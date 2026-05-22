Bruce Dern: Brad Pitt couldn’t handle my improvised line, he cut the camera

Soon after Angelina Jolie took the kids and filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, Hollywood rallied around Pitt. Brad booked a big job – a role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and the role of Cliff Booth would end up earning Brad his Best Supporting Actor Oscar. Pitt enjoyed the role so much, he’s done a “spinoff” Cliff Booth movie for Netflix, directed by David Fincher. Well, as it turns out, Brad was an idiot during the OUATIH filming (big surprise). There are several scenes in the film set at the Spano Ranch, where Charles Manson’s “family” lived and planned all of their BS. Tarantino reimagines the actual history so that Cliff checks in on George Spano, played by Bruce Dern. Well, Dern was in Cannes this week to support his documentary (a doc about his life and work), and he told a story about his scene with Brad.
Bruce Dern is reflecting on his long career, including the many iconic films, directors, and actors he’s worked with over more than 65 years in the industry. The 89-year-old actor spoke to PEOPLE at Cannes Film Festival, where he is currently premiering director Mike Mendez’s documentary Dernsie, named after a signature improvised line or moment Dern adds to his performances.
The actor reminisced on a particularly “good dernsie” while shooting Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, in which he plays the blind, elderly ranch owner George Spahn. The movie centers around struggling actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), who found success in Westerns but is having a hard time adjusting to new Hollywood and, as a result, spends most of his time with his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt).
In Dern’s scene, Cliff stops by the ranch to check in on George, who hardly recognizes him.
“When Brad Pitt wakes me up in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, I’m in the bed and I get up and I’m a little groggy and stuff and I just say, ‘I’m not really sure what’s going on,’ ” Dern described of the improvised moment. “I’m looking at him. [Pitt] cut the camera. He cut the camera. The look on Quentin’s face — I mean, he was insanely grave — and he said, ‘Brad, what did you just do?’ ”
Dern continued, “He said, ‘Well, I cut the camera.’ He said, ‘Never again in your life will you ever cut a camera or you’ll be dead in this business. That’s my domain. Don’t stop behavior.’ So then we went on and did the scene and all Brad did was say to him, ‘Well, that wasn’t in the script what he said.’ ”
Dern recalled that the two went on filming, and he improvised a new line: “I don’t know who you are, but you touched me today. You came to visit me, now I gotta go back to sleep.”
Noting that the “touched me” line was the “dernsie,” he said the idea came from when DiCaprio and Pitt told him, “You’re going to be in my movie no matter what.” “They did that, and that touched me. So that’s where that stuff comes from,” he explained. “There’s always a little background of something that’s real, and I don’t rehearse it because I don’t know it until we’re actually doing it.”
[From People]
Imagine being Brad Pitt, who was then in his early 50s, and doing a scene with a legend like Bruce Dern and you can’t handle it when Dern improvises a line!! What are we doing? What is Hollywood doing? I thought all of these actors were supposed to be super-Method and driving themselves crazy to stay in character? And Brad Pitt can’t even react in character to an improvised line from Bruce Dern? And to cut the camera?? I bet Tarantino was shocked and appalled. Also: Dern sort of makes Brad sound like a dolt. It’s very funny.
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Quentin Tarantino – Brad Pitt
CINEMA : 72 eme Festival de Cannes – Photocall du film One upon,Image: 506527825, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Norbert Scanella / Panoramic / Avalon
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72nd Cannes Film Festival 2019, Photocall film Once Upon Time in Hollywood
Pictured Brad Pitt Quentin Tarantino USA, CAN, AUS, ESP, POR, S AMERICA ONLY Photograph: © IPA/PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com,Image: 506528623, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: USA, CAN, AUS, ESP, POR, S AMERICA ONLY – Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com, Model Release: no, Credit line: IPA/PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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Bruce Dern seen at the Photocall for The Amazing Life of Bruce Dern during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday 20 May 2026 at Palais des Festivals, Cannes. .,Image: 1101415651, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no , Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
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Bruce Dern seen on the Red Carpet for La Bataille De Gaulle : L’Âge De Fer during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday 20 May 2026 at Palais des Festivals, Cannes.,Image: 1102517065, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no , Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
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Los Angeles, CA – Actor Brad Pitt, A.K.A. Mr. Nice Guy, turns on the charm, waving at the crowd while filming his latest film with Leonardo DiCaprio. Brad Pitt showed off blisters on his palm as he waved at spectators. Brad and Leo are filming ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ on location.
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio
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Los Angeles, CA – Actor Brad Pitt, A.K.A. Mr. Nice Guy, turns on the charm, waving at the crowd while filming his latest film with Leonardo DiCaprio. Brad Pitt showed off blisters on his palm as he waved at spectators. Brad and Leo are filming ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ on location.
Pictured: Brad Pitt
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Los Angeles, CA – Brad Pitt gets into character while filming scenes for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.” Brad is joined by a hippie female co star and the directer, Quentin Tarantino, for the shoot.
Pictured: Brad Pitt
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First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump leave the Blair House after paying a visit to the family of former President George H.W. Bush December 04, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Trumps were paying a condolence visit to the Bush family who are in Washington for former President George H.W. Bushs state funeral and related honors.
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First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump leave the Blair House after paying a visit to the family of former President George H.W. Bush December 04, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Trumps were paying a condolence visit to the Bush family who are in Washington for former President George H.W. Bushs state funeral and related honors.
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Brad has no formal training as an actor. And while he is not a bad actor (despite being an abusive POS he IS an okay actor) -but it’s moments like this that show the limitations of his skill set. Working in theater or with an acting teacher trains you to be able to handle moments like this. Improv is about saying “Yes” to whatever your scene partner gives you. And if you’re skilled enough you can take that and turn it back to what’s on the page. Brad couldn’t handle that – which is actually wild to me. Because I learned that in my very first acting class when I was 16 years old. This dude has been in the business for over 40 years and couldn’t handle one improvised line? EMBARRASSING.
I’ve always thought he was very overrated as an actor, and felt like his looks took him way farther than most. In most of his films, his co-stars just act circles around him almost every time. Even in a sitcom, his guest turn on Friends, he was appallingly bad compared to everyone else. Just stiff and unnatural, no chemistry with people. So I can totally believe that he can’t handle improvisation.
Yes, but you think that after all this time, he would have had some practice.
I read this differently. I took it as brad thinking dern was – in real life – saying he was not sure where he was. If I’m brad and not that bright, I might assume an 80-something year old was genuinely having a moment of impaired memory. Is that condescending and not accounting for the genius of dern? of course. but I don’t think it was because brad “couldn’t handle it.” I think it was because he thought he was having a medical emergency type moment and didn’t want cameras to capture that. just my take.
I’ve been trying to work on my flexibility, strength training lately, and this comment makes me realize I’ve got a ways to go. Because no way could I bend and stretch to take a pose like that. 😉
@North of Boston, I am hollering LOL
hahaha fair enough! I’m trying to delete my comment but can’t. I’m in a fragile state – disregard my comment 🙂
taking aside all the history or whatever people know or think about the individuals involved, i love how compassionate your take is. i would love for that to be true. it was hugely influential to me when someone told me they assume ignorance over maliciousness and i have tried to let it inform my perspective. <3
thank you for this. I love that advice.
Honestly, this just makes QT look like the ass that he is. I know actors aren’t supposed to cut the camera, but it’s just etiquette and not the end of the world. Not all actors like working with improvisers and even though you’re supposed to know how to “yes, and” that seems really more of a theater thing, no? If they had already rehearsed the scene it could have been a little jarring in the moment.
But it does sound like Brad is also kinda dumb AF.
No, it doesn’t make Quentin Tarantino look like as ass, as much as I wished more people realized he IS an ass.
Brad is not the director. That is not his job. Saying “cut” and reshooting cost money.
For once, I gotta agree with Quentin Clownintino.
I’m no QT fan, but for an actor to cut the camera isn’t just a breach in protocol, it’s just not done. The director is like the captain of the ship, and there are certain calls that are only theirs to make. If I were a director my gobs would be smacked.
Actually no it doesn’t. He was the director. That is who calls cut. He reminded Brad that he doesn’t run the set and that was clearly something he needed to be reminded of. And apparently this is a recurring issue with Brad. He is known for asserting his power on sets – and it probably works with most directors who aren’t Quentin Tarantino.
It was a complete power move- both against QT and against Dern. Good for QT for calling it out in front of everyone and good for Dern for ignoring him and continuing to ad lib (with QT’s blessing, b/c he’s a professional). Pitt sounds like an insecure, petulant child. And to keep whining “well, it’s not in the script.”
What does Pitt bring to the table? He can’t act and sounds awful to work with.
Are we supposed to know what “cut the camera” means?
Like, calling “cut” at the end of a scene, or when something goes wrong. It means the camera stops filming.
Historically, it was avoided as much as possible until filming of the scene was over b/c they were using actual film (QT might have been using actual film here; not sure).
But it’s a huge etiquette and professionalism issue – actors do not yell cut. Only the director. Actors can get another take (with the cameras rolling) but to supersede the director and ask for the camera to cut is incredibly unprofessional (and also unnecessary? Just ask for another take). Pitt was trying to assert himself as the most powerful person on set. QT obviously took exception to that and Dern wasn’t intimidated by it, either.
Whew. This means I never have to watch him ruin any film with Robert Downey Jr who improvises ALL the time. RDJ is a joy to watch on screen, imo, and since he has started living a sober life successfuly, I’ve read he’s great to work with as well.
I never got that feeling watching Pitt in anything. He’s been more than competent in many of his roles, but still.
Silver lining! We won’t have to watch them in something together. RDJ really is (and has always been, for me) a delight to watch on screen. That he improvises doesn’t surprise me. He must be fun to play scenes with b/c I’d also think he’s generous with other actors.
And likewise, Brad Pitt has never impressed me and this anecdote highlights excellent reasons why.
Bruce Dern is a better actor than Brad Pitt could ever hope to be.