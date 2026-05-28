Mail: Prince William’s duchy housing scheme is a ‘catastrophic mistake’

Prince William has been promising to build affordable housing on land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall since 2023. That was the year he began funding a couple of pilot programs, nothing too big or expensive. It was basically a small group of duchy-owned apartments well outside of London. Well, three years later, William has been telling everyone about his plans to sell off a fifth of the duchy’s assets so he can build much more affordable housing. Maybe it will work, maybe it won’t. Given William’s history, I tend to believe he’s overpromising and he will inevitably underdeliver. But one Daily Mail columnist has a different gripe: Liz Jones thinks this whole “affordable housing” scheme is a “catastrophic mistake” because William has never lived in the real world or had to deal with real-life rentals or mortgages and what have you. She basically thinks William’s scheme will fail because he’s too dumb and privileged. I mean… fair enough.
It sounded like a brilliant news story. The Prince of Wales has announced plans to sell off 20 per cent of the Duchy of Cornwall land to build homes, saying he will invest £500million in tackling the ‘housing and nature crisis’ befalling his kingdom. An ostensibly worthy cause for the future monarch – especially as he promises to pump £160million into housing solutions and affordable homes.
The prince’s announcement comes as we also learn that he and Kate are paying some £300,000 rent a year on their ‘forever’ home in Windsor Great Park, Forest Lodge. The couple still occasionally reside at Kensington Palace in London, and Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk which was a wedding gift from the late Queen. And the majority of Prince William’s private income comes from the £20million a year he receives from his private estate, the Duchy of Cornwall property empire. Indeed, the Waleses could not be further from being precarious tenants who are subject to the whims of a property owner – nor will they ever experience the trials and tribulations of the housing market.
Which is why I find myself questioning whether he’s the right person to be involved in this housing initiative. Would such a privileged individual ever be able to truly understand the difficulties he wants to help others overcome, presenting himself as a housing saviour to those in the Duchy? Unless you have been unable to buy a house, been evicted or forced to rent, you cannot possibly begin to comprehend how housing, or indeed the lack of it, affects every moment of your life.
I lost my home in 2018 and had to rent from a private landlady, and I can assure you that in the depths of my housing crisis, I woke up each morning terrified…You can be seen as less than human as a renter and a financial liability as a non-property owner. It is a precarious way to live and, come on, can a prince possibly know what that is like?…William cannot possibly know how this feels: to not have your own things around you, to be at the whim of someone else when it comes to the basic appliances you need to live your life.
Our future king has never lived in the real world: never had his deposit retained because he threw out the broken fairy lights, never been kept indoors waiting when his landlady asks if she can pop round to look in her (locked) loft, and then doesn’t bother to turn up.
His intentions are, I hope, honourable, but just as doling out food in a soup kitchen for a brief photo opportunity does not cut it, so playing at being benefactor is all about optics.
William’s concerned face does emit empathy, but until you have walked the walk, please don’t talk the talk. Yes, he visited Centre Point as a child with his mother, Diana. He slept rough for, what was it, one night in 2009?
I’d have more respect if he requisitioned the palaces and turned them into social housing. And turfed out the York princesses from their grace-and-favour London apartments. Because how many homes do these people actually need?
As I said… these criticisms are more than fair. It’s not that I’m defending William at all, but I’d just like to say… I don’t completely hate his housing scheme. Yes, I believe he’s overpromising. Yes, I believe that there won’t be huge, sweeping changes. Yes, I believe that he’s doing all of this for optics, for PR, maybe even for crisis management. But I also kind of think he just sees this kind of thing as a good use of his time and inherited resources. I’d rather see him do this kind of stuff as opposed to just sitting on his ass, twiddling his unmanicured thumbs. Which, to be fair, is what he does 90% of the time. I’m in the camp of “whatever, it couldn’t hurt.”
Also: I find it interesting that Jones comes thisclose to actually saying “William hasn’t had to deal with the kind of precarious, ridiculous housing issues as his brother.” Prince Harry knows how it feels to be evicted. Harry knows how it feels to be stuck in a decrepit rental. Harry knows what it’s like to arrive in a last-minute borrowed home with none of his furniture and few of his possessions. Harry knows what it’s like to take out a mortgage.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Kensington Palace’s Instagram.
