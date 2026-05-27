Natalia Vodianova, 44, is pregnant with her sixth child, third with Antoine Arnault

Natalia Vodianova was once, and perhaps still is, one of the most famous models in the world. When she was in her late teens, she met a British aristocrat named Justin Portman, son of the 9th Viscount Portman. They were married in 2001, when Natalia was just 19 years old. She had three children with Portman in six years’ time, and then they were divorced by 2011. She quickly moved on with Antoine Arnault, son of French billionaire Bernard Arnault (who owns LVMH). They have two sons together, born in 2014 and 2016. Well, Natalia is knocked up again, with her sixth child, at the age of 44!! She did a bump-reveal on the new cover of Vogue France.

Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova is expecting her sixth child at the age of 44. The beauty revealed her baby bump as she posed in a minidress on the cover of Vogue France on Tuesday. Vodianova is married to Christian Dior CEO Antoine Arnault, 48, who hails from one of the wealthiest families in the world. The Frenchman is the second child and the eldest son of billionaire Bernard Arnault, who controls the LVMH empire. The company owns approximately 75 luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Tiffany & Co, Sephora and Moet & Chandon. As of December 2025, Bernard Arnault has an estimated net worth of $190 billion, per Forbes. Vogue France head of editorial content Claire Thomson-Jonville said it was a no-brainer that Vodianova should be plastered on the front of Vogue France with her burgeoning baby bump. ‘Between two runway shows, at the start of the year, Natalia Vodianova confided in me that she was pregnant,’ said Vogue France head of editorial content Claire Thomson-Jonville. ‘Her sixth child, at 44. I knew immediately that she had to be our summer cover star.’ Vodianova was born in a poor section of Gorky, Russian SFSR, Soviet Union, now Russia.

[From the Daily Mail via MSN]

There’s something in the air in Paris, because Natalie Portman is also knocked up at the age of 44 as well. Y’all 40-something girls are letting the Year of the Fire Horse kick your asses!! I get it though, I’ve felt weird all (fire-horse) year as well. Incidentally, given how well-connected, beautiful and privileged Natalia Vodianova is, I would have thought that Vogue France would have tried a little bit harder with their cover image. This looks less like a stylish cover shoot and more like a snap taken by a bear during Natalia’s hike.