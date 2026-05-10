Princess Kate wore Self Portrait to her first palace garden party of 2026

On Friday, Buckingham Palace staged its second garden party of the season. King Charles and Camilla hosted the first garden party of the year just two days earlier, and Friday was Prince William and Kate’s turn. William looked exhausted because he was coming off of an Aston Villa bender – the night before, William had attended an important Aston Villa game, and he used up a lot of energy, screaming and shaking his fists. I assume his whole night was blown and that he was fully absorbed with all of the Aston Villa chatrooms post-match, probably arguing and lurking and having comments read to him. Kate told party-goers that she and the children stayed up late as well, because she allowed the kids to watch Aston Villa’s victory. I mean… if they were all watching it, why didn’t William just bring his family to the game? Nevermind, I’m pretty sure I know the answer.
As for fashion, I’m surprised that Kate wore a new dress, although it looks very similar to many pieces in her closet. Kate’s dress is Self Portrait, and this sort of perfectly encapsulates her natural style, when she isn’t copykeening anyone. The polka dots, the buttons, the bizarre flower applique… this is ALL Kate. The only thing missing is some random lace, although I think her vintage hat, with its sheer netting, fulfills that lacy urge. Kate also wore those pearl-and-diamond earrings from the Royal Collection, the same ones she always borrows. Her bracelet belonged to Princess Diana. Kate should pay royalties to Julian Fellowes, because she loves to wear Downton Abbey cosplay.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Zara Tindall also attended this garden party, but there were only a handful of photos of them. Sophie in particular looks deeply unhappy. Zara looked nice in her blue dress though. It’s always so weird whenever these people freak out about the Sussexes “trying to be half-in” while having commercial interests – meanwhile, Zara has tons of commercial interests, but she’s constantly attending “royal events” and doing royal-style engagements. Consistency was never the left-behinds’ strong suit.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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08/05/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales during the King’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. The Garden Parties celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom. The Parties will recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services.,Image: 1097519895, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Zara Tindall during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2026.,Image: 1097408476, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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08/05/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales during the King’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. The Garden Parties celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom. The Parties will recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services.,Image: 1097519856, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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08/05/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales during the King’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. The Garden Parties celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom. The Parties will recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services.,Image: 1097519869, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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08/05/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales during the King’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. The Garden Parties celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom. The Parties will recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services.,Image: 1097519873, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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08/05/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales during the King’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. The Garden Parties celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom. The Parties will recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services.,Image: 1097519925, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales meets guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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(Left to right) the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales and Duke of Edinburgh during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services
Featuring: Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Edward Duke of Edinburgh
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales meets guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The only thing I like about this outfit is the hat (other than the ridiculous doll hair…would would it have killed her to have a lovely side chignon?). The hat is fabulous, I’d wear that in a hot minute…
Otherwise, what a disaster of a look. The dress/jacket don’t go with the hat, nor the shoes. The jacket only serves to show how thin she is – it’s ill fitted, the 3/4 sleeves make it look like it comes from Charlotte’s closet and the flowery thingy on her bust is obviously designed to add frills to hide her thinness. But let’s add more detail, more, more, more! Buttons! A belt! Flowy! Polka dots! She has an athletic build and should dress for that, rather than looking like (sorry) she’s in drag.
And why a clutch purse? She’s at a BP garden party for 45 minutes, if she needs tissues or whatever is in that tiny purse it’s not like an assistant can’t run and get her some. Does she need house keys? A wallet? A phone?
Compared to last year’s lemon yellow outfit the photos show she’s even thinner. She looks so gaunt in the photos…can’t someone get her some help?
Buttons, belt, polka dots and the flower applique!!! Keen to be seen!