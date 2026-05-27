Natalia Vodianova, 44, is pregnant with her sixth child, third with Antoine Arnault

Natalia Vodianova was once, and perhaps still is, one of the most famous models in the world. When she was in her late teens, she met a British aristocrat named Justin Portman, son of the 9th Viscount Portman. They were married in 2001, when Natalia was just 19 years old. She had three children with Portman in six years’ time, and then they were divorced by 2011. She quickly moved on with Antoine Arnault, son of French billionaire Bernard Arnault (who owns LVMH). They have two sons together, born in 2014 and 2016. Well, Natalia is knocked up again, with her sixth child, at the age of 44!! She did a bump-reveal on the new cover of Vogue France.
Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova is expecting her sixth child at the age of 44. The beauty revealed her baby bump as she posed in a minidress on the cover of Vogue France on Tuesday.
Vodianova is married to Christian Dior CEO Antoine Arnault, 48, who hails from one of the wealthiest families in the world. The Frenchman is the second child and the eldest son of billionaire Bernard Arnault, who controls the LVMH empire.
The company owns approximately 75 luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Tiffany & Co, Sephora and Moet & Chandon. As of December 2025, Bernard Arnault has an estimated net worth of $190 billion, per Forbes.
Vogue France head of editorial content Claire Thomson-Jonville said it was a no-brainer that Vodianova should be plastered on the front of Vogue France with her burgeoning baby bump.
‘Between two runway shows, at the start of the year, Natalia Vodianova confided in me that she was pregnant,’ said Vogue France head of editorial content Claire Thomson-Jonville.
‘Her sixth child, at 44. I knew immediately that she had to be our summer cover star.’
Vodianova was born in a poor section of Gorky, Russian SFSR, Soviet Union, now Russia.
[From the Daily Mail via MSN]
There’s something in the air in Paris, because Natalie Portman is also knocked up at the age of 44 as well. Y’all 40-something girls are letting the Year of the Fire Horse kick your asses!! I get it though, I’ve felt weird all (fire-horse) year as well. Incidentally, given how well-connected, beautiful and privileged Natalia Vodianova is, I would have thought that Vogue France would have tried a little bit harder with their cover image. This looks less like a stylish cover shoot and more like a snap taken by a bear during Natalia’s hike.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images. Cover courtesy of Vogue France.
Her oldest child is 25! I say no thank you as a woman of a similar age and mom of older teens. I look forward to grandchildren in 10 years or so. No babies for me.
I think it’s time a lot of people accept/acknowledge that nowadays it is becoming the norm to have babies in your 40s! Go to any daycare or see parents at kinder etc and there are more moms 40+ than in their 30s. People are aging slower, having families later, and it’s soon going to be the rule, not the exception. And no, a lot of these women didn’t freeze their eggs (tho if you can afford to, do it).
People need to accept things are changing. Today’s 40 year old woman isn’t the same as 10 years ago.
Especially now that we are learning more that there isn’t signficant decline in egg quality but quantity so the science is supporting the possibility of growing your family later.
I actually remember when she left Portman for Arnault and it was like, duh, of course she did. LOL. She even described meeting her first husband and he annoyed her on contact, like, he perched on the edge of her chair whilst she was seated in it, and I was like, oh, god, that would have annoyed me too. I just had this instant kind of intuition that Continental manners — but mostly just French courtly courtesy — would be a lot more attractive, and genuinely novel, to a woman who grew up in the dying Soviet Union, much less modern Russia, than anything that lurched out of England. England *used to* have a very courtly culture and in some ways still does, and that overlaps with the Remainer persuasion. The rest of it, post-Blair, post-Thatcher, is like, one of the guys in Blur observed of himself, “I used to read Nietzsche, and listen to classical music, and talk to really brainy girls. And now, it’s like dog racing, football, and track suits.” I’m paraphrasing. But, yeah, that trend never caught on in France. Thank god.
I clicked on this story to find out whether they had referred to her pregnancy as a “geriatric pregnancy,” but they did not. I’d never heard of that term before, but it was all over the news during a certain duchess’s pregnancy. Now, all of a sudden, women much older can be pregnant and they just report the facts without attaching a less-than-flattering name to it. Funny how that works.
