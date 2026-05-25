Mail: Duchess Meghan only celebrated her anniversary to promote her candles!

Not to sound too conspiratorial, but in recent months, there seems to be a lot of collusion between a certain clique of royal reporters. They’re all appearing on each other’s podcasts and they’re using each other as “royal sources,” and building their stories with each other’s increasingly unhinged reporting. It’s like they’re trying to outdo one another for who can make the most ridiculous claims. This collusion has brought us stories like “the Duchess of Sussex’s Montecito kitchen is a laughingstock and it looks like an Olive Garden and she’s too broke to renovate” and “Oprah and George Clooney hate Meghan and Prince Harry.” Well, the latest from this clique is the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff crying about Meghan posting wedding photos on her eighth anniversary (last week) and something something AS EVER!!
Meghan Markle’s release of previously unseen pictures from her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry to mark their anniversary is a cynical marketing move to promote her As Ever lifestyle brand, Alison Boshoff has told Palace Confidential.
The Daily Mail’s Editor-at-Large said it was telling that the nostalgic photo dump coincided with the brand spotlighting its ‘519’ candle, named for the couple’s May 19 wedding date. Boshoff added that this is a make-or-break year for As Ever, predicting the brand must start making money now or ‘all the wheels will come off’.
‘Do you remember what they did to mark their seventh wedding anniversary?’ Boshoff asked co-hosts Rebecca English and Richard Eden. ‘Meghan posted a picture of a cork mood board to show how in love they are, it included baby scans and whatever. Everyone went: pass the sick bag. This year is so different. And I wonder why it’s so different? Can I direct your attention to a very nice candle called 519, their wedding date. Call me a horrible person, but I fear this huge, candid photo dump was intended to funnel people to the brand, because this year they really have to make money. This is the year Meghan’s brand has to work. That’s the difference between the seventh anniversary and the eighth. Both are equally insignificant, but this one, they’re funnelling.’
Despite claiming Meghan’s business endeavours were struggling, Boshoff dismissed theories that the Duchess was angling to launch her own potentially lucrative fashion brand. The rumours began circulating online after Meghan posted a photo of herself in front of a wardrobe full of designer clothes, among them a Giorgio Armani suit she later wore in Geneva. Boshoff said this was more an attempt by the Duchess to pitch herself as an influencer than the cryptic launch of a fashion line.
She explained: ‘This started after Meghan posted a picture on the eve of her visit to Geneva. She was in her big, walk-in wardrobe with a huge rack of designer clothes behind her. Very prominently displayed in the front was a Giorgio Armani black suit with gold buttons. Her daughter Lilibet was sitting at her feet, with her face turned away. People took it as a sign she wanted to start a fashion brand – I think that’s very unlikely. The money it takes to start a fashion brand is huge. This is Meghan the influencer again, not Meghan the fashion designer.’
This is what happens when you’ve spent years convincing yourself that everything Meghan does or says is wrong or insulting or an attack on the Windsors or the royal institution. You end up crying on a YouTube show about a woman posting wedding photos on her anniversary. You throw on a tin-foil hat for every single Instagram posted by a woman in California. For argument’s sake, let’s say that Boshoff’s big conspiracy is true: Meghan posted a bunch of wedding photos to sell a candle. And? Is that some kind of high crime or misdemeanor? But even then, the whole conspiracy is just stupid – Meghan introduced the As Ever candle months and months ago. When she posted her anniversary photos, she didn’t even add a link to As Ever or anything. These people have spent a full week crashing out about a woman celebrating her own wedding anniversary.
Photos courtesy of Netflix, Meghan’s Instagram and As Ever’s Instagram.
To play Devil’s Advocate, most lifestyle influencers do use moments from their personal lives to promote places or products or experiences that are fit to celebrate those moments, or just to mark time, and scent is a very powerful trigger to memory, such that a particular flower that provided the fragrance from a wedding day might have special significance, and a candle is just a nice to way to capture that scent out of season, or just in another form. I don’t think Meghan is mercenary, I think her cultivating a lifestyle site — something she did *before* she met Harry — has to do with wanting to share her experiences. People with a zest for life are often eager to share their gleaned wisdom, in a spirit of celebration, like, you’ve got to try it, it’s amazing. If you don’t like it….. scroll on by, for pete’s sake. Again, the royals are not non-commercial. Besides the whole established system of royal warrants, there is a thriving chain of gift shops at the palaces open to the public. And there is Duchy, Charles’ own organic label, which is a perfect case in point of doing well and going good. It’s basically the model for the whole institution. Sell things to people who can afford them, donate some of the proceeds to good causes. Virtuous cycle. I don’t mean this as a backhanded dig, but Meghan did not invent this model of blended business / philanthropy. It’s perfectly legitimate.
