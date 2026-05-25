Tom Hardy was fired from ‘MobLand’ after beefing with Dame Helen Mirren?

Last week, Puck News had an interesting exclusive about Tom Hardy. They reported that Hardy has been unceremoniously booted from MobLand, a hit show on Paramount+. The show also stars Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as the “mob boss couple Conrad and Maeve Harrigan,” with Hardy’s playing the “reluctant fixer Harry Da Souza.” Puck News claims that Hardy was dumped because he clashed with showrunners, producers and writers on the show, and because he’s constantly late (a common complaint about Hardy throughout his career). But what if there was another reason? According to the Daily Mail, Hardy beefed with Helen Mirren of all people.
Tom Hardy’s reported firing from MobLand comes after the star allegedly enraged his co-star Helen Mirren with his on-set behaviour. On Friday it was reported the actor, 48, who plays the role of fixer Harry Da Souza alongside Pierce Brosnan and Dame Helen, would not be returning for the upcoming third season following a number of clashes with producers.
Prior to news of his dismissal, The Daily Mail’s Katie Hind revealed Helen, 80, who plays Maeve Harrigan in the Paramount+ crime drama series, was less than pleased with Tom’s attitude on-set, claiming he ‘swaggers around like a king’. Amid news of his dismissal, a source close to the MobLand project claimed Tom was late and had pushed to change lines during filming. He also apparently offered notes on the script without being asked.
One source claimed that he was frustrated that the series was becoming more about his co-stars Helen and Pierce while tensions with producer Jez Butterworth apparently led to threats from Jez to quit himself.
The report about the MobLand set comes in the wake of comments about Helen’s rage at the star’s behaviour – even coming down to him being found playing games on his phone while expected elsewhere.
Sources told The Mail on Sunday that she was getting increasingly frustrated’ at Tom’s attitude on set, leading to her struggling with working closely with him after they came together to make the second series in November. An insider said: ‘Tom’s character is charming. He’s the calm one but it is quite the opposite when the cameras stop. Dame Helen is a joy, she is a total pro and she has worked with so many people over the years. But she is getting increasingly frustrated with Tom and his attitude. He can be late to filming too and that is annoying for Dame Helen, who is extremely professional and disciplined. His tone is something Dame Helen doesn’t like, along with his lateness. She expects better. She holds people to a high standard. She’s 80. She’s been there and seen it all.’
‘The behind-the-scenes crew watch it all and believe that she no longer looks as happy working on scenes with him. It has all become quite personal between them. It feels like Tom is winding her up. There is much chatter that he swaggers around like he’s the king. He is very, very arrogant. It’s a fantastic show and everyone loves working on it. It’s such a shame there is this undertone.’
While I obviously distrust the Mail as a source, generally speaking, I absolutely believe that Tom Hardy would try to “wind up” Helen Mirren. He did the same to Charlize Theron on Mad Max: Fury Road – it was like he was trying to irritate her specifically, and like he was going out of his way to be as unprofessional as possible towards her. There’s also plenty of evidence that Hardy interferes in productions, rewrites scripts, and is simply chronically late. If he was a woman, he would have been designated “unhireable” many years ago, you know.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Oooooh this is juicy. I love both of them as actors but I can totally see how they would beef. ;-D
I LOVE that Ms Mirren has no time for his nonsense. Charlize Theron as well.
If the stories are accurate, he consistently comes across as a pain in the ass.
This is so odd because Scott Jonesy, who lived near the set at Strand-On-Green and Chiswick House site, has since claimed Hardy could not have been nicer, more punctual and more agreeable while filming to all around him.
Especially with the crew.🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Perhaps he is good to the crew but whatever happened, it was bad enough to fire him completely. So something serious was going on. And he has form.
Its about control – if he’s in control then he’ll be more professional but if he’s not then he acts out. He has a history of this behaviour going way back to before he hit big time. As a white male he gets away with it, celebrated for it even.
They’ll also find out that folk were only watching that terrible show for Tom Hardy.
Definitely seems to be a pattern of his, and he’s extremely lucky/privileged that it’s yet to impact his career. Thought he might have chilled out with age, but guess not.
Good for mirren for not putting up with his crap.
I’ve adored Tom Hardy for decades…and after THIS I see he’s a basic bitch bland mysognistic POS regarding Women Actors who INTIMIDATE him! I said it & I MEAN IT😡
The cinematography is on the record as saying that it’s a smear. He said Tom was never late & stayed late. That he was great with the crew. But there might be truth in his clashes with Mirren though.
There was a rumor that Tom disagreed with giving Helen and Pierce bigger roles. Pierce plays a good part, and I wouldn’t mind seeing more of him. However, I definitely do not want to see more of Helen Mirren’s evil character.
As a fan of the show, I get it? Hardy was the central hub for me. His character grounds the show as an actual mob drama. Brosnan skirts the edge of absurdity but Mirren is a caricature of a supposed mastermind who does outlandish and laughably obvious things constantly. I can’t even believe there’d be enough family left to go for a third season if they’ve increased her part!
(If Hardy is gone, I hope it means Considine gets more screen time because he is excellent, but with Hardy gone, what story does he have left?)
Anyway, Hardy also recently revealed he has autism with ADHD and OCD. I hate to be cynical but I wonder if any of that disclosure was to salvage his reputation or this job in particular. It’s clearly a pattern of his.
I’ve heard that Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan’s accents were terrible in the show and that people are only watching it for Tom Hardy so I’m sure the show won’t last much longer when ratings nose dive. For how long has he had this reputation? I mean there were no such rumours about his behavior when he was working on the Dark Knight Rises with Christopher Nolan.
The common denominator seems to be working with equally (or more) famous women. He’s like all misogynists. He has to take down equal women he works with to take them down a peg.
This series has a very good storyline. And his character, and how he portrayed him, was excellent. I’m sorry to read he f’ed it up.
I would really like to know the details of why he really got fired 😩
If they needed the money, I would personally organize a Go Fund Me so that Dame Helen and Charlize Theron could go get a nice coffee together and process about their run-ins with this jackass. Funny how he only seems to have problems with regal, badass women. I don’t care how talented he is when his ego isn’t feeling all owie – he’s clearly not worth the trouble.
I tried watching an episode or two but it is just a bad show. Hardy was probably the best part of what I saw.
While it doesn’t excuse his other behaviour I don’t think his offering notes to the script is a bad thing at all. This was not Shakespeare.