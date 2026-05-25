Prince William’s hammer-and-nail fail went viral after his own office posted it!!

Last Friday, Prince William visited the Isles of Scilly. I believe this was one of the rare moments when it was probably appropriate for William to helicopter in to an event, which begs the question: why does he feel the need to travel by helicopter exclusively when he’s making shorter journeys over land? Anyway, William had a busy day of wandering around the woods, looking like Royal Sasquatch, and doing a sit-down radio interview where he revealed that George and Charlotte sometimes board at their school (so why has he spent years talking about the bloody school run?).

For one of William’s other events in Scilly, he checked on a construction project, part of his big Duchy of Cornwall plans to construct new (affordable) homes. They gave the Scooter King a hard hat, a hammer and a nail and made him pose like a big-boy construction worker! The official handout photos from this event, taken by Hannah McKay, show William actually “pinching” the nail the right way and trying to line up the hammer with his right hand (William is a southpaw). Unfortunately, William’s clownshow office posted a photo from this same event which showed William pinching air a few centimeters away from the nail. I downloaded the photo (below) because I’m worried that Kensington Palace’s cracked-out social media team will end up pulling down the post or the photo. Sometimes, your own staff makes you look like a dumbass. This was going viral all weekend. Poor Peg.

well done william pic.twitter.com/XYZp2qimdW — derek guy (@dieworkwear) May 23, 2026