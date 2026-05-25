Royalist: Princess Beatrice & Eugenie won’t attend Peter Phillips’ wedding or Ascot

They’re still trying to push Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie out of any kind of public life or royal life. This whole “B&E need to go far away” issue was a big storyline a few months ago, but then the left-behinds got distracted by other things (like a successful tour of Australia), so they stopped attacking the York princesses every single day. But with several big events coming up on the royal calendar, they’re back to attacking and scapegoating Beatrice and Eugenie. According to a Royalist Substack exclusive, B&E will not attend Peter Phillips’ wedding, nor will they attend Royal Ascot! Prince William has been screaming and threatening B&E about Ascot for months, so it sounds like he finally got his way (at least, according to Tom Sykes).
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will likely skip the wedding of their first cousin Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling after it was revealed their father, ex-Prince Andrew, is being investigated over a suspected sex offense at Royal Ascot in 2002, I can exclusively reveal.
The two princesses have been left mortified “all over again” by the latest developments and do not want to overshadow the bride and groom’s big day, I am told.
Although it has been widely reported that the princesses would attend the wedding in recent days, a source said this was “never as concrete” as had been portrayed. The source said that while they had indeed RSVP’d to say they intended to come, and those RSVPs had not as yet been canceled, they would “never want to overshadow the bride and groom’s happy day.”
The source said that the new revelations about Andrew which emerged on Friday, with Thames Valley Police saying they had widened their inquiry into misconduct in public office to include sexual misconduct, had cast doubt on the prospect of the princesses attending either the wedding, on June 6 or Royal Ascot which runs from June 16-20.
The source said the revelation in today’s Sunday Times that Andrew was now being investigated for alleged sex misconduct while attending Royal Ascot himself in 2002, after arriving in the royal procession with his brother (below) and while his mother was also present, had effectively ended any prospect that his daughters could attend either the race meeting or the wedding.
The news that they are likely to now pull out will be a grim and Pyrrhic victory for Prince William, who considers that his father acted with undue haste to show solidarity with the princesses by inviting them to Christmas at Sandringham, and was furious at briefings that he believes emanated from his father’s office saying that the King wanted the princesses to attend Ascot.
He was particularly dismayed by his father’s decision given the fact that documents emerged after Christmas from the Epstein files showing that in one business deal Andrew proposed to the Rowland banking family that his daughters should receive “$50k each.” Sources close to Beatrice and Eugenie told the Mail on Sunday that the princesses have no memory of the alleged $50,000 payments proposed by their father and have sought access to their historical bank records.
William has demanded the princesses submit to an “ethical audit” of their finances before he will rubber-stamp their reintegration into the family’s inner circle.
The question of whether Beatrice and Eugenie would attend Ascot had already become another fault line between Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace in recent months, producing a prolonged and undignified briefing war between the two camps.
I actually forgot the drama about B&E skipping Easter Sunday with King Charles, and that did seem like an admission that the princesses were no longer welcome at more high-profile royal events. Anyway, this reads like a briefing from William’s office, where William is trying to publicly order B&E to stay away from a family wedding AND Ascot. For what it’s worth, I think B&E will attend Peter’s wedding. But I do enjoy the fact that William and Kate’s brand remains strong: they are childish drama queens about other people’s weddings, and they both seek to control wedding guest lists, bridesmaids’ dresses, wedding locations, etc. Will and Kate are the Wedding Grinches. As for Ascot, that sounds like wishful thinking too, but we’ll see how it pans out. My guess? B&E will be allowed to go to Ascot, just not on the day Will & Kate are there.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
The bride to be should worry lest she displease scooter. Peter and harriets wedding is not about them it’s about scooter and who he does not want to be at the wedding.
I will forever find it hilarious that William believes that anyone should submit to an ethical audit of their finances, to prove that they are on the up and up to him. I wouldn’t either, regardless of my innocence or guilt. He has some nerve.
And both of these women are married. Should their husbands be okay with you being all in their financial dealings? The level of control that he thinks that he is entitled to over people’s personal lives as adults is unbelievable.
In any case, whether or not they attend the wedding should solely be up to Peter and Harriet. Unless the state is paying for it, which I sincerely hope they are not. Ascot, I thought was an event you had to buy tickets to, so if he doesn’t want them to be in the Royal enclosure whatever that’s your prerogative, but how are you going to ban them from public events?
The heir to the crown whose father received bags of cash, a monarchy whose obscene riches is built on property stolen from countries they invaded and slavery, asking for an ethical audit. Now that’s funny.
It would be the King’s place to ban them from the royal enclosure, not William’s, if they do go and get banned we will know that the King has given in to Billy Bully.
Yep, how about you shed some light on your own questionable finances before requesting an audit of others, Willyboy.
That was my first reaction. Pot kettle anyone?
But as you say, the fact that he feels this is all within his control speaks volumes. In addition to all his own issues I think he saw the respect everyone had for the queen and their willingness to fall in line with her wishes and assumes it’s only because of her job not because she was the matriarch.
I agree, and I think that’s a key component of his issues. As an adult my decisions are my own, but there are people who I respect enough to listen to their opinions and will consider them in my choices. There’s nothing about him that would make me say, well I disagree but I get his point.
They respected the position, but they also respected her whether they agreed or not. I don’t think his cousins, aunts/uncles, and sibling respect or values his opinion. I don’t even think they actually like him as much as they tolerate him because of the role and the control he will have. And he knows that.
B & E will not distract from the wedding. It is the media who will do that. They are being punished for the sins of the father by the media, that is the evil.
As always the conflate how people live their lives with what is said about them in the media.
A great wedding is based on people showing up to celebrate with the happy couple, not what the Mail printed about it.
That said, we know at least some royals live vicariously through what is said about them in the press so maybe I’m wrong!
As a rule, I intensely dislike midi dresses but I will say that the orange dress Eugenie is wearing is the one exception to this rule.
Oh geez, another temper tantrum from William *big yawn*
If this is true then I really wonder what bea & eug did or said to william to fall out with him. Because we all know it has nothing to do with andrew.
They cant attend a family wedding because of an investigation into an event in 2002 when they were middle schoolers was just announced but the groom’s mother and uncles, who were adults and likely aware, can?
I think it’s some skullduggery with the Princesses’ finances going on too…some more 😱 is gonna come out
I’m sure they’ve received money from sketchy people for amorphous services. Just like the groom’s sister (on multiple payrolls of an alleged Chinese spy), the groom, the King, William (taking money from Epstein friends through Earthshot), etc.
An “ethical audit”?
You first William, you first! Lead the way my almost King… Will you be auditing Ma Middleton too?
🎯
Wedding grinches. LOL. They’re not only grinches about other the weddings of other people, they were grinches about THEIR OWN.
TBT to when Billy No Mates was so sh-tfaced drunk the morning of his own wedding, that his devoted younger brother Harry struggled with staff to render Aston Villa’s No.1 superfan bipedal enough to avoid a very public faceplant while staggering down the aisle at Westminster Abbey.
And Tom Yikes still thinks this yobbo Prince of Wails is the future of the British Monarchy. It is laughable. The courtiers literally screwed themselves out of future employment by sabotaging a biracial duchess and her equally charismatic ginger husband.
Thanks for ‘Tom Yikes’ @where’smytiara. It suits him perfectly!
I don’t live in 🇬🇧 so I may be missing something here: do people in 🇬🇧 care about ascot or whomever is getting married?
I follow Meghan; without Celebitchy I wouldn’t know what the rest is even up to…
I’m assuming this is about money, because as far as their father’s depravity and sexual abuse of trafficked girls is concerned, Beatrice & Eugenie are so much collateral damage. Private Eye even ran a cover once that featured the two girls and their parents, with Fergie and Andrew arguing about how high a price their daughters might fetch, at an auction for live flesh. I mean. Scapegoating them is savagely unfair and wilfully cruel. Any decent family would rally round these girls. I think that’s what the late Queen would have done. And I think it partially explains — but can’t excuse — why she shielded her son from the reckoning.
They’re not girls, anymore.
Honestly the writing is on the wall. B & E should get TF outta dodge. Just disappear into Portugal or the NYC art world. Be private citizens and live their lives. Even though they weren’t technically spares, they and their parents have always been set up as the dirty rascals who make the heirs look good. It’s now 1000x worse. They aren’t responsible for their paedo dad but their standing is tarnished and their grandmother is gone. Get.Out.