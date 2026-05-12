Duchess Meghan updated As Ever’s site with a size chart & new videos

Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex and her As Ever team dropped some new photos and videos to promote the brand. As Ever’s site made some updates too, including a new size-chart feature. Pity the poor Meghan-obsessives at the Daily Mail, because they believe that any indication of As Ever’s expansion is evidence of As Ever’s failure:

Meghan Markle could be on the verge of launching her own clothing range, the Daily Mail can reveal. A new ‘sizing chart’ for T-shirts has popped up on the As Ever website – including ‘plus size’ options – despite Meghan’s business not currently selling any garments. It suggests any clothing range will go up to 5xl for adults, which typically fits someone weighing up to 25 stone [350lbs]. The new sizing section for her online lifestyle business – only known for jam, candles, chocolate, wine and flower sprinkles – also contains a chart for children’s shirts down to toddler sizes. One experienced royal watcher told the Daily Mail today that it is obvious As Ever will soon sell clothes – unless it is a PR stunt. But the expert warned the Duchess that any potential T-shirt or shirt range is unlikely to make her money.

[From The Daily Mail]

“And potential T-shirt or shirt range is unlikely to make her money…” They’re truly in a constant state of rage-panic that Meghan sells jam, candles and wine, and now a t-shirt line could be the thing that breaks them. BUT HER T-SHIRTS!! For what it’s worth, Meghan’s spox apparently told GB News: “There are no plans to start selling clothes.” Then why all the updates, Meghan??

As for the new Instagram video full of beauty shots of Meghan… it’s stunning. Those wide-leg jeans are from Tracey James’ denim line (Tracey is one of Meghan’s dear friends in Montecito, and they play mahjong together). She’s also wearing an Anine Bing t-shirt, pants from The Row, Bottega Veneta earrings and more.

New Post is Up! "Meghan Updates As Ever Imagery, Instagram Photo and Shares a Trip to Disneyland"

Link here: https://t.co/LELB2UJbSx#whatmeghanwore #MeghanMarkle #AsEverbyMeghan pic.twitter.com/plZpl61sdq — What Meghan Wore (@whatmegwore) May 12, 2026

So dreamy! Duchess Meghan for As ever Herbal Hibiscus Tea. ☕️ 🫖 “Gentle flavor, subtle tang, and robust hue”#AsEverbyMeghan https://t.co/I59otcvyPl pic.twitter.com/rdwdb9d4Y0 — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) May 11, 2026