Teyana Taylor wore a purple Balenciaga for the 2026 AMAs: gorgeous?

Here are some photos from last night’s American Music Awards, which were held in the desert heat of Las Vegas. I’m reminding everyone of that because several celebrities were seemingly dressed for winter, for some unknown reason. You can see this year’s AMA winners here. I’m not doing a comprehensive fashion post because I don’t know who half these people are! Teyana Taylor came out with her two daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla and Rue Rose. Teyana’s vivid purple dress is from Balenciaga – the color suits her and she looked gorgeous.

Queen Latifah also made it a family affair – she brought her longtime partner Eboni Nichols and their son Rebel (I don’t know who the other kid is). The Queen looked amazing in this fur coat, but again, desert heat!! I have no idea how she didn’t melt into a puddle.

Paula Abdul! Out of nowhere, I’ve had Paula’s “Rush Rush” stuck in my head for the past 24 hours.

Sombr is my boo, I love him. He’s an androgynous beanpole who writes great little love songs. I love his latest hit, “Homewrecker.”

Gold-medal-winning Olympian Alysa Liu looked cute and a little bit goth. I love that she’s showing up everywhere and having fun.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend – that’s a wig, right? Chrissy looks fine.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

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8 Responses to “Teyana Taylor wore a purple Balenciaga for the 2026 AMAs: gorgeous?”

  1. Jais says:
    May 26, 2026 at 7:56 am

    The color is gorgeous on Teyana’s balenciaga. And I love Alysa Liu.

    Reply
  2. SarahLee says:
    May 26, 2026 at 8:16 am

    I love the kids getting to go and I also love that they are all dressed appropriately for children.

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    May 26, 2026 at 8:19 am

    I bet Teyana brought her girls because BTS. So cute that the award show was a rare family event.
    I think the AMAs are fan vote based so all the other major nominees (Taylor, Sabrina etc) were tipped off they weren’t going to win anything and didn’t show.
    BTS were the AMAs this year because they are literally saving Vegas’ economy right now.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 26, 2026 at 9:03 am

      I’ve been giggling over that vid of Jimin and the security guard in the red shirt. She was adorable and if he looked at me like that? Her composure was top-notch.

      Reply
    • Natalie_K says:
      May 26, 2026 at 9:28 am

      I have seen her bring the girls to other shows, but the little one was VERY cute waving at BTS when they were accepting Song of the Summer.

      I also kiked how Sza stopped to say hello to her on her way up to a ceot.

      Reply
  4. YankeeDoodles says:
    May 26, 2026 at 8:32 am

    This post briefly just made me really happy. Sometimes the red carpet glam spots feel a bit phoned-in, and perfunctory, like you’re turning pages in a catalogue, but this is just giving me all kind of happy giddy vibes.

    Reply
  5. B Overland says:
    May 26, 2026 at 8:39 am

    Keanu in the “Rush Rush” video!!!!!

    Reply
  6. Sue says:
    May 26, 2026 at 8:57 am

    I remember when the AMA’s used to be held in November.

    Reply

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