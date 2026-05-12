Prince Harry, Meghan & Doria Ragland took the kids to Disneyland on Monday

All day Sunday, people were waiting for the Duchess of Sussex to post something on Instagram for Mother’s Day. Meghan refused! So the British tabloids spun out, crying about how weird it was that Meghan didn’t post photos of her children. They already had their headlines written about Meghan “using” her children to do yadda yadda yadda. Sorry, I’ve never been able to follow all of the deranger conspiracies. Well, on Monday, we saw why Meghan didn’t post on Mother’s Day – she was busy planning a family outing to Disneyland! Meghan, Prince Harry, Dora Ragland, Archie and Lili all went to Disneyland on Monday and Meghan happily posted photos from their fun day. The Sussexes went to Disneyland around this time last year too, only this time, Doria got to hang out with Cinderella and Mickey Mouse too.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brought some Disney magic to their family’s celebrations this week. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, visited Disneyland on Monday, May 11, with Harry, son Prince Archie — who turned 7 on May 6 — and daughter Princess Lilibet, who turns 5 on June 4. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, also joined the family outing in Anaheim, Calif.
“They were celebrating the kids’ birthdays together,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The kids did lots of rides, and it was a special way to extend Mother’s Day for Meghan and her mom.”
The Disney trip echoed last year’s celebration for Lilibet’s birthday, when Meghan shared photos from another family visit to the theme park in honor of her daughter turning 4. And just like last year, Lilibet had several sweet encounters with Disney princesses. Meghan posted photos from this year’s outing on Instagram — captioning the gallery with a simple red heart emoji — including snaps of Lilibet hugging Cinderella and meeting Sleeping Beauty’s Princess Aurora.
She also shared a playful video on her Instagram Stories showing Mickey Mouse greeting Ragland with a hug as Meghan watched alongside Minnie Mouse and Lilibet.
The photo of Lili hugging Cinderella is particularly adorable, and it looks like Lili just goes to Disneyland to meet up with her fellow princesses. I also find it charming that Meghan’s Minnie Mouse ears STAY on the entire time. Princess Meghan is like: you won’t catch me slipping, I’m Minnie Mouse all day long.
Princess Lilibet got the royal Disney treatment on her early birthday trip to Disneyland – meeting Mickey and Minnie Mouse alongside mom Meghan and grandma Doria Ragland 🎉 But judging by this clip, Meghan and Doria were the ones having the most fun!
📽️: Meghan#meghanmarkle… pic.twitter.com/3MXEJE5zFf
— HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) May 12, 2026
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram.
Very sweet! And I love seeing Mama Doria 🥰
Love the life the Sussexes are providing for their children. Happy to see Meghan’s mom, Ms. Doria there as well.
Very sweet pictures. They all had a great time
Mad because she didn’t post?!? These people are straight weirdos. Imagine being upset a stranger doesn’t share photos of their private celebrations with you.
In any case, this is sweet. And a nice way to celebrate the kiddies birthdays without one feeling left out with them being so close in dates. I’m glad they get to do just normal fun family stuff, and it’s not traded off for Christmas and Easter walks.
Whenever I see photos of Meghan’s Mom though with them at home or on trips, I always wonder about the people that are constantly crying into their soup about Thomas Markle. Because he could have clearly had this too. Imagine throwing away such a connection for what has to be mere peanuts.
Peanuts that once gone, are gone for good. I hope Tom has happy memories of all the peanuts he enjoyed whilst he had some. Cause they be all gone now!!
Apparently the Daily Express had a full meltdown over Meghan’s radio silence for mother’s day.
Here is a fantastic article by the awesome J P Caonabo
https://unpacked4.wordpress.com/2026/05/11/the-express-has-reached-the-reporting-on-things-meghan-didnt-do-stage/
It’s so cute seeing how Lili and Archie are having normal (rich) kids’ adventures with their parents and grandma Doria.
