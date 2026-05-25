Cannes: Renate Reinsve wore Louis Vuitton to celebrate Fjord’s Palme d’Or

Here are some photos from the final events of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, including the closing ceremony. I’m taking a victory lap, btw. As soon as I started reading about Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord, I knew that it was the kind of film which would come out of Cannes with a lot of awards buzz. That’s exactly what happened – Fjord won the Palme d’Or, the “Best Film” equivalent at Cannes. It would not surprise me at all if Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve (the two stars of Fjord) are big contenders in the acting categories. Other Cannes awards: Andreï Zviaguintsev’s Minotaur won the Grand Prix; Best Director went to Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi and Paweł Pawlikowski; Best Actress also had a tie, between Virginie Efira and Tao Okamot; and Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagneshare won Best Actor.
I’m including pics of Sebastian Stan and Renate, both of whom came back to celebrate their film’s Palme d’Or. Renate wore Louis Vuitton, which is super-unflattering on her. I would love it if she had more conventional taste in fashion!
Here’s Gillian Anderson in Mary Katrantzou.
Demi Moore in Balenciaga – it looks like she wrapped a comforter around her shoulders.
Eva Longoria wore Tamara Ralph – it’s fine, but everything she wears looks the same.
And finally, let’s end our Cannes coverage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She wore a custom Amit Aggarwal – the gown is beautiful and very Cannes-appropriate.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Gillian Anderson bei der Premiere des Kinofilms Histoires de la nuit / The Birthday Party auf dem Festival de Cannes 2026 / 79. Internationale Filmfestspiele von Cannes im Palais des Festivals. Cannes, 22.05.2026 *** Gillian Anderson at the premiere of the feature film Histoires de la nuit The Birthday Party at the Festival de Cannes 2026 79 Cannes International Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals Cannes, 22 05 2026 Foto:xJ.xEdwardsx/xFuturexImagex histoires_6536,Image: 1104454578, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Julie Edwards/Avalon
-
-
Renate Reinsve, Cristian Mungiu and Sebastian Stan attend the closing ceremony of the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France.,Image: 1104772165, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
-
-
Renate Reinsve attend the closing ceremony of the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France.,Image: 1104772203, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
-
-
Demi Moore attend the closing ceremony of the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2026 in Cannes, France.,Image: 1104775539, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Olivier Huitel/Avalon
-
-
‘The Birthday Party’ screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals
Featuring: Eva Longoria
Where: Cannes, France
When: 22 May 2026
Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
‘The Birthday Party’ screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals
Featuring: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Where: Cannes, France
When: 22 May 2026
Credit: IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
That LV would be unflattering on anyone.
Gillian Anderson’s dress is reallys cool and I love that she is still in demand. She’s carved out such an interesting (and lasting) career.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dress is beautiful – the color is stunning and it looks terrific on her. So nice to see dresses that actually fit well. And I love the color of Demi’s dress as well.
I agree with you about Gillian. The giant fan is a bit odd, but she looks lovely — and like herself, not a sculpted plastic revision.
Aishwarya’s dress is likewise lovely, and so is she — the cobalt blue is gorgeous. But I have to say, the dress cracks me up — I look at it and all I can think is IT’S A NUDIBRANCH!
I actually like Renate’s outfit. It’s fun and interesting. It shows skin, obviously, but in an unusual way, and it’s not another boring take on sheer, yay!
I think the failure is her hairstyle. I don’t know how long her hair is, but regardless, if she’d worn it down, loose and tousled, I think the whole look would have a much more attractive vibe.
The LV outfit makes me think of a 70’s rock star and not in a good way. I can smell cigarettes and STDs.
I love Mungiu’s movies, so Happy for his win!
I think Renate dresses so cool — she’s super tall and can pull off stuff not everyone can get away with. I like that she picks things that have an unusual cut or shape.
Gillian looks gorgeous, as always.
Eva Longoria I would not have recognized, she now looks like the other plastic surgery clones. So sad.