Why just the York Princesses? Does Scooter really need all those mansions?
Ohhh I hadn’t thought of the Harry comparison. That’s an excellent point.
But are renters really viewed as less than human???
We are immigrating to Germany soon. In Germany, renting seems to be the standard. But I really don’t know. I don’t know why I’m sharing that. I haven’t told my family yet. I’m excited and nervous!
Good luck with the move! That sounds so exciting and I’m a bit jealous!
Thank you! We are so excited. And scared. And nervous. And happy. And there is so much to do.
It has somehow been both slow and sudden. within like a two to three week period it went live and now it’s all the things right now. Which is so exciting! And so overwhelming. Sorry. It’s 6am here. This is my daily freak out time 🤣
I’m probably thread jacking. I’m so sorry. I just haven’t told anyone yet and 😬 here I am! Telling all of yall.
Good luck with your move!
I don’t know about less than human but I rented privately from the early 00’s until we bought a house in 2018 and in that time I did have two places sold from under me so I had to move. I was the model tenant but it still didn’t give me security.
Our local rental market is expensive and awful to navigate as there’s such high demand. So many rental properties seem to be kept in a very poor state because they still get tenants due to the demand. And we’re in a big city, further into the southwest it’s worse because so many properties are holiday homes and air bnb. There’s nowhere for local people to live. When we sold my grandmothers house in North Devon after she died we ended us selling to the local church because we wanted it to remain an actual homes.
Yes, a very large part of Germanys population are renters. We have very strong laws protecting renters (not perfect, there’s always a way for landlords to screw someone over if they try hard enough), but also because politics there are less and less affordable housing options and rent can be steep, particularly in big cities. Depending on where in Germany you move to it might be worth looking if there is a local Wohnungsbaugenossenschaft (housing cooperative I suppose). They are generally more affordable because they are not beholden to shareholders …
She is right that he is very entitled and privileged and can’t even begin to understand being evicted or just unable to pay rent. I think he is doing this to try to compete with his very successful brother who knows how to help and really has compassion for those who need his help. This is Peg trying to have something like Invictus that Harry does and the Princes Trust like his father had but with Peg he like you said Kaiser will over promise and things won’t work out well and that’s because Peg isn’t really doing it for someone else this I believe is just a vanity project for himself to garner some good PR.
I’m still confused on … well all the points.
William is selling land that is not his. It is in a trust and has been for centuries, to support the heir to the English throne.
So he’s selling land he doesn’t own to the tune of 500 million. Then investing 160 million into building houses on the land that he sold?
He owns the land. Why doesn’t he just bring in highly vetted land developers to build eco friendly housing at a variety of places and available at many levels. 1-4 bedrooms. Energy efficient. Apartment buildings. Terrace homes. Single family.
Work on petitioning and implementing improvements to public transportation – so that people can live farther from their jobs. Try to bring back villages. Work to end food deserts. Just … sigh. Whatever.
<<This.
My take is Pegs is trying to diversify Crown's (his) investments away from land, possibly because of climate change and related socio-economic unrest. Aiming to lessen his visible ties to a certain place. Become less of a target. That $340 million buys invisibility and heightened (Epstein-level) privilege.
Of course Pegs won't put competent oversight in place to deliver housing equity. And I anticipate a lot of grift around that $160 million.
My biggest problem with William’s scheme, and I use that word deliberately, to sell off Duchy assets, is that it comes from an individual who has shown absolutely zero interest to date in doing the right thing, being transparent about it so others can verify it or engendering trust in his motives or actions, personally or professionally, as a person, in all his years on this earth. Period. The only possible conclusion is that this scheme is to line his own pockets.
It may, eventually, result in a positive effect on the UK housing crisis in the sense that “more affordable homes is better than none.” But that’s thin gruel and hardly worth the effort from a straight cost benefit analysis perspective
Very well put.
