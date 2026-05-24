Peter Phillips & Prince Harry ‘haven’t spoken for several years & have simply lost touch’

Bless their hearts, they’re trying to make a meal out of the “drama” around Peter Phillips’ June 6 wedding. I’m not mad about it – in fact, I wondered why they hadn’t spent months trying out sad-sack storylines about “Prince Harry is desperate for a wedding invitation” and “Prince William threatened to not attend Peter’s wedding if the Sussexes were invited!” Last week, we finally heard that Peter didn’t even invite Prince Harry, nor did Peter invite Prince Andrew or Sarah Ferguson. I absolutely believe that Peter was “ordered” to snub certain family members, and the quid pro quo was the circulation of rumors that Peter and his new bride could step into some kind of semi-working royal roles. In the meantime, “sources” really want to obsess over why Peter didn’t invite his cousin Harry.
It was the wedding of our now King and Queen, and pictured front and centre, with smiles adorning their youthful faces, were the royal cousins Prince William, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The close bond between the giggling and grinning relatives could be clearly captured as they walked alongside one another outside St George’s Chapel, in Windsor, in 2005.
But similar feel-good scenes between the cousins likely won’t be witnessed at the wedding of Princess Anne’s son Peter, 48, to his NHS nurse fiancée Harriet Sperling when they tie the knot at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, on June 6. Instead, the nuptials will lay bare the sad state of relations between the royal cousins who were once so close, having all grown up together.
Prince Harry, who stands closest to Peter in the aforementioned snap from Charles and Camilla’s wedding, is not expected to attend his cousin’s big day next month as the pair have ‘lost touch’.
A friend close to The Princess Royal’s son said: ‘Peter and Harry haven’t spoken for several years and have simply lost touch, so he hasn’t been invited.’
‘Peter and Harriet’s wedding is an intimate occasion with their close friends and immediate family around them in the Cotswolds. It’s an area where they grew up and is very special to them both,’ a pal said.
Adding to the sad situation, the groom once discussed how growing up alongside his cousins during family holidays to Sandringham, Balmoral and Windsor, ‘was a lot of fun’.
‘There was a lot of space for kids to run around in, and it wasn’t just us – it was the Waleses, Freddie and Ella Windsor, and the Gloucesters,’ Peter said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain in 2016. ‘So there was quite a gang of us growing up in that age, and it was a lot of fun. We caused quite a bit of mayhem and chaos, but fortunately, I don’t think we broke too much!’
[From The Daily Mail]
Sources went on to try to make an issue over Peter’s relationship with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, but as far as anyone can tell, B&E are planning on attending the wedding, so it’s not like there will be any kind of visible rift there. Those are the optics the left-behinds want as well – they’re once again pairing up Prince Harry and Prince Andrew as the odd-men-out. Andrew is out because he was part of an espionage-and-trafficking ring which operated with impunity for decades, and Harry is out because he married a Black woman who overshadowed everyone with her beauty, intelligence and grace.
Honestly though, I still say that this story of Peter & Harry losing contact needs to be paired with the story about Prince William’s “band of brothers.” The whole point is that William and the institution believe that they’re publicly mocking Harry by flouting their old friendships and kinships, like “aren’t you jealous, Harry? Don’t you wish you could attend your cousin’s wedding? Don’t you wish you were attending football matches with William’s childhood friends??” For years now, I’ve said that one of the biggest problems for the monarchy is that so much of what they do and say is for an audience of one (Harry), and they have no idea how absolutely bonkers it looks to other people.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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(left to right back row) Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess Royal, (left to right front row) Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Autumn Phillips, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece at the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.,Image: 534311281, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: /Avalon
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(Left to right) Peter Phillips, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, Zara Tindall and Viscount Linley leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696640878, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
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Peter Phillips, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696653435, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
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Peter Phillips, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex and Zara Tindall leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696653719, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
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Peter Phillips, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696653735, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
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London, UK, 21 May 2024: Peter Phillips attends the Royal Garden Party organised by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London.,Image: 875182934, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok/Avalon
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Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where Her Majesty will lie in state
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
I don’t think peter is close to scooter. I doubt the York princesses will be there. Didn’t scooter not want them to be seen at events
Yep, Syko is saying that B&E won’t attend due to the “latest” allegations levelled at their father. They don’t want the cast a shadow over the celebrations, blah, blah.
LMAO Harry is the real protagonist of this wedding!
This is another scooter tantrum. Harry already knows why he’s not invited to the wedding like he hasnt been invited to any event since 2020: boohoo. Harry’s over it. But he’s still going to sens his best wishes. These royals and royal reporters have nothing to do.
Remember when future scooter king william was bragging to “everybody” (aka solo audience Harry) that he was an USHER to his last wedding invite? lol
They are not kids frolicking around anymore. I wonder with this press coverage does harriet have regrets marrying in. No mention of her family
Harriet seems quite confident in front of the camera and has cannily made the “right” royal fashion contacts (Suzannah). She seems to be enjoying the moment. I’m not detecting any regrets on her part.
