Lupita Nyong’o was playing someone important, but the right-wing bros were absolutely PANICKED that Lupita was cast as Helen of Troy, the face that launched a thousand ships. Well, Christopher Nolan covers the latest issue of Time Magazine, and he confirmed that Lupita is not only playing Helen, she’s playing Helen’s sister Clytemnestra.

Nolan was in talks to direct 2004’s Troy based on Homer’s other epic, The Iliad. That fell through. But for more than 20 years, Nolan carried this vision through Gotham, through outer space, through Los Alamos. In 2023, Oppenheimer, his three-hour biopic about a physicist in existential crisis over the atomic bomb, grossed nearly $1 billion and won seven Oscars. “That gave me options,” says Nolan. “And what had never really been done is a cinematic telling of The Odyssey with all of the capacity of a large-scale Hollywood studio production. It’s an odd gap in movie history.”

He has also studied the text and made several striking adaptation choices. Argos, Odysseus’ loyal dog, has been promoted from a cameo to a bit player. Odysseus and his son Telemachus (Tom Holland)—burdened by the legend of a father he doesn’t remember—are given more time together. Circe, an archetype in Homer’s version, gets a humanizing update thanks to Samantha Morton’s unsettling yet sympathetic performance. And the reunion between Odysseus’ fellow king Menelaus (Jon Bernthal) and his wife Helen (Lupita Nyong’o)—the most beautiful woman in the world, blamed for starting the war after a Trojan prince spirited her away—has always felt too neatly resolved in the poem. Nolan complicates it. And in a twist, Nyong’o also plays Helen’s sister, Clytemnestra, whose marriage to Menelaus’ brother Agamemnon (Benny Safdie) is, to put it mildly, acrimonious.

[From Time]

I thought Charlize Theron was playing Circe? Now they’re saying that Charlize is Calypso. Zendaya is Athena. And I really thought that Lupita would be playing a goddess, which would be typecasting! But it’s even bolder typecasting to have Lupita as the most beautiful woman in the world. Stunning! It’s so funny that the right-wing (racist) bros were freaking out in advance and it turned out to be true, that Lupita is Helen. I hope she eats up the screen!!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of Time.

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36 Responses to “Christopher Nolan confirms: Lupita Nyong’o is Helen of Troy in ‘The Odyssey’”

  1. jais says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:03 am

    I’m only confused about her also playing the sister. Are they twins? But yes, Lupita as Helen of Troy is a perfect choice. Her face could launch a thousand ships, no problem.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      May 12, 2026 at 9:15 am

      It depends on the source, but both Helen and Clytemnestra were born of Leda who was raped by Zeus when he came to her in the guise of a swan. They both hatched out of the same egg.

      Reply
      • jais says:
        May 12, 2026 at 9:37 am

        Thank you. I do remember the swan and Leda story but forgot that it created Helen and Clytemnestra. And now I do wonder who is playing Circe if Charlize is Calypso.

      • Lucy says:
        May 12, 2026 at 9:40 am

        It says Samantha Morton is Circe, if I read right.

      • jais says:
        May 12, 2026 at 10:01 am

        Ohhh, reading comprehension for the win. Good for her. I worked on the set of the walking dead with her a few years back.

      • Lucy says:
        May 12, 2026 at 10:37 am

        @Jais, I love that she seems to be getting “unsettling witch” parts 😂. Between this and Dune 😂

      • jais says:
        May 12, 2026 at 10:43 am

        Yes! She took her WD character very seriously and it was really cool to see her treat the part with such reverence.

      • Diamond Rottweiler says:
        May 12, 2026 at 11:46 am

        I find it delightful that the older version of the myth had it that Helen is the daughter of Nemesis, the goddess of Vengeance. Love the idea of the insanely beautiful, graceful, and unbothered Lupita making all the MAGAt bros lose their minds. Vengeance indeed. Though I also hope they have some kind of plan in place to protect her as much as possible from the inevitable screech of stupid and ugly.

  2. NotSoSocialB says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:04 am

    She is so flipping beautiful.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:09 am

    As soon as we learned she was in this I knew she was Helen of Troy. No one else being mentioned in the cast would come close, and there are some beautiful women in this cast.

    I am excited for this. Troy was kind of a hot mess (although I enjoyed it for what it was) but I think Nolan can really bring this to life.

    Reply
  4. Alarmjaguar says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:09 am

    I love it! And Zendaya has a goddess, perfection!

    Reply
  5. Wilma says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:11 am

    Lupita is mesmerizing so this is a great casting choice.

    Reply
  6. Ciotog says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:13 am

    Lupita is the most beautiful woman in the world, so this is great casting.

    Reply
  7. Eurydice says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:20 am

    Makes sense. Helen is never physically described in Homer.

    Reply
  8. ThatGirlThere says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:25 am

    Yes! Take that racist-ass, hatin-ass, miserable-ass bitches!

    Perfect casting choice for Helen of Troy.

