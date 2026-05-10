Princess Kate wore Self Portrait to her first palace garden party of 2026

On Friday, Buckingham Palace staged its second garden party of the season. King Charles and Camilla hosted the first garden party of the year just two days earlier, and Friday was Prince William and Kate’s turn. William looked exhausted because he was coming off of an Aston Villa bender – the night before, William had attended an important Aston Villa game, and he used up a lot of energy, screaming and shaking his fists. I assume his whole night was blown and that he was fully absorbed with all of the Aston Villa chatrooms post-match, probably arguing and lurking and having comments read to him. Kate told party-goers that she and the children stayed up late as well, because she allowed the kids to watch Aston Villa’s victory. I mean… if they were all watching it, why didn’t William just bring his family to the game? Nevermind, I’m pretty sure I know the answer.

As for fashion, I’m surprised that Kate wore a new dress, although it looks very similar to many pieces in her closet. Kate’s dress is Self Portrait, and this sort of perfectly encapsulates her natural style, when she isn’t copykeening anyone. The polka dots, the buttons, the bizarre flower applique… this is ALL Kate. The only thing missing is some random lace, although I think her vintage hat, with its sheer netting, fulfills that lacy urge. Kate also wore those pearl-and-diamond earrings from the Royal Collection, the same ones she always borrows. Her bracelet belonged to Princess Diana. Kate should pay royalties to Julian Fellowes, because she loves to wear Downton Abbey cosplay.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Zara Tindall also attended this garden party, but there were only a handful of photos of them. Sophie in particular looks deeply unhappy. Zara looked nice in her blue dress though. It’s always so weird whenever these people freak out about the Sussexes “trying to be half-in” while having commercial interests – meanwhile, Zara has tons of commercial interests, but she’s constantly attending “royal events” and doing royal-style engagements. Consistency was never the left-behinds’ strong suit.