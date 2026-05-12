Amal Clooney wore an archival McQueen to the King’s Trust anniversary event

Here are some photos from the 50th anniversary event for The King’s Trust. Fifty years ago, then-Prince Charles used his navy salary to start the Prince’s Trust, a scholarship and small-loan program to help British youths. In 2022, the Prince’s Trust became the King’s Trust, and it’s still one of the biggest scholarship programs in the UK. The trust has provided millions of pounds to help young people go to trade schools, acting schools, universities and more. King Charles plans to highlight the 50th anniversary throughout the week with several major events. Last night’s event was an awards show at the Royal Albert Hall.

Many celebrities came out for Monday’s event, including Ant and Dec, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Rita Ora, Lily Collins and George and Amal Clooney. The biggest controversy of the night didn’t involve George and Amal though. The biggest controversy belonged to Rod Stewart, who congratulated Charles on his recent US state visit. Stewart said: “May I say, well done in the Americas. You were superb, absolutely superb, put that little ratbag in his place.” That little ratbag?? LMAO. I’m shocked that George Clooney didn’t leap to Donald Trump’s defense, honestly.

Fashion notes: Amal wore an archival Alexander McQueen from the 2007 collection. It is not flattering on her whatsoever. Lily Collins wore gold as well – a sleek Carolina Herrera dress. Queen Camilla wore a dark blue lace sack, which was probably designed by Fiona Clare. I kind of feel like Camilla should have dusted off one of her 1980s gowns for this – wearing tea-length to a gala event at the Royal Albert Hall is surely a fashion faux pas for a consort?? Camilla also wore her Van Cleef & Arpels serpent necklace, which is a piece from her personal collection. Whenever she wears any of her serpent jewelry, they always bend over backwards to avoid the obvious “Camilla is a snake in the grass” commentary.