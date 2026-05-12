Prince William ‘will find a way’ to fly to Turkey to watch Aston Villa next week

Last Thursday, Prince William attended an important Aston Villa match – it was the semifinals of the Europa League, and Aston Villa won. The team is now in their first “big” final in decades, apparently. Last week, I expressed surprise that William didn’t bring bad luck to his favorite team, since that’s what usually happens whenever he picks a side. There’s still time though – apparently, William is going to clear his sparse (if not completely empty) schedule next week to fly to Turkey to attend the final. I hope Turkish people enjoy unhinged screaming and bald-demon hooliganism.
The Prince of Wales will “find a way” to watch his beloved Aston Villa play in the Europa League cup final in Turkey next week, The Telegraph understands.
Prince William was pictured punching the air in delight last week as his team beat Nottingham Forest 4-0 at Villa Park to reach their first major European final since 1982.
While his attendance at next Wednesday’s match against German side Freiburg in Istanbul has not been confirmed, well-placed sources acknowledged that he was highly likely to attend.
“Did you see his face last week?” one Kensington Palace source said. “He will find a way.”
A win would give the club its first major trophy in 30 years.
Unai Emery, the Villa manager, revealed that the Prince joined the team’s post-match celebrations on Thursday night.
“He was in the dressing room with the players and with me, and of course, he is so happy as well,” the Spaniard said.
The next day, a bleary-eyed Prince co-hosted a Buckingham Palace garden party with his wife on behalf of the King. He admitted he was tired after a late night and had “bags under the eyes”. Meanwhile, the Princess revealed she had let their three children stay up to watch the match on television and laughed about how loud they all were as armchair supporters.
[From The Telegraph]
“Did you see his face last week?” How utterly embarrassing for everyone who works for William. They’re too incompetent or too sycophantic to do their jobs and protect their boss’s image when he looks like a f–king lunatic at football matches. If that bulletproof-sunshine crisis manager was doing her job, she would tell William to choose: either he can go to Aston Villa matches and act like a mature man in his 40s with appropriate emotional regulation OR he should just stay home and do nothing. Pick one.
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Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty Images and Cover Images.
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Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrate 1-0 of Harry KANE, England 9 in the group stage match ENGLAND – DENMARK 1-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jun 20, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.,Image: 883554360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrate 1-0 of Harry KANE, England 9 in the group stage match ENGLAND – DENMARK 1-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jun 20, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.,Image: 883554394, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889806980, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889806983, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889807337, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889807337, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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The Prince of Wales meets guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services. Picture date: Friday May 8, 2026.,Image: 1097412420, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales at the official opening of James’ Place Birmingham, to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, and highlight the free, life-saving support the charity’s newest centre is providing to men in suicidal crisis
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 11 May 2026
Credit: Eammon McCormack/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales at the official opening of James’ Place Birmingham, to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, and highlight the free, life-saving support the charity’s newest centre is providing to men in suicidal crisis
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 11 May 2026
Credit: Eammon McCormack/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I hope he doesn’t bring George who would see dad’s over the top behavior
I’m pretty sure the genie is out of the bottle on that one. In public and in private.
This middle-aged man’s behavior reminds me of college students behavior at football games in the US.
*heavily intoxicated* college students absolutely!
But surely those very young children need both mummy and daddy ferrying them to school!
… and a way for the taxpayer to pay for it. Am sure he’ll create a PR event as a way to expense the trip.
Barely does an engagement a week as the heir to the throne, couldn’t be bothered to travel to see the English women’s team or Team GB at the Olympics. But “his” football team? He’ll follow them anywhere. I guess someone else will have to do the sacred school run, shhhh, his team is playing!
William should learn from Kash Patel and not embarrass himself in the team locker room, but I doubt they could keep him and his bad vibes away.
@Jay I bet we will see William at a “work” engagement next week before the Aston Villa match to justify that he, William, deserves a break for his “hard” work.
Airplane tickets are skyrocketing. There is not much kerosine left in and around Europe, is what the news is constantly claiming.
I know the uk is not eu anymore. But with the whole war thing going on, wouldn’t one think of cutting back on private (helicopter) flights?
Of course Mr Villa himself will go. (fly)
The only time when he can’t be bothered is when the national women’s team is playing a world championship final.
No matter how much of a bad luck charm Bulliam Scooter usually is, AV are in much better form than SC Freiburg right now.
So he can find a way to get the Turkey to watch his favorite team, but couldn’t find a way to do anything for Anzac Day. Well, you can’t say he isn’t telling you where his priorities lie. The thing is there’s absolutely nothing wrong with having a favorite sports team, or being amped if your favorite team finally makes it to the finals after years. That doesn’t make him any different from tons of sports fans, that lose their mind because their team finally makes it to the Super Bowl, World Series, Stanley Cup finals, etc.
He however should have enough sense to realize that he is in a position of unimaginable privilege, and his lifestyle is largely supported by people who don’t have 1% of his accumulated wealth. Constantly having a good time, heading to sporting events and bars and calling it work, when you’re not cosplaying the regular folks by making sandwiches is such a horrible look.
