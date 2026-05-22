Peter Phillips & Harriet Sperling will soon be upgraded to semi-working royals!

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding is in two weeks. The Cotswolds wedding will have many royal guests, but we recently learned that Peter made a point of not inviting Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Harry. No mention of Peter also making a point of not inviting the Duchess of Sussex, but one definitely gets the sense that everyone in that family behaves as if Meghan is her husband’s property, and someone whom they do not need to acknowledge or speak to. Speaking of, I wondered if the prominent mention of “no invitation for Harry” came at the behest of the Windsors, specifically Prince William. If that’s the way it happened, Peter may have had a price, something along the lines of “I’ll agree to snub Harry if I get something out of it.” Lo and behold, NewsNation’s royal sources claim that Peter and Harriet will soon be upgraded to working royals!
Now that the York Sisters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, have been sidelined, a more friendly and less scandal-prone member of the royal family is about to step up and take their place.
My sources say the royal family is looking to Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, and his much-liked fiancée, Harriet Sperling, who’s set to join The Firm after their June 6 wedding.
“Peter and Harriet are very much liked and have proven to be quite solid,” my source said. “There are no scandals surrounding them and they are up for the work.”
While the royal family has said they are “streamlining,” they still need members to serve the public and do things like cut ribbons, shake hands at a tin can factory and other ceremonial/public events. Beatrice and Eugenie used to fill in — especially after King Charles and Princess Catherine were diagnosed with cancer two years ago — but due to their father’s, former Prince Andrew, connections with Jeffrey Epstein and spurious financial dealings, they have been hung out to dry. The two are not expected to show at any royal events this year.
Meanwhile, Peter and Harriet have been showing up “everywhere,” and the entire family is expected to attend their wedding at All Saints Church in Kemble, Cirencester, Gloucestershire. All that is except Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle… who have, in effect, all been banished from royal and (in the case of Andrew and Fergie) public life.
Peter and Harriet joined the royals for the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in April, and Peter was also instrumental in helping ease the tension between Prince William and Harry. During both Prince Phillip’s and Queen Elizabeth’s funerals, Peter was assigned a role to either walk behind or near the brothers and was used to steer Harry away from William, who has never forgiven his brother for “Spare.”
“He did his duty very well and is liked by all,” my source said. Peter currently works primarily as a businessman and sports management executive, while Harriet is a pediatric nurse and a freelance writer. That could be changing soon.
“During both Prince Phillip’s and Queen Elizabeth’s funerals, Peter was assigned a role to either walk behind or near the brothers and was used to steer Harry away from William, who has never forgiven his brother for “Spare.”” Fun fact: both of those funerals took place before Spare’s publication! William was furious with Harry for “other reasons” before Spare. William was incandescent with rage over the Oprah interview! Before that, William was incandescent with rage that Harry shocked QEII by announcing the Sussexit! Before that, William was incandescent with rage over Harry refusing to leave his wife! One suspects that if Peter had invited the Sussexes, William would have “never forgiven” Peter as well.
As for the general story about Peter and Harriet being upgraded into semi-working royals or whatever… it won’t really happen. Peter already attends family events and stuff like Ascot and Wimbledon, and he will continue to do so as long as he stays on William’s good side and (more importantly) King Charles and Camilla’s good side. I think this story is what I already assumed: Peter was pretty much ordered to NOT invite Harry because the institution wanted to push yet another “Harry snubbed” narrative. Peter’s reward is… rumors of a professional upgrade, which will go nowhere.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
I think you’re absolutely right. He paid the Sussex tax and all will be well for him.
If Peter was friendly to Harry, Willy Wiindsor would banish him? LOL as if!
Neither Willy Windsor NOR the Rottweiler could take on Princess Anne!
SHE faced down a gunman for Heavens sake!
As if Willy or horseface Cam could fight and win against HER! 😂😂😂😂
Peter the Milkman? He with other cashing in controversially on his royal connections, too? Okaaaaay …. this just goes to show what a fiasco NewsNation’s royal reporting is 😅🤣😂
I thought one either is a royal, or one is not.
This one most definitely isn’t, and I’m sure 97¾ % of Brits wouldn’t be able to pick him out in a line-up.
I wish both of them all the best, but I do hope Milkman will soon ride off into the sunset, to be forgotten again.
Now that’s no way to speak about the monarchy’s soon-to-be newest “secret weapon.”
They will still be boring.
The royals are a bowl of congealing oatmeal.
…with Irish moss (seaweed) in it. Yuck!
Well, the Yorks were certainly banished. H&M said “seeeee ya!” :0
Lolol…these racists think they throw any moderately attractive couple out there and they can replace what Harry and Meghan generate. Stupidity and racism are a hell of a hill to die on.
But…but… wait! Wait! You CAN’T BE a “semi (ie: PART TIME) royal”!! Ohhhh right… that’s only if you’re marrying a BLACK AMERICAN woman. He’s marrying a BLONDE, ENGLISH woman… oh pish!! Silly me!
