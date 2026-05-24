Hardman: Prince William isn’t ‘radical’ like King Charles, he’s an incrementalist

When King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, you could see, in real time, the panic building across royal media. What was left unsaid, for the most part, was the widespread knowledge that Prince William was and is nowhere near prepared to be king. I would argue that William has turned out to be the most inconsequential Prince of Wales, and that should be indicative of his plans for an inconsequential Scooter King reign. Sure, William has “plans” for his reign, but those plans are mostly about how he personally doesn’t want to work or show up anywhere. The man is committed to tweeting through his reign instead of actually showing up. Well, royal biographer Robert Hardman is trying to put a positive spin on all of this. You see, William’s not lazy as hell, he’s just an incrementalist who is terrified of making big changes!
Now that King Charles is on the throne, he’s modernized and streamlined the monarchy in his own way while staying true to the traditions at the heart of the Crown. Although Prince William has discussed his own plans for change, Robert Hardman says that the Prince of Wales is actually not nearly as “radical” as his father.
As King Charles settles into the role he spent a lifetime preparing for and Prince William begins outlining his own vision, the late Queen’s influence is emerging in different ways. “He is, I would say, as happy as I’ve ever seen him,” Hardman says of King Charles, who the biographer has been writing about for more than 30 years. After taking on the top job in his seventies, The King now approaches his role with “a genuine sort of purpose and an energy,” the author says. That sense of purpose, he suggests, reflects a King who has seen the role as both his solemn duty and a job he thoroughly enjoys.
“He’s never been shy of work,” the biographer says, adding The King is “quite happy staying up all night” at his desk and “being handed extra bundles of work.”
While Charles has been defined by decades of preparation, Prince William is approaching the job from a different angle. The Prince of Wales, who is a father to three children under 13, is “very much a family man,” Hardman says, and that priority shapes how he views his role and the future of the monarchy.
“He talks about change, but I think the sort of change he has in mind will be sort of internal. It might be sort of tonal,” Hardman says of William. The biographer suggests that any shift is more likely to focus on making the monarchy “a little bit less ceremonial” with “a little less dressing up,” versus fundamental reform.
“I don’t think he’s instinctively radical whereas his father, I think, was,” Hardman says. “I mean, you look at when Charles was William’s age now, he was constantly making speeches complaining about the state of architecture, education, heritage, pollution…he was a very outspoken heir to the throne.”
“William’s rather like The [late] Queen’s father, you know. He’s sort of dutiful, thoughtful, keen to do a good job, but not desperate to change the world.” Hardman notes that the late Queen also had a great deal of influence on Prince William. “She changed the institution a lot, but incrementally. You had a philosophy which she talked about once in one of her Christmas broadcasts, which is a phrase I heard her use quite a few times about small steps.”
[From Marie Claire]
First we had GB News referring to the Princess of Wales as “part of the furniture at Buckingham Palace over the years” and now a full-blown royal biographer is like “William’s laziness should be taken as incrementalism!” Eh – “you look at when Charles was William’s age now, he was constantly making speeches complaining about the state of architecture, education, heritage, pollution…he was a very outspoken heir to the throne.” Subtly pointing out how pitiful William looks compared to his father at the same age. It’s like I said before – say what you will about Charles (he’s a horrible man in many ways), but at least he has interests, passions and hobbies. At least he has an opinion, at least he’s always given a sh-t about a wide variety of subjects. William is too lazy to have passions beyond Aston Villa and luxury vacations.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Cover Images.
