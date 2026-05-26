Will Brett Goldstein be the one to break the Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck cycle?

From the first announcement of Office Romance, I’ve known that I’m all-in. Brett Goldstein co-wrote the screenplay and he wrote it specifically for Jennifer Lopez, who has been his biggest crush for years. The screenplay was sent to Jennifer with the message of “if you don’t sign on, we’re not making this movie.” Jennifer was charmed, and she seems to genuinely adore Goldstein, who stars in the film as her love interest. The movie comes out on Netflix next week and people are really looking forward to it.
One of the best parts about all of this is that Netflix has obviously paired J.Lo and Brett for the promotion too. And he is seriously one of the biggest Jennifer Lopez fans in the world. He’s seen all of her films, he loves Out of Sight, he loves Hustlers (he’s been talking about Hustlers for years), he loves The Wedding Planner and every rom-com she’s ever made. Netflix decided to highlight Brett’s knowledge of Jennifer’s filmography with a brilliant little game:
The questions about Hustlers were apparently specifically about some comments Goldstein has made in other interviews. While he’s obviously a fan of the pole dance, he’s repeatedly mentioned his love for the scene where Jennifer’s character wraps Constance Wu in her fur coat. I don’t know if Jennifer really understands that she just worked with her biggest fan and someone who has been talking about his love for her quite openly for years. Anyway, my favorite comments on this video were along the lines of “Ben Affleck FIGHT BACK” and “if anyone is going to break the jlo/ben affleck cycle it’s Brett Goldstein.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images. Screencap courtesy of Netflix.
We stan a man who actually watches romcoms.
Cute energy between those two for the promo.
Does anyone else think this is a massive red flag? I would be totally grossed out if I was her. I really hope there is nothing happening because he gives stalker vibes.
Not at all. I think it’s genuinely a case of love and respect, and if jlo didn’t see it that way she’d never have agreed to work and do the press with him like this.
Whatever for? He’s a fan of hers. And wrote a screenplay for her. Ben could never.
What Ben did for J-Lo was have his production company produce a movie she wanted to do, her passion project. He was blinded at that time by his love for her.
Business-wise it wasn’t a smart move. His company needed to pick their projects carefully as a young company, but he wanted to do this for J-Lo.
It was a flop. The movie was Kiss of a Spider Woman. I would say that was pretty romantic, though, wanting to make this movie for her. Thirty million dollar production budget. Opening weekend, $840,000. Ultimately, it grossed $2 million against a $30 million budget. It was a bomb at the box office.
I completely get why youre saying and seeing that, but he is just “all in” on whatever he commits to.
He was writing for Ted Lasso when he suddenly thought Roy was him. He took a few days and then begged for the part. He and the cast are so close, its unreal.
I’m not feeling it. But every time i’m not feeling it, she goes all in. So yep, they’re a couple in hiding most probably.
Nah. Brett Goldstein is awesome.
No, I think he is adorable. Love him in Ted Lasso. I will watch this movie and look for their chemistry.
Jen, I’d tap that.
Survey says NO!
No this is cute pr. I’m a jlo fan so I’m into it.
I’m just not into her “glamming” him up.
Oh, I definitely see a summer fling, hot and heavy. And cooling down in fall, cold by the holidays. They’re cute together, but I don’t see anything serious. She loves to fall for someone who will idolize her.
She deserves some good romance karma. She has put up with some seriously problematic men.
YankeeDoodles, damn straight. But I hope she doesn’t marry him. Marriage has always been such a curse for her. He seems like a genuinely good guy and I’d snatch him up in a minute (if I were her).
While this movie looks completely predictable, I’ll probably watch it on a lazy Sunday afternoon