Most businesses do.
If one were to take your stance and logic then the royals do it every day when they leave their homes. I think their issue is that everyone was out on the anniversary day but attention was squarely on Meghan’s IG and has been for the past several days. All she did was post photos of her wedding day and evening, and included a few stories.
Some people work for a living. Some fake being annointed by God and steal from the public. Let’s call out the latter.
This!
Obviously the Windsor/Wales are failing at whatever they are trying to do because, once again Meghan appears as these gutter rats money maker. Agree, so what if this were the case. In reality as mentioned Meghan marketed the anniversary candles months before her anniversary. History will not be kind to those gutter rats because of their fixation on Meghan, Harry and their kids. Those pictures were far too beautiful and intimate And the Sussexes have total control on what they choose to publish for those rats comfort.
Josephine, slam dunk. Absolutely right. Also, you can’t fake love. The last photo of the wedding shows the adoration and love Harry shares with Meghan.
Ok Alison, I’ll call you a horrible person.
Yay, @Eurydice! Taking the Horrible at her word, I like it.
Personally I’m mean and petty, so I’ll go you one better and give her the advice I’ve been doling out for years when needed:
Dear Ms. Call Me A Horrible Person: in actuality? You’re a cow. Buy a bell.
Omg, I love that – I’m stealing it from you.
🎯
Maybe they think the 7th and 8th wedding anniversary is insignificant, but it’s not yours to celebrate. You don’t get to tell someone else how big of a deal to make about their special day. If I wanted to throw a Barn burning, spectacular event for my 37th birthday that would’ve been my choice.
They are so desperate for content and access to their lives, that they study every micro expression that she makes, and then have the audacity to get angry with her about it. If she wants to create a special jam for the day Lili lost her first tooth, a candle for the first time Harry texted her first, or a wine variety because those grapes were in season the day she found out she was pregnant with Archie she can.
They don’t have to follow her on instagram, they don’t have to read interviews that she gives, and they don’t have to spend a single penny of their money on her products. This always just comes back to control. And this woman who is running her own business, earning her own money, and posting on her own social media when she feels like it, is outside of theirs.
I have been saying the Guardian is a handmaiden for the establishment & I noticed that they like their tabloid counterparts were acting like Meghan had released the 519 candle on her 8th wedding anniversary so they could do fake outrage & mocking about ‘cashing in’.
Harry & meghan have released unseen photos from their wedding several times over the years. Just because Meghan didn’t last year doesn’t mean anything.
Btw how come Alison who reportedly knows so much about H&M’s business wasn’t able to break story of their Jordan or Australian trip, or Meghan doing Masterchef or of their polo tv series or war memoir adaptation projects?
This piece says more about Alison Boshoff than it does about Meghan.
She probably used deranger comments for research
“Meghan posted a picture of a cork mood board to show how in love they are, it included baby scans and whatever. Everyone went: pass the sick bag.”, did “everyone” feel the same way when Prince William and Catherine were frolicking in front of their children?
I was more “Pass the sick bag” about that picture of Kate slinging her arm across her teenaged son’s crotch. ::herk::
If Meghan couldn’t find the time to do it, let me speak for her: “Thank you, Alison, for directing attention to a very nice candle!” Guys, the Sussexes are irrelevant. You told us so for more than six years! Why promoting their products they shockingly are making money with? I don’t get it. Do you?
The header photo is iconic. There has never been nor will there ever be a loved-up photo of Kate Middleton and Will like that one. It doesn’t exist. They never felt real, true love like that, imo. How could you in a business deal that has gone very wrong?
She never mentions,thw,odd anniversary picture of the Wales with the,kids.
I have 3 of Meghan’s candles and love all of them!
