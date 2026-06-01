“Minka Kelly & Dan Reynolds made their red-carpet couple debut” links

I either didn’t know or completely forgot that Minka Kelly is dating Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds. They’ve been together three years & just made their red-carpet debut at the MOCA event over the weekend! [Just Jared]
Morgan Wallen flipped a piano on stage in Denver. [Socialite Life]
Review of Backrooms, a huge box-office hit. [LaineyGossip]
Keeping track of Donald Trump’s terrible economic numbers. [Buzzfeed]
The best SNL skits of the season. [Pajiba]
Rosamund Pike’s silver Prada is not very good. [RCFA]
The outfits and kits of Roland Garros. [Go Fug Yourself]
Keke Palmer & Sean Evans are flirting?? [OMG Blog]
Frankie Valli canceled all of his 2026 concerts. [Seriously OMG]
This story is horrific. [Starcasm]
Spoilers for the Euphoria series finale. [Hollywood Life]
I feel so parasocial about Keke and Sean. I need them to get together so bad. They have such chemistry, but honestly I think she could have chemistry with a brick wall.
I can’t tell if they might actually date for real. But they are cute as anything when they’re together. The chemistry is chemming.
They were DEFINITELY flirting!
I’m convinced that Keke set up that interview and invited her mother to vet Sean as a potential life mate. And Sean was ALL for it!
Sean was so smooth with the “Oh I thought you meant us” when Keke shouted out Mr and Mrs Evans! Keke needs a good man after that POS baby daddy.
I’ve never been invested in Minka Kelly, but I really appreciate seeing a woman my age with wrinkles.
I loved her memoir when I read it a few years ago.
I am really rooting for Minka and hope that she is in a good, healthy and stable relationship. She had a really tough and unstable child and teenhood. Thanks for the reminder about the memoir, I need to get that and read it!
My thoughts exactly! She looks beautiful
Minka Kelly will always be one of the great beauties IMO.
Surprised Evans didn’t wife her up.
My 2 SNLfaves were not on that list: emojis (Aerial tramway) and Auctioneers.
Oh look, another day of Morgan Wallen being a piece of trash.
The manbaby can’t keep his emotions in check. What a loser!
“Trash” is apparently his brand.
1. His career would be over by now if the racist magat trash hadn’t gleefully embraced him to “own the libs”. Jokes on them because he is talentless and looks like a dirt sandwich. Country radio has been so hijacked by corporate America that it has completely lost its soul. 2. The French Open has been a blast this year. Loads of upsets. Fingers crossed that the men’s number 2 doesn’t manage to finally win a slam in the decimated field. Love any and all tennis coverage. The women’s fits have overall looked cheap to me at the FO this year. ON and Wilson are really kicking Nike’s @$$.
The French Open is so crazy this year. I want anyone but Sabalenka and the woman beater to win. I think Auger-Aliassime stands a good chance. Rooting hard for Osaka right now. I am also happy to read about Serena playing doubles at Queens. She and V carried the WTA for decades, so she better get her flowers.
🇨🇦 Auger-Aliassime is ready for it. 🍁
Lyla and Tim forever
I love covering the kits at Roland Garros. With Alcarez, Sinner, and Djok out of the mix every day I’m anxiously peeking at the reporting hoping to see that Zverev has lost. Please please someone, ANYONE, please take him out! Also lmao at GFY referring to Ben Shelton as “Trinity Rodman’s boyfriend.”
I’m not dropping any Euphoria spoilers but 😳 we’ll need a thread when everyone’s up to speed.