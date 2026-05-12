Duchess Meghan updated As Ever’s site with a size chart & new videos

Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex and her As Ever team dropped some new photos and videos to promote the brand. As Ever’s site made some updates too, including a new size-chart feature. Pity the poor Meghan-obsessives at the Daily Mail, because they believe that any indication of As Ever’s expansion is evidence of As Ever’s failure:

Meghan Markle could be on the verge of launching her own clothing range, the Daily Mail can reveal. A new ‘sizing chart’ for T-shirts has popped up on the As Ever website – including ‘plus size’ options – despite Meghan’s business not currently selling any garments. It suggests any clothing range will go up to 5xl for adults, which typically fits someone weighing up to 25 stone [350lbs].

The new sizing section for her online lifestyle business – only known for jam, candles, chocolate, wine and flower sprinkles – also contains a chart for children’s shirts down to toddler sizes.

One experienced royal watcher told the Daily Mail today that it is obvious As Ever will soon sell clothes – unless it is a PR stunt. But the expert warned the Duchess that any potential T-shirt or shirt range is unlikely to make her money.

[From The Daily Mail]

“And potential T-shirt or shirt range is unlikely to make her money…” They’re truly in a constant state of rage-panic that Meghan sells jam, candles and wine, and now a t-shirt line could be the thing that breaks them. BUT HER T-SHIRTS!! For what it’s worth, Meghan’s spox apparently told GB News: “There are no plans to start selling clothes.” Then why all the updates, Meghan??

As for the new Instagram video full of beauty shots of Meghan… it’s stunning. Those wide-leg jeans are from Tracey James’ denim line (Tracey is one of Meghan’s dear friends in Montecito, and they play mahjong together). She’s also wearing an Anine Bing t-shirt, pants from The Row, Bottega Veneta earrings and more.

Photos/screencaps courtesy of As Ever’s Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to “Duchess Meghan updated As Ever’s site with a size chart & new videos”

  1. Advisor2U says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:26 am

    Looks fresh, summary and inviting – you would like to join her for afternoon tea.

    I think new food products are coming soon, kitchen wear, and probably a new WLM show will be announced soon as well, giving that the pics look like they are from a production set.

    Some are speculating on SM that indeed t-shirts, and her bespoke white boyfriend shirt under her own label, are up for sales soon too.

    Reply
    • Cat slave says:
      May 12, 2026 at 9:41 am

      Also maybe aprons! She has a great apron game. I really hope she sells clothes too. The more the better!

      Reply
      • CheChe says:
        May 12, 2026 at 1:51 pm

        I hope the short bread mix comes back. The mix was so versatile and tasty …would love a dark chocolate cookie mix,too.

  2. CatGotMyTongue says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:26 am

    Oh NOES! Meghan is succeeding!! Whatever shall we do?! 🙀

    *Runs in circles, screams and shouts*

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:29 am

    I can absolutely see her partnering with a small business to sell tshirts or something similar. How many times have we seen Meghan in something from an Etsy seller or the like that then blows up and that person has orders for the next year? Someone like that partnering with Meghan would be huge for them.

    Reply
  4. Hypocrisy says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:34 am

    I would buy a tshirt probably several of them if she decides to sell them.. I would proudly wear “As Ever” around, the jam is delicious and the company name is beautiful.

    I absolutely love those jeans, I need them😍

    Reply
    • 2131Jan says:
      May 12, 2026 at 10:30 am

      I went to the Tracy James site: my size is sold out! DAMN! I WANT those jeans!!

      She looks gorgeous in these pics. You are either born with this natural grace, or you’re not. Meg has it in spades! She makes a T shirt and jeans look elegant. It’s all in the styling.

      Reply
  5. Kristen from MA says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:34 am

    So nice that she’s being size inclusive. I will definitely buy a Tshirt.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      May 12, 2026 at 9:37 am

      Agree with this!

      Maybe she’ll do those cute sweatshirts that are embroidered with names around the collar.

      Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:36 am

    This reminded me that I need to order her hibiscus tea. I’ve been drinking 2-3 cups daily to starve off prehypertension symptoms (highly recommend). The British media getting madder and madder as Meghan gets richer and richer makes me want to contribute to the cause LOL.

    Reply
    • AB says:
      May 12, 2026 at 10:00 am

      The hibiscus tea is my favorite, and it’s strong enough that I can use one bag for my 14 oz tea mug. I ordered a box with a variety of her teas, jams and honey, and it’s all so yummy.

      Reply
      • EMF says:
        May 12, 2026 at 10:04 am

        100% on the hibiscus tea!! I’m impatiently waiting for my next delivery. I’ve been known to add a teaspoon of one of the As Ever fruit spreads to kick it up a bit.

    • Tis True, Tis True says:
      May 12, 2026 at 10:35 am

      I love my hibiscus tea as well. It is very acidic however. Be sure to rinse your mouth with water after each cup.

      Reply
  7. Susan Collins says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:47 am

    Oh yes Meg is expanding what will be sold and the tears of angst and jealousy must flow!! Maybe they should look into what Peg is doing with the liquidation of dutchy stuff. Yes let’s money watch those shenanigans!!

    Reply
    • Joanne says:
      May 12, 2026 at 11:13 am

      When William sells the Duchy farmland the rent lease tenants who have farmed the land for generations get evicted. They are not given an option to purchase the land.

      Reply
  8. Dee(2) says:
    May 12, 2026 at 9:55 am

    Man I actually started laughing reading that last part, that is just hating to the highest degree. I mean what even is the basis for that? They may as well have said no one will ever ask you on a date, or you will never win prom queen, that’s how petty it comes across.

    As for the new photos, ” chef’s kiss” they are amazing. I’m excited for her to launch some new items and I have been oh so patiently waiting for housewares, cookbooks, anything. Take my money Meghan lol. And I can see her selling t-shirts, or merchandise with some of her funnier sayings from the shows. I would totally wear a crudité t-shirt, lol. It’s the perfect IYKYK for fans.

    Reply
    • apostrophe says:
      May 12, 2026 at 11:01 am

      “But the expert warned the Duchess” – no doubt with forefinger fully extended and wagging, while the Duchess serenely went on with her day.

      Reply
  9. Pumpkin says:
    May 12, 2026 at 10:18 am

    I wonder if it’s aprons – that’s technically not clothing.

    But then again, no spokesperson may have spoken and Gbeebies made it up.

    Whatever it is, I’m sure it’ll be a success. Just like everything else.

    Reply
  10. Mel says:
    May 12, 2026 at 10:29 am

    Cue: Our brand consultants are talking, and they feel that this is a disaster for Meghan. The jams aren’t selling so she’s pivoting to clothes out of desperation. Insert eyeroll and they’ll be crying in 5..4..3..2..1…..

    Reply
  11. B says:
    May 12, 2026 at 10:45 am

    Stunning photos especially Meghan in the chair with the white tee which makes me happy Meghan updated her Instagram profile with that pic.

    Lol its amusing how everything Meghan does or doesn’t do no matter how mundane is breaking news. No instagram post for Mother’s day.. BREAKING NEWS. Update a business website.. BREAKING NEWS.

    Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    May 12, 2026 at 11:50 am

    Didn’t the British press tell us that Meghan’s business was a flop? I doubt if it was failing that Meghan would be expanding the business. I love the new photos and the website updates.

    Reply
  13. tamsin says:
    May 12, 2026 at 2:05 pm

    Love the jeans, white shirt and black tie look. So charming!

    Reply
  14. L4Frimaire says:
    May 12, 2026 at 5:05 pm

    Love the updates. She looks great and makes everything feel fresher.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment