Jennifer Lopez wore vintage Versace for the LA ‘Office Romance’ premiere

Here are some photos from the big Hollywood premiere of Netflix’s Office Romance. This is the film Brett Goldstein co-wrote specifically for Jennifer Lopez, because he’s such a huge J.Lo fan. Of course, he cast himself in the role of her character’s love interest. They’re having a ball during the promotion.
Well, I hoped that Jennifer would step out for the premiere, looking fabulous. Eh. She wore a vintage Versace dress which was too small for her bust. I’m glad she didn’t alter it, for sure, but she probably could have chosen another dress entirely. And I’ve been saying this for years, but she really needs to fire her makeup people, specifically the people doing her makeup for premieres and award shows. At this premiere, her washed-out makeup is making her look exhausted.
Brett looked great, and like he was living out a childhood fantasy. He kept sneaking glances at Jennifer like he couldn’t believe this was really happening. Something nice: they have a sweet, natural chemistry together, which they showed during red carpet interviews:
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MAY 26: Jodie Whittaker, Betty Gilpin, Edward James Olmos, Jennifer Lopez wearing Atelier Versace SS04 Couture from LILY et Cie, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Brett Goldstein, Amy Sedaris, Ol Parker and Tony Hale arrive at the World Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Office Romance’ held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 26, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1105899722, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Jodie Whittaker, Betty Gilpin, Edward James Olmos, Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein, Amy Sedaris, Ol Parker, Tony Hale , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MAY 26: Jennifer Lopez wearing Atelier Versace SS04 Couture from LILY et Cie, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn and Brett Goldstein arrive at the World Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Office Romance’ held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 26, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1105899921, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MAY 26: Jennifer Lopez wearing Atelier Versace SS04 Couture from LILY et Cie, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn and Brett Goldstein arrive at the World Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Office Romance’ held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 26, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1105899928, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MAY 26: Jennifer Lopez wearing Atelier Versace SS04 Couture from LILY et Cie, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn and Brett Goldstein arrive at the World Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Office Romance’ held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 26, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1105900004, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MAY 26: Jennifer Lopez wearing Atelier Versace SS04 Couture from LILY et Cie, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Office Romance’ held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 26, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1105900061, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Jennifer Lopez , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
Arrivals for the Los Angeles world premiere of Netflix’s ‘Office Romance’ at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 26 May 2026
Credit: AdMedia/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
Arrivals for the Los Angeles world premiere of Netflix’s ‘Office Romance’ at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 26 May 2026
Credit: AdMedia/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
Her eyebrows are too light. Also, these premieres are so over the top these days.
I was going to say the same thing. They almost look like part of her eye makeup, like an overdone cut crease. The super flat hair isn’t doing her any favors, either. I can’t quite put my finger on why I dislike it, though. It’s kind of aging her, maybe?
I think she got a new boob job. The pics from memorial weekend showed her in her bikini – not same.
I hope the movie does well, looks fun and light – and her movies are always cool to watch. Monster in law is one of my favoriiiiites!
Yep, i suspect she’s had a new boob job too. She was not this big last year. She’s bursting out of clothes. Those memorial day pics made it pretty obvious i thought.
Or she might have just gained a couple of pounds. Some of us show it in the chest first. She’s 56, it happens.
@apostrophe It’s a definite boob job, not just matronly boobs happening. There’s another photo where you see the shape of it, and it’s a boob job. She’s been thin because she’s been doing her residency, dancing up a ton. I am really shocked by her getting a boob job.
Agree that her lightened brows and “toned down” makeup gives the effect of JLo being exhausted. I always thought her signature look (smoky eyes, glowy skin, nude lip) was one of the more well-done versions because it’s glowy and achieved with a variety of textures so that she looks dimensional instead of washed. Not too long ago, she wore vibrant pink/magenta lipstick and she looked fresh and amazing so I wish that she did that look more often.
The top of that dress looks physically painful. But it’s glam and pretty.
It’s nice not to see another lacy see-through skirt. I am really over that trend after this year’s award shows.
I’m getting Lauren Sanchez vibes from the fit of that dress. That Versace is far too tight on her torso.
