Jennifer Lopez wore vintage Versace for the LA ‘Office Romance’ premiere

Here are some photos from the big Hollywood premiere of Netflix’s Office Romance. This is the film Brett Goldstein co-wrote specifically for Jennifer Lopez, because he’s such a huge J.Lo fan. Of course, he cast himself in the role of her character’s love interest. They’re having a ball during the promotion.

Well, I hoped that Jennifer would step out for the premiere, looking fabulous. Eh. She wore a vintage Versace dress which was too small for her bust. I’m glad she didn’t alter it, for sure, but she probably could have chosen another dress entirely. And I’ve been saying this for years, but she really needs to fire her makeup people, specifically the people doing her makeup for premieres and award shows. At this premiere, her washed-out makeup is making her look exhausted.

Brett looked great, and like he was living out a childhood fantasy. He kept sneaking glances at Jennifer like he couldn’t believe this was really happening. Something nice: they have a sweet, natural chemistry together, which they showed during red carpet interviews:

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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33 Responses to “Jennifer Lopez wore vintage Versace for the LA ‘Office Romance’ premiere”

  1. Lenn says:
    May 27, 2026 at 7:38 am

    Her eyebrows are too light. Also, these premieres are so over the top these days.

    Reply
    • Miranda says:
      May 27, 2026 at 8:22 am

      I was going to say the same thing. They almost look like part of her eye makeup, like an overdone cut crease. The super flat hair isn’t doing her any favors, either. I can’t quite put my finger on why I dislike it, though. It’s kind of aging her, maybe?

      Reply
  2. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    May 27, 2026 at 7:44 am

    I think she got a new boob job. The pics from memorial weekend showed her in her bikini – not same.
    I hope the movie does well, looks fun and light – and her movies are always cool to watch. Monster in law is one of my favoriiiiites!

    Reply
    • Lamb Chop says:
      May 27, 2026 at 8:00 am

      Yep, i suspect she’s had a new boob job too. She was not this big last year. She’s bursting out of clothes. Those memorial day pics made it pretty obvious i thought.

      Reply
      • apostrophe says:
        May 27, 2026 at 12:43 pm

        Or she might have just gained a couple of pounds. Some of us show it in the chest first. She’s 56, it happens.

      • Jayna says:
        May 27, 2026 at 12:46 pm

        @apostrophe It’s a definite boob job, not just matronly boobs happening. There’s another photo where you see the shape of it, and it’s a boob job. She’s been thin because she’s been doing her residency, dancing up a ton. I am really shocked by her getting a boob job.

  3. Frida’s Xolo says:
    May 27, 2026 at 7:46 am

    Agree that her lightened brows and “toned down” makeup gives the effect of JLo being exhausted. I always thought her signature look (smoky eyes, glowy skin, nude lip) was one of the more well-done versions because it’s glowy and achieved with a variety of textures so that she looks dimensional instead of washed. Not too long ago, she wore vibrant pink/magenta lipstick and she looked fresh and amazing so I wish that she did that look more often.

    Reply
    • Gabby says:
      May 27, 2026 at 11:26 am

      The top of that dress looks physically painful. But it’s glam and pretty.

      It’s nice not to see another lacy see-through skirt. I am really over that trend after this year’s award shows.

      Reply
  4. PunkyMomma says:
    May 27, 2026 at 8:08 am

    I’m getting Lauren Sanchez vibes from the fit of that dress. That Versace is far too tight on her torso.

    Reply
  5. Barrett says:
    May 27, 2026 at 8:25 am

    I always thought of her as having boobs but on smaller side, B or small C. She actually always looked good and so toned across her figure. I feel bad for Bretts or people around her.The boobs and dress combo do look desperate and like um I’m trying to have a conversation w you not your boobs. Is it midlife crisis “Ben Affleck break-up” boobs? kinda makes me sad.

    Reply
    • Lens says:
      May 27, 2026 at 9:06 am

      Women I know have gotten boob jobs after breakups and I’m always like…why? Whatever helps your self esteem I guess. Not what I would run and do! This dress with the long train is too over the top for a premiere. Maybe an award show. And the fit and the long ironed hair – just no.

      Reply
  6. LOLA says:
    May 27, 2026 at 8:42 am

    I am gonna watch the sh*t outta this film! I love my north London Brett Goldstein and love that he loves Jlo! Bring on all the cheese but with cynicism and Brett’s face and Jlo’s earnestness!

    Reply
    • Lilly (with the double-L) says:
      May 27, 2026 at 12:20 pm

      Ditto. I can’t wait to watch it. I don’t comment as much as I used to, but for those who remember, I unabashedly love JLo. I still think Brett knew more than I did. Good for him.