He has barely done any work (“work”) in the past 2 months, so getting the public ready to see him in Turkey by saying he’ll find a way it’s just gross incompetence. Did this crisis manager even start? Because I would not want my name and professional reputation, linked to any of their behavior this year ( any year honestly).
I was going to say….i don’t think the new crisis manager ever started. She probably quit before her first day. This is SUCH a bad look for him, I can’t imagine anyone even semi competent not handling this better.
Also bad look is “The next day, a bleary-eyed Prince co-hosted a Buckingham Palace garden party…” A polite way of saying “hung over”? Either way, not good that the press points that out.
The problem is that William himself is the crisis. I don’t know how anyone can handle that.
Right? He’ll “find a way” is frying me. Bc it ain’t that hard. Hs schedule is practically nonexistent.
Lol, that was my thought, too. What does it mean “find a way”? He just gets on a plane and goes just like every other time.
They meant to say that he’ll find a private jet.
I used to think this creep was hamming it up — or butching it up, as one genius commentator put it — for effect, like, look at me, I’m one of the blokes, I’m one of the lads, but at this point, it’s too disturbing to be anything but genuine. Which raises another question, which is, why is this the *only* thing he cares about??? He could not be asked to so much as phone it in for literally *anything* else but give him a football game and he turns into the kind of fan that other fans are leery of. I mean. Is he in some sort of life-altering relationship with a member of the team? LOL.
I mean….your last sentence could be correct.
What stands out to me, though, is that he did not do this before he had the duchy of cornwall – ie his own money. So Charles and QEII must have been exerting more control over him than we all realized. But as soon as he got duchy funds, he basically stopped working (he works but less numbers than he did as Duke of Cambridge I think), and he goes to every Aston Villa match he can. The fact that he wanted to skip the POPE’S funeral bc of Aston Villa is astounding to me and I cannot believe that did not gain more traction in the press.
He went to fewer football matches when he was actually president of the FA – and then it would have made sense! Even now, if he was going to Aston Villa matches but also smaller clubs that could use a boost in name recognition (think Wrexham but across the board at the different levels of football in the UK.) Or going to an Arsenal-Spurs match just for the rivalry aspect, and so on and so forth. But no. Aston Villa. Thats it.
I am sure an aide while trembling has asked him to bring the celebrations down a notch as it looks crazy in still pictures. Pegs is such a sore loser when his teams either dont do well or win he has the most undiplomatic expressions, zero poker face.
I see these photos and his very emotionally angry and aggressive body language and all I think about is the articles upon articles that I have read about major sporting events and increased domestic violence percentages.. that’s what these photos of him bring to mind immediately.. great image to have for the heir to the throne.
So in the last few weeks we’ve gotten articles about his temper, the Duchy money and how much of it he gets, and his lack of work, especially for international trips.
And in response he’s going to fly to Turkey to see AV. It’s not even the men’s national team. It’s his personal favorite team. Nothing about this is work related but I’m sure he’ll find a way for the taxpayers to pay.
wtf is happening over there in KP?
Honestly I think that the duchy money has made someone that was already lazy with a horrible temper and poor work ethic into a total jackass. Like you said above it is clear that financial control was the only way that they could get him to do anything. That in itself is incredibly problematic regardless of how much I dislike William, but it’s apparent now that the little bit of travelling and work events were because they would tell him no on the fun stuff.
For whatever reason Charles is terrified of enforcing any rules and authority with his heir, and now the one thing that he had control of he doesn’t have any longer. In addition to the funds that he gets from rents and other things, now he’s doing all this shady stuff selling off properties. With his dad healthier, or at least not as ill as we were led to believe last year, he’s ensuring that he has enough money to do what he wants.
And KP can’t do anything about it because, who can stop him? If the literal King has to deal with him saying I’m not doing it, no one who is making 35k pounds per year will.
I’m sure the private jet is already booked. These people at KP are pretending like William has a busy schedule.
When the late Queen used to watch her own horses race she was occasionally emotional, but in a sort of self-contained way. There are a few photos of her winding her arms and clearly riveted by the action, like a very earnest kid, almost, heart brimming, like a film from the 1940s about a valiant and virtuous child hoping against hope for her horse to finish first, that’s what she reminds me of, and then there is one photo where — clearly — her horse has lost, and she’s absolutely crushed, but she’s holding it in, just staring downcast, trying to find that distraction that gives you a minute to compose yourself, and her own mother is standing next to her, really solicitous, as if to cheer her up, but just the way they might have looked decades beforehand, one is quite elderly and one is midlife, but it’s the same dynamic, a parent and a child. I mean. William just looks like a raving incontinent hooligan. If his grandmother or his own mother were here, someone would be ringing the alarm. This dude needs help.
What “busy schedule “ are they referring too? The one where he does the school run or vacations or plays video games or day drinks? That busy schedule? It’s amazing that he can travel when it’s for a men’s football game!
Why does he have his hands clenched when the others are just clapping.
Because the others can control their emotions.
He looks like a stereotypical English football hooligan. He’d be called one if not for his money and title.
He kinda is. All he needs is the scarf.