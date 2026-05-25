“Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce went to the NBA Playoffs Game 3” links

Happy Memorial Day! We’ll be back with a regular schedule for the rest of the week.
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce went to the NBA Playoffs Game 3, the Knicks vs. the Cavs (Travis is a huge supporter of the Cleveland Cavaliers). [Complex]
Who was killed off on Euphoria? (Major spoiler). [Just Jared]
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner coordinated in baby-blues. [LaineyGossip]
Elon Musk doesn’t even understand a TV show like The Boys. [Pajiba]
Tilda Swinton’s human form turned up at Cannes. [Go Fug Yourself]
CharliXCX’s new music for her “rock era.” [OMG Blog]
Caleb Shomo came out of the closet. [Socialite Life]
Penelope Cruz in Georges Chakras at Cannes. [RCFA]
There’s a Supergirl Barbie. [Seriously OMG]
A Teen Mom was arrested in Tennessee. [Starcasm]
Did Miley Cyrus get married? [Hollywood Life]
Donald Trump skipped his son’s weekend wedding. [Buzzfeed]
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are courtside for Knicks/Cavaliers Game 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/HohyP1ZJZd
— NBA (@NBA) May 24, 2026
Congressman Khanna’s response was very dignified. Saudi Arabia does not have a president, it is a monarchy, therefore the head of state is the King, or am i mistaken?
[spoiler free comment] I am
loving this season of Euphoria so much. It’s a straight up homage to classic 90s Tarantino, who himself was homaging 70s grindhouse flicks. Zendaya is carrying this season like an absolute badass/total goddess. Alexa Demie needs to be the next breakout super star from the show. She has earned her cred this season.
The other main cast is just parsley at this point.
My husband went to the basketball game and sent me photos of Taylor sitting courtside. I can’t believe he got to see her before I did! I’m the Taylor fan not him lol.