He’s never actually done anything for anyone. We don’t even know who the winners of earth shot are or if say – their inventions were perhaps sold off. We haven’t seen anything about how the Earthshot grant allowed for these world changing ideas to be implemented far and wide.
It’s the most basic kind of follow up that would actually be beneficial to everyone. But no. William only has secrets. He listens and learns but never shares.
Line his pockets and those associated with him. There are all sorts of fees, services, and commissions that are associated with large commercial land deals. Who is going to check that entities aren’t overcharging?
These are my concerns as well. On its face, this seems like a reasonable idea, even a good one, if not perfect.
But what has William ever done to follow through with a project like this? What kind of financial transparency will there be? What kind of oversight from outsiders or organizations that are NOT under his control?
There is nothing in William’s actions over the past 44 years that indicate he is genuinely interested in helping others besides showing up with an awkward smile once in a while and cooking for an hour in a soup kitchen once a year. and now all of a sudden he’s going to solve the affordable housing crisis in the duchy by sacrificing his own assets?
Why does that not seem true to me?
IF any such homes actually get built.
This Liz Jones person sounds like a radical republican. She comes very close to saying that all these “homes” which the royals constantly rotate through could be converted to housing for the unhoused and the royals could be turned loose from their taxpayer supported comfort to learn how the other 99% live. I see no problems here. How many homes do these people need?
Like most here, I am 100% team PH… but no, he has not lived the same as the regular people. Pretty sure he was perfectly comfortable wherever he was during the renovations of his Crown property. Being evicted doesn’t really count when you’re already living away. I don’t think he ever felt like he might have to live in his car. I mean, I get the attempted comparison, but … no.
That said, I do believe he can empathize with the people truly affected, which is where his brother fails – and why this plan rings hollow to me. All show.
No, Harry is not a good comparison here. I mean sure, he’s in the real world more than William is, and he did actually take out a mortgage etc for his house – but he’s still in a place of total privilege. Even the thing with Tyler Perry and fleeing to his house – that was because of COVID and closing borders, not because Harry and Meghan were evicted from where they were staying in Canada or anything. And while Nott Cott was awful, that WAS where W&K lived when they first got married (and I think had just moved to 1A around the time George was born.) So while Harry was treated shabbily by his family, I dont think it makes him a more authentic voice on homelessness than William.
Interesting note – I just googled to see when exactly they moved to 1A and one story had the renovation at a million and another had it at 7 million. There’s a big gap there…..
I think William and Kate lived at Nott Cottage while they were waiting for their Kensington Palace apartment to go through its massive renovation. They had Amner Hall from the beginning and they rented a house in Wales while William was with Search and Rescue. Sounds like Harry always had crappy accommodations after he reached adulthood and resigned from the army. But certainly, all that still doesn’t make Harry like the common man, but he is able to empathize and that makes him different from William and Kate. I don’t understand why Harry always had such poor housing- Beatrice and Eugenie certainly seem to have more decent living space at St. James Palace, and Anne took care of her children because they both seem to live on the estate gifted to her by her mother. Charles is such a shitty dad; he never thought of housing for his son, and the queen took care of William. I imagine she thought Charles would take care of Harry.
No, they did not have Anmer Hall from the beginning. I forget the exact timeline when anmer was announced but I *think* it was after KP1A was announced bc some of the responses even in the press were “why do two houses need to be renovated for them right now.” and the response was that Anmer was being privately renovated which again means it was from QEII and Charles. Meanwhile Harry and Meghan paid for their own renovations and THEN paid back what was spent on the structural components.
It was said at the time that William and Kate would live in 1A full time as royals so the expense made sense, also asbestos or whatever else was there – but after they moved there they announced they were moving to Norfolk so William could work with the East Anglia Air Ambulance. I think the most they lived full time in 1A was maybe from 2017 to 2020 when the kids were at St Thomas’s. I wonder if they ever went back full time after the pandemic.
All that to say that there is no outcry over the expenses for 1A.
As for why Harry was treated so differently – I really do think it was bc QEII thought Charles would take care of him. It just seemed from Spare that Harry was always treated as an outsider or an afterthought in his own family and the housing is just one more example of that. I also think Andrew went to bat for his girls in a way Charles never did for his. William was obvious – he was the heir, the future king, he needed appropriate accommodations. But Harry was always the afterthought and even for Frogmore, he had to call and ask his grandmother. Why wasn’t someone in the Firm making plans the minute he announced his engagement for a permanent home for him and Meghan??
I dont know. When you compare how Harry was treated vs William of course Harry was treated much worse. But he was treated worse compared to the other grandchildren which is mindboggling to me.
Just want to add that William and Kate had a rented home in Anglesey right after their marriage because William was allowed to live off base. And of course kate was seen a lot at Buckleberry thanks to the security stationed at her parents home.
The cottage was never their main residence even if they sold it as such.
Kaiser i like you like this vision in theory as well but is no ine mentioning that story from a couple of months ago about tenants on the duchy land who were being bought out of their property at prices they can’t afford to compete with? If this program moves people who’ve been living on the duchy for decades off of their land with no recourse for them that seems like a major problem. To Liz’s point someone with real world experience might stop to think about that.
I don’t hate that he’s building affordable housing either.
I just fear that (1) the affordable housing angle is a fig leaf to sell off 1/5 of duchy lands and pocket the rest as his own private property (right now the duchies are in some sort of public trusts).
While (2) building a handful of affordable apartments/houses and then a bunch of highly profitable market-rate housing and energy projects (along the lines of Charles’ offshore wind farms) on the remaining 4/5 of duchy lands.
And (3) that £500m figure was sold, at least initially, as the total of his contributions plus partners (of which his homeless charity is one, which is sketchy in itself) and other donations.
So how much is Willy actually contributing from duchy funds vs. kicking tenants out of moldy homes so he can pocket the rest and/or invest in income-producing things that will benefit the BRF massively in coming years?
Well nothing she says here is really a lie. The royals DO have too many houses. William’s 300k a year in rent isn’t really anything compared to the house and land he’s renting (or just took, in the case of the land.) William IS too privileged to really grasp the issues involved here and for someone who is a mental health “advocate,” he seems to be overlooking the mental health implications of unstable housing.
The royals charity work is often performative at best, and this feels no different.
I’m currently renting and its a very basic and not great condition 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house, and because the market is tight its costing me $45,000 per year. Now compare that to willys pathetic 300k.
all very good points. but i am HOWLING (while i drink my coffee) at the 1st picture of peg holding a hammer and steadying a nail. only HES NOT EVEN TOUCHING THE NAIL!! hes pinching the air near the nail head 🤣 u cannot be this incompetent 🫠
My new favourite is “The Sasquatch” hahhaha 🤣
I expected Charles to push back on this scheme, and I suspect this article is a part of it. Overall, I think the argument is sloppy. She overstates the precarity of renting and her argument about why William can’t do this isn’t convincing. Yes, he’s privileged, but that alone isn’t enough. It’s all the other stuff that other people have pointed out.
Liz Jones is both overly dramatic and always feels that everyone is mean to her. So don’t take her experiences as gospel.
What experiences here are you talking about? Renting? Renting can be horrific if you have a bad landlord. I dont see anything else in this excerpt that’s about her own experiences besides that.
Liz is the person who spent 59,000 pounds adding heating, flooring, a new bathroom, and a new kitchen to her rental, then got mad when she was evicted.
I mean i’d be mad if I spent that much on a rental in general because that’s stupid lol but as a general matter her points aren’t wrong.
Keep in mind she has a zoo full of dogs all of whom are completely untrained, too. And Liz gets offended that landlords can’t refuse to let to parents, which they can do for pets. Pets are her children!
Here is just one of her many articles on the subject. I hope it’s OK to link to archive.ph
https://archive.ph/lDOZI
The way the Sussexes live in these tabloid trolls’ heads rent free 24/7/365, that’s the real story.
It’s so banal and tired.
