Will Brett Goldstein be the one to break the Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck cycle?

From the first announcement of Office Romance, I’ve known that I’m all-in. Brett Goldstein co-wrote the screenplay and he wrote it specifically for Jennifer Lopez, who has been his biggest crush for years. The screenplay was sent to Jennifer with the message of “if you don’t sign on, we’re not making this movie.” Jennifer was charmed, and she seems to genuinely adore Goldstein, who stars in the film as her love interest. The movie comes out on Netflix next week and people are really looking forward to it.

One of the best parts about all of this is that Netflix has obviously paired J.Lo and Brett for the promotion too. And he is seriously one of the biggest Jennifer Lopez fans in the world. He’s seen all of her films, he loves Out of Sight, he loves Hustlers (he’s been talking about Hustlers for years), he loves The Wedding Planner and every rom-com she’s ever made. Netflix decided to highlight Brett’s knowledge of Jennifer’s filmography with a brilliant little game:

The questions about Hustlers were apparently specifically about some comments Goldstein has made in other interviews. While he’s obviously a fan of the pole dance, he’s repeatedly mentioned his love for the scene where Jennifer’s character wraps Constance Wu in her fur coat. I don’t know if Jennifer really understands that she just worked with her biggest fan and someone who has been talking about his love for her quite openly for years. Anyway, my favorite comments on this video were along the lines of “Ben Affleck FIGHT BACK” and “if anyone is going to break the jlo/ben affleck cycle it’s Brett Goldstein.”