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09/10/2025. London, UK. The King and The Prince of Wales attend a Countdown to COP30 event at the Natural History Museum. The King and The Prince viewed photography by the Woodland Trust before meeting business and finance leaders to hear how they are supporting projects to protect forests and woodlands in the UK and around the world. His Majesty and His Royal Highness then met the Brazilian Ambassador to the UK, Antonio de Aguiar Patriota, and Minister of Health, Alexandre Padilha, who are representing the COP30 host nation.,Image: 1044424347, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner, Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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09/10/2025. London, UK. The King and The Prince of Wales attend a Countdown to COP30 event at the Natural History Museum. The King and The Prince viewed photography by the Woodland Trust before meeting business and finance leaders to hear how they are supporting projects to protect forests and woodlands in the UK and around the world. His Majesty and His Royal Highness then met the Brazilian Ambassador to the UK, Antonio de Aguiar Patriota, and Minister of Health, Alexandre Padilha, who are representing the COP30 host nation.,Image: 1044424373, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner, Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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King Charles III and the Prince of Wales at a reception for veterans who served in the Pacific during the Second World War, part of the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Tuesday November 11, 2025.,Image: 1051874448, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Matthews/Avalon
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London, UK, 09 December 2025: London, UK, 09 December 2025: William, Prince of Wales, Patron of Centrepoint visits the charity’s new offices in London to mark his 20th anniversary as their Patron. Centrepoint is one of His Royal Highness’s longest Patronages, having taken over from his mother Princess Diana. Accompanied by Seyi Obakin OBE, CEO Centrepoint.,Image: 1057917981, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland/Avalon
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22/02/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards held at the Royal Festival Hall. Their Royal Highnesses met performers and bursary recipients from The Prince William BAFTA Bursary.,Image: 1077470360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Their Majesties The King and Queen, accompanied by The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey. Prince Albert of Monaco greets Commonwealth Secretary General Shirley Botchwey,Image: 1081463086, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards/Avalon
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18/03/2026. Windsor, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales greet The President and First Lady, on behalf of The King, at the Fairmont Hotel Windsor. Their Royal Highnesses travelled with The President and First Lady to Datchet Road, Windsor, where The President and First Lady received a Ceremonial Welcome.,Image: 1084135391, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth. Picture date: Tuesday April 21, 2026.,Image: 1093348291, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of volleyball with players from thee Levante Institute, a local beach volleyball school, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of volleyball with players from thee Levante Institute, a local beach volleyball school, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbe
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Mar 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Members of the British royal family during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
Featuring: (Left to right) The Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, the Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra and the Duchess of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Scooter is nothing like George 6. George did not idle about. He was ill later in his reign but managed to continue to work and delegated his daughter to take on some responsibilities. And the talk of scooter the family man gets tiresome. George will be 13 soon. So they won’t all be under 13 for very long.
Elizabeth was taking on things for her father in her 20s. William is 44 and does nothing of the kind.
Right? the “three under 13” was a weird line for two reasons – the first being that George will turn 13 in less than two months, and the second being……people don’t talk that way. People talk about “two under two” or “three under four” or something, but three under 13 isn’t a thing, lol. It’s an attempt to make him sound a lot busier than he is……when he just admitted this week that at least one of those three boards at least part time.
Weirdly trying to hide that Louis is 8 and the other two are even older and more self sufficient.
They infantilize Willy and now they are doing the same with the kids. Make them seem younger and in more need of full time hands on parenting.
Right? I mean I have two teenagers and will say that in response to questions regarding what im up to. They dont have licenses so im basically the maid, cook and chauffeur. He has those positions filled.
“Sort of” is thrown around a lot. That they have to qualify every statement is telling …and pathetic.
Prince William is not sort of anything. He is the absence of things. And here I thought nature abhorred a vacuum….
Plus Hardman’s portrait is completely at odds with the William of Psycho Sykes’ fever dreams – his William is ruthless, angry, vengeful and unforgiving – which makes him totally unsuitable to be Supreme Governor of the Church of England, as well as unable to be a unifying monarch. Yikes 🤔
Syko described W as being very “black and white” in his thinking.
“He talks about change, but I think the sort of change he has in mind will be sort of internal. It might be sort of tonal,” Hardman says of William.
Uhm…. what about his declarations of erasing racism “from football” (only!), solving Middle East peace problem, and now this land grab from the Duchy to “solve homelessness”??? The £500M ring any bells?? Huge sum to be “tonal” about, no??
Why isn’t the public demanding Parliament take a long, hard look at this family of grifters that they are/will be paying almost HALF A BILLION POUNDS PER YEAR to be “incremental/tonal”. Not much bang for your buck there.
“He talks about change, but I think the sort of change he has in mind will be sort of internal. It might be sort of tonal.”
WTF does that even mean?! Dang, Hardman, you used “sort of” three times in 26 words. This is pathetic.
We the public won’t notice anything different but he’ll sack anyone who doesn’t blindly agree with anything he says. And keep taking all the money, the tonal shift being good luck spotting him doing anything (which is largely how he’s now but he’s not currently king).
I thought Billy Idle wasn’t going to waste time banishing people left right and center and stamping his personality on the throne. Oh sorry, that was last week before different story came out about Harry that billy has to react to.
