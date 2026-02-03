Page Six: Netflix is ‘giving away’ Duchess Meghan’s As Ever overstock, you guys

Several weeks ago, there was a “deranged” investigation into the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand, specifically about how much stock/inventory As Ever had. The investigation found that Meghan had tens of thousands of products in inventory. The problem for the deranged community? They ended up proving that Meghan has likely already sold close to a million jams, and probably tens of thousands of teas, honey products and As Ever wines. Their investigation came back to bite them on the ass and they’ve been crying about it ever since, wailing that it’s “disturbingly wrong” to buy Meghan’s jams and products. Well, I have no doubt that the As Ever investigators are behind this hilariously unhinged Page Six story. Someone has a “source” in Netflix who claims that Meghan is storing thousands of unwanted jams at Netflix’s headquarters and Netflix is just giving them away! You guys.
Netflix staff are helping themselves to free As ever products — as the streamer’s Los Angeles offices are filled with Meghan Markle’s wares, Page Six has learned.
“Apparently, there are two storage rooms packed with As ever product,” said a source. “They’re literally just giving it away to employees — one (staffer) walked out with 10 products for free.”
We’re told jars of jam, candles, wine and Meghan’s famous flower petal sprinkles are being kept in storage rooms at the Icon tower and Epic building at the sprawling Netflix campus in Hollywood.
“There’s so much overstock,” confirmed a second source. Page Six has reached out to Netflix and reps for Markle, who did not immediately return requests for comment.
Despite this, we’re told As ever inventory was “long ago” moved to another warehouse and is not stored at Netflix HQ. What remains at the offices is for gifting, sampling and promotional use, hence staff being allowed to take home freebies.
Markle sources were forced to deny the business was in trouble last month after a website glitch revealed unsold inventory of roughly 650,000 items. Although now resolved, the site briefly displayed inventory that included approximately 220,000 jars of jam; 30,000 jars of honey; 90,000 candles; 80,000 tins of flower sprinkles and roughly 70,000 bottles of wine, including sauvignon blanc, rosé and brut sparkling wine.
As ever sells jam for $14 a jar, tea at $14 a box and honey for $32 a jar, alongside candles at $64. A bottle of rosé is $35, while a bottle of brut is $89. Meghan’s site currently boasts a Valentine’s Day package, including chocolate, strawberry and raspberry spread, a candle featuring the scent of water lotus, sandalwood and California poppy, alongside hibiscus tea and flower sprinkles, on sale for $185.
But sources with knowledge of the business insisted the brand is simply preparing for international expansion and point to growth – not a slowdown.
“While it’s normal for a business not to talk about sales data, I think it’s fair to say that the glitch that led to this data being revealed points to a business that isn’t just successful — it’s flying, literally off the shelf,” a source told People.
Netflix is a business worth $350 billion-plus, yet according to Duchess Meghan’s haters, Netflix’s sole interest is being wrapped up with Meghan and As Ever. No, Meghan is not keeping thousands of jams in storage in some Netflix backroom and no, Netflix is not “giving away” large quantities of unwanted As Ever products. This is some kind of bizarre rumor fueled by the same people who claimed that their dog-walker’s cousin’s plumber’s ex-wife knows someone who works at Netflix and they swear Meghan marches around Netflix HQ in stilettos, making white women cry!
