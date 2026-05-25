Prince William’s hammer-and-nail fail went viral after his own office posted it!!

Last Friday, Prince William visited the Isles of Scilly. I believe this was one of the rare moments when it was probably appropriate for William to helicopter in to an event, which begs the question: why does he feel the need to travel by helicopter exclusively when he’s making shorter journeys over land? Anyway, William had a busy day of wandering around the woods, looking like Royal Sasquatch, and doing a sit-down radio interview where he revealed that George and Charlotte sometimes board at their school (so why has he spent years talking about the bloody school run?).
For one of William’s other events in Scilly, he checked on a construction project, part of his big Duchy of Cornwall plans to construct new (affordable) homes. They gave the Scooter King a hard hat, a hammer and a nail and made him pose like a big-boy construction worker! The official handout photos from this event, taken by Hannah McKay, show William actually “pinching” the nail the right way and trying to line up the hammer with his right hand (William is a southpaw). Unfortunately, William’s clownshow office posted a photo from this same event which showed William pinching air a few centimeters away from the nail. I downloaded the photo (below) because I’m worried that Kensington Palace’s cracked-out social media team will end up pulling down the post or the photo. Sometimes, your own staff makes you look like a dumbass. This was going viral all weekend. Poor Peg.
Photos courtesy of Hannah McKay/Avalon and the Prince of Wales’s Instagram.
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Britain’s Prince William, The Duke of Cornwall, speaks with patient Sue Kirby and her husband Clive during his visit to the Isles of Scilly Hospital on the day he officially opens a new facility there, in St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly, Britain, May 22, 2026.,Image: 1104150703, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hannah McKay/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, The Duke of Cornwall, meets with care home residents during his visit to the Isles of Scilly Hospital on the day he officially opens a new facility there, in St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly, Britain, May 22, 2026.,Image: 1104150906, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hannah McKay/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, The Duke of Cornwall, hammers a nail into one of the homes that is being built, as he visits the construction site of 10 new sustainable homes delivered by the Duchy of Cornwall, and to help tackle the Isles’ acute housing shortage, in St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly, Britain, May 22, 2026.,Image: 1104151003, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hannah McKay/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, The Duke of Cornwall, hammers a nail into one of the homes that is being built, as he visits the construction site of 10 new sustainable homes delivered by the Duchy of Cornwall, and to help tackle the Isles’ acute housing shortage, in St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly, Britain, May 22, 2026.,Image: 1104151039, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hannah McKay/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, The Duke of Cornwall, arrives to replant a shelterbelt tree to help replace those trees lost to Storm Goretti in January 2026, in St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly, Britain, May 22, 2026.,Image: 1104151071, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hannah McKay/Avalon
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22/05/2026. St Mary’s, UK. The Duke of Cornwall arrived on St Mary’s aboard the island’s new pilot boat ‘John Guy.’ His Royal Highness visited the Isles of Scilly Hospital and met staff, patients and opened a new facility which has increased medical capacity to the Isles. The Duke then visited the near complete construction site of 10 new sustainable homes being delivered by the Duchy of Cornwall.,Image: 1104159218, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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22/05/2026. St Mary’s, UK. The Duke of Cornwall appears on the Heart Breakfast radio show with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston whilst visiting St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly.,Image: 1104159274, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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22/05/2026. St Mary’s, UK. The Duke of Cornwall arrived on St Mary’s aboard the island’s new pilot boat ‘John Guy.’ His Royal Highness visited the Isles of Scilly Hospital and met staff, patients and opened a new facility which has increased medical capacity to the Isles. The Duke then visited the near complete construction site of 10 new sustainable homes being delivered by the Duchy of Cornwall.,Image: 1104159336, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Thank you Kaiser, for sharing that lovely picture and saving it for future laughs.
I needed that laugh today!
This photo is right up there with the action shot comparisons, where Harry is athletically climbing up a rope with a high-energy beat of September playing in the background, and William shuffling along a very low beam nervously, while being supported and reassured by around half a dozen young people with their arms outstretched in case he fell, with the September tune horrifically mangled. 😀
That video of the two brothers never, EVER gets old. It is the funniest thing ever. Such a perfect encapsulation of their differences – Harry is smooth, carefree, competent, a natural athlete, comfortable in his own body, cheerful and happy. While William is stiff, awkward, plodding along, and always propped up by the people around him (yes, I know it’s some sort of trust exercise, but the optics are a mirror of his real life).
We now know what Peg does with his nervous energy, picks at his cuticles until the nail beds are too damaged for the nails to grow out smoothly. Bad teeth, never met a manicurist, it’s tough being a toff!
Truly. I’m a nail-biter so I sympathize. But when I’m in public, I fix my nails to look good, even if short. But that? Man there is no shame in having a manicurist on call, especially when you’ve got the money.
