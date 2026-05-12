Prince Andrew once kicked his dog in the head during a pheasant shoot

The new paperback edition of Andrew Lownie’s Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York includes several new, horrific stories about Prince Andrew. All of the stories are quite believable, mostly because I have no problem believing that the Windsors enabled and coddled Andrew at every turn. Even when it was clear for YEARS that he was a sexual predator, a useful idiot for depraved individuals and an all-around piece of sh-t. Well, here are some new-to-us stories about Andrew’s disgusting behavior:
Andrew’s protection officers: His protection officers disliked him, but out of loyalty to their colleagues and concern about their pensions, few spoke out. On one occasion, however, one of them caught an intruder in the Palace grounds and roughed him up. It took the policeman an inordinately long time to ‘realise’ that the intruder was the Queen’s second son.
Andrew bullied underlings. According to one member of staff at Sunninghill, ‘If he passed you in the corridor, you had to stop mid-walk and curtsey, and if he thought it was insufficient he’d stand over you saying “lower” and make you repeat the curtsey until he was satisfied.’
Andrew kicked his dog: While staying with the Royal Family at Sandringham one weekend, one long-standing friend of the family attended a pheasant shoot. Mid-morning, everyone gathered for hot soup and sausage rolls. The guest was standing next to Andrew, who had his labrador by his side. Suddenly the dog leapt and snatched the guest’s sausage roll from his hand, causing him to laugh. Andrew kicked the dog in the head, leaving her whimpering on the ground. ‘That is the most disgusting thing that you have just done to your beautiful dog,’ said the guest. ‘You should be ashamed of yourself!’ ‘P*** off,’ Andrew retorted. ‘It is none of your business and I will do precisely what I want to MY dogs.’
Andrew’s current state of mind: According to a member of his staff, he misses seeing his grandchildren but had coped with the stress of recent years through riding: he had ‘found a deeper connection with nature and animals to help him escape the daily stress of all the “unfounded” allegations about him circulating in the media’: ‘It’s been very hard to deal with,’ he said. ‘The hardest thing was how it affected my family and put so much burden on them. For that, I’m sorry beyond words and unfortunately will have to bear that regret for the rest of my life.’
He plays video games & doesn’t shower: A royal source said Andrew spends hour after hour playing video games and watching golf on a super-sized TV. It’s not uncommon for him to stay up all night playing Call of Duty. He prioritises gaming over work, health and hygiene.
Money isn’t an issue: The conversation ended with Andrew admitting he feels a ‘profound alienation’: ‘I won’t try to kid you. My life has been turned upside down, and often I feel a deep-rooted sense of being alone in the world. I need to establish new routines and networks. Perhaps I’ll end up doing it somewhere else. Money isn’t an issue because I’ve made some shrewd business deals over the years that afford me a good lifestyle. I’ve been completely misunderstood, and I’m hopeful that one day the naked truth will finally let out. I won’t lie to you, this has been the most distressing experience of my life.’
King Charles knew: The scandal has also deeply affected the House of Windsor, as King Charles wrestles with restoring trust in the monarchy and growing public concern about how complicit he was in protecting his younger brother. It is inconceivable that he did not know about Andrew’s activities, given widespread media coverage, and it is extraordinary that no action was taken by the institution against the couple after Sarah Ferguson was caught on film attempting to sell access to her former husband for £500,000 in 2010 and the 2022 High Court trial of Selman Turk revealed large unexplained payments to three members of the York family.
The story about Andrew kicking the dog… that man needs to be forced onto an ice floe and pushed out into the Arctic Sea. Like, on top of every f–king thing else, he’s horrible to ANIMALS? He kicks dogs?? Insane. As for the stories about Andrew just playing video games all day and not bathing… I believe it. I also believe that Andrew has money stored away. I’ve always believed that the tabloids have got it wrong about Andrew’s money – the reason why Andrew “borrowed” money from QEII to settle with Virginia Giuffre was never “Andrew didn’t have the money.” And once you start pulling at those strings, the whole institution is implicated, as they should be. They knew. They enabled all of this.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Did we need any more proof of character…
Nope. Always an arrogant “who, me?” piece of garbage.
Those poor Corgies🫨
He and Sarah insisted on buying new pups for the Queen even AFTER SHE TOLD her family she was feeling her mortality and didn’t want puppies she would be leaving behind.
