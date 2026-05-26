Teyana Taylor wore a purple Balenciaga for the 2026 AMAs: gorgeous?

Here are some photos from last night’s American Music Awards, which were held in the desert heat of Las Vegas. I’m reminding everyone of that because several celebrities were seemingly dressed for winter, for some unknown reason. You can see this year’s AMA winners here. I’m not doing a comprehensive fashion post because I don’t know who half these people are! Teyana Taylor came out with her two daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla and Rue Rose. Teyana’s vivid purple dress is from Balenciaga – the color suits her and she looked gorgeous.
Queen Latifah also made it a family affair – she brought her longtime partner Eboni Nichols and their son Rebel (I don’t know who the other kid is). The Queen looked amazing in this fur coat, but again, desert heat!! I have no idea how she didn’t melt into a puddle.
Paula Abdul! Out of nowhere, I’ve had Paula’s “Rush Rush” stuck in my head for the past 24 hours.
Sombr is my boo, I love him. He’s an androgynous beanpole who writes great little love songs. I love his latest hit, “Homewrecker.”
Gold-medal-winning Olympian Alysa Liu looked cute and a little bit goth. I love that she’s showing up everywhere and having fun.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend – that’s a wig, right? Chrissy looks fine.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 25: Teyana Taylor at the 52nd American Music Awards on May 25, 2026 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Copyright:,Image: 1105634495, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/AdMedia /MediaPunch/Avalon
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Paula Abdul at the 52nd Annual American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.,Image: 1105596867, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Paula Abdul , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Alysa Liu at the 52nd Annual American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.,Image: 1105600171, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Alysa Liu , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Queen Latifah at the 52nd Annual American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.,Image: 1105604060, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Queen Latifah , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 52nd Annual American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.,Image: 1105607010, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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guest, Teyana Taylor and guest at the 52nd Annual American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.,Image: 1105619194, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: guest, Teyana Taylor, guest , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Sombr at the 52nd Annual American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.,Image: 1105630592, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Sombr , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 25: Queen Latifah at the 52nd American Music Awards on May 25, 2026 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Copyright:,Image: 1105635755, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/AdMedia /MediaPunch/Avalon
The color is gorgeous on Teyana’s balenciaga. And I love Alysa Liu.
I love the kids getting to go and I also love that they are all dressed appropriately for children.
I bet Teyana brought her girls because BTS. So cute that the award show was a rare family event.
I think the AMAs are fan vote based so all the other major nominees (Taylor, Sabrina etc) were tipped off they weren’t going to win anything and didn’t show.
BTS were the AMAs this year because they are literally saving Vegas’ economy right now.
I’ve been giggling over that vid of Jimin and the security guard in the red shirt. She was adorable and if he looked at me like that? Her composure was top-notch.
I have seen her bring the girls to other shows, but the little one was VERY cute waving at BTS when they were accepting Song of the Summer.
I also kiked how Sza stopped to say hello to her on her way up to a ceot.
This post briefly just made me really happy. Sometimes the red carpet glam spots feel a bit phoned-in, and perfunctory, like you’re turning pages in a catalogue, but this is just giving me all kind of happy giddy vibes.
Keanu in the “Rush Rush” video!!!!!
I remember when the AMA’s used to be held in November.