Yes 🤣 that photo is hilarious but labeling Peggy as the “Royal Sasquatch” has me rolling.. Peggy should learn to practice these photo ops at home before he goes so he doesn’t look so inept this photo makes me wonder if Peggy can even manage to wipe his own 🍑 without help.
I have a feeling those kids spend a lot of time boarding and have for awhile, they probably just visit their parents on the weekends and they probably prefer it to the incandescent rage that seems to be Peggy’s default mode.
That photo of him walking through the trees really did give “sasquatch” in the wild.
Lol, why? If he’s left handed, why not let him use his left hand? And why would he be pinching the air above the nail? Were they supposed to photoshop a nail there and put it in the wrong place?
Right? I’m so baffled just looking at it. Why just why? And then to post?
Exactly. It looks like there was plenty of room for the photographer to shoot him from his left side, so why not? Is that his “bad” side or something?
Also, that’s not how you hold a hammer (in either hand)! You hold it further down on the rubber handle part so you have better force when you swing it and can knock the nail into the wall.
It’s all just more keen posing and fakery by this couple. As if he’s ever held a hammer in his life (to hit a nail, anyway).
It’s not wrong to hold a hammer like that if you’re just trying to tap it in lightly before you take the big swing. What’s weird is the pinching at nothing. Even William wouldn’t do that – unless they told him “Don’t worry, we’ll photoshop the nail in afterward.”
Yes! It’s the pinching at nothing part that’s frying me.
So many questions!!! The man has clearly never used a hammer in his life. Why are they faking this??
Somebody must have thought it would be hilarious 😂 not to show him how to hammer a nail correctly and to photograph him doing it wrong. And they were right!
One of the biggest being why did his team post this??? Does someone there secretly hate him or are they so inept they just didn’t look closely at the photo before posting?
William is ambidextrous, yes he writes with his left but he is able to use both relatively equally.
That’s not even how to hold a hammer, half way up the handle!
Face palm. Just….. prat fall, f*cking face palm. Remember the time he was “cooking” with a guy at a kitchen set up to feed kids or community workers (echoes of Meghan’s Hub cookbook) and he was pretending to cook, but there was no fire under the pot, and the pot was empty, and the guy “teaching” him was just giving the dude this deadeye, like, man, you are something else to be wasting my time, you know in 20 minutes you’re going to dip and I still have to whip up dinner for like 40 people. I mean. Charles was — if anything — *too* much invested in being Prince of Wales, *too* engaged, too apt to get stuck in, too intrepid, even meddling. William, if he had a heraldic shield, would emblazon the motto, “DGAF.” ….cannot see this ponce ever being King.
So prince William cannot hold a hammer and cannot find the nail 😀
Kaiser is right. He looks like a (hunched back) dumbass.
(Remember how H proudly showed off a photo display stand which he had either constructed or put up on the wall in Montecito? Good times! 🙂 The one-sided competition continues. )
Remember when Harry helped rebuild buildings after an earthquake in Nepal with the charity group Team Rubicon?
https://thecrownchronicles.co.uk/royal-news/prince-harry-helps-rebuild-school-nepal/
The “William Gets Pinchy” photo here looks like a window into his future as king: probably AI generated, low on value, low on visibility, high on effing audacity.
Am I only the one who is grossed out that he is sitting on someone’s bed in his street clothes??
Nope. You’re not alone- it’s the first thing I noticed, and wondered why he was not sitting on a chair. I guess his PR people told him to do this because they felt that it would make him look more personable. It doesn’t.
But if he didn’t sit on the bed, how else would he cosplay the natural empathy displayed by his dead mother and his brother and sister-in-law – the difference being that the patients were usually IN the bed on those visits, not turfed out to make way for the visitors?
No, you are not! Who does that anyway? The more he pretends to be relatable, the more out of touch he seems.
Maybe? The bed is made, he’s sitting on the made bed. Girlfriends come over and sit on my bed all the time, especially if I’m in the chair. I have no issue w/this.
The first pic gave the mysterious monster away! The scooter king exudes a Freddy Krueger like aura. Scary, scary, scary, just plain scary.
Really? I thought he was “hunting wabbit.”
I think he is hunting humans.
I’m stuck on the first photo. Will looks like he’s skulking in the woods, or stalking prey (Harry and Meghan?). He is absolutely abysmal in promoting himself as anything other than the thuggish, rage-filled one we saw in the audience at the soccer game. That is his authentic self.
Haha, I think the funniest thing is that his own team posted it. Like, if I were trying to hammer in a nail with my non-dominent hand, it would look kinda weird as I struggled to get my fingers coordinated. Even if someone had helpfully “started” a nail for me like they’ve done for W here! But I would make either make sure that my social media team got a shot where it looked realistic or made a joke about it at my own expense.
