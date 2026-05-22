Puck: Tom Hardy ‘got booted off’ hit show ‘Mobland’ after clashing with everyone

Back in the day, we all loved Tom Hardy. Not only that, we were all hot for Tom Hardy. He was something different, something sort of dangerous and off-kilter, but with a puffy-lipped angel face. But over the years, I began to acknowledge that Tom Hardy is a d-bag. He treated Charlize Theron like crap during filming on Mad Max: Fury Road, and Tom has developed a well-known reputation for being “difficult” and unprofessional, for showing up late everywhere, for treating a lot of people poorly. Well, unsurprisingly, Tom just got “booted” from a hit streaming show. From Puck:
‘Mobland’ takes a hit out on Tom Hardy: Any list of the most difficult actors in town would probably include Tom Hardy, right? He was just booted off Mobland, the highest-rated non-Sheridan show on Paramount+. I’m told Paramount recently opted not to pick up Hardy for Season 3 after his clashes with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser, among others, during the recent production of Season 2.
Hardy was apparently late to set a bunch, constantly asked to give notes on scripts, attempted to change dialogue, and expressed his displeasure that a series initially built around him was increasingly becoming an ensemble showcase for Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and other co-stars. It got to the point where Butterworth threatened to quit, according to a source familiar.
Paramount responded by dropping Hardy instead, though his contract does contain a mutual option for the third season, so he could have bailed on his own if he wanted. (Reps for Hardy and Paramount declined to comment.)
This kind of thing keeps happening – people start out with the best intentions alongside Tom, and the longer they work with him, the more aggravated and uncomfortable they become. I should also say this – he keeps trying to make his TV career happen and he should know by now (as should everyone else) that he’s not the kind of actor who does well on the longer, more grueling TV-shoot schedule. At one point, he could have been one of the biggest film actors in the world, but he pissed it away with his bad behavior, so I guess “trying to be a TV star” is all he has?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Don’t know what he’s like on a set, but having worked on a tv show, for a network, 25 years ago, when I was just out of uni, the hours are gruelling. 12 hours a day is the standard union contract (in the US) for an actor but grips, electrics, carpenters, makeup & hair teams, set dressing, props, costumes, all of them do 14 hours easily. If you work in production — budgets, logistics, schedules — it can be 16, and it’s every day, day after day. Everyone gets tetchy and burnt out and trivial lapses escalate in weird ways. He might be a problem child. But he lives in my borough and he’s a good neighbour. He took photos with a teacher at my son’s school a couple weeks ago for their insta reel and one time he caught a guy stealing a motorcycle, the same fall that my husband’s motorcycle was stolen from in front of our house, and our borough is not remotely crime-ridden. Just a lot of non-violent theft, shoplifting, cars going every couple of days, gangs that are clearly professional. He actually caught this dude by the scruff of his neck and hauled him into a police embrace, IIRC. So…. Maybe both sides.
That’s a cute story about the teacher. He loves dogs, he’s a great actor–one of the best– and I want to believe that he’s a decent person but it’s hard for me to forget what Charlize said about him.
On one hand, it’s easy to believe that professionally he’s an intense guy who probably takes his job very seriously which could result in clashes on-set and heated moments. (Behavior a woman could not get away with BTW) On the other hand, there are many, many actors who take their jobs very seriously, are extremely committed and intense on-set, but somehow never have an accusation of being difficult or even abusive towards co-workers.
IDK…. I hate all of this because I think he’s brilliant and this makes me like him a lot less 🙁
Being late doesn’t suggest a high degree of professionalism. The rest, maybe, but unpunctuality is just disrespectful.
@Yankee –
Yeah, Hardy supports a lot of charitable organisation without fanfare – like George Michael.
His wife, Char is a doll too.
Looks like a thug, acts like a thug, is a thug….? 🤷♀️
Charlize doesn’t suffer any fools. Absolutely believe he’s a giant tool
According to Tia Mowry, Katie Holmes, and a few other women, Charlize is a rude cow.
No wonder they clashed.😎😎
At the initial time of this abuse emerging, it was the usual calling Charlize a b*tch. Not saying you’re Angelina Jolie-ing her, though. I did some research and I’ve never really read that overall in gossip-land. I also recalled Tia clarifying and found this online: “ Years later, during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Theron addressed the incident, stating she did not remember meeting Mowry and jokingly referred to the situation. She emphasized that she is generally friendly at SoulCycle, especially when her endorphins kick in.
Mowry later echoed this sentiment, clarifying that the story had been “blown out of proportion” and expressing her admiration for Theron. Both actresses have since downplayed the feud, indicating that it was more of a misunderstanding than a serious conflict.”
He had severe substance abuse issues very early on in his career, so I try to give him some leeway, but he really does mostly seem like a dick, who offers no grace to others.
I suggest Tom read Michael Caine ‘ s engaging book, Don’t look back, you’ll trip up! his guide to becoming a successful actor by being prepared, on time, collaborative and appreciative of everyone working on the set in whatever capacity. He remembered being snubbed by the film star ( Norman Wisdom of all people!!) when he had one scene with him and vowed to treat everyone decently and not get self-important when he became a star. Talent without self-discipline and costing people time and money by holding up projects are going to ruin any career.
I wish Michael Cain would extend that philosophy beyond set- I was a manager at a hotel and when he stayed with us he was extremely mean and condescending to my staff. He even made one of my team cry! Horrible and absolutely one of the worst celebs I’ve met.
I never understood the love for this man. He’s an average actor and a not great looking man that is always pouting and squinting. I guess he ran out of tricks and now people in his industry is coming to a realization that he’s replaceable.
I’m afraid I agree with you. I have regularly found him very “acty”. He is trying so hard to be a great actor that it shows and is distracting, as opposed to other actors that are just naturals and very real on camera. I find his obvious efforts distracting. I wonder if he took steroids to beef up on one of his past roles, and that has caused problems, or if drugs may still be a problem. He was in a movie with Shia LeBouef, and I know LeBouef is problematic himself, but he is a fantastic actor, and he was so fluid and natural where I found Hardy a try hard and distracting. Not all that good.
Actually in Blighty Hardy is/was considered a serious actor.
He’s won acclaim and awards nominations with Legend, Revenant, Mad Max etc.
I always assumed he career pivoted, because Venom provided hm with enough financial independence that he could be more selective with his roles🤔🤔.
He left LA, moved back to the UK.
And like Zoe Saldana, Colin Farrell has also found an audience with prestige TV along with big screen outings here & there.
It’s really become standard even for A listers to do a lot of tv as well as movies. It’s not even surprising anymore to see someone listed like it was when Glenn close did Damages or Harrelson and mcconaughey did True Detective. Now with 6-10 episode series proliferating it’s become even more common.
Maybe his protective neighbor behavior doesn’t translate well to team player co-worker. Sounds like he doesn’t check his ego at the work door and he’s an aggressive looking guy without even trying.
Very surprised they’d actually boot a male off a show for being “difficult”–which, unfairly, is often women’s terrain. Especially if he played an important part in the show. So he must have been practically spitting on and punching fellow actors to get this punishment.
Sorry to hear Michael Caine is a jerk. He’s one of my favorite actors, too, and he’s been around forever.
Darn. I was really hoping there would be another season of TABOO soon…but it’s a Hardy/Glasser pairing production, so maybe won’t hold my breath. Hardy has the ‘riz as the young folk say and I will always root for him.