I have ordered all four of Meghan’s candles. They all smell very good, but (519 Wedding scent) is still my absolute favorite. If that scent were available as a perfume or body lotion, I think it would be a huge seller. My next favorite is 084 (Meghan’s birthday). The 506 (Archie) and 604 (Lili) are also very pleasant and unique. The latter two would be perfect if you prefer candles that do not have a strong scent.
Call me naïve, but I love questioning AI mode about the Sussexes. One of the many topic I ask is the influence of the UK toxic media and their impact against the Sussexes. With very precise questioning, AI stated that all that hate does not really spread within the UK but mostly comfort those who already hate her in their belief. Furthermore, the credibility of most of them is at a critical low.
It’s not that surprising they they work together. Silver lining : it does not give them more credibility nor more efficient spread of hate.
For any follower of the Sussexes, it seem really big, but in reality, it seem to be mostly restricted to the UK and within the US limited to specific social media circles and conservative commentators followed by maga.
Meghan might be the most trolled, but when you take out the negative, it’s different. The negative in the UK is stronger, but not in the US. The rest of the world have no problem.
I can’t say I even noticed the candle. The kids singing, the penguin statue, Meghan telling the story, and what must he children’s rustic gifts on the table and the their shouting “cake time” at the end is what sticks in my mind. It was a lot to take in. The children’s excitement was great. In fact, I watched the video a second time to make out what the children were shouting at the end. They obviously love cake! I wondered how you would slice a cake like that, it was so weirdly tall and small. I’ll have to rewatch it to see if I notice the candle, but what a perfect thing to include among the other gifts. Come to think of it, it would be strange if Meghan didn’t light the candle created in honour of her wedding on her own anniversary! I do wonder if these trolls don’t feel stupid or petty or embarrassed if they ever listen to or watch themselves. How do they feel about themselves?
I had 2 weddings, the first one during COVID, so it was just our parents and best friends/witnesses at the ceremony, followed by a private dinner at our favorite restaurant that also included our siblings and their spouses and a few extra friends to make up the 24 person maximum. Our big post-COVID wedding had a guest list of 300, to give you an idea of how many people would’ve liked to have been at the first one. So I always share photos from the first on our anniversary (we only celebrate the second date for the sake of convenience). Meghan and Harry have probably MILLIONS of people who wish they could’ve been at their wedding and shared in their happiness, so she gives us photos. It’s not that deep.
Also, after everything they put Meghan through, and knowing all the drama leading up to the wedding, can we just rejoice that she can look at those photos without dwelling on all the negative aspects of that day? I mean, my God…
There is no “post-Covid“, unfortunately: Covid isn’t over, yet. People are still being disabled and dying from it.
Poor Alison, did Meghan get married 8 years ago just so she could release a candle in 2026 commemorating that marriage date JUST to annoy her? It really IS all about you isn’t it Alison?
Alison Boshoff should know about cynical moves. Meghan is practically minting money and Alison knows it. In fact, she’s providing Meghan with free marketing.
“Call me a horrible person.”
—I will.
These people are lunatics.
They certainly are very hate filled lunatics and sadly it seems to be incurable.. I truly hope there is a just afterlife for people like this.
10 years these substack and youtube knuckle draggers have been crashing out over a biracial woman THAT HARRY CHOSE TO SHARE HIS LIFE WITH.
CHOSE.
The merchandising “conspiracy” is as irrelevant as these outrage merchants. Hazza’s father merchandised the hell out of his own coronation. The BRF runs multiple “gift shops” on and offline. Kate’s mother used her own grandchildren’s royal births to promote products in her online store. Cousins Peter and Zara regularly pimp themselves out for a PR paycheck.
The only difference between their nonsense and Meghan’s, is that no aspect of her life is funded by the UK public in any way. She is independent. She’s not even funded by Netflix anymore; she bought that deal out WITH HER PROFITS.
Financial abuse is a frequent tactic in families plagued by narcissistic abuse. The courtiers and the press, attempting to triangulate that abuse from the BRF, are crashing out along with Cluck and Huevo, because cutting the financial cord didn’t lead to the Sussexes’ capitulation. Instead, it freed them, utterly.
The left behinds are mad six years on, because their plan failed, leaving them all very publicly holding their limp 🍆 with zero legal recourse.