Mike Tindall reveals that attending Royal Ascot can be ‘a bit of a nightmare’

For centuries in the UK, “the royal way” has been held up as the standard of behavior, courtesy, sophistication, class, etc. These people are supposed to be the creme de la creme of society, and everything they do is supposed to be so elite, so special, and such a privilege. No mere mortal could ever dream of the exclusivity of living in a mouse-infested castle or a crumbling shack next to a palace. No mere mortal could experience the exquisite elitism of riding in a bumpy, gold-plated carriage whilst wearing stolen jewels. Well, the royal curtain continues to be pulled back, revealing that most of these supposed privileges kind of suck. Mike Tindall appeared on another podcast, and he talked about how Royal Ascot is a pain in the ass.

Mike Tindall has described the experience of travelling to Royal Ascot with members of the Royal Family, highlighting the historic carriage procession and traditional pageantry that accompany one of the UK’s most prominent racing events.

Speaking on the Luxury Dispatch podcast with Tom Chamberlin, Mr Tindall reflected on the ceremonial journey through the Berkshire course, which forms part of the daily Royal Ascot procession. He said: “That British history. That is the history that we are trying to continue. The royal procession down the course. It’s still a standalone feature of what happens at Royal Ascot.”

Princess Anne’s son-in-law outlined the sequence of travel involved, beginning with official vehicles before transferring into horse-drawn carriages.

He said: “You jump in cars. The fleet of cars that they use are very old, historical, good old-fashioned sort of cars.”

The father-of-three later clarified they were “state cars” used to transport guests towards the Great Park before the carriage stage of the journey. He added that the carriage ride itself lasts approximately 20 minutes from start to finish.

Mr Chamberlin referred to the traditional landaus used in the procession, asking whether they were the wicker-sided carriages associated with the event. Zara Tindall’s husband confirmed this, describing the experience of travelling through the course: “You go past, I don’t know how many schools you go past, it seems to be a load. They always let the children out and wave their British flags, and I’m thinking, that’s great.”

He noted the conditions can be challenging in hot weather: “If it’s too hot, it’s a bit of a nightmare. The sweat!”

Mr Tindall laughed before adding: “Don’t take the hat off – there’s this, like, pool of water drops out.”

He described the final stretch of the journey as particularly striking, entering the course as the national anthem plays. “When you come into the stadium, and the anthem starts, it’s quite special.”