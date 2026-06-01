Morton: Prince George has already begun ‘overshadowing’ Prince Harry

One of the royalists’ favorite lies is that Prince Harry was and is worried about being overshadowed by his brother and his brother’s children. Look at Harry’s words and actions in the past decade – Harry is not a man concerned about his nephew stealing his thunder. It’s always been a projection from Prince William and from the royal ecosystem which seems singularly obsessed with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. All of this is a disclaimer, because Richard Kay and Andrew Morton decided to yammer on and on about Prince George and which school he’ll attend in the autumn, and Morton took a swipe at Harry for no damn reason.
George is growing into ‘every inch a very handsome young man’, steadily confirming Prince Harry’s longstanding fears that he will one day be eclipsed by his brother’s children, royal biographer Andrew Morton has told the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential. Morton, writer of the landmark 1992 biography Diana: Her True Story, suggested that fevered interest in George’s schooling is a sign of things to come, with William’s children in the ascendancy and Harry’s star quietly waning.
Speaking to Editor-at-Large Richard Kay, Morton also weighed in on where he believes the Wales family will send the young prince for secondary school. While not discounting family favourite Eton, the royal biographer said co-educational Oundle in Northamptonshire would ‘fit the bill’, as it would allow Princess Charlotte to one day follow her brother through its doors.
‘The issue that always concerned Prince Harry, that he would be overshadowed by his brother’s children, is coming true’, Morton said. ‘George is looking every inch a very handsome young man, and the big debate is now: where are they going to send him to school? My guess is Oundle. They have already been there to have a look round. Maybe that’s going to be the school for Charlotte too. They could decide to send all three of them to the same school, and a mixed private school would fit the bill.’
While agreeing that the £59,000 a year school could work for the future King, Kay raised an ‘area of difficulty’ that may come with sending George to a mixed secondary school.
Oundle has never had a royal pupil, although it has held a Royal Charter since 1930. If George were to attend, he would be the first male heir to the British throne to attend a co-educational secondary school. Kay argued: ‘An all boys school avoids those awkward opportunities for someone to get a photograph of him perhaps having his first snog with a girl and the explosion of interest that would create. The other thing to remember is that the Waleses live literally on top of Eton College. It was also where William went to school. He had very happy school days there.’
Morton responded that while Eton is likely still in the running, William has long cast himself as a modern, progressive royal who does things differently and co-educational Oundle may hold a special appeal for a future King with one eye on a changing monarchy.
‘Eton is obviously very much in the running’, the royal biographer said. ‘But one of the things you notice about William is that he doesn’t exactly follow the structure of the Royal Family and those traditions. He might just go for somewhere very different from how he was educated.’
“The issue that always concerned Prince Harry, that he would be overshadowed by his brother’s children, is coming true…” Sure, that’s why you had to throw Harry’s name into a story about Prince George’s next school for no reason. And that’s why the Daily Mail used the quote about Harry in their headline too – it’s all because George is already overshadowing his uncle, obviously! It’s not like Prince William, Kate and the British media obsessively track every single Harry and Meghan do, say and wear, and studiously drag the Sussexes into every story. I’m not blaming George for this by the way – he’s just a kid, and he seems uncomfortable with all of the attention coming his way. At this point, I kind of hope George goes to Eton, just because I think Eton would protect his privacy more than any other school.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
The issue that always concerned Prince Harry, that he would be overshadowed by his brother’s children, is coming true…”
Good. Maybe those obsessed weirdos will leave Harry alone then.
What a bunch of weirdos the royals are. All of this drama and backstabbing over who gets the most spotlight. Not the reformation, not the crusades, just the media spotlight. And you wonder why they are heading to extinction.
Harry did mention several years ago something to the affect that he had to make his mark now, while he still had eyes on him, because in the years to come all the focus would be on the Wales kids. He certainly didn’t sound “frightened” or “worried” about that prospect but rather “accepting” that the view will always be on the younger, better looking, more prone to “situations” royals. If the Wales children take after their parents in the least, then we have another 20+ years before any of them will be taking on any “royal work” and by that time Harry will be in his 60s.
Being worried about being overshadowed by…your own minor nephew? Totally normal behavior. Harry would laugh at this, it’s so delusional.
I’m trying to remember, did he say that in Spare? And yes, the tone was very practical. As in, while I have eyes on me, I might as well try and do some good bc naturally the focus will shift to the next germination over time. There was zero jealousy about it.