I always thought of her as having boobs but on smaller side, B or small C. She actually always looked good and so toned across her figure. I feel bad for Bretts or people around her.The boobs and dress combo do look desperate and like um I’m trying to have a conversation w you not your boobs. Is it midlife crisis “Ben Affleck break-up” boobs? kinda makes me sad.
Women I know have gotten boob jobs after breakups and I’m always like…why? Whatever helps your self esteem I guess. Not what I would run and do! This dress with the long train is too over the top for a premiere. Maybe an award show. And the fit and the long ironed hair – just no.
I am gonna watch the sh*t outta this film! I love my north London Brett Goldstein and love that he loves Jlo! Bring on all the cheese but with cynicism and Brett’s face and Jlo’s earnestness!
Ditto. I can’t wait to watch it. I don’t comment as much as I used to, but for those who remember, I unabashedly love JLo. I still think Brett knew more than I did. Good for him.
I love jlo too, I really enjoy her movies or most of them. Shotgun wedding was fun. Ill definitely watch it ,probably more than once. I don’t know who Brett is? Must look him up.
Beautiful dress, horrible smashed, puckered implants. Brett should stay out of her clutches
Ummm, he pursued her for this role that he wrote for her. So he willingly jumped into her “clutches.” Personally, I think they’re cute friends and co-workers playing it up for the movie release. But even if it was more, pretty sure it’d be a willingness to exist within those clutches, lol.
Brett’s got a partner, so this is just work buddies
With you 100 percent, LOLA. Sounds like a lot of fun.
Marybel, I get what you’re saying. He is ripe for the plucking because of his big crush on her. But I wonder if she would every really go for a nice guy who would in no way f-ck her over in a relationship. She always gets the drama and trauma, which I have never been interested in.
Brett’s with Beth Rylance, so I don’t think so.
No, he isn’t. They split up years ago.
Why is she being so mean to her boobs by smushing them into that dress?
The dress is too tight and her hair…. Even a high ponytail would be better than this…. Vey
With all of the options actresses that are her level of famous have, I do not understand why anyone wears something that is clearly WAY too small. That looks so uncomfortable
Even when you’re a famous beauty like JLo, women have such a hard time truly escaping the mindset for dysmorphia. Stick straight flat hair on a mature woman is in reality going to harshly age almost everyone (see Nicole Kidman). This is not secret information. The ashy highlights and flat matte makeup, super tight clothing—it’s all straight out of the “things that will not be flattering for you over 40” articles we see constantly. But even JLo with her beauty and resources and team to make her look good succumbs to it because she wants to read “younger.” Or maybe she’s much more vulnerable because she’s known as a beauty and works in a field that does more than the average to disappear mature women? Probably. Thanks, Patriarchy. Sigh. I wish she had a close friend to tell her, girl, you’re gorgeous. Stop chasing a 22 year old’s style…
Good Lord, she looks incredible! What is wrong with everyone just picking her apart like she is leftover chicken on a bone. And I am shocked that you wrote she looks “exhausted.” Have you truly seen the face of exhaustion cuz that ain’t it. 🤦🏻♀️
She looks fantastic!!!
To me her gorgeous face looks flat and generic in these photos. That’s either bad makeup or bad cosmetic procedures .
I too think she looks weird and I am trying to figure out if it is bad lighting, bad make-up, bad photo-shopping or some type of face work. This whole look is really tortured and try-hard. She usually looks better when she is wearing something simpler and luxe.
That dress is absolutely hideous and it doesn’t fit her. Hair and makeup also not good. Luckily the gent does not seem to notice! She has him mesmerized.
She’s usually on point when it comes to her gown moments but her face looks weird and the top of that dress is squishing her into spillage. Girl, you are JLo, you don’t have to try anymore.
Color! She can wear it. This washed out faux nude look is tired. The dress is not a good fit, which is ridiculous as she is a beautiful woman and should look great in a bathrobe. He looks like a kid who got a Red Ryder BB gun for Xmas…..
I like that in this movie she doesn’t run a fashion magazine, or a decorating business, or a skincare company.