Lownie: Sarah Ferguson & Sean Combs were friends-with-benefits for years?

Biographer Andrew Lownie released the right book at the right time last year – his book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, came out right before all of the revelations from Epstein Files, including much more information about Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s relationships with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Lownie got some stuff correct about Sarah and Andrew, but he’s also gotten some things wrong, including his harping on and on about Prince Harry. Well, Lownie’s book is now out in paperback and Lownie has added more claims and stories in the latest edition. One of those claims? That Sarah was friends-with-benefits with Sean Combs.

Sean “Diddy” Combs claimed to have enjoyed a “friends with benefits” relationship with Sarah Ferguson for several years, according to a new book. Combs, previously known as P Diddy, is said to have bragged about sleeping with Ms Ferguson and once stayed with her at a hotel costing more than £50,000 per night, it is claimed. The rapper, currently serving a prison sentence for transportation for prostitution, boasted about “slamming” Ms Ferguson during sexual encounters that started in 2004, according to Andrew Lownie, the author. A source close to the then Duchess of York described the claims as “blatantly untrue”. The new allegations are contained in an updated paperback edition of Entitled, Mr Lownie’s bestselling book about the rise and fall of the House of York. Combs and Ms Ferguson first met in 2002 at a party in New York thrown by Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year jail sentence for child sex trafficking. Maxwell was the on-off girlfriend of the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, whom Ms Ferguson also counted as a friend. Another associate of Combs told Mr Lownie that in 2004, the rapper and Ms Ferguson began a “secret friends with benefits” relationship that continued for several years. The book says that in 2006, the rapper launched his own perfume called Unforgivable, which he claimed was inspired by Ms Ferguson and how she liked a man to smell. A source told Mr Lownie that the pair would meet in luxury hotels in Europe and Africa, including a seven-star hotel that cost more than £50,000 per night. Combs’s personal fortune has been estimated at $1bn (£733m). A source close to Ms Ferguson said: “This is absolute fabricated nonsense, blatantly untrue and yet another false allegation from him.”

[From The Telegraph]

My gut instinct is that this is a total lie, from start to finish. But I’ve reconsidered it a little bit. Like… do we believe that Sarah and Combs would have seen each other as just another notch on the bedpost? Perhaps. Sarah has always been drawn to powerful, wealthy men and I could absolutely see her trying to work an angle to get some money/status from Combs. On Combs’ side, I could perhaps see him doing it for the bragging rights. But no, I just don’t think this is real.

Incidentally, the i Newspaper had a new piece about whether Sarah will take a £1 million-plus deal for a memoir. Sources say that she doesn’t want to break any confidences, but she’s desperate for money. She apparently wants to speak to King Charles, but he’s been dodging her overtures. A friend told the newspaper: “She never wrote a tell-all memoir about Princess Diana and would never write a tell-all memoir about the Royal Family but that doesn’t mean she might not write a memoir. She’s got a good story to tell.” I think she’s trying to blackmail the Windsors publicly. This is some version of “either you protect me and finance my retirement or I start talking.”