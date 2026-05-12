Amal Clooney wore an archival McQueen to the King’s Trust anniversary event

Here are some photos from the 50th anniversary event for The King’s Trust. Fifty years ago, then-Prince Charles used his navy salary to start the Prince’s Trust, a scholarship and small-loan program to help British youths. In 2022, the Prince’s Trust became the King’s Trust, and it’s still one of the biggest scholarship programs in the UK. The trust has provided millions of pounds to help young people go to trade schools, acting schools, universities and more. King Charles plans to highlight the 50th anniversary throughout the week with several major events. Last night’s event was an awards show at the Royal Albert Hall.
Many celebrities came out for Monday’s event, including Ant and Dec, Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Rita Ora, Lily Collins and George and Amal Clooney. The biggest controversy of the night didn’t involve George and Amal though. The biggest controversy belonged to Rod Stewart, who congratulated Charles on his recent US state visit. Stewart said: “May I say, well done in the Americas. You were superb, absolutely superb, put that little ratbag in his place.” That little ratbag?? LMAO. I’m shocked that George Clooney didn’t leap to Donald Trump’s defense, honestly.
Fashion notes: Amal wore an archival Alexander McQueen from the 2007 collection. It is not flattering on her whatsoever. Lily Collins wore gold as well – a sleek Carolina Herrera dress. Queen Camilla wore a dark blue lace sack, which was probably designed by Fiona Clare. I kind of feel like Camilla should have dusted off one of her 1980s gowns for this – wearing tea-length to a gala event at the Royal Albert Hall is surely a fashion faux pas for a consort?? Camilla also wore her Van Cleef & Arpels serpent necklace, which is a piece from her personal collection. Whenever she wears any of her serpent jewelry, they always bend over backwards to avoid the obvious “Camilla is a snake in the grass” commentary.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla attending A King’s Trust Celebration at the Royal Albert Hall, London, to mark the 50th anniversary of the charity. The King’s Trust, formerly known as The Prince’s Trust, helps those from disadvantaged communities and those facing adversity by supporting them to build the confidence and skills to live, learn and earn. Since the Trust was founded by The King, as Prince of Wales, in 1976 it has helped more than a million young people across the UK. Picture date: Saturday May 9, 2026.,Image: 1098184953, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla attending A King’s Trust Celebration at the Royal Albert Hall, London, to mark the 50th anniversary of the charity. The King’s Trust, formerly known as The Prince’s Trust, helps those from disadvantaged communities and those facing adversity by supporting them to build the confidence and skills to live, learn and earn. Since the Trust was founded by The King, as Prince of Wales, in 1976 it has helped more than a million young people across the UK. Picture date: Saturday May 9, 2026.,Image: 1098184958, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla attending A King’s Trust Celebration at the Royal Albert Hall, London, to mark the 50th anniversary of the charity. The King’s Trust, formerly known as The Prince’s Trust, helps those from disadvantaged communities and those facing adversity by supporting them to build the confidence and skills to live, learn and earn. Since the Trust was founded by The King, as Prince of Wales, in 1976 it has helped more than a million young people across the UK. Picture date: Saturday May 9, 2026.,Image: 1098184974, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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King Charles III meeting Sir Gareth Southgate as he attends A King’s Trust Celebration at the Royal Albert Hall, London, to mark the 50th anniversary of the charity. The King’s Trust, formerly known as The Prince’s Trust, helps those from disadvantaged communities and those facing adversity by supporting them to build the confidence and skills to live, learn and earn. Since the Trust was founded by The King, as Prince of Wales, in 1976 it has helped more than a million young people across the UK. Picture date: Saturday May 9, 2026.,Image: 1098185016, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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King Charles III meeting George Clooney as he attends A King’s Trust Celebration at the Royal Albert Hall, London, to mark the 50th anniversary of the charity. The King’s Trust, formerly known as The Prince’s Trust, helps those from disadvantaged communities and those facing adversity by supporting them to build the confidence and skills to live, learn and earn. Since the Trust was founded by The King, as Prince of Wales, in 1976 it has helped more than a million young people across the UK. Picture date: Saturday May 9, 2026.,Image: 1098185045, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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The Kings Trust awards at The Royal Albert Hall London, United Kingdom
Featuring: Amal Clooney, George Clooney
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Kings Trust awards at The Royal Albert Hall London, United Kingdom
Featuring: Amal Clooney, George Clooney
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Kings Trust awards at The Royal Albert Hall London, United Kingdom
Featuring: Amal Clooney, George Clooney
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Kings Trust awards at The Royal Albert Hall
Featuring: Lily Collins
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 May 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Well, the Slytheryn necklace is perfect for her. Gryffindor forever!!!!
I’ve said this many times here before, I’m not British, but from my work, I have worked closely with the UK government (FCDO), members of the Royal family, and UK civil society. Over the years, I’ve met many, many people who’ve been involved with and benefited from the (Prince’s) King’s Trust. It’s honestly pretty dang awesome.
It’s funny in a way when William scoffs at his dad’s many engagements and suggests that he will do “fewer, but high impact” engagements, the King’s Trust is *exactly* the thing William presumably means…but has not and I’m betting will never do. If King Charles literally did nothing for the rest of his life, the Trust would have more of a real impact on people’s lives than all of W&K’s work combined.
