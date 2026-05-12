Duchess Meghan updated As Ever’s site with a size chart & new videos

Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex and her As Ever team dropped some new photos and videos to promote the brand. As Ever’s site made some updates too, including a new size-chart feature. Pity the poor Meghan-obsessives at the Daily Mail, because they believe that any indication of As Ever’s expansion is evidence of As Ever’s failure:
Meghan Markle could be on the verge of launching her own clothing range, the Daily Mail can reveal. A new ‘sizing chart’ for T-shirts has popped up on the As Ever website – including ‘plus size’ options – despite Meghan’s business not currently selling any garments. It suggests any clothing range will go up to 5xl for adults, which typically fits someone weighing up to 25 stone [350lbs].
The new sizing section for her online lifestyle business – only known for jam, candles, chocolate, wine and flower sprinkles – also contains a chart for children’s shirts down to toddler sizes.
One experienced royal watcher told the Daily Mail today that it is obvious As Ever will soon sell clothes – unless it is a PR stunt. But the expert warned the Duchess that any potential T-shirt or shirt range is unlikely to make her money.
“And potential T-shirt or shirt range is unlikely to make her money…” They’re truly in a constant state of rage-panic that Meghan sells jam, candles and wine, and now a t-shirt line could be the thing that breaks them. BUT HER T-SHIRTS!! For what it’s worth, Meghan’s spox apparently told GB News: “There are no plans to start selling clothes.” Then why all the updates, Meghan??
As for the new Instagram video full of beauty shots of Meghan… it’s stunning. Those wide-leg jeans are from Tracey James’ denim line (Tracey is one of Meghan’s dear friends in Montecito, and they play mahjong together). She’s also wearing an Anine Bing t-shirt, pants from The Row, Bottega Veneta earrings and more.
New Post is Up! "Meghan Updates As Ever Imagery, Instagram Photo and Shares a Trip to Disneyland"
Link here: https://t.co/LELB2UJbSx#whatmeghanwore #MeghanMarkle #AsEverbyMeghan pic.twitter.com/plZpl61sdq
— What Meghan Wore (@whatmegwore) May 12, 2026
So dreamy! Duchess Meghan for As ever Herbal Hibiscus Tea. ☕️ 🫖
“Gentle flavor, subtle tang, and robust hue”#AsEverbyMeghan https://t.co/I59otcvyPl pic.twitter.com/rdwdb9d4Y0
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) May 11, 2026
Photos/screencaps courtesy of As Ever’s Instagram.
Looks fresh, summary and inviting – you would like to join her for afternoon tea.
I think new food products are coming soon, kitchen wear, and probably a new WLM show will be announced soon as well, giving that the pics look like they are from a production set.
Some are speculating on SM that indeed t-shirts, and her bespoke white boyfriend shirt under her own label, are up for sales soon too.
Also maybe aprons! She has a great apron game. I really hope she sells clothes too. The more the better!
I hope the short bread mix comes back. The mix was so versatile and tasty …would love a dark chocolate cookie mix,too.
Oh NOES! Meghan is succeeding!! Whatever shall we do?! 🙀
*Runs in circles, screams and shouts*
How do you have cameras at the Daily Mail?!?!?!
I hacked in 😈
Madame, I believe you are incandescent with rage! 😉
I can absolutely see her partnering with a small business to sell tshirts or something similar. How many times have we seen Meghan in something from an Etsy seller or the like that then blows up and that person has orders for the next year? Someone like that partnering with Meghan would be huge for them.
I would buy a tshirt probably several of them if she decides to sell them.. I would proudly wear “As Ever” around, the jam is delicious and the company name is beautiful.
I absolutely love those jeans, I need them😍
I went to the Tracy James site: my size is sold out! DAMN! I WANT those jeans!!
She looks gorgeous in these pics. You are either born with this natural grace, or you’re not. Meg has it in spades! She makes a T shirt and jeans look elegant. It’s all in the styling.
So nice that she’s being size inclusive. I will definitely buy a Tshirt.
Agree with this!
Maybe she’ll do those cute sweatshirts that are embroidered with names around the collar.
This reminded me that I need to order her hibiscus tea. I’ve been drinking 2-3 cups daily to starve off prehypertension symptoms (highly recommend). The British media getting madder and madder as Meghan gets richer and richer makes me want to contribute to the cause LOL.
The hibiscus tea is my favorite, and it’s strong enough that I can use one bag for my 14 oz tea mug. I ordered a box with a variety of her teas, jams and honey, and it’s all so yummy.
100% on the hibiscus tea!! I’m impatiently waiting for my next delivery. I’ve been known to add a teaspoon of one of the As Ever fruit spreads to kick it up a bit.
I love my hibiscus tea as well. It is very acidic however. Be sure to rinse your mouth with water after each cup.
Oh yes Meg is expanding what will be sold and the tears of angst and jealousy must flow!! Maybe they should look into what Peg is doing with the liquidation of dutchy stuff. Yes let’s money watch those shenanigans!!
When William sells the Duchy farmland the rent lease tenants who have farmed the land for generations get evicted. They are not given an option to purchase the land.
Man I actually started laughing reading that last part, that is just hating to the highest degree. I mean what even is the basis for that? They may as well have said no one will ever ask you on a date, or you will never win prom queen, that’s how petty it comes across.
As for the new photos, ” chef’s kiss” they are amazing. I’m excited for her to launch some new items and I have been oh so patiently waiting for housewares, cookbooks, anything. Take my money Meghan lol. And I can see her selling t-shirts, or merchandise with some of her funnier sayings from the shows. I would totally wear a crudité t-shirt, lol. It’s the perfect IYKYK for fans.
“But the expert warned the Duchess” – no doubt with forefinger fully extended and wagging, while the Duchess serenely went on with her day.
I wonder if it’s aprons – that’s technically not clothing.
But then again, no spokesperson may have spoken and Gbeebies made it up.
Whatever it is, I’m sure it’ll be a success. Just like everything else.
Aprons seem totally on brand for her. I bet you’re right!
Cue: Our brand consultants are talking, and they feel that this is a disaster for Meghan. The jams aren’t selling so she’s pivoting to clothes out of desperation. Insert eyeroll and they’ll be crying in 5..4..3..2..1…..
Stunning photos especially Meghan in the chair with the white tee which makes me happy Meghan updated her Instagram profile with that pic.
Lol its amusing how everything Meghan does or doesn’t do no matter how mundane is breaking news. No instagram post for Mother’s day.. BREAKING NEWS. Update a business website.. BREAKING NEWS.
Didn’t the British press tell us that Meghan’s business was a flop? I doubt if it was failing that Meghan would be expanding the business. I love the new photos and the website updates.
Love the jeans, white shirt and black tie look. So charming!
Love the updates. She looks great and makes everything feel fresher.