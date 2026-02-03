They’re mad that Lupita Nyong’o was possibly cast as Helen of Troy in ‘The Odyssey’

In the middle of debating Heathcliff’s race/ethnicity in Wuthering Heights, we’re now being faced with another race-in-casting debate, this time for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Keep in mind, while Nolan has confirmed which actors were cast as certain characters, we still don’t know who half of these actors are playing. What we know for sure: Matt Damon is Odysseus, Anne Hathaway is Penelope, Zendaya is Athena, Charlize Theron is apparently Circe, and on and on.

We also know that Lupita Nyong’o is in there somewhere. I thought Lupita was probably playing one of the goddesses, because… look at her. She would be convincing as a goddess. But there’s a rumor going around that Lupita was cast as Helen of Troy, the most beautiful woman in the world, the face that launched a thousand ships and triggered the Trojan War (when Paris stole Helen from her husband King Menelaus). The Greek myth is that Helen was the daughter of Zeus – Zeus came down and turned into a swan so he could impregnate Leda, and Helen was born from a swan egg. Greek myths are a trip. Well, as you would imagine, noted Greek mythology scholar and race investigator Elon Musk started a major discourse about this alleged casting.

Elon Musk took to X on Sunday to claim two-time Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan “has lost his integrity” while debating Lupita Nyong’o’s speculated role in “The Odyssey,” Helen of Troy.

On Sunday morning, one X user claimed that if Nyong’o plays Helen of Troy, it is “an insult” to the Greek poet Homer, who wrote “The Odyssey” around 700 BCE, because he originally described the fictonal character as “fair skinned, blonde, and ‘the face that launched a thousand ships’ because she was so beautiful that men started a war over her.” Musk later commented on the post, “Chris Nolan has lost his integrity.”

Variety reported a Nyong’o and Nolan team-up back in November 2024, but it wasn’t until the following December that the project was revealed to be “The Odyssey.” Nyong’o’s role in the film has yet to be confirmed. Other cast members include Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie and Elliot Page.

Joyce Carol Oates clocked Elon so hard when she talked about his joylessness and his lack of appreciation for art, beauty and nature. She called him uneducated and uncultured. She saw into his soul and she was unimpressed. That’s what this reminded me of – announcing that Nolan has “lost his integrity” because of a RUMOR that Lupita *might* have been cast as Helen of Troy. Musk and his cuck fanboys haven’t actually studied Greek myth nor are they scholars of Homeric tradition. Nor are they educated on the vast racial realities and racial politics in antiquity. They’re just mad that a Black woman might have been cast as a fictional character described as the most beautiful woman in the world.

Anyway… I actually don’t even believe that Lupita was cast as Helen, but if she was, then I actually think it’s an amazing casting choice from Nolan. That’s sort of the reason why I don’t believe Lupita is Helen – that kind of casting choice from Nolan would be deeply out of character for him. But I could totally see him casting Lupita as a goddess.

9 Responses to “They’re mad that Lupita Nyong’o was possibly cast as Helen of Troy in ‘The Odyssey’”

  1. Liz says:
    February 3, 2026 at 8:35 am

    Great choice for Helen if this is true!

  2. HeatherC says:
    February 3, 2026 at 8:37 am

    It’s The Little Mermaid all over again. We can suspend belief that one eyed giants, cannibalistic giants who eat his whole crew, sirens, a witch that turns men into pigs, nymphs and immortal cows exist but never, ever believe a black woman can be the most beautiful woman in the world. Never mind that Helen’s father is supposedly the god of all gods.

    • Neeve says:
      February 3, 2026 at 8:42 am

      Well if there is going to be discussion about staying true to the description of a character or historical figure eg very recent Wuthering Heights debate,then it can’t be one sided.

  3. Elizabeth says:
    February 3, 2026 at 8:53 am

    There is no description of Helen of Troy in the Iliad. Just that she was the most beautiful woman in the world. I think Lupita nails it.

  4. CommentingBunny says:
    February 3, 2026 at 8:57 am

    Oh no, he might have cast the most beautiful woman in the world to play … *checks notes* … the most beautiful woman in the world.

    Racists are evil and dumb.

  5. Jegede says:
    February 3, 2026 at 9:00 am

    I hate this. 😕😕

    A Black woman is subjected to taunts and insults from all quarters for an unconfirmed story.

    If the movie comes out and underperforms, the Black woman is then blamed.

    Talk about taking it from all sides.

  6. LL says:
    February 3, 2026 at 9:02 am

    Random note here: ancient Greeks saw color differences, but they didn’t valorize them. They thought black skin goes with warm climates. Herodotus traveled to Egypt and met people most likely from the Nilotic family, which he described as the tallest and most beautiful people.

  7. line says:
    February 3, 2026 at 9:05 am

    What is most irritating is the widespread ignorance surrounding Greek mythology, the Homeric tradition, and the racial dynamics of Antiquity. It is essential to remember that the concept of race as we understand it today is a modern construct.

    The same applies to those who claim that Black people did not exist at the time. They conveniently forget that our contemporary vision of Antiquity has been shaped by centuries of colonial and Eurocentric narratives, which often push Africa to the margins of History. Yet, upon closer examination, Africa was not merely present but central to the formation and worldview of the Greco-Roman world.

    Herodotus, in his Histories, leaves little room for doubt: he credits the Egyptians with the invention of writing, mathematics, and medical principles, and acknowledges that the Greeks inherited a significant portion of this intellectual legacy from them. Moreover, references to a Black Egypt long predate the Macedonian conquests. This view was far from isolated. Numerous ancient authors—Strabo, Diodorus of Sicily, Plutarch—reiterate, sometimes with admiration, sometimes with puzzlement, that Greek civilization drew heavily from Egyptian sources.

    From this perspective, Lupita may well be the only historically coherent casting choice in this adaptation.

    By contrast, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Elliot Page are Anglo-Saxon actors, despite the fact that there were no historical exchanges between the Anglo-Saxons and the Greeks during that period.

    Similarly, until the Middle Ages, it was extremely rare to encounter individuals with blond hair and blue eyes; the majority of European populations had brown eyes and black or brown hair.

