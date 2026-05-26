Teyana Taylor wore a purple Balenciaga for the 2026 AMAs: gorgeous?

Here are some photos from last night’s American Music Awards, which were held in the desert heat of Las Vegas. I’m reminding everyone of that because several celebrities were seemingly dressed for winter, for some unknown reason. You can see this year’s AMA winners here. I’m not doing a comprehensive fashion post because I don’t know who half these people are! Teyana Taylor came out with her two daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla and Rue Rose. Teyana’s vivid purple dress is from Balenciaga – the color suits her and she looked gorgeous.

Queen Latifah also made it a family affair – she brought her longtime partner Eboni Nichols and their son Rebel (I don’t know who the other kid is). The Queen looked amazing in this fur coat, but again, desert heat!! I have no idea how she didn’t melt into a puddle.

Paula Abdul! Out of nowhere, I’ve had Paula’s “Rush Rush” stuck in my head for the past 24 hours.

Sombr is my boo, I love him. He’s an androgynous beanpole who writes great little love songs. I love his latest hit, “Homewrecker.”

Gold-medal-winning Olympian Alysa Liu looked cute and a little bit goth. I love that she’s showing up everywhere and having fun.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend – that’s a wig, right? Chrissy looks fine.