      Reply
      • Lamb Chop says:
        May 27, 2026 at 6:31 pm

        I love jlo too, I really enjoy her movies or most of them. Shotgun wedding was fun. Ill definitely watch it ,probably more than once. I don’t know who Brett is? Must look him up.

  7. Marybel Lamb says:
    May 27, 2026 at 9:16 am

    Beautiful dress, horrible smashed, puckered implants. Brett should stay out of her clutches

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 27, 2026 at 11:05 am

      Ummm, he pursued her for this role that he wrote for her. So he willingly jumped into her “clutches.” Personally, I think they’re cute friends and co-workers playing it up for the movie release. But even if it was more, pretty sure it’d be a willingness to exist within those clutches, lol.

      Reply
  8. jferber says:
    May 27, 2026 at 9:30 am

    With you 100 percent, LOLA. Sounds like a lot of fun.

    Reply
  9. jferber says:
    May 27, 2026 at 9:49 am

    Marybel, I get what you’re saying. He is ripe for the plucking because of his big crush on her. But I wonder if she would every really go for a nice guy who would in no way f-ck her over in a relationship. She always gets the drama and trauma, which I have never been interested in.

    Reply
  10. QuiteContrary says:
    May 27, 2026 at 9:55 am

    Why is she being so mean to her boobs by smushing them into that dress?

    Reply
  11. Monc says:
    May 27, 2026 at 11:21 am

    The dress is too tight and her hair…. Even a high ponytail would be better than this…. Vey

    Reply
  12. Kirsten says:
    May 27, 2026 at 12:17 pm

    With all of the options actresses that are her level of famous have, I do not understand why anyone wears something that is clearly WAY too small. That looks so uncomfortable

    Reply
  13. Diamond Rottweiler says:
    May 27, 2026 at 12:54 pm

    Even when you’re a famous beauty like JLo, women have such a hard time truly escaping the mindset for dysmorphia. Stick straight flat hair on a mature woman is in reality going to harshly age almost everyone (see Nicole Kidman). This is not secret information. The ashy highlights and flat matte makeup, super tight clothing—it’s all straight out of the “things that will not be flattering for you over 40” articles we see constantly. But even JLo with her beauty and resources and team to make her look good succumbs to it because she wants to read “younger.” Or maybe she’s much more vulnerable because she’s known as a beauty and works in a field that does more than the average to disappear mature women? Probably. Thanks, Patriarchy. Sigh. I wish she had a close friend to tell her, girl, you’re gorgeous. Stop chasing a 22 year old’s style…

    Reply
  14. KMAC says:
    May 27, 2026 at 1:01 pm

    Good Lord, she looks incredible! What is wrong with everyone just picking her apart like she is leftover chicken on a bone. And I am shocked that you wrote she looks “exhausted.” Have you truly seen the face of exhaustion cuz that ain’t it. 🤦🏻‍♀️

    Reply
    • cee says:
      May 27, 2026 at 1:23 pm

      She looks fantastic!!!

      Reply
    • Meredith says:
      May 27, 2026 at 3:55 pm

      To me her gorgeous face looks flat and generic in these photos. That’s either bad makeup or bad cosmetic procedures .

      Reply
      • Anare says:
        May 27, 2026 at 7:14 pm

        I too think she looks weird and I am trying to figure out if it is bad lighting, bad make-up, bad photo-shopping or some type of face work. This whole look is really tortured and try-hard. She usually looks better when she is wearing something simpler and luxe.

  15. Chaine says:
    May 27, 2026 at 2:15 pm

    That dress is absolutely hideous and it doesn’t fit her. Hair and makeup also not good. Luckily the gent does not seem to notice! She has him mesmerized.

    Reply
  16. Mel says:
    May 27, 2026 at 3:51 pm

    She’s usually on point when it comes to her gown moments but her face looks weird and the top of that dress is squishing her into spillage. Girl, you are JLo, you don’t have to try anymore.

    Reply
  17. Jennifer says:
    May 27, 2026 at 6:14 pm

    Color! She can wear it. This washed out faux nude look is tired. The dress is not a good fit, which is ridiculous as she is a beautiful woman and should look great in a bathrobe. He looks like a kid who got a Red Ryder BB gun for Xmas…..

    Reply
  18. Ceebee says:
    May 27, 2026 at 8:18 pm

    I like that in this movie she doesn’t run a fashion magazine, or a decorating business, or a skincare company.

    Reply

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