Harla and Jais have it correct that Harry shed light on the very future of the younger generation naturally being the bigger focus and draw within the royal family and that Harry’s attitude about it wasn’t out of jealousy or concern but as someone who knew that realized that since the focus is so heavily on him now, it’s important to make good use of that attention by using that exposure to good in the world. Both Harry and Meghan have spoken about how if the focus is going to be on them, they will use that to bring the attention to worthy causes that matter and try and make a real difference in the world. Neither of them have been jealous or concerned with others also being seen. That is what makes Harry and Meghan different from all of the other royals. They care more about doing good and not so much about the optics of things. That’s why Kate’s trip to Italy is seen as a success to her, William, their fans and the media compared to what Meghan did in Geneva. It was about crowd sizes instead of the good for others that the outings should be about. For those of us who value real service and helping others, Meghan’s was more successful because of it’s real impact for children and families on a global scale.
Scooter is lazy not progressive. Diana would be disappointed in Morton had she been alive today. George i s not a young man yet. He will turn 13 and needs to get an education. Unless George goes against his father’s ways he might just get to be like scooter in disposition. Is scooter going to have George work now.
And these two – Morton and Kay – will be part of the docu Diana in her own words in 2027? A smell a foul from far away. I hope they don’t put words in her mouth.
It really irritates me when W&K’s “work” (or lack of) is passed off as just “higher impact” initiatives. No, it’s laziness. And arrogance.
So if the keens want the kids to lead normal lives how can George now be in the,spotlight
Oh, do they mean the thing that Harry discussed in his book about how that’s the system? Which always works that way?
Nevermind that he doesn’t even want the job!
Are we allowed to say bollocks? Because this is a load of them. I guess rubbish would have been more polite. Sorry.
Harry is not “worried” about being overshadowed. Harry acknowledged that public attention would pivot to the Wales kids as they grew older and that his own influence to make a difference would have a shelf life. So prove him right, media.
As an aside, I would be very impressed if William and Kate did not announce where George was going to school.
I also remember Harry saying, in an interview I think, that he wanted to make absolutely the best use he could of the platform he has now because traditionally, the focus will be on the heir when he is an adult. Certainly Harry wasn’t being scared of being overshadowed. He just wanted to do a good job writing his own “chapter” so to speak. He recognized he had a platform and he wanted to do good with it.
They’re pushing George because *somebody* has to step up to do all the work and be the face of the monarchy, because William can’t cut it. And that poor person is George.
The RR and RF are just hoping Charles can hang on another 10 years so the Wales children are young adults, and they can bypass the charisma vacuum of their parents.
I do wonder though if the Wales children will have any charisma? People used to think William had tons of charisma and look at him now.
@Harla William had looks like his mother, he did the shy look up from under the blond fringe well in his teens, but he never had charisma.
I suspect Charlotte and Louis have personality, but the BRF have to look how their raise their heirs – 2 in a row with personality issues is careless.
I reckon the dysfunctional family that George & his sibling are growing up in are already damaging their growth. George often looks tense in photos. Must be awful to be living in an environment that’s volatile & likely to explode at any moment. It’s probably a bit better if he’s boarding at his school.
This is truly pathetic from the UK. Next, they will compare with Harry and Meghan’s children. Good luck to George and hope for him that he truly do good grade in school. However, we will never know.
I’ve literally never heard that boy speak? How is he out here overshadowing anyone? Seems like he’s just a kid. These type of asides by these Royal commentators is really part of the inherent problem with this entire Royal ecosystem. He’s being used to create a narrative.
Never mind that it’s silly, that a kid whose biggest worry is probably his exams right now, is being positioned as scoring points against his uncle.
All they care about is using members of that family to take shots at other members of the family. Your real relationships don’t matter. And because at 13 you get taught that this is normal, at 30 you feel like it is and that’s your relationships should be based off of your media exposure.
THIS! And I guess the kids will live a normal life until they are needed to make someone look bad or help them look good.
@Dee, right? I don’t think I’ve ever heard George speak, maybe once ages ago in a very controlled setting. Yet his mere appearance in the world manages to “overshadow” the entire rest of the family, including the Sussexes who are living in CA doing their own thing?
The BM is missing the larger point that they have *much* bigger problems than they think if everyone left behind in the BRF and what they’re doing is so boring that it could be “overshadowed” by literally anyone.
SMH. Good Grief.
Just two grown adult men telegraphing to a preteen through the media that it’s going to be his role to try and “overshadow” his fun, charismatic uncle who I’ll bet he barely remembers. And also unsubtly signals that George is competing with his own siblings, too. I’m sure that kind of crushing pressure is great for any kid in the media spotlight!
And ew: “An all boys school avoids those awkward opportunities for someone to get a photograph of him perhaps having his first snog with a girl”. ICK.
First off, I think it’s pretty clear that neither of these guys went to a coed school, haha. Second, they are assuming a whole lot about this child. Third, they are practically salivating at the idea of publishing such an illicit and probably illegal photo. ICK.
The way they talk about these children is despicable.
