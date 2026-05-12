Prince Harry, Meghan & Doria Ragland took the kids to Disneyland on Monday

All day Sunday, people were waiting for the Duchess of Sussex to post something on Instagram for Mother’s Day. Meghan refused! So the British tabloids spun out, crying about how weird it was that Meghan didn’t post photos of her children. They already had their headlines written about Meghan “using” her children to do yadda yadda yadda. Sorry, I’ve never been able to follow all of the deranger conspiracies. Well, on Monday, we saw why Meghan didn’t post on Mother’s Day – she was busy planning a family outing to Disneyland! Meghan, Prince Harry, Dora Ragland, Archie and Lili all went to Disneyland on Monday and Meghan happily posted photos from their fun day. The Sussexes went to Disneyland around this time last year too, only this time, Doria got to hang out with Cinderella and Mickey Mouse too.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brought some Disney magic to their family’s celebrations this week. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, visited Disneyland on Monday, May 11, with Harry, son Prince Archie — who turned 7 on May 6 — and daughter Princess Lilibet, who turns 5 on June 4. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, also joined the family outing in Anaheim, Calif. “They were celebrating the kids’ birthdays together,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The kids did lots of rides, and it was a special way to extend Mother’s Day for Meghan and her mom.” The Disney trip echoed last year’s celebration for Lilibet’s birthday, when Meghan shared photos from another family visit to the theme park in honor of her daughter turning 4. And just like last year, Lilibet had several sweet encounters with Disney princesses. Meghan posted photos from this year’s outing on Instagram — captioning the gallery with a simple red heart emoji — including snaps of Lilibet hugging Cinderella and meeting Sleeping Beauty’s Princess Aurora. She also shared a playful video on her Instagram Stories showing Mickey Mouse greeting Ragland with a hug as Meghan watched alongside Minnie Mouse and Lilibet.

[From People]

The photo of Lili hugging Cinderella is particularly adorable, and it looks like Lili just goes to Disneyland to meet up with her fellow princesses. I also find it charming that Meghan’s Minnie Mouse ears STAY on the entire time. Princess Meghan is like: you won’t catch me slipping, I’m Minnie Mouse all day long.

Princess Lilibet got the royal Disney treatment on her early birthday trip to Disneyland – meeting Mickey and Minnie Mouse alongside mom Meghan and grandma Doria Ragland 🎉 But judging by this clip, Meghan and Doria were the ones having the most fun! 📽️: Meghan#meghanmarkle… pic.twitter.com/3MXEJE5zFf — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) May 12, 2026