Well I wonder if the wedding be made all about whether harry and Meghan are invited may be a cause of concern for her. It remains to be seen. She gets little attention in comparison.
I’m sorry but if I had a minor daughter the last family in the world I would marry into is the BRF…
I can’t stand Tina Brown yet she made one of the most truthful observations about Harry when saying “there’s a Harry shaped hole in the Monarchy”. Harry and Meghan stepping back has truly revealed the inadequacies of the heir and his wife and the general lack of public interest in the “main” players. Even living in California, Harry and Meghan have a chokehold on that family and the royal commentary grift.
Queen Victoria had gatherings of the cousins. Yet during world war I the cousins were obviously not close. They fought on opposite sides. And George would not let his cousin Nicholas and his family get asylum in England
I think it’s natural for cousins to grow apart when they get older and especially after the grandparents pass away. I don’t believe any of those royal cousins are close now.
I was just coming here to say the same thing. I have 41 first cousins, some I talk to every week, some only at funerals, weddings, showers etc… I have never even met 1 of the oldest ones, as she was married, starting a family when I was born. So he isn’t close to Peter…big deal.
I think Harry and Meghan missed several weddings in the last years, simply because they don’t want to expose the bridal couple to the circus accompanying their appearance. Meeting the whole estranged lot for the first time in years wouldn’t have done anything good to Peter and Harriet… But I think they attended a wedding recently. Last week, Harry gave a fundraiser in Arizona. Also last week, the Earl of Spencer tied his (third?) knot. Also in Arizona. Coincidence?
If the media would just stop focusing on if harry and Meghan attending a wedding and constant criticism of them it would not be.an issue. Charles should have health with this year’s ago. Scooters choosing sides mentality should have been stopped
Now those are some dots to connect.
These people are so comically out of touch if they think telling the world that they equate Harry and Andrew as having caused the same harm to family’s reputation, makes Harry look like the a-hole.
The thing is they didn’t have to make this a story at all. It would not be, and it is not odd at all that someone wouldn’t fly 11 hours to attend their cousin’s second wedding two days after their daughter’s birthday. If they weren’t obsessed with saying, “Look Harry- see what you’re missing!’ it would just be the press looking silly, trying to push these type of stories.
They constantly take the wrong road, and then stand there puzzled that people aren’t falling all over themselves to agree with them. They are the living embodiment of that Simpson’s meme with Principal Skinner. ” Am I out of touch? No, it’s the children that are wrong”.
Nothing says there is a malignant narcissist in the family like someone having to choose between family members to keep peace and to punish the MN chosen target is what keeps that peace.. it’s a very sick way to live. It’s funny how Peggy and Phillip had no problem with Andy until the DOJ released some of the horrific details and photos of his crimes if that had not happened these people would’ve happily invited him even knowing his crimes..
William is so close to Peter Philips that he skipped his first wedding to Autumn because he had to attend the wedding of Jecca Craig’s brother. (And let’s question why this wedding…. Her brother?)
He ditched Kate and left Harry to introduce her to the Queen for the first time. (Chelsy was with him back then. He also introduced her to the Queen at the same time as a decent boyfriend does)
This needs to be mentioned every single time there is a story about Peter’s second wedding.
William is not close with any of his family because he’s wielding his power and has more coming. Harry faced the brunt of this and since he took off there is no Harry sized buffer anymore.
they sure love to rewrite history, don’t they? K&C’s “youthful faces”???? more like gin-soaked horse face and sausage fingers finally tied the knot.
The “youthful faces” were the royal cousins not C& C.
Oh well, at least the Heir with his scruffy beard
and the Heir’s Hair-bewigged Wife will be in attendance so there should be no need for a third Harry to attend!
I wonder it the absence of Harry and Meghan will drive the media to photograph the wedding to show that they weren’t invited.
So this amounts to Prince Harry doesn’t keep in touch with the Peter the milk man and he won’t be going to the milk mans wedding. Well dahhhhhh, Harry is a prince and Peter is the milk man . Of course they don’t keep in touch or Harry won’t be going to his wedding. After all isn’t it the house hold staff that usually deals with the milk man and all the other house hold deliverers
😁
I mean, it’ll be a sad state for the British media because they’ll have to grit their teeth and pretend that they are absolutely thrilled to get photos of Zara, Frederick Windsor, and possibly Kate in some dowdy hats.
Harry and Meghan, however, being an ocean away, will probably be focused on celebrating their daughter’s birthday that weekend.
Freddy Windsor is hell on the eyes! Yikes!
If he’s staying in England, he chose the side that is the most judicial. In other words, he’s prioritizing peace in his own (and his new wife’s) life than any concept of right and wrong. I understand that, though it’s not particularly courageous? Really can’t blame him, I guess.
It’s a second wedding. Of a cousin, not a sibling.
I have 29 first cousins. I love most of them, but I am close to maybe 3 of them. This is such a non-story. But rota’s gotta rota.