There’s not “fevered interest” in George’s schooling. It only gets talked about because someone in the Wales camp keeps leaking stories to the press about possible schools (or the schools themselves are leaking, which would be a mark against them, I’d assume.)
honestly I feel like people aren’t really that interested in the Wales kids in general. I think its a combination of them being weirdly overexposed (we don’t see them that often but its clear they’re brought out to ensure front page coverage for some events) and also not knowing anything about them. We’ve only heard them speak once or twice, their interests are all generic and tailored to whatever event William and Kate are doing, etc.
And that’s fine – I dont need to know what George’s favorite book or TV show is or whatever. But it does make them these blank canvases which ends up making them…..I dont know, boring? That doesnt feel like the right word lol. But maybe the Wales like that because then people can project onto them whatever they want – from interests to personalities.
I just feel like for the past few years appearances by the children or their birthday photos dont really cause a stir anymore.
So all that to say – no George is not overshadowing Harry, not by a long shot. I’m sure Harry wishes he was, lol, but he’s not.
But how could you forget that Charlotte plays piano- just like her mom? Or Charlotte is interested in playing tennis- just like her mom? Or that Charlotte will be George’s ‘Princess Anne’- someone who exists to support her brother.
I have a feeling that these ‘poor’ children will be dragged out to shield their parents. It won’t be long until every ‘suitable’ English Rose is rumored to be George’s bride or any boy that Charlotte talks to will be her ‘prince’. If the younger kids have any sense, they should get Harry’s phone number now.
@Becks, ITA with all of this as usual!
How can George overshadow Harry in the UK when it’s Harry who is in the papers basically every day?
And it’s just weird that two grown men are discussing the schooling and personal life of children they don’t even know.
George will not be the main focus of attention for many years, if ever. This is not how it works. It didn’t work like that for Charles. Anne was the major focus of attention in the press reports especially when she entered adolescence. There is always more interest in girls growing up. This is happening now with Charlotte. She attracted press attention at Wimbledon last year with her pink nail varnish and trace of lipstick. This Easter at Windsor the press were calling her name and as she waved and smiled George looked annoyed.
I think it’s because a monarchy is purely decorative and pompous, and that looks better on a woman. There’s something offputting about *anyone* wearing fur-lined capes and dripping with diamonds, but especially when it’s a man. The shallow nature of a monarchy somehow suits a woman better, so the women get most of the focus.
Those gutter rats are pathetic. A child in puberty is being compared to his 41 year old uncle. A lot of disappointment is going to continue to happen for those folks, because the children thus far appear an uncharismatic as their parents. And the added pressure being applied to those kids for clicks will not end well for those kids.
Sure, Harry’s biggest fear is being overshadowed by his little nephew…so, he solves it by leaving the RF and moving to the other side of the planet. Make it make sense.
I mean, when you put it like that…
It really is so ludicrous for them to even try to push such an asinine storyline.
Please let George be George. It’s very upsetting to think that at George’s age when Harry had just lost his mother, the Scum were already hacking his phone!? How can there ever be justification for hacking a child’s phone?!
Lol. He is overshadowing him so much that they have to put Harry’s name in the title to make sure people click on the story.
Pretty gross that the press is already using the kid this way.
Andrew Morton is just bitter bitter bitter than he wasn’t the one that got to write Harry memoir. He thought well I got to write Diana and that set me up for a long time and now I needed another best seller and Harry did not once think of me . Oh the millions I have missed out on . So Andrew issues is bitter resentment that Harry didn’t make him rich and put him back in the spotlight
I could not care less about where George goes to school. Or where, for that matter, any super-privileged kid goes to school.
George will be fine, no matter what. His parents are showing him how to royal without accepting any real responsibility and any duty to take on unpleasant work. All he’ll have to do is to talk about how he plans to transform the monarchy when he gets the crown, and then he can just take endless vacations and attend football matches.
It’s not like his education is going to determine his future. He’s all set.
The UK media made up the phenomenon of overshadowing. It’s weird to compare a preteen to a grown man with years of experience under his belt. They need to look at how the European royals are rearing their children and take some notes
Who comes up with this stuff and why? Every time they mention Harry they are basically telling everyone how important Harry really is to them. Once again they are proving that those “popularity polls” mean absolutely nothing. The desperation is evident. They know that no one in that family shines as brightly as Harry.
Please. no more lies. No more “overshadowing” stories–I’ve grown to hate that word.
Prince George is a 12 year old boy who, as far as I know, is a junior high student. He has done no royal tours, started no charities, and doesn’t even get driven to school by his own parents (an aside). So no, Prince George is NOT “overshadowing” (I prefer “upstaging”) his uncle, whom he has probably never met. Interesting that the palaver is NOT that Harry is “overshadowing” Will, because that is a fait accompli and no use crying about it forever (though that is Will’s game plan, and, of course, to punish his brother and family as harshly and severely as possible).
Cute kid. Nice sweater. Harry’s never been worried about being overshadowed. That’s just dumb. He doesn’t think that way. That’s just not his type of ego. Is this their next tactic, pitting a kid against an adult?