Lili living out the typical little girl fantasy of meeting princesses, while Archie is first in line for Star Wars!
Looks like a great time was had by all.
AW! So uplifting.
So, Archie hiding behind the pillar, so typical boy. I love it.
My grandson and his buddies were like that at that age… “no princesses! we don’t let play princesses with us! … And when I asked “what if your sister wants to be a princess?” The little guy thought hard and finally grudgingly said, “she can be a princess if she wants and I’ll tell the other boys she can play with us.” LOL
I love Disneyland and Disneyworld.. I have so many wonderful childhood memories with my grandparents and parent memories with my own children.. looks like they all had a very fun day.
That photo of Lili getting a super bear hug from Cinderella really broke me up. Imagine being a child whose mother (and grandmother) were so dehumanised by the media on this bitter soggy island, then getting to sunny California and feeling the love just pick you up and lift you back onto your feet again. Plus, you can’t see either of their faces, and in a funny way, that could be Diana. Not trying to creep out on anybody. But it’s a nice picture. Hopefully it tugs some strings of conscience with the Rota, if any of them have any compassion. I know, it’s a forlorn and lonely hope. But. Still.
What I liked was the way their faces are naturally hidden whilst they are doing something interesting.
Lili was having no parts of Darth Vader, hiding behind her Daddy, lol.
Did they write anything when Pegs didnt acknowledge Keen on Mothers Day?
No but they wrote some lame a** excuses why he didn’t
Love Lili’s dress.
Pictures like this warm my heart. Reminds me when Diana took Harry and William to Disneyland but there was a full press pack. I wonder if the Wales kids get to have this kind of fun or only go to soccer games whem William goes to “work”.
I think their activities are yatching and skiing,even with VIP chaperone they might feel this is too gauche.
I love this. Photos like this always prove that Harry and Meghan made the right decision to leave.
Was Mickey proposing to Doria? Cute.
LOL, and Doria did a cute curtesy back. So funny.
What’s interesting to me is that there are other people walking around in the background of one of those pics. Imagine being at Disneyland and the Sussex family is just walking around.
I think Meghan’s ears are attached to her hat, that’s why they dont slip. same for the kids. I love Doria’s ears though. I take my Disney ears VERY seriously, lol. I switch out during each day because I have too many to just wear one a day (and some are heavier than others.) We went to Disneyland paris last summer and when we were packing I was pretending to choose ears to take with me and my husband was just like “who are you kidding, you’re going to buy a new pair over there” and I did and I love them (black velvet with the eiffel tower!! lol.)
Anyway my ears obsession aside – this seems like a lovely family tradition they’ve started – a Disneyland trip each spring to celebrate birthdays, Mother’s Day, etc. Love that no pictures were leaked besides the ones Meghan posted.
As a Disney hat connoisseur, can you tell me what are the yellow things on Archie’s hat? I’ve been trying to figure it out. Or does anyone know? Is it Nemo?
They are the lil alien guys from Toy Story. I love that Lili got her own earhat later on, it looks properly princessy.
Thank you, I was truly confused at what those yellow things were. He’s a Toy Story fan!
Sweet! They all had a blast.
These kids are going to be tall, probable like their dad and grandma Diana. Look at Prince Archie’s height at just 7, and Princess Lili-Di with her super long legs.
I love this for them!
This is sweet and delightful, I love Meghan’s relationship w/Doria. Really beautiful. Superficial note, I NEED Meghan’s jeans, they’re perfect ..
I honestly thought that these were more photos from last year’s trip! How awesome that they get to do these “normal” things without hordes of people trying to take their pictures!
I love that Meghan wore basically what she wore to Disneyland last year, so the focus was more on her Minnie ears lol.
And Lilibet is in her dresses era, clearly. And yes, that photo of her with Cinderella — one princess hugging another — is lovely!
So freaking adorable!! Lol its such a simple pleasure watching the Sussex family live their happily ever after.