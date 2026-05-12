Sarah Ferguson ‘tended to sleep with fantasy figures & financial benefactors’

Over the weekend, we discussed the bizarre rumor/report that Sarah Ferguson had a friends-with-benefits situation with Sean Combs. Allegedly, this was in the early-to-mid aughts, when Combs was one of the most famous artist/producers in the world and most people didn’t know about his predatory behavior. This story comes via Andrew Lownie’s paperback edition of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York. Lownie has already gotten a lot of stuff wrong, but because he’s detailing Prince Andrew and Sarah’s decades of terrible behavior, people want to believe that he’s gotten everything correct (he has not). Well, Lownie has more about Sarah and how she genuinely wanted to marry Jeffrey Epstein, how she slept with financial benefactors and how she’s always been a constant stream of TMI.
Sarah was so desperate for money she offered to work as a house assistant to [Jeffrey Epstein], calling him a ‘legend’. ‘I am at your service,’ she said. ‘Just marry me.’
A Palace source emphasised that Sarah always gravitated to being with the bad boy: ‘Look at her long history; every man she dated or associated with had a controversial past – they all have sleazy and chequered pasts. She likes to live on the edge. She can’t settle down with a good man. It would bore her to tears.’
‘Fergie made no secret how she wanted to marry someone in the US who was wealthy and powerful,’ a Palm Beach friend of Epstein said. ‘If Jeffrey popped the question, she would have said yes. Even after… he was convicted of being a sex offender. She had a reputation for being an opportunist and for sleeping with wealthy men.’
One of Sarah’s long-serving personal assistants confirmed that Sarah tended to sleep not just with her fantasy figures but with her financial benefactors.
Life with the duchess was ‘chaotic’, said the assistant, who in common with other staff members had problems getting paid. They often had to buy things using their own credit cards. Sarah herself drew on Beatrice’s credit card constantly and paid one psychic in cigarettes. She rarely paid for anything, expecting to be given products for free or be entertained by friends.
In spite of that, the money poured out. Sarah maintained an apartment on the Upper East Side in New York. Personal trainers waited on call but were never used and one person was employed just to organise all the tablets Sarah took.
Sarah talked endlessly about having messed up her relationship with Diana and about her love of the Queen – she hated Philip and Edward – and her parents. The assistant was struck by her immaturity. ‘She had this constant need to be wanted, with the result that she had no boundaries.’
She has talked up her relationship with the Queen but according to a royal source, the monarch ‘repeatedly trashed Fergie’ behind the scenes.
The source said: ‘Several people, notably the Queen, ex-Prince Andrew and Prince Charles, were aware of her activities for years but turned a blind eye to protect the family from more scandal.’
While I hate it when the British tabloids draw endless comparisons between Andrew and Fergie and the Sussexes, I’d just like to point out that *this* is what they always had planned for Prince Harry and Meghan. They wanted and expected to always be able to control Harry and Meghan financially, and to have them connected to various sleazy, compromised figures. As much as the Windsors are wringing their hands over “what to do about the Yorks,” the Windsors largely facilitated Andrew and Fergie’s “bad behavior” because it made them easier to control, and because the Yorks’ bad behavior made the rest of the Windsors look better by comparison. As for the larger story of Sarah’s bad decision making… as I’ve said before, this feels less like “Sarah is just a bad person” and more like some kind of clinical problem. For decades, she’s pissed away a dozen fortunes and made loathsome decisions. It’s likely some kind of personality disorder, IMO. Which makes it especially jarring that Fergie had the remarkably smart inclination to get the hell out of the UK late last year.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
I’m not being facetious but being born into or marrying into the top 10 of the line of succession in that family seems to be a one-way ticket to having mental health issues. Just thinking about it Margaret, Elizabeth and Phillip, their children, Diana and Fergie, William and Harry, and Meghan and Kate. All suffered or are suffering from issues that I think could be diagnosed or literally were.
The hierarchy and dynamics of that family do not encourage healthy living and the longer you’re in it the worst off you seem to be. So I could see it generating mental health crisis’ in people that may have been fine otherwise, and for people who already may have had mental health concerns, that is the worst possible place that they could be.