Look, the man with his finger on the button to all human destruction is a petulant child with no qualifications to lead. William at least is very limited in how much damage he can do (other than to the monarchy). I’m honestly fascinated to see how it all plays out.
And that only happened after they beheaded a king.
Now why you gotta get me thinking about beheading despots? Sigh.
It just dawned on me that William doesn’t give many speeches. For some who claims to be a global statesman he’s very silent and when he does give a speech it’s not picked up by the media. I believe that William is very traditional and conservative. The change he talks about is being seen less in public. I think that always the plan and Harry was supposed to be one who would be doing most of the royal tours and public engagements.
I remember a couple of events (Coachcore graduation and Greenhouse Sports Centre) where H was tasked with delivering the royal speech instead W (or K) who was also at the joint event.
In comparison to Philip, not even the heir or monarch, who gave 5,496 speeches.
Lowering expectations about Scooter King, one royal expert at a time.
Comment of the day! This made me laugh as they are going to be busy explaining his piddling contribution as incremental , steady progress for ever!
This man has no idea how he’s going to reign other than he’ll be reacting to whatever Harry is doing first. You can’t have it both ways. He can’t one month be nothing like Charles, because he’s going to lay the hammer down on the family and stop all of this nonsense of the past few years, and say he’s nothing like Charles he’s only going to make incremental changes that won’t be noticeable.
I’ve said this for a while now, but how is he going to hide when the buck stops with him? Right now he pretends like he’s being stifled by Charles and that’s why he’s not doing anything, but just you wait! What is he going to do when he’s King?
Still brief the press about how it’s not fair that Harry got to travel to address South Korean National Assembly? Complain about Meghan monetizing her royal family connections by celebrating her son’s birthday because he was born in the UK? Tell us that the reason him and Kate can’t do any work during the week is in case Eton or Marlborough calls them and says that the kids need them?
They’re just whistling past the graveyard not acknowledging that the future King and Queen are incredibly lazy and unprepared, and that the press is not going to be able to do enough lifting to hide it.
Many parents work during the week. We just have to finish up something and leave work to get our kid. Do they think their prestigious school is going to leave their child on the stoop if they aren’t there in 15 minutes?
Willy as King will truly show the world his true colors because from what I’ve read this man has been waiting decades to spew his incandescent rage at every person he feels slighted him and that will be what he spends his time on in between holidays.. a rabid sloth 🦥 is the best description I can think of for him.
I’m still trying to figure out what is all this paperwork which Charles stays up doing all night? It’s not like he’s actually governing the UK. A monarch is supposed to be a figurehead. Is he making grocery lists? Doing puzzles? I honestly would love to know. 🤔
I think the monarch is more involved in government things than they are prepared to admit. Probably not foreign policy, but those spider memos are still happening
The British Royal Family desperately needs radical change if they are going to continue past William and George, they’re already dangerously out of touch. Unfortunately the BRf has produced a string of old fashioned monarchs who lack the vision or will to drag the Institution into a modern shape. People always make excuses for how traditional the BRF remains but all of the other European royal families, which are closely related, made the necessary changes at least 50 years ago.
Never mind when William becomes king, let’s look at the job he’s doing now. Sure, Charles made speeches and had interests when he was PoW, but his main job was to be Elizabeth’s representative and to travel on her behalf. We’ve seen none of that support from William. If anything, he’s been an antagonist to Charles.
@Eurydice it really has become obvious since his promotion to PoW that he is NEVER going to step up a gear no matter whether he’s direct heir to an elderly king in poor health or the actual monarch. The contrast between him and his dad has been glaring in the role of PoW. The excuse factory and the crisis manager and Will chit-chatting to Amanda Holden about that endless school run!! The Firm, RR hangers on and royalists just want him to work steadily at home and abroad like previous heirs and monarchs. Who wants to hear for the millionumth time that the school run leaves him no time for anything substantial when we have just seen him abandon wife, kids and school run to go to Turkey for a footie match!! How gullible are we supposed to be about Billy No Show?
It’s even worse when you look at what Elizabeth was doing for her father without being Princess of wales. She also had young children.
(Yes she wasn’t super hands on but we know William , isn’t either. )
She wasn’t super hand son but she did have multiple pregnancies. Has William ever even carried a watermelon from the kitchen to the patio?