The problem with this transaction is that it just doesn’t stand up to normal market logic. Say you wanted to build affordable housing, if you were a charitable person, and you had a whole Duchy to play with, in your charitable ventures. Would your first move be to sell off your own landholdings, as prelude to building said housing? Forget the legal issues that arise around whether this is a trust (in which case you would never be able to sell any land at all) or a distinct Duchy-shaped entity (which makes you a law unto yourself, so, you can do what you like). Just use market logic. If you were really serious about building affordable housing, would your first move be to *sell* the land on which the housing is to be built?? Or is his pitch that the land he is selling is land that is not suitable for housing at all (what kind of land would that be?) so that he needs to sell it, in order to fund his project on the remaining holdings of the Duchy? …it’s *much* easier to get funding, mortgage contracts, investment, leased equipment, building site management, professional oversight, etc., on land that you *own* …if nothing else, it’s collateral. And if anything goes wrong, you are liable, which lowers the risk for everyone else. Is he saying he needs to sell the land to raise the funds to build the houses? …cause affordable housing is not that expensive. Selling off £200 million worth of land is a staggering proposition, if what you’re going for is affordable housing. The beauty of affordable housing is that it’s not expensive at all. What *is* expensive, is *land.* so there is a real disconnect between the buy / sell sides of this trade. You know, Trading Places, buy low, sell high. That’s what this sounds like.
I just doubt that he’s building affordable housing at all. The thread of this story will be lost after Williams sells off 20% of the duchy lands and keeps it all for himself or funds his two spares for a lifetime (or 10 lifetimes). He’s never been known for follow-through. There is still homelessness in the UK and war in the Middle East. Wasn’t William “working” on ending both homelessness and war? What happened with that? His “work” consists of one photo opportunity per issue he will purportedly solve. The only project that has continued is Earthshot, and nobody knows anything about the winners, what they did or want to do and who it helps. He’s actually One Shot Willy, the photo op and words are all people will ever get from him. He is a liar and a thief, a master thief, but a bumbling master thief who will always get away with it. The end.
Since 2024 the Fail have been tweaking Will ‘s nose about not getting it right: big beef is he is lazy, lazy and is not a traditionalist like previous monarchs . They were proud of KC showing up Trump and want Will to be an asset at home and abroad. They are nationalists and want to boast about our monarch being the envy of the world. If they weren’t bombing Harry and Meghan they’d be a lot more critical of the heir. Richard Kay and Platell and Moir and Liz have all been critical of Will in various aspects. This is the latest example. Fail don’t approve so they are allowing certain criticism to get through. Prior to the Queen ‘s death The Times and Fail did have columnists suggest Charly should immediately give way for W and K!! Given his lack lustre patchy performance as PoW no one but no one is suggesting a nearly 44 year old is ready to rule!!
Also — on a totally bum note — why the hatred for the York sisters??? They have a veritable fraction of the housing and funding that WanK does. My god!! They have a slim and vanishing share of this Firm, and their own children stand to inherit very little. What have they done wrong, except to survive what must have been a truly horrific ordeal at home, given who their parents are, and the tabloid snark that must have always followed them. I mean. This is what gets me about the Greek chorus around the royals, they can’t hold someone to account without scoring off someone else. Like these are all muppets in some sad punch-and-Judy show. Ick.
I don’t agree with the waking up in terror from being a renter…WTF?
I have rented my current apartment for 12 years, it’s not my dream home by any means but I am not paying property insurance and taxes and HOA’s etc…those would terrify me much more…
I don’t know, this has shades of Trump renovating the White House ballroom for “security.” There’s a reason why he’s doing this but it’s not what is being told to us.
Also, did he ever fix the mold problem m that was making his tenants sick? Maybe start there.
Smices, What I’ve heard about the billion dollar “ballroom” (as he “renovates” the White House with his legendary taste) is that he’s actually creating an underground bunker from which he is irremovable and impregnable. So no more occupants of the White House (I.e. other Presidents) except for him, who is in this job (like his good buddies Xi and Putin) for life. I would imagine he would have access to nuclear weapons in his bunker, but yeah, what other president would even THINK to tear down parts of the White House and re-build to his heart’s desire with no legal approval and without letting Americans (the TRUE owners of the White House) know what the f-ck he is really doing in the People’s House)? I can’t even.