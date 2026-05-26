“Why is everyone experiencing Star Wars fatigue these days?” links

Why are we all experiencing Star Wars fatigue? It’s because Kathleen Kennedy was a terrible steward to the franchise and she oversaw some of the worst scripts. The studio also did nothing to push back on the racist and sexist fans who were attacking various Star Wars actors and actresses. At least that’s why I’m fatigued by the franchise. [Pajiba]
Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet watched the Knicks in Cleveland. [JustJared]
Solange & Megan Thee Stallion went on vacation!! [OMG Blog]
Is this real? Are Booktok women only reading dialogue & nothing else? [Buzzfeed]
Kim Kardashian still hasn’t turned up at Lewis Hamilton’s races. [LaineyGossip]
Dunkin Donuts introduced “dirty Pepsi” and the result is gross? [Jezebel]
Laura Clery almost died after she was pinned under a refrigerator. [Socialite Life]
More photos from last night’s AMAs. [Hollywood Life]
Renee Elise Goldsberry deserves all of her flowers. [Seriously OMG]
Men’s fashion from Cannes. [RCFA]
Also, going to the movies costs a fortune and the people have no money for food.
I have never seen a Star Wars or a Star Trek in my miserable little life and don’t feel like they wouls have added to it…
Mygawd that photo of Pedro. I have zero interest in this movie (until it’s streaming free anyway) but GEEBUS photos of Pedro are what we all need right now.
Kim’s connection to Lewis has dried up what little ole Hot Guy/Bae residuals he possessed.
I remember i had the audacity to criticize Lewis Hamilton, but I guess I had the last life cause he’s just another starfu**er, and hopefully this is a sign nobody gives a sh*t who Kummy Kakes “dates.”
Still remember Renee back from when she was on AMC. Love her.
Its not just her terrible stewardship but Disney’s constant shilling to get their ROI as soon as possible. They initially paid $4.5b for that franchise but i read that recently its cost them around £10b due to half cash half stock deal they made with Lucas. Disney were always going to milk that cash c@w for all they could. Hopefully they return to quality over quantity – I think the wider universe stories are popular and I for one am looking forward to the 2nd season of Ahsoka.
Ever since Star Wars and Marvel were bought by Disney, I noped out. Disney is like those private equity firms—they bleed everything dry for the almighty Dollar.
as a star wars fan who has seen every film in the theaters except a new hope (as i was only 1), i am so tired of it all. the disneyfication of the IP, along with the way kennedy and dave filoni have run it into the ground. i know a lot of people like filoni and what he’s done, but i think he’s a terrible storyteller and waaay too interested in technology over story. also too much fan service and script by reddit posts. also also and perhaps the biggest for me is all the vitriol and hate in the fandom. i’m a woman who always wanted to be as cool and awesome as leia, and the fact that 20-30-40 something incels and racists feel they have claim to this universe absolutely kills me. i hate what it’s become. that being said, i still saw the mandalorian in theaters and thought it was mid. pascal does an amazing job holding it all together with just his voice, but you can see filoni’s hands all over it, and it stinks. the parts with just mando and grogu made it (almost) worth it, as did seeing sigourney weaver in a tie-fighter. and, frankly, overall, there’s just too much content. none of it feels special anymore.
I loved the original Star Wars movies (4-6). I think the franchise lost a lot of good will with genXers like myself when Lucas produced the money grab prequels instead of producing the sequels to the originals everyone actually wanted to see in the late 90s/early 2000s. The main cast of the originals were still relatively young and the movies would have been so much better than the horrid prequels with the awful dialogue, plot holes and terrible acting or the slick sequels produced later when Ford, Hamill and Fisher were just a little too long in the tooth. Attack of the Clones is one of the worst movies I have ever seen in a movie theater and I never forgot that miserable experience. The prequels made me permanently side eye the entire franchise. What good will the franchise regained here and there has been p!ssed away by greed and horrid decisions. A studio that is so grasping and greedy that it will not push back when a cast is being subjected to vile sexist and racist abuse isn’t getting my money. Throw in Disney’s out of control corporate greed (insane executive pay while gleefully laying off employees, bribing the tangerine terror with an asinine settlement, the mess with Kimmel and on and on) and I boycott everything ABC/Disney.
There’s too much Star Wars and its not as good. There are too many series to keep track of too many characters too many timelines.
I know there has always been other Star Wars ‘lore’ besides the original trilogy – books, Clone Wars, etc – but the main series still felt relatively streamlined which I think was part of its appeal. It used to be if you knew that lore you might understand a scene BETTER, or something, but you could still understand the scene on its own. Now there is just a lot to keep track of to understand a series.
And then the quality has gone down as well. And it feels like the ones that ARE legitimately good don’t get that second season etc. all the special effects in the world etc cant take the place of good storytelling.
I saw the first three SW movies and nevermore. The third one was dreadful.
I can’t answer the question in your article, but that man is as hot as a summer day in August in New York City!
Regarding SW, there’s way too much of it, that’s why. It has literally saturated my entire life since like, first grade, and most of what I know about it has been against my will. I was dragged to see one in the theatre, the one that had the JarJar Binks character, and that was ENOUGH for me. I guess I can see the draw of the theme park renditions, but I really don’t understand the people who are still watching all of these spin-offs, building Lego of it, dressing their dog on Halloween, planning their first-born grandchild’s initiation into fandom, etc.
Was Laura Clery’s son asleep or climbing the fridge? The article says both. Either way, very scary and I’m glad he’s safe.
Re Star Wars. There was a rich world written in books to fill the need to know details, whole series on Han Solo coming into being the good bad boy and his and Leias children. Many written by the best scifi authors who ever existed. Then George suddenly decides to rip that away from us, deciding none of it is cannon, even though 100s of authors took the time to respect the other authors for years, treating most published books and short stories as cannon, to give us Jar jar.
And why did the latest Mandalorian need to be a movie?
I love Star Wars. Andor was a brilliant series, with 11 Emmy nominations. They need more of that for sure.
I really liked the Mandalorian TV series as well. Funnily enough Forbes magazine, who hate everything thought that the Mandalorian and Grogu was a blast. So stick that in your pointy ears, naysayers!
I don’t get all this Star Wars hate, and while some movies may have missed the mark that won’t take away from my enjoyment of a galaxy far far away.
I remember i had the audacity to criticize Lewis Hamilton, but I guess I had the last laugh cause he’s just another starfu**er, and hopefully this is a sign nobody gives a sh*t who Kummy Kakes “dates.”