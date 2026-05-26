Pedro Pascal calls his late dog the ‘love of my life’ during his puppy interview



The Mandalorian and Grogu — the movie extension of Disney’s hit series The Mandalorian — landed in a cineplex far, far away over the long weekend. As is always the case these days, the stakes were high for the first weekend box office results (unless it’s a female-led film, in which case high numbers are flukes and there are no lessons for studio heads to learn on what to greenlight). Adding pressure for M&G is that the Star Wars franchise in particular has been in a bit of a struggle era (which has absolutely nothing to do with a toxic subgenre of fanboys desperate to keep out any characters that aren’t straight white men). So all that world building background to report that the numbers are in ($163 million worldwide) and… M&G is making headlines for opening with a lower box office than 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. Disney is trying to bibbity-bobbity-boo the results with qualifiers like, “Mandalorian and Grogu didn’t cost as much to make as Solo” and something something “the merch will make up for it!” But the message being projected by the trades is that this was not a big win.

Which bums me out, because I don’t want any negative repercussions to befall The Mandalorian himself, star Pedro Pascal! Pedro has been out of the promo trail doing everything he can to sell this movie (unlike his titular costar Grogu, who’s done f–k all), and that included one of the greatest gifts bestowed to this timeline: Pedro Pascal playing with puppies! BuzzFeed knew what we the people of planet earth wanted, and they delivered.

For years, you’ve asked, and you’ve begged for Pedro Pascal to do the puppy interview. And now the day has finally arrived! That’s right, to celebrate The Mandalorian and Grogu, we had Pedro answer questions while playing with, dare we say, the cutest puppies on the planet. He talked about his past roles and work, like how he’d return to Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones if he could. Pedro shared his love languages, his go-to fast food order, the TV show he’s obsessed with right now (spoiler: it’s Widow’s Bay on Apple TV), and so much more. But mostly, he cuddled with these cute puppies, who he might love just as much as we love him. The whole thing is simply the best. You can watch Pedro’s full puppy interview below. And be sure to watch The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is in theaters now! Also, all of these puppies are available for adoption at Pawsitive Beginnings.

[From BuzzFeed]

Oh da floofs! Between a half dozen six-week-old pups and Pedro Pascal, this video is both life-affirming and out to end us all. And that’s not a complaint! The sweetest moment happened just before the pups crashed the party, when Pedro paid tribute to his rescue dog Gretta, calling her “the love of my life.” Gretta was a foster fail who hopped into Pedro’s bed and heart while he was struggling to make it as an actor, and sadly crossed the rainbow bridge just as his career was taking off. Pedro full on says in this video that he hasn’t recovered from her loss, at which point an off-camera producer helpfully reminds Pedro that all the dogs on set are available for adoption. (Which they still are, check them out, LA bitches!) Once the hounds are unleashed, I love how Pedro unseats himself from the pillow and just goes completely horizontal for the rest of the video. Being down at their level, plus Pedro wearing his shirt unbuttoned about halfway down his chest, also set him up for this internet-breaking line: “Unfortunately I can’t milk them.” Come on, stop it Pedro! (DON’T stop.) And then there’s the pup who curls up for a nap… at Pedro’s crotch. You know what, forget, “Aw, how cute.” This video is obscene. It’s pure filth. Enjoy.