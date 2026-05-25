Cannes: Renate Reinsve wore Louis Vuitton to celebrate Fjord’s Palme d’Or

Here are some photos from the final events of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, including the closing ceremony. I’m taking a victory lap, btw. As soon as I started reading about Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord, I knew that it was the kind of film which would come out of Cannes with a lot of awards buzz. That’s exactly what happened – Fjord won the Palme d’Or, the “Best Film” equivalent at Cannes. It would not surprise me at all if Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve (the two stars of Fjord) are big contenders in the acting categories. Other Cannes awards: Andreï Zviaguintsev’s Minotaur won the Grand Prix; Best Director went to Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi and Paweł Pawlikowski; Best Actress also had a tie, between Virginie Efira and Tao Okamot; and Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagneshare won Best Actor.

I’m including pics of Sebastian Stan and Renate, both of whom came back to celebrate their film’s Palme d’Or. Renate wore Louis Vuitton, which is super-unflattering on her. I would love it if she had more conventional taste in fashion!

Here’s Gillian Anderson in Mary Katrantzou.

Demi Moore in Balenciaga – it looks like she wrapped a comforter around her shoulders.

Eva Longoria wore Tamara Ralph – it’s fine, but everything she wears looks the same.

And finally, let’s end our Cannes coverage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She wore a custom Amit Aggarwal – the gown is beautiful and very Cannes-appropriate.