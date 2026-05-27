Mike Tindall reveals that attending Royal Ascot can be ‘a bit of a nightmare’

For centuries in the UK, “the royal way” has been held up as the standard of behavior, courtesy, sophistication, class, etc. These people are supposed to be the creme de la creme of society, and everything they do is supposed to be so elite, so special, and such a privilege. No mere mortal could ever dream of the exclusivity of living in a mouse-infested castle or a crumbling shack next to a palace. No mere mortal could experience the exquisite elitism of riding in a bumpy, gold-plated carriage whilst wearing stolen jewels. Well, the royal curtain continues to be pulled back, revealing that most of these supposed privileges kind of suck. Mike Tindall appeared on another podcast, and he talked about how Royal Ascot is a pain in the ass.
Mike Tindall has described the experience of travelling to Royal Ascot with members of the Royal Family, highlighting the historic carriage procession and traditional pageantry that accompany one of the UK’s most prominent racing events.
Speaking on the Luxury Dispatch podcast with Tom Chamberlin, Mr Tindall reflected on the ceremonial journey through the Berkshire course, which forms part of the daily Royal Ascot procession. He said: “That British history. That is the history that we are trying to continue. The royal procession down the course. It’s still a standalone feature of what happens at Royal Ascot.”
Princess Anne’s son-in-law outlined the sequence of travel involved, beginning with official vehicles before transferring into horse-drawn carriages.
He said: “You jump in cars. The fleet of cars that they use are very old, historical, good old-fashioned sort of cars.”
The father-of-three later clarified they were “state cars” used to transport guests towards the Great Park before the carriage stage of the journey. He added that the carriage ride itself lasts approximately 20 minutes from start to finish.
Mr Chamberlin referred to the traditional landaus used in the procession, asking whether they were the wicker-sided carriages associated with the event. Zara Tindall’s husband confirmed this, describing the experience of travelling through the course: “You go past, I don’t know how many schools you go past, it seems to be a load. They always let the children out and wave their British flags, and I’m thinking, that’s great.”
He noted the conditions can be challenging in hot weather: “If it’s too hot, it’s a bit of a nightmare. The sweat!”
Mr Tindall laughed before adding: “Don’t take the hat off – there’s this, like, pool of water drops out.”
He described the final stretch of the journey as particularly striking, entering the course as the national anthem plays. “When you come into the stadium, and the anthem starts, it’s quite special.”
Yeah, I’m starting to understand why the Princess of Wales pulled out of Ascot at the last minute last year, and why she and Prince William historically have to be dragged kicking and screaming to attend just one day of Ascot. Traveling by state car to the carriage/landau staging area, then a 20-minute bumpy ride past underfunded schools, all while overheating in a three-piece morning suit or Victorian-style long-sleeved dress and hats, all to smell horse poop for hours and hours. Only the Brits, I swear to God. Doesn’t sound like some huge privilege either, just like all of that hand-wringing about “the balcony.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Why hasn’t Zara gagged that beast
He is, and looks like, as we Aussies would say, a boofhead.
His coat buttons are working harder than his mother in law.
Zara agrees with everything he says.
Call the protocol police – i don’t think Zara is wearing pantyhose in those photos.
Well for their sake I hope it cools down soon. There has been a historic heatwave in north west France and the UK and it’s been brutal.
Chatty Cathy Mike is out again, giving glimpses into the inner circle and opinions no one asked for. Yet no one complains about him publicly telling the royals’ business. Exactly how much is he getting paid for these palace approved puff pieces? Will he write a “palace sanctioned” sycophantic book about the Royals too? Bc the BRF needs all the help they can get, what with the tumbleweeds blowing behind barricades at their public events, mundane Montecito activities overshadowing every royal outing, the double disappearing acts of the lazy No Show Wails, the lack of substance/impacts of events when they deign to bless the public with their presence, the unsuccessful daily smear campaigns launched against high and low profile family members, and the constant embarassing tidbits and news about Fergie and her degenerate royal property inhabiting, RPO provided, C-Rex financed, Epstein BFF and trafficking client, and newly investigated and suspected criminal ex hubby Prince Andrew.
He’s such a pig.
And working in a coal mine is a nightmare, Mike — not going to some hoity-toity horse race.
Yes, exactly right. What they call a nightmare in their lives….is just not.
It looks like the worst part of Ascot is having to be around oafs like Mike Tindall.
@Gabby, too true. This dude is insufferable. I honestly don’t think I’ve ever heard anything positive about him? The stories about him always seem to be negative or snarky.
Oh absolutely! I also know after that description of pooling sweat under those top hats I’m never going to look at them the same way again 🥴.. I can’t imagine the salt line🫣🤢
A bell end in a top hat.
You saved me from having to say EXACTLY this. 100% accurate.
Imagine if Meghan. said something similar. She would be called ungrateful before you could even take a second breath. But sure, Mike, go on.
He wants a pity party.
Charles must be thrilled at this comment. Also, I hope Beatrice and Eugenie are laughing their asses off since them being banned from Ascot was supposed to be some big punishment (for their parents’ actions), and now here Mike is telling everyone that it actually sucks and everyone dreads it anyway. Lmao
He is deeply, tragically unattractive. I’ll never understand what Zara sees in him.
@ Beverley. Yes! This 100%.
Zara sees herself in Shrek
Mike the thug is Mr. Potato Head in a top hat.
Why does this idiot remind me of the troll that lived under the bridge in the 3 Billy goats gruff. Like can you imagine wanting to actually be married to that . Zara must be just as bad if not worse to choose to spend your ever after with that
Mike Tindall sounds like one of those crazy people who always talk about the British way and the Royal Family being a symbol of Britain.
And yet, he and his wife race to do it every year and make sure to be photographed, often on multiple days. Seems to benefit him somewhere.
HE is a bit of a nightmare.