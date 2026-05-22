Puck: Tom Hardy ‘got booted off’ hit show ‘Mobland’ after clashing with everyone

Back in the day, we all loved Tom Hardy. Not only that, we were all hot for Tom Hardy. He was something different, something sort of dangerous and off-kilter, but with a puffy-lipped angel face. But over the years, I began to acknowledge that Tom Hardy is a d-bag. He treated Charlize Theron like crap during filming on Mad Max: Fury Road, and Tom has developed a well-known reputation for being “difficult” and unprofessional, for showing up late everywhere, for treating a lot of people poorly. Well, unsurprisingly, Tom just got “booted” from a hit streaming show. From Puck:

‘Mobland’ takes a hit out on Tom Hardy: Any list of the most difficult actors in town would probably include Tom Hardy, right? He was just booted off Mobland, the highest-rated non-Sheridan show on Paramount+. I’m told Paramount recently opted not to pick up Hardy for Season 3 after his clashes with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser, among others, during the recent production of Season 2. Hardy was apparently late to set a bunch, constantly asked to give notes on scripts, attempted to change dialogue, and expressed his displeasure that a series initially built around him was increasingly becoming an ensemble showcase for Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and other co-stars. It got to the point where Butterworth threatened to quit, according to a source familiar. Paramount responded by dropping Hardy instead, though his contract does contain a mutual option for the third season, so he could have bailed on his own if he wanted. (Reps for Hardy and Paramount declined to comment.)

[From Puck]

This kind of thing keeps happening – people start out with the best intentions alongside Tom, and the longer they work with him, the more aggravated and uncomfortable they become. I should also say this – he keeps trying to make his TV career happen and he should know by now (as should everyone else) that he’s not the kind of actor who does well on the longer, more grueling TV-shoot schedule. At one point, he could have been one of the biggest film actors in the world, but he pissed it away with his bad behavior, so I guess “trying to be a TV star” is all he has?