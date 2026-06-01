Prince William will take ‘great pleasure’ in ‘booting out’ Prince Harry & Meghan

Around 2023-24, pretty much every royal reporter had an inside scoop about Prince William’s unceasing incandescent rage towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were multiple articles where “royal sources” plainly stated that William still obsesses over Harry and Meghan, especially Meghan, and that William blames Meghan in particular for “destroying” his relationship with Harry. Those stories eventually petered out, probably because someone finally convinced William that it’s a pretty pathetic look for the heir to the throne, to be in a constant state of rage about two people who left the institution years beforehand. Like, the royalist-promoted story changed, the narrative changed, but no one is saying that William actually made that change with his mindset towards Harry and Meghan. Still, every so often, that old, wrathful version of William slips out. Speaking of:
Prince William plans to wash his hands of both Meghan Markle and brother Prince Harry once he becomes head of the monarchy, according to new claims. RadarOnline.com can reveal William, 43, will reportedly decide against strengthening ties with the Sussexes, and instead cut them off completely, taking “great pleasure” in doing so.
His intentions come as father King Charles, 77, bids to repair his relationship with Harry, which is a move William does not consider an option himself.
An insider told The Examiner: “The moment he does get control, whether that’s officially taking the throne or just finally getting (Charles) to come around to seeing his way and booting them out, the curtain is going to come down on Harry and Meghan.”
The insider added: “William will do it with great pleasure.”
William has vowed to enact change within the royal family even before he becomes king, something Meghan and Harry wanted to accomplish. The source explained: “No doubt (they) are watching with great envy. He’s making the sort of massive impact they bragged they were going to make when they launched Archewell (their foundation), but that fell flat,” the source said. “They don’t have the endless resources that William has to make his promises a reality.”
William’s desire to erase the Sussexes from the monarchy will be made easier if the U.S-based couple separate, something he is increasingly convinced will eventually happen. Radar told how the future king believes the Duchess of Sussex, 44, is responsible for the bitter royal rupture that has consumed the family for years. Sources told us the Prince of Wales shared doubts in private about the long-term future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. A source close to William has now claimed the prince no longer believes reconciliation with Harry, 41, is possible while Meghan, 44, remains central to his life.
“There’s a public perception that William has completely turned against Harry and wants nothing more to do with him, but people close to the situation insist that isn’t really the case,” the insider said. “Deep down, William still sees Harry as his little brother and someone he once had an incredibly close bond with….The real resentment, in his mind, is directed toward Meghan because he believes the family dynamic dramatically changed after she entered the picture.”
“William feels Meghan fundamentally altered Harry’s relationship with the monarchy and with the people closest to him,” the source continued. “He thinks she encouraged the anger, the distance, and ultimately the decision to publicly air private grievances in a way the family never could have anticipated.”
“If William believed he could still reach Harry without outside influence or distrust getting in the way, he probably would try,” added the source. “But at this point, he feels the damage is too serious, so he’s taken the attitude that all he can really do is step back and wait to see how things unfold. Essentially, he has issued a pretty brutal prediction that Harry and Meghan’s marriage has no hope of lasting.”
This reads like a children’s treasury of William’s grievances, obsessions, immaturity and idiocy. Remember last week’s story about William’s “band of brothers” and how Harry will be “jealous.” That is ALL William, who is constantly doing random things and then screaming “I bet Harry is SO JEALOUS!” William wants Harry to envy his life so much, it’s caused William to have a complete breakdown. “Why can’t Harry be jealous of MY life, MY slumlord duchy, MY future reign??” The whole thing about William predicting the end of the Sussexes’ marriage is frightening, as is William’s fixation on Meghan, and blaming her for ruining Harry. There’s a reason why Harry went no-contact with his brother, you know?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid, Avalon Red.
As always with these stories, reportedly from “insiders” I am left wondering why they think this is a good look for a future king. I realize the derangers who hate Meghan for existing will relish this kind of nonsense but do most people really believe this makes William look good? It most decidedly does not.
I’ve decided he will not be the scooter king, but the toddler king. He’s going to stomp up and down halls screaming “HAROLD!” and holding his breath until he’s blue.
And then someone will fill his bottle with a pint and he’ll curl up with it.
Harry’s real name is Henry. Harry is usually a diminutive for Harold, but not in this case.
Anna Maria, Harold was William’s nickname for Harry.
@Tuesday: Thank you so much for explaining this “Harold” thing. I’ve never understood it. Anyway, I think the Oxford dictionary should really consider using the look on William’s face to help define the word “supercilious” because that is the very definition of it.
Yes! This whole article makes William seem just plain awful to most people. Not royalists sure but there’s a whole world out there of just random consumers of royal news, who just read things here and there. Imagine them reading this and just being like um is this William guy okay?
HE ALREADY LEFT, you dolt.
Good God – if he took a fraction of the energy he uses pretending he has any control over H&M doing ANYTHING of ANY substance, he might just actually have the impact he pretends he does.
I wonder what color the sky is in his world…
“He’s making the sort of massive impact they bragged they were going to make when they launched Archewell (their foundