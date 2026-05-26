“Why is everyone experiencing Star Wars fatigue these days?” links

Why are we all experiencing Star Wars fatigue? It’s because Kathleen Kennedy was a terrible steward to the franchise and she oversaw some of the worst scripts. The studio also did nothing to push back on the racist and sexist fans who were attacking various Star Wars actors and actresses. At least that’s why I’m fatigued by the franchise. [Pajiba]

Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet watched the Knicks in Cleveland. [JustJared]

Solange & Megan Thee Stallion went on vacation!! [OMG Blog]

Is this real? Are Booktok women only reading dialogue & nothing else? [Buzzfeed]

Kim Kardashian still hasn’t turned up at Lewis Hamilton’s races. [LaineyGossip]

Dunkin Donuts introduced “dirty Pepsi” and the result is gross? [Jezebel]

Laura Clery almost died after she was pinned under a refrigerator. [Socialite Life]

More photos from last night’s AMAs. [Hollywood Life]

Renee Elise Goldsberry deserves all of her flowers. [Seriously OMG]

Men’s fashion from Cannes. [RCFA]