These stories are pathetically childish, vengeful, and generally off-putting, all at the same time. WHEN I AM KING….. i mean. If a bratty child said this (and I don’t doubt William was a brat as a kid) you’d smile indulgently and then briskly instruct them that being a King is a very important job, and that you have to be careful that you earn it every step of the way, lest people imagine you don’t have what it takes to earn the loyalty of your subjects. This is the odd thing: the UK was never an absolute monarchy like Louis XIV’s. Henry VIII — in his lurid series of executions, divorces, and intrigues — basically snapped the thread. After that, it was more of a give-and-take. Elizabeth I established a balance with a Privy Council and a skilled intelligence service, as well as a network of cultivated alliances on the Continental, and a new established church. It’s fascinating, both she and her successor James I & VI succeeded by the skin of their teeth after surviving harrowing childhoods in which both were deprived of their mothers. They had very similar psychological profiles, and it left them ready to make compromises. The cumulative heritage of all the balances they managed to strike, established a pattern of flexible, empirical, intuitive government, and when Charles I threatened to impose a sort of authoritarian regime, it provoked a civil war that he lost, along with his head. Charles II was allowed to return only on the promise that he would govern with parliament, and largely did. His brother James II was not trusted, suspected of authoritarian impulses, and exiled resolutely before he could consolidate his rule. Since the Glorious Revolution in 1688, they’ve only had monarchs who were happy to govern in collaboration with parliament. That was never really in dispute. So when William to be V says that he wants to be an incrementalist, it’s like, dude, you have no other options. You want credit for something that is expected and bog standard. But also? Calling Charles “radical” is pretty rich. Charles is actually pretty conventional. He might be a bit woo-woo, with his plant-talking and his eastern philosophy, but those are more like personal hobbies. In terms of fulfilling the role, he’s very much in line with precedent. Before he acceded, everyone was wringing their hands about whether he’d be able to stop meddling in government business but there’s no sign he does at all.
Cool. So “incrementalist” is a synonym for lazy.
That’s exactly what they are saying lol
William is a stunted human being. Whenever I read these things about him I’m amazed he is 44 years old. His behavior and and actions read as if he were a 13 year old. He’s petulant, wants to stay in his room and play video games, throws hissy fits if he has to do something that is not “fun”. He plots revenge on any one that in his mind slights him. He’s just pathetic.
Yeah, this is to @CJW, it’s a real head-scratcher. Because he’s so mean-spirited. Your average basement dwelling stay-at-home-son, or boomerang boy, isn’t mean. Just the opposite, your average failure to launch guy is just…. Hapless, often very sweet, too mushy for this cruel world. William is — quite literally — the worst of both worlds. If he were not coddled within an inch of his life, and showered with gold coins, vacations, yachts, chalets, country houses, etc……… he’d be a guy working at whatever the UK equivalent is, of RadioShack. Giving advice on gaming consoles to parents of 13-year-olds.
I would never call Peg “very much a family man”. I would call Peg lazy and inept. His father out works him cancer and all!
William is dutiful and thoughtful? Must be opposite day. The press very much realizes they’re saddled with a dud of a person, so the excuses are starting early.
Are he and Kate going to be late for their Coronation or will it be rescheduled for mid afternoon as he doesn’t do mornings?
Incrementalist? He won’t be thinking og Great Britain at all, as he does not now. I’d label him a Donothingist or an Onlymyownpleasuresist. New words for the old game of grift and dereliction of duty.
Kaiser, thank you for your genius stroke of William playing in the sand. Because that’s the king they’re getting.
And don’t forget that 13 year olds can be extremely mean, selfish and treacherous. Just saying William is functionally a 13 year old boy.
William is going to incrementally move the monarchy toward extinction.
His laziness will make the monarchy irrelevant.
He is a racist little man
These volleyball pictures kill me every time they are put up. William is bankrupt. I have begun to think that to some extent he knows he drew the short straw. And who would a backwards man blame for that? His brother. The scapegoat. I think he has been drawn up short and knows that in many ways he is lacking, but I doubt he knows what to do about it. He could hide behind his looks before. It seems that the British Royal institution is a litmus test. Princess Diana had tremendous obstacles to overcome, and her character and innate goodness came to her rescue. The same with Harry. He was privileged to be around real people and real men in the military, and then met a real woman that he fell in love with. Cream rises to the top.