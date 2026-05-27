Jennifer Lopez wore vintage Versace for the LA ‘Office Romance’ premiere

Here are some photos from the big Hollywood premiere of Netflix’s Office Romance. This is the film Brett Goldstein co-wrote specifically for Jennifer Lopez, because he’s such a huge J.Lo fan. Of course, he cast himself in the role of her character’s love interest. They’re having a ball during the promotion.

Well, I hoped that Jennifer would step out for the premiere, looking fabulous. Eh. She wore a vintage Versace dress which was too small for her bust. I’m glad she didn’t alter it, for sure, but she probably could have chosen another dress entirely. And I’ve been saying this for years, but she really needs to fire her makeup people, specifically the people doing her makeup for premieres and award shows. At this premiere, her washed-out makeup is making her look exhausted.

Brett looked great, and like he was living out a childhood fantasy. He kept sneaking glances at Jennifer like he couldn’t believe this was really happening. Something nice: they have a sweet, natural chemistry together, which they showed during red carpet interviews: