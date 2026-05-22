Peter Phillips & Harriet Sperling will soon be upgraded to semi-working royals!

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding is in two weeks. The Cotswolds wedding will have many royal guests, but we recently learned that Peter made a point of not inviting Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Harry. No mention of Peter also making a point of not inviting the Duchess of Sussex, but one definitely gets the sense that everyone in that family behaves as if Meghan is her husband’s property, and someone whom they do not need to acknowledge or speak to. Speaking of, I wondered if the prominent mention of “no invitation for Harry” came at the behest of the Windsors, specifically Prince William. If that’s the way it happened, Peter may have had a price, something along the lines of “I’ll agree to snub Harry if I get something out of it.” Lo and behold, NewsNation’s royal sources claim that Peter and Harriet will soon be upgraded to working royals!

Now that the York Sisters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, have been sidelined, a more friendly and less scandal-prone member of the royal family is about to step up and take their place. My sources say the royal family is looking to Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, and his much-liked fiancée, Harriet Sperling, who’s set to join The Firm after their June 6 wedding. “Peter and Harriet are very much liked and have proven to be quite solid,” my source said. “There are no scandals surrounding them and they are up for the work.” While the royal family has said they are “streamlining,” they still need members to serve the public and do things like cut ribbons, shake hands at a tin can factory and other ceremonial/public events. Beatrice and Eugenie used to fill in — especially after King Charles and Princess Catherine were diagnosed with cancer two years ago — but due to their father’s, former Prince Andrew, connections with Jeffrey Epstein and spurious financial dealings, they have been hung out to dry. The two are not expected to show at any royal events this year. Meanwhile, Peter and Harriet have been showing up “everywhere,” and the entire family is expected to attend their wedding at All Saints Church in Kemble, Cirencester, Gloucestershire. All that is except Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle… who have, in effect, all been banished from royal and (in the case of Andrew and Fergie) public life. Peter and Harriet joined the royals for the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in April, and Peter was also instrumental in helping ease the tension between Prince William and Harry. During both Prince Phillip’s and Queen Elizabeth’s funerals, Peter was assigned a role to either walk behind or near the brothers and was used to steer Harry away from William, who has never forgiven his brother for “Spare.” “He did his duty very well and is liked by all,” my source said. Peter currently works primarily as a businessman and sports management executive, while Harriet is a pediatric nurse and a freelance writer. That could be changing soon.

[From NewsNation]

“During both Prince Phillip’s and Queen Elizabeth’s funerals, Peter was assigned a role to either walk behind or near the brothers and was used to steer Harry away from William, who has never forgiven his brother for “Spare.”” Fun fact: both of those funerals took place before Spare’s publication! William was furious with Harry for “other reasons” before Spare. William was incandescent with rage over the Oprah interview! Before that, William was incandescent with rage that Harry shocked QEII by announcing the Sussexit! Before that, William was incandescent with rage over Harry refusing to leave his wife! One suspects that if Peter had invited the Sussexes, William would have “never forgiven” Peter as well.

As for the general story about Peter and Harriet being upgraded into semi-working royals or whatever… it won’t really happen. Peter already attends family events and stuff like Ascot and Wimbledon, and he will continue to do so as long as he stays on William’s good side and (more importantly) King Charles and Camilla’s good side. I think this story is what I already assumed: Peter was pretty much ordered to NOT invite Harry because the institution wanted to push yet another “Harry snubbed” narrative. Peter’s reward is… rumors of a professional upgrade, which will go nowhere.