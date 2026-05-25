Cannes: Renate Reinsve wore Louis Vuitton to celebrate Fjord’s Palme d’Or

Here are some photos from the final events of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, including the closing ceremony. I’m taking a victory lap, btw. As soon as I started reading about Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord, I knew that it was the kind of film which would come out of Cannes with a lot of awards buzz. That’s exactly what happened – Fjord won the Palme d’Or, the “Best Film” equivalent at Cannes. It would not surprise me at all if Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve (the two stars of Fjord) are big contenders in the acting categories. Other Cannes awards: Andreï Zviaguintsev’s Minotaur won the Grand Prix; Best Director went to Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi and Paweł Pawlikowski; Best Actress also had a tie, between Virginie Efira and Tao Okamot; and Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagneshare won Best Actor.

I’m including pics of Sebastian Stan and Renate, both of whom came back to celebrate their film’s Palme d’Or. Renate wore Louis Vuitton, which is super-unflattering on her. I would love it if she had more conventional taste in fashion!

Here’s Gillian Anderson in Mary Katrantzou.

Demi Moore in Balenciaga – it looks like she wrapped a comforter around her shoulders.

Eva Longoria wore Tamara Ralph – it’s fine, but everything she wears looks the same.

And finally, let’s end our Cannes coverage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She wore a custom Amit Aggarwal – the gown is beautiful and very Cannes-appropriate.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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8 Responses to “Cannes: Renate Reinsve wore Louis Vuitton to celebrate Fjord’s Palme d’Or”

  1. Eurydice says:
    May 25, 2026 at 7:38 am

    That LV would be unflattering on anyone.

    Reply
  2. Josephine says:
    May 25, 2026 at 8:03 am

    Gillian Anderson’s dress is reallys cool and I love that she is still in demand. She’s carved out such an interesting (and lasting) career.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dress is beautiful – the color is stunning and it looks terrific on her. So nice to see dresses that actually fit well. And I love the color of Demi’s dress as well.

    Reply
    • IdlesAtCranky says:
      May 25, 2026 at 8:09 am

      I agree with you about Gillian. The giant fan is a bit odd, but she looks lovely — and like herself, not a sculpted plastic revision.

      Aishwarya’s dress is likewise lovely, and so is she — the cobalt blue is gorgeous. But I have to say, the dress cracks me up — I look at it and all I can think is IT’S A NUDIBRANCH!

      Reply
  3. IdlesAtCranky says:
    May 25, 2026 at 8:04 am

    I actually like Renate’s outfit. It’s fun and interesting. It shows skin, obviously, but in an unusual way, and it’s not another boring take on sheer, yay!

    I think the failure is her hairstyle. I don’t know how long her hair is, but regardless, if she’d worn it down, loose and tousled, I think the whole look would have a much more attractive vibe.

    Reply
  4. SarahCS says:
    May 25, 2026 at 8:11 am

    The LV outfit makes me think of a 70’s rock star and not in a good way. I can smell cigarettes and STDs.

    Reply
  5. Loretta says:
    May 25, 2026 at 8:11 am

    I love Mungiu’s movies, so Happy for his win!

    Reply
  6. Kirsten says:
    May 25, 2026 at 9:56 am

    I think Renate dresses so cool — she’s super tall and can pull off stuff not everyone can get away with. I like that she picks things that have an unusual cut or shape.

    Gillian looks gorgeous, as always.

    Reply
  7. Dilettante says:
    May 25, 2026 at 10:49 am

    Eva Longoria I would not have recognized, she now looks like the other plastic surgery clones. So sad.

    Reply

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