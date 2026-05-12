Prince William ‘will find a way’ to fly to Turkey to watch Aston Villa next week

Last Thursday, Prince William attended an important Aston Villa match – it was the semifinals of the Europa League, and Aston Villa won. The team is now in their first “big” final in decades, apparently. Last week, I expressed surprise that William didn’t bring bad luck to his favorite team, since that’s what usually happens whenever he picks a side. There’s still time though – apparently, William is going to clear his sparse (if not completely empty) schedule next week to fly to Turkey to attend the final. I hope Turkish people enjoy unhinged screaming and bald-demon hooliganism.

The Prince of Wales will “find a way” to watch his beloved Aston Villa play in the Europa League cup final in Turkey next week, The Telegraph understands.

Prince William was pictured punching the air in delight last week as his team beat Nottingham Forest 4-0 at Villa Park to reach their first major European final since 1982.

While his attendance at next Wednesday’s match against German side Freiburg in Istanbul has not been confirmed, well-placed sources acknowledged that he was highly likely to attend.

“Did you see his face last week?” one Kensington Palace source said. “He will find a way.”

A win would give the club its first major trophy in 30 years.

Unai Emery, the Villa manager, revealed that the Prince joined the team’s post-match celebrations on Thursday night.

“He was in the dressing room with the players and with me, and of course, he is so happy as well,” the Spaniard said.

The next day, a bleary-eyed Prince co-hosted a Buckingham Palace garden party with his wife on behalf of the King. He admitted he was tired after a late night and had “bags under the eyes”. Meanwhile, the Princess revealed she had let their three children stay up to watch the match on television and laughed about how loud they all were as armchair supporters.