I wonder who has them now.
Hopefully not this piece of 💩.
I’ve also wondered about those dogs.
As a dog mama I cannot write here what I’m thinking right now having read this. As if we needed more proof that Prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor third and favored son of the late QE II is a demonic guttersnipe
“As a dog mama I cannot write here what I’m thinking right now having read this…”
Wholeheartedly agree. Everything about this man enrages me.
We have the RSPCA here in the UK – the R is obviously for Royal – so the royals put their name to a major animal charity and then stand by and watch a dog being physically abused. I didn’t think they could sink any lower. They are all implicated. So glad Harry got out – I am not one that thinks he and Meghan are perfect or haven’t made any mistakes, but they are in a much much better place than the awful stay behinds.
I wish someone would pull on those strings and expose the entire dirty system… this man has raped trafficked children and women he was a well known Epstein client, he’s been well documented as being abusive to staff members and the public so being an animal abuser isn’t hard to believe.. I’m sure this horrible excuse for a human being will never suffer like his victims did because men like him never seem to face justice.. sitting unwashed at home playing video games doesn’t make me feel bad for him one bit and it certainly isn’t a punishment by my definition of justice.
The moral rot in this family runs deep. And laziness seems to be a prominent feature as well. This is what the royal institution and lifestyle breed. If I was a British taxpayer, I would be enraged that this is what I am enabling with the taxes I pay after working hard my whole life.
Ans Meghan was called a bully for writing emails early in the morning. GMAFB.
So that’s at least two of Liz and Phil’s children showing violence towards animals. They were truly garbage parents.
Are you referring to Charles punching his polo pony, or is there even more?
And also, what really happened to Guy the beagle?? Who did that?
These people are just horrible to everyone, including each other.
Sorry second son. Edward the third son was photographed beating his dogs. Just a disgusting family all round.
And yes I always wondered how poor Guy’s legs were broken.
Harry briefly discussed Guy’s injury. It happened in Canada.
If I remember correctly, Guy was frightened by the paparazzi swarm in Canada and ran off and was injured (broken legs) by a car. A specialized vet in England did more than one surgery on him to get them working. Guy was absolutely adored by Harry, Meaghan, Archie and Lilli, so please no insinuations that Harry is an animal abuser. A watch of the Harry and Meghan Netflix series shows how Guy was top dog. Also he many appearances on With Love, Meghan series.
Guy was injured while in Canada, before moving to the UK with Meghan. It was explained in Spare.
Here’s hoping that his horses are playing the long game, lulling him into a false sense of security before kicking HIM in the head to avenge that poor puppy.
That’s such a terrible story! That poor dog! I’m so glad someone (apparently) told him in the moment that it was a horrible thing to do. Dogs are such amazing beings, and it breaks my heart to think of an animal being treated like that.
I guess with him not being able to sweat, not showering is okay, no?😉
If I hear or see one more RF member telling the press that they’re “worried about Andrew’s mental state,” I think I will scream. We’ve known he’s a POS for decades. Enough.
Honestly, they started announcing that in the press before everything was exposed. He’s only looked publicly distressed once, which doesn’t fit with a nitwit under pressure. I’m more than halfway convinced the mental state talk is to make it believable that he’d become the third e*stein associate to pass away mysteriously. I think it’s setting up cover for possible future actions that someone else will take.
I read the title as “peasant shoot”.
Andrew should have been arrested for cruelty to animals and banned from owning a pet for life.
He should have been arrested and gotten jail time for animal cruelty
wondering if William did the same to Meghans dog
Andrew has been a pompous a hole most of his life. The media has always known, but before Meghan, they used Harry. I think the only reason they’re bringing up negative stories about Andrew now is to cover for William and his constant, incandescent rage.
Man I would’ve loved to have snuck in with a fake job, not curtseyed and then told him to go f-ck himself when he tried to say curtsey lower. That’s how much I hate this guy!
Yeah…. We need to be done with this family. Like, 100% done and dusted. They are — bar Harry — lowlifes and scum. The people “in council estates” whom they invoke so contemptuously in their rhetoric deserve so much better, and in fact are themselves so much better than this boorish, entitled, philistine clan.
Andrew needs to be kicked in the head every day. That horrific bastard! Virginia should be alive and Andrew should be dead. That’s the truth.