Funniest thing is, H&M’s kids are fairer skinned than all of their cousins, and with the SPENCER red hair. How could they EVER FIT IN on the beloved balcony!???
And it is OK for her to be a divorcee. It’s not when it comes to Meghan. And Peter is divorced too!
And where is the royal shock and horror over two divorced people marrying in a church? As racist royal watchers wanted to forbid Meghan from having a church wedding.
But… but… royals can’t marry divorcee, then charles did just that. Royals can’t divorce, then ann, charles, and andrew did just that. The queen has to be pure, then charles married a swinger! The monarch is the head of the COE, yet the previous (betty) and the current monarchs both adulterers (seamstress and tailor) cutting to fit here there and everywhere.
And the list goes on for miles.
Well, regardless of any slight past transgressions, at least none of the folks you mentioned ever closed their own car door like Meghan did (God, I’m still shaking from that image). Also, none of them was ever so depraved as to cross their legs like Meghan did (I needed therapy to get over that one). And you can bet that, no matter how tempting it was, they would never have worn dark nail polish to an evening event. Never!
So, as the Windsors say, a slightly crooked milk deal, a tampon-based divorce, a little toe sucking, what’s that when you compare it to protocol-shattering actions like hand holding, or a pregnant touching her belly?
@Debbie–I needed a good laugh this morning! Your post was spot-on and so hilarious!
Yeah, I do not foresee him and Harriet event being working royals. For one, they hold hands and are more affectionate than the Wales so they wouldn’t want that constant comparison.
Call me cockeyed optimist but I think Harriet What’s-her-name will be just fine. As long as she keeps rows of buttons close to her chest, multiple layers of ruffles around her neckline and on her ruffled-peplum dress, and a monarchy-pleasing shade of Miss Clairol nearby, she will make out just fine.
Peter Philips looks like a 1920’s gangster in that top photo. Absolutely classic. I was genuinely excited and thought it was a themed party!
Man. I miss themed parties.
They always frame this stuff like Harry is missing out on not being around these people, who would equate a sexual predator and someone that moved away and wasn’t quiet about their family treating them like crap as being the exact same.
I feel like after 6 years Harry has come to terms with his family, and so this type of stuff to get a rise out of him is just probably met with a shrug at this point. Maybe a few years ago this type of stuff would have stung, but after various press court cases and getting details during his security case, I think the wool has fallen from his eyes.
I don’t know how close he was to Peter, but I can’t imagine not having to travel 11 hours to go to your cousin’s second wedding is something that you’re really going to be broken up about.
No scandals?
Selling photos of his first wedding that embarrassed the queen.
The shady jubilee picnic fiasco
Milk prince anyone?
As for Harriet? She’s choosing to marry this grifter. Water seeks its level, I see nothing to praise in her.
I hope, for Harriet’s sake, this isn’t true…Kate will have her hackles up.
She’s marrying into a family that is well documented on how they treat the married in women so she should know better.. if she was smart she would run for this family.
What sources? No way would Peggs let Peter be a semi working royal. Nor Charles for that matter. what does semi working mean?
@kaiser
Don’t know if this was covered. Earl Spencer married for the fourth time last week. Dr Cat Jarman, his podcast cohost. She’s the archeologist he met making an episode of Secrets of the Dead about Althorp. Her book River Kings was really good.
There is another Windsor wedding on June 20th. Lady marina Windsor iirc
Didn’t he have a rep for being physically abusive or was that a story? Lots of exes so… I vaguely remember that was said by his first wife.
He cheated on victoria lockwood all the time. I don’t remember physical abuse allegations. It was a very messy marriage and drawn out divorce.
This is the woman he cheated on the last Countess (Karen) with. Seems that’s his pattern. He’s a fantastic writer and story teller. Seems a decent uncle to the Sussexes. But is a crap husband. I wonder how long this one will last.
Considering what he said about the abuse at boarding school I’m not surprised that he’s messed up emotionally. It’s sad and I do hope that eventually he will be able to let himself be happy.
Increased roles or not, how long before we hear about how Harriet is the new royal secret weapon?
This piece is just riddled with misinformation and a lack of understanding of how the British Royal Family works. Beatrice and Eugenie never stood in for Charles and Kate and only did work on their own time. There’s no way for Peter and Harriet to become working royals because Peter doesn’t have a title.
So it’s okay to be a non titled “semi” working Royal but god help anyone who wants to be a “part time” working Royal because that is NOT Acceptable at all..
That is apparently it! 🤣
So it’s okay for every other royal to be half-in, half-out, except Meghan and Harry. Got it.
So how are they going to earn money if they’re semi-working royals? Because we were told that Charles doesn’t have any money for new additions.
Hummm. Four people and barely an eighth teaspoon of chrisma.
This is so much bad fan fic.
“ Beatrice and Eugenie used to fill in — especially after King Charles and Princess Catherine were diagnosed with cancer two years ago — “ No they didn’t. They’d attend things like Ascot and garden parties.
“Meanwhile, Peter and Harriet have been showing up “everywhere,”” Again, no they’re not. 😆