Ask for this particular story I’m sure there’s a lot of truth that are being used to support some lies. She spent her whole life understanding that ” love” and protection are transactional, and that no matter what you do someone will bail you out just to protect their own skin if they are powerful enough. That explains a lot of who she would gravitate towards.
Im wondering who in that category was keen to sleep with her? She kinda has Camilla vibes – more right set than anything. Her big personality was a part of her charm but as a young woman. She really didn’t age well.
Harry and Meghan and their children got out of there and moved away. Fergie did try to hang on to the lifestyle post divorce instead of moving on and earning and learning to save money
Up until 6 months ago, Fergie was being praised for sucking up to the Royal Family. The press was saying that Meghan should eliminate Fergie.
The royal family imo used fergie to spite the sussexes. And how she was welcome back to the fold. She apparently was oblivious to the motives of the royal family. Fergie and her ex Andrew posed for pictures at the duchess of Kent funeral and not that long after the Epstein files were released.
Lownie’s source for the Combs, Epstein, and others rumors is … “a palace source.” I have zero doubt Fergie is a terrible person, but what would BP (Camille)—or KP? (Willy)— know about what she said to Epstein?
Another source is “a Palm Beach friend of Epstein”—is there a person alive who would cop to being Epstein’s fried? And Fergie’s former personal assistant talks about her immaturity and money problems, which I don’t doubt, and the sleeping with rich men part, but that’s not Combs specifically.
Was surprised to read Fergie hates Edward.
That specific quote from Fergie to Epstein was in the emails, so Lownie’s inside source for that one is Fergie herself. And, yes, that bit about Fergie hating Edward is new news, I think!
Just want to confirm Fergie’s a terrible person for taking Epstein’s money, writing him fawning letters, and the rest. But did she sleep with him, or Combs?
This feels like the same people —Camilla and Willy—who want the York sisters out are doing what Charles did to Diana with those “sex mad” headlines. Look over here at this terrible woman, and not at Andrew or us!
Harry and Meghan are probably nodding their heads at the machinations. It’s a warning for Kate, too.
I absolutely have doubts about Fergie sleeping with Epstein (sooo not his type!) or Combs (I mean, there’s a chance he wanted bragging rights, but for what?), but I do believe she slept with benefactors regularly. I’d almost feel sorry for her neediness, if she weren’t so horrible. How many times do we say that about the Windsors?!
What did Edward do to Fergie that earned him her enmity? I can understand Prince Philip because he loathed her, and while he was alive, she was pretty much kept at arm’s length by the Royal Family, but Edward?
When Meghan and Harry dipped, there was a brief and shining moment of pure lucid clarity from the press in the country before the Rota took over the Greek chorus line and drove it into the news cycle for better or worse so that now it’s the party line. Because the story was — briefly — bigger than the rota. And one of the contemporary takes on the whole dynamic was summed up in a cartoon, by the type of illustrator that does political caricatures, who drew a panel that depicted Meghan and Harry, seen with their backs visible, only, striding out the front gates of Buckingham Palace, and the late Queen turning in bafflement and dismay to one man in grey, and sputtering, “But he could have been the next Prince Andrew!” ….this was *years* before the Epstein files. Give the local newshounds credit: if *they* covered this story, and not the rota, we’d get some real info quite quickly. Clearly one of the compromises that followed the breakdown of Charles & Diana’s marriage, the late Queen’s annus horribilus, Diana’s death, etc., was never to cover this family with anything heavier than kid gloves. Which is a shame.
This story makes me quite Sad on so many levels, because we are slut shaming a woman, while granted she may not be pure as driven snow these stories make her a modern day Royal heaux because no matter which way you slice it she is still royal because that is the context we are reading it in. the second that is she is being destroyed so publicly for choices made hustling. we have watched over the last 8 or so years as the media try to strip Meghan of her support network for simply marrying a prince and getting out. It seems there is no safe way out of that family
I get why Grifting Fergie™️ has slept with wealthy men and her “benefactors “, but for the life of me I can’t understand why they wanted to sleep with her.