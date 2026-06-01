Harriet Sperling’s ex-husband Dino is ‘not happy’ about being ‘written out’

When Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling first got together, the British press didn’t really do a full background check on her like they’ve done with other royal girlfriends. Perhaps that was because Peter isn’t royal, or maybe they were simply biding their time so that they could do the most damage to Harriet right before the wedding. All I know is that most of the coverage of Harriet’s romantic history made it sound like she was a widow, not a divorcee. They never mentioned her first husband, and to be fair, Harriet never mentioned him either. Turns out her ex was biding his time as well – “sources” close to her ex-husband just gave an interview to the Daily Mail, one week before Harriet and Peter’s June 6th wedding (D-Day, amirite?). Of course, the Daily Mail put Prince Harry and Meghan’s names in the headline though!! “Revealed: Amid all the talk of Harry and Meghan and Andrew and Fergie being snubbed for Peter Phillips’s royal wedding of the year, there’s one person MUCH closer to the couple who’s also not invited… and he’s not happy.”
It will be the society wedding of the year, with King Charles and Queen Camilla headlining a regal guest list for their nephew Peter Phillips’s wedding to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling. The ceremony next Saturday at All Saints’ Church in Cirencester is being described as an ‘intimate family affair’ in contrast to other major royal weddings with the couple forgoing traditional elements like a carriage procession.
There will also be an absence of some high-profile royals, most notably Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his family, following his fall from grace. But it still promises to be a stately gathering, with the Prince and Princess of Wales forming a central part of the elaborate celebrations along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
But as preparations get underway for next week’s ‘low key’ royal wedding, dark clouds are hanging over it linked to Ms Sperling’s previous marriage to fitness instructor Antonio St John Sperling, 44, who is known as Dino.
A source told the Daily Mail: ‘He’s not very happy about how he’s been portrayed by Harriett and feels that he’s been completely written out of the narrative by her. She’s spoken in the past about struggling as a single mother, but Dino has tried to hold out the olive branch many times over the past few years to her and her family. But they’ve rejected any of his offers for help.’
The source added: ‘Harriet has landed in the big time. She’s marrying into the royal family and will never have to worry about money or paying a bill ever again. It’s not been like that for Dino, he’s struggled for a long time both financially and emotionally. He’s being made out to the bad guy by her and that’s simply not true. She now thinks she’s having the final say but it’s not right to say that only Dino was responsible for the breakdown of their marriage. It’d be fairer to say that both of them were to blame.’
The couple have a daughter, Georgina, 13, who has said to have grown close to Peter’s daughters from his first marriage, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Autumn Kelly. But a source revealed that Dino has not had any ‘meaningful’ contact with Georgina for around four years. The source added: ‘It’s been mental torture for him. Dino has reached out to try and establish a better relationship with Georgina many times but there’s been no interest. Her (Harriet’s) part in what led to the breakdown of their marriage is being forgotten. He’s tried to make peace many times for the sake of his daughter.’
But despite his personal anguish, the source revealed that Dino is also happy for his ex-wife. The source said: ‘She’s going to be a part of one of the world’s most powerful families and he wishes her and Peter all the best. But a lot went on between them, their marriage ended very acrimoniously, and he hasn’t really got closure on all that and his troubled relationship with his father.’
We don’t truly know the backstory on Harriet’s first marriage, but if she really hasn’t let her ex even see their daughter for years, that doesn’t read like a “bitter divorce” to me. It reads like something really horrible happened and Harriet got herself and her daughter out of a bad situation. I could be wrong! But I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt for now, until further evidence comes to light. It also feels like the “source” is going above and beyond to suck up to the royals and how “powerful” they are. Please. Peter lives in a cottage on his mother’s estate, doesn’t he? And he’s weirdly jobless, always running weird scams and getting paid to be royal-adjacent.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
There’s something really ugly about going to the Press and running your mouth this way about the mother of your child. I suppose in that way Dino would fit right in with the royal family.
If a woman chooses to rather raise her kid all on her own then with the help of the other parent, definitely something bad must have happened. I have seen this over and over again, especially the father then claiming that his ex is crazy and controlling and won’t let him see his kid. But usually the crazy and controlling women stay married and make their spouses life hell. They are not the ones who leave and manage do it all on their own.
I wondered why she was called a single mother. She was a divorcee, not a widow from what I read. I assumed she shared custody of her daughter with her ex.
I am divorced from my son’s father and I was a single mother who raised him to adulthood with very little support from him and his family. He never visited or called, and the only support I received from him was when his tax return would be garnished (and it happened once. He made sure to never have a job requiring a W2 after that). We divorced because of DV. But he made sure to mention to people that I was alienating him from his son and I was crazy, and controlling.
Men like him, Harriet’s ex, and Brad Pitt are far more common than we like to think.
Antonio St. John Sperling sounds like a totally made up name. I was kinda surprised that he’s apparently just a fitness instructor, because he definitely has a fake-sounding aristo name. Like, it’d fit right into the Monty Python Upper Class Twit of the Year sketch.
But yeah, there’s something really gross about this guy crying to the Fail. That alone makes me think, “no wonder your daughter doesn’t want to talk to you”.
He should have stayed away from the DM. Nothing but trouble.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but Harriet hasn’t spoken in an interview about her ex so how was she having the final say? He is the one going to the DM a week before the wedding to have his say. No good.
I get a good vibe from Harriet. I feel like if we lived in a normal world – she and Meghan would get along very well.
Sadly the royal family lost their best people by bullying out H and M. I could be wrong but something about Harriet just feels nice. I hope that toxic family leaves her and her daughter alone.
This is @Royal Downfall Watcher, I agree!! There’s something about Harriet that I just like. Couldn’t say why. She’s just a good egg, to my eye.
We can always count on the Fail, can’t we? They will pick the worst thing they can think up and run with it.
This has an echo to me of what they did with Meghan’s father right before her wedding. I hope Harriet is not as blindsided and brokenhearted as Meg was.
That said, I do have to ask: why do so many royal-adjacent women have trouble choosing good hats? Just go for simple silhouettes that sit close to the head, or classic forms with modest proportions.
And why on earth the constant obsession with sleeves puffed at the shoulder? They make grown women seem like they want to look little-girlish, and they are rarely flattering to anyone. Please, ladies, ditch the puffs, go for elegance!
We don’t know the background or the reason for the divorce so I will not speculate. But whatever the reason, I doubt Harriet is keeping their daughter from him intentionally? And if she is, there’s probably a good reason for it. It’s sad he doesn’t get to see her regularly but running to the tabloids a week before your ex-wife gets married is probably not the way to solve it.
Retired divorce attorney here: no, it doesn’t necessarily mean something horrible happened. Sometimes the parent who does not facilitate the other parent seeing the kids (and I’ve seen it from both mothers and fathers) is vengeful (see Alice Evans vis-a-vis Ioan Gruffudd) and/or unbalanced (Alice Evans again) or power-tripping or imagines abuse where it doesn’t exist due to their own childhood experience. And sometimes the other parent doesn’t really push back that hard (could very well be our Dino here) and so they don’t see their child. Also, if the other parent is a good parent, what’s best for the child is to have a relationship with that parent regardless of what happened BETWEEN the parents.
How odd that there’s this implication that they should’ve invited the ex-husband to the wedding??? I’d say that involving the ex in the nuptials is not the norm and I’d think it strange of Peter and Harriet if they did invite him?