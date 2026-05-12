Prince Andrew once kicked his dog in the head during a pheasant shoot

The new paperback edition of Andrew Lownie’s Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York includes several new, horrific stories about Prince Andrew. All of the stories are quite believable, mostly because I have no problem believing that the Windsors enabled and coddled Andrew at every turn. Even when it was clear for YEARS that he was a sexual predator, a useful idiot for depraved individuals and an all-around piece of sh-t. Well, here are some new-to-us stories about Andrew’s disgusting behavior:

Andrew’s protection officers: His protection officers disliked him, but out of loyalty to their colleagues and concern about their pensions, few spoke out. On one occasion, however, one of them caught an intruder in the Palace grounds and roughed him up. It took the policeman an inordinately long time to ‘realise’ that the intruder was the Queen’s second son.

Andrew bullied underlings. According to one member of staff at Sunninghill, ‘If he passed you in the corridor, you had to stop mid-walk and curtsey, and if he thought it was insufficient he’d stand over you saying “lower” and make you repeat the curtsey until he was satisfied.’

Andrew kicked his dog: While staying with the Royal Family at Sandringham one weekend, one long-standing friend of the family attended a pheasant shoot. Mid-morning, everyone gathered for hot soup and sausage rolls. The guest was standing next to Andrew, who had his labrador by his side. Suddenly the dog leapt and snatched the guest’s sausage roll from his hand, causing him to laugh. Andrew kicked the dog in the head, leaving her whimpering on the ground. ‘That is the most disgusting thing that you have just done to your beautiful dog,’ said the guest. ‘You should be ashamed of yourself!’ ‘P*** off,’ Andrew retorted. ‘It is none of your business and I will do precisely what I want to MY dogs.’

Andrew’s current state of mind: According to a member of his staff, he misses seeing his grandchildren but had coped with the stress of recent years through riding: he had ‘found a deeper connection with nature and animals to help him escape the daily stress of all the “unfounded” allegations about him circulating in the media’: ‘It’s been very hard to deal with,’ he said. ‘The hardest thing was how it affected my family and put so much burden on them. For that, I’m sorry beyond words and unfortunately will have to bear that regret for the rest of my life.’

He plays video games & doesn’t shower: A royal source said Andrew spends hour after hour playing video games and watching golf on a super-sized TV. It’s not uncommon for him to stay up all night playing Call of Duty. He prioritises gaming over work, health and hygiene.

Money isn’t an issue: The conversation ended with Andrew admitting he feels a ‘profound alienation’: ‘I won’t try to kid you. My life has been turned upside down, and often I feel a deep-rooted sense of being alone in the world. I need to establish new routines and networks. Perhaps I’ll end up doing it somewhere else. Money isn’t an issue because I’ve made some shrewd business deals over the years that afford me a good lifestyle. I’ve been completely misunderstood, and I’m hopeful that one day the naked truth will finally let out. I won’t lie to you, this has been the most distressing experience of my life.’

King Charles knew: The scandal has also deeply affected the House of Windsor, as King Charles wrestles with restoring trust in the monarchy and growing public concern about how complicit he was in protecting his younger brother. It is inconceivable that he did not know about Andrew’s activities, given widespread media coverage, and it is extraordinary that no action was taken by the institution against the couple after Sarah Ferguson was caught on film attempting to sell access to her former husband for £500,000 in 2010 and the 2022 High Court trial of Selman Turk revealed large unexplained payments to three members of the York family.