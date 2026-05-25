“Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce went to the NBA Playoffs Game 3” links

Happy Memorial Day! We’ll be back with a regular schedule for the rest of the week.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce went to the NBA Playoffs Game 3, the Knicks vs. the Cavs (Travis is a huge supporter of the Cleveland Cavaliers). [Complex]

Who was killed off on Euphoria? (Major spoiler). [Just Jared]

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner coordinated in baby-blues. [LaineyGossip]

Elon Musk doesn’t even understand a TV show like The Boys. [Pajiba]

Tilda Swinton’s human form turned up at Cannes. [Go Fug Yourself]

CharliXCX’s new music for her “rock era.” [OMG Blog]

Caleb Shomo came out of the closet. [Socialite Life]

Penelope Cruz in Georges Chakras at Cannes. [RCFA]

There’s a Supergirl Barbie. [Seriously OMG]

A Teen Mom was arrested in Tennessee. [Starcasm]

Did Miley Cyrus get married? [Hollywood Life]

Donald Trump skipped his son’s weekend wedding. [Buzzfeed]