In Canada, any pregnancy over 35 is considered geriatric. My coworker just had her first after struggling, and her classification made her chuckle. But her doctor used the term every visit because she was going through it right up until delivery.
Where in Canada is that? I’m in Canada as well, and I’ve been told that term is not used here anymore. I had my 2nd at 40 a couple of years ago, and nobody called my pregnancy “geriatric.” My pregnancy was classified as “advanced maternal age.”
I had a “geriatric pregnancy” at 35 in 2012 with my second kiddo. There was a red stamp on the outside of my file at the OB/gyn and everything. Pregnancy at 35+ is considered “geriatric” medically; it’s not an insult reserved for certain people.
“Geriatric pregnancy” is a medical term that has been around for decades. I was 35 when I got pregnant in 2003. The nurse was very clear with me that it was standard terminology for any pregnancy where the mother was over the age of 35 at conception. It flagged me as being slightly higher risk than normal and triggered some extra testing during my pregnancy.
I was told in the mid 1990s that it was not advised to get pregnant after age 35 so that has been a thing for a long time.
Everything isn’t about Meghan. The term geriatric pregnancy is commonly used. Though it might sound offensive, it’s simply a medical term, certainly not used with judgement by doctors.
I think you’re missing the point.
It’s Vogue France, they’re being edgy/French cool girl. The bear line made me lol though 😂.
I’m 44 with two kids and being pregnant now is basically my nightmare, but that’s also because I’m in Texas and if anything went wrong they’d let me die in the parking lot.
Is she Salma Hayeks daughter in law? Or sister in law? I assume they’re related
To @Lucy, that’s Pinault. François-Henri Pinault, they’re both heirs to luxury conglomerates, similar names. Like, if you ever read Tintin as a kid, Dupont & Dupond. ;-D
Thank you! I just remembered that Hayeks husband was head of LVMH and the ault at the end of his name 😬
I’m guessing they wanted her to look as youthful as possible? Which she does, honestly. She’s 44, what?????
Perimenopause baby! Been there. Your kids are older, you’ve been together for a long time, you’re in your 40s…you let your guard down with regard to birth control and—boom—baby.
Not to be snarky, but she sure knows how to pick husbands. And best of luck to her with this pregnancy and the future. I had my only child one month before I turned 44 and it wasn’t easy. My daughter is now 21.
I have two siblings and we are 20, 30 and 40 years of age. best age difference there is! no jelaousy, parents can can concentrate on each child to the fullest, your older sibling is like your best college advisor, your younger will make you better aware of how hard it is to raise a child and less squemish about babies in general. the best sibling dynamic there is, imho.
When I was born, I had siblings in their 30’s and teens and one 18 months older. I very much benefited from these age ranges amongst my siblings. Had my first (and only) child when I’d just turned 43. Perfect timing for us. Not for everybody, sure. But there are many ways to have a family.
lionfire, Brilliant!
I have two much older brothers. But I also have a sister exactly two years younger than me. I can’t imagine not having my sister so close in age. I had a built-in playmate when young. It was fantastic.
so she was also (technically) Natalie Portman. LOL
interesting that they’re both pregnant at the same time, both in their 40s. I’m guessing both had eggs frozen some years ago.
I don’t know if a sixth child is planned, especially when the older one is 25. it looks more like a slip-up, but who knows. There are people who have 20 children :)))
She looks great, young and fresh, as always, but the photo is exceptionally poor, for a Vogue cover.
These are change of life babies. Your periods start getting irregular and you think you are safe – “I’m 44 years old, there is no way I am getting pregnant now.” So you neglect to use birth control all the time. Oops.
After 5 pregnancies over 25 years, it can definitely happen. My grandmother was the youngest of 9 (there were two sets of twins, so seven pregnancies). Her oldest sibling was 27 when she was born and her mother was in her late 40s. This was in 1914, so no such thing as frozen eggs.
If she were a first-time mother, I could understand the theory, but it’s often a different ballgame for women who previously had children. They call it established fertility and women who have a history of successful pregnancies have an easier time getting pregnant or accidentally finding themselves pregnant (as noted above) after 40 than women who have never had kids.