    Reply
    • CatGotMyTongue says:
      May 12, 2026 at 9:51 am

      Yes! Lupita is going to knock this out of the park. I’m sure Zendaya will too. I actually want to see it! 🍿

      Reply
  9. Chantal1 says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:34 am

    I’ve always love The Odyssey for its memorable characters. Great casting w Lupita, as well as the rest of the cast.

    And hahaha! I love this! The hissy fits will be epic! They keep refusing to learn their lessons. Remember when r@cist Repubs, without knowing his exact role in the movie, threw a massive hissy fit and boycotted Thor bc it was announced that Idris Elba was in it, only for Thor to still become a box office hit? Good times!

    Reply
  10. Lucy says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:42 am

    I love that Nolan is phrasing it as, she actually plays Helen’s sister! Oh, and Helen. I’m more interested now that I know who the women are.

    Reply
  11. Nuks says:
    May 12, 2026 at 10:00 am

    It doesn’t get more beautiful than Lupita.

    Reply
  12. Kaye says:
    May 12, 2026 at 10:27 am

    Lupita IS the most beautiful woman in the world. Obvious typecasting.

    Reply
  13. lanne says:
    May 12, 2026 at 10:45 am

    I just hope the producers, the director, and the studio will be protective of Lupita. I’ll be extremely pissed off if she gets bullied off the internet or faces what the new Star Wars actors faced (Finn and Rose Tico–Disney let them be thrown to the wolves). Christopher Nolan has enough power to stand up to the altright bros–he better not hide behind that beautiful woman and let her take the bullets like that Nazi ghoul Stephen Miller used his (admittedly also ghoulish) pregnant wife as human shield. If he can cast her, he damn well better stand up for Lupita.

    Reply
    • Anon says:
      May 12, 2026 at 11:08 am

      Agreed. I hope she can weather what’s coming, because it’s going to be intense in the same vein as the backlash Halle Bailey received in The Little Mermaid.

      Reply
  14. Frida’s Xolo says:
    May 12, 2026 at 12:47 pm

    I love Lupita’s casting because it reflects scholarship and archaeological finds attesting to the diversity of the pre-classical Mediterranean world. The casting may also reflect Emily Wilson’s translation of The Odyssey (published in 2017) that is importance for the depth/breadth of her expertise as well as being the first published translation by a woman (at least in English); Wilson also published her version of The Iliad in 2023. Anyways in her intro to The Odyssey, Wilson says Homeric epics should not be taken at face value of accurate depictions of all facets of Greek mentality/culture (this in a section about Greek colonies established as far as Africa) so, yes, of course Helen can be represented in a film by a Black woman.

    Reply
  15. Flamingo says:
    May 12, 2026 at 1:05 pm

    I wish the world was like our comment section. I remember how off the rails people went about the Netflix docu-drama Jada Smith produced for Cleopatra and the narrative she was black. Which she could have been since no on and I mean NO ONE knows who her mother was.

    I love anything historical and will be in the big IMAX screen to watch it. I think all the casting so far has been great.

    I trust Nolan to not fumble it.

    Reply
  16. DeeSea says:
    May 12, 2026 at 1:22 pm

    …and NOW I’m suddenly itching to see this movie. Lupita yessssssssssss!

    Reply
  17. Sasha says:
    May 12, 2026 at 1:51 pm

    So excited to see Lupita as Helen. You know she is going to look BREATHTAKING.

    Reply
  18. Shoegirl77 says:
    May 12, 2026 at 4:02 pm

    Ultimate typecasting. Lupita is absolutely ethereal.

    Reply
  19. JJ says:
    May 12, 2026 at 5:07 pm

    I’m so happy for Lupita! She is so beautiful and a phenomenal actress!

    Reply
  20. Yup yup says:
    May 12, 2026 at 5:30 pm

    I have always wanted a story that focuses on Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra’s relationship. I know this isn’t it, but I’ll take it for now.

    Clyteamnestra got a raw deal in that family. Oldest girl twin, but have to look out for her sister, a goddess/most beautiful woman in the world, and Clytemnestra was just human.

    Her husband wanted Helen as wife but loved his brother so much he gave up his right to choose first and “settled” for Clyteamnestra.

    Clyteamnestra has all these amazing skills that her brute of a husband did not appreciate. Brute offered up Clyteamnestra’s [and his] daughter as sacrifice to protect Helen’s [and his brother’s] daughter. I would not have waited for him to come home to kill him.

    Think of the psychological burden, to be born a twin, or one of four, and your sister Helen, brothers Castor and Pollux were all demi- semi- or whatever gods, and your were only human.

    Reply
  21. jferber says:
    May 12, 2026 at 7:24 pm

    I love Lupita in Helen of Troy. She IS Helen. Brava.

    Reply
  22. Lau says:
    May 12, 2026 at 7:36 pm

    I’m not Nolan’s biggest fan but I do agree with him that Lupita Nyong’o is the most beautiful woman in the world. I also love to see the racist dumb*sses get mad about it.

    Reply

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