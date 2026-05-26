Prince William accidentally confirmed that Prince George boards at Lambrook

June is right around the corner and the Prince and Princess of Wales still haven’t confirmed which school Prince George will attend for the next school year. Prince William and Kate have been fighting about schools for years, and that fight has spilled out into the British press, as both sides seem to be engaged in a briefing war over same-sex boarding schools versus coeducation. It’s clear that Kate does not want George to go to Eton, and she wants all of her kids to attend the same school, and it also sounds like she’s anti-boarding school, in general. George turns 13 years old in July, and he’ll soon “graduate” from Lambrook, which has been his school for the past four years. “Sources” close to William and Kate have insisted, for YEARS, that they needed to move to Windsor because their kids are day-students at Lambrook, and they needed to be close by for the school run. In fact, the “school run” has been cited ad nauseam the reason why William and Kate can’t work regularly during the week, can’t live in London, can’t do this or that. But William ended up revealing that George actually “boards” at Lambrook:

The Prince of Wales has confirmed that Prince George is sometimes boarding at Lambrook, the private school all three of his children attend near Ascot in Berkshire. Prince William made the revelation on Friday, during an interview on Heart radio’s breakfast show presented by Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden. The heir to the throne began his appearance by confessing he was not a morning person and how at this time he would be doing the school run with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, as their elder brother, George, 12, is already sometimes boarding at Lambrook. He spoke of the ‘chaos’ of school runs, explaining how eight-year-old Louis, in particular, has a habit of leaving fingerprints from his jam sandwiches in the car. ‘He’ll leave jam fingerprints throughout the car which is really helpful,’ William explained. Speaking to his family on show, he said: ‘Charlotte and Louis, because George is boarding last night, Charlotte and Louis if you’re listening, make sure you’re on time please, make sure you’re not fighting over who listens to what, this morning.’ It’s unclear how often George boards at Lambrook, where fees for the years cost up to £10,669. In September, the young Prince will be moving to secondary education, although it is still unknown which school the Prince and Princess of Wales will pick for their firstborn. It has long been assumed that single-sex Eton College would be the first choice for 12-year-old George when he leaves Lambrook. However, in May, the Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted touring Oundle, the £59,000-a-year Northamptonshire boarding school. Founded in 1556, the school is considered to be popular with Kate and William because they could send all three of their children there. The school, which charges between £22,000 for day pupils and £44,330 a year for full-time boarders, values tradition but is also renowned for its art and music, is eco-conscious and has strong pastoral care.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s really interesting that William let this slip last week, after all of this time, after the incessant claims about the school run. How often does George board? How often does Charlotte board? How often does Louis board? How often does William actually do the school run? Be specific – how many times a week does William get out of bed and drive the kids to school? Because as we’ve seen in recent years especially, it seems like William is incapable of doing morning or even mid-day events. “Not a morning person” feels like code for the other thing – sleeping it off, hungover, unable to do anything because he’s still drunk from the previous night.