If you need someone to partially nail in a nail for your performative photo op know that that will make you look like a complete loser. What’s Bulletproof Whatshername doing?
Perhaps there wasn’t room to film it with him using his dominant hand, he would have to turn the other way. Or it could look awkward simply because a hammer and a nail is something he has never done before.
HAhaₕₐₐₕahAHHAhaₕₐₐₕahAHHAhaₕₐₐₕahAHHAhaₕₐₐₕahAHHA. Ha!
Peg never fails to embarrass himself. Never! 😂😂
Nailed it!
The thing about sitting on someone else’s bed is just so…. Patronising and ham-handed and entitled. I mean….. this is the problem with doing charity work and / or advocacy when your heart isn’t in it. You come across as deeply presumptuous and tone deaf.
You also come across as rather entitled.
Playing dress up again. Then looking concerned
Peg the Builder (not) can’t even pretend to hammer a nail properly!!
I wonder with what qualifications this man will become head of state.
They really have to stop doing, ” man of the people” stuff with them. They always come off looking incompetent, and I just don’t understand why they even bother. No one thinks or expects the literal Prince of Wales, who was born a prince, to also be some combo of Bob Vila, Emeril LaGasse, and Les Stroud.
It’s honestly insulting that their team at KP keep trying to force this on people. Just let them watch. Maybe try simple stuff occasionally and make it clear that they don’t do this often. They are always talking about listening and learning, just let them listen. Every time him or his wife try to do action shots it ends up like this. Every time.
And yes, I agree with everyone else. If this man would have came and sat on my bed with his outside clothes, I would have lost it. But I don’t even think something like that crosses their mind. Why wouldn’t you want the Prince of Wales all in your personal space? Why would you have boundaries and not care about how personable it makes him look?
Exactly – even as a younger man, Charles would have been happy to “look on” as actual builders did the work. It’s a sign of his own insecurities that William feels he needs to put on a costume and “have a go” at a basic skill he’s clearly never done before (He has that in common with the Orange Loser in the White House). He obviously didn’t even practice to make sure he didn’t make an ass out of himself, so he deserves all of the ridicule he’s getting. I hope that BP retweets it as an example of why it’s so important for the King’s trust to support young people learning skills for a trade, haha.
Is he creeping through the bushes to make a surprise entrance
Scilly is pronounced “silly” which makes the whole thing even sillier.
These photos lol! These staffers aren’t well paid at all! I like to think these repeated photo op faux pas are the staffers passive aggressive ways of sneakily getting back at the royal Rage Machines. Either that or the Wails are secret masochists. How many humiliation rituals will they go through?
“George and Charlotte sometime board at their school” – Exactly how often is “sometime”? It will be hilarious if in one of his future interviews, Willy Nilly unintentionally reveals that all 3 children “sometime” board at their school. At some point, one of them will mistakenly reveal that all 3 kids board weekly and come home on the weekends or that one or more are actually full time boarders.
This goed up there with Kendall trying to
cut an cucumber (if I’m not mistaken)😂🤭
Dar. I was. hoping it was a video of him wailing on the nail. My son did a volunteer project in Fiji after high school, and we have a hysterical video of him wailing on a nail that wouldn’t go in. Ah well, William looked as useless and entitled as usual.
Is this after Kate made the remark about Bob the Builder? I think that was totally a photo-op with hammer and nail. What is the reason for that kind of nail on that wood? It certainly doesn’t seem to need another nail to hold the wood up. It seems like William is hammering in a nail, a rather long one too, which will immediately have to be taken after the photo-op. That first picture, will William wearing a suit jacket and looking like he’s in pursuit of something is supposed to show what?
Compare this with Harry staying on an extra week after his Nepal tour to help build a school. As someone else pointed out when the both of them appeared on DIY SOS Harry was dressed in working boots, jeans & a hoodie & William was not.
Btw those boarding comments seemed so weird he made it sound like they learn in the morning who wil board, but this seems rather vital information for RPO’s to knowhand have to plan for)
And why would you mention that yoyr youngest is a fan of an artists & then mention that you only took his older siblings to a concert?
It completely took me out that the menswear guy chimed in on this.
He and KP are just so inept. He is the JD Vance of royals.
After hitting the wrong nail more than once, I learnt the clothes peg method. Use the clothes peg hole for the nail, steady it, and pound away with your own fingers well out of the way. With all the pegging jokes, I’m rather shocked he doesn’t know about using a clothes peg to hold the nail steady. I just did this over the weekend as I hung a bunch of pictures this past weekend!
I suspect two things Will is not an intellectual nor a practical person good with his hands. My dad was an electrician and a practical problem solver who could fix anything. Will also may have been Hung over and saw double eg two nails instead of one!