People are complicated, not so easily divided into just good and bad. I know he’s very unpopular here (and for good reason), but to me, Charles is a good example of a kind of crappy person who actually does really great stuff…and maybe isn’t actually completely crappy after all. Tbh, I think Harry gets his understanding of what service means from his dad more than maybe people want to recognize.
Congratulations on 50 years, King Charles!
ETA: I really, really dislike Amal’s dress! Beautiful woman, but that dress does nothing for her, yikes.
I think you are right about the service issue Charles has always had my admiration for his work and talking about the environment before Sir David made it fashionable, but being a terrible dad to his younger son is awful.
I agree with your assessment of Charles. I think he was a crap husband to Diana and I think he’s a crap father to both his sons, but I think he has done some very good work as Prince of Wales and now as king. The King’s Trust has an amazing legacy and I think its perfectly acceptable for Charles to celebrate that after 50 years. Contrast this with Earthshot – William tells us Earthshot will save the world and change everything, but so far we haven’t seen that (or if we have, he’s not sharing those results.) Charles AFAIK doesn’t “tell us” the King’s Trust (or Prince’s Trust) does great things and helps a lot of people, he shows us instead. And because it is so successful celebrities want to be involved with it.
People are complicated and I don’t think your assessment of Harry’s understanding of service coming at least in part from his father is wrong.
That said…..I think I’m the outlier here….I love Amals dress, LOL.
Haha don’t worry Becks – I love the dress too! I think she looks amazing. Also, I agree with everything everyone has said here about Charles and the Trust. An amazing initiative that very well may completely die out when William takes the crown.
Lol it’s ok, Amal truly is one of those women who can make a sac look good! I think my issue is with her shoes (a regular criticism I have of her style, I’ve realized) and her hair. I think hair up and some type of necklace, this would look really dramatic. But the shoes and hair make this look matronly to me, the way it bunches around the middle with the hair covering the top part. Also the sleeves I think don’t work with her hair.
I love lily collins’ look, and I actually really like Camilla’s cloak. However, why does she persist with that hideous haircut!!!
Because Charlie likes it, ofc. I agree she could use an updated cut. It might be a wig anyway, who knows?
I also agree that the cloak looks great on her. the color combination with the dress is really good. This is one of her better looks imo.
All that money, and Queen Sidepiece can’t find either a bra that fits or a dress that’s flattering to her figure.
I am more interested in Charles rrsponse to Rod Stewart’s comment about Charles visit to the US and meeting Trump.
I am wondering if we wiĺl hear from an anonymous inside source about Charles response.
Camilla s cloak is a bit much.
When you compare Charles, when he was Prince of Wales, to William as Prince of Wales currently, the difference is staggering, and not in a good way.
I have no doubt the King trust is a great thing and have helped many. Out of curiosity I would really love to see an analysis of the recipients : where they are from, gender, in which sector they studied, did they complete their education, what they do today… A few are today well-known, but I’m talking about the ones who went to lead a full life outside the public.
Maybe, this study exists and if so, please point it out to my attention.
I don’t know if I’m allowed to share this link (sorry if not!), but this is the 2025 Impact Report. The King’s Trust operates using recognized best practices in this field, working through local partners, using the UN’s SDG’s framework, and focusing on what are considered “transformative” programming, meaning job training, education, and income generating activities that are intended to allow young people to develop skills that assist in becoming independent, productive members of their communities.
Because this is also related to my work, I will say the King’s Trust doesn’t provide truly wholistic services because it doesn’t have a psychosocial or physical rehabilitation component. But, that’s ok. Not all programs can provide wrap around services.
https://kingstrustinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Y1080-KTI-Impact-Report_FINAL.pdf
LadyE I very much appreciate your comments on this post today. It’s always nice to hear balanced, well informed input from someone on the “inside.”
The Royal Family and press only had a problem with celebrities when Meghan is involved.
What is going to happen to the Trust in future, please dont tell me the Successor is William and his clown show. I bet Harry would have done an excellent job continuing the causes.
I usually like Amal’s look but this dress is terrible. It’s a weird, unflattering cut that bunches around the middle. The fabric and gold color is a bit too flashy for what feels like a more conservative, formal event. George always has a death grip on her hand like Trump does with Melania. I think these men are relying on their partners to keep them upright.
If it’s archival, that probably means she couldn’t have had it altered to fit her properly.
Amal’s dress almost looks like a Bob Mackie dress from The Sonny and Cher Show. Just needs a sequin and feather headpiece.
Ha! Way too much fabric, but good point.
Can you imagine how much fun it would have been to dress Cher?! Dream job!
Amal’s dress is pretty, but Lily’s gold dress (+ the shoes!) is really stunning — the shape of the bodice is so cool and the ankle length is perfect.
I think a handbag Meghan featured in an outing with Prince Harry before the wedding was attributed to a company whose founder was helped by the then Princes Trust. And famously, Idris Elba said he was helped by the foundation early in his career. I wonder who was on the guest list. Were recipients and success stories there? It would be nice to do a feature on some of the businesses and careers helped by the trust. We all know there are dozens of famous “ambassadors.”
This is one of many reasons why I don’t trust either Clooney. I’m convinced they used Harry and Meghan to get royal awards for amal. And it worked.
Charles created an award in amals name. surprise, georgie stopped comparing Meghan to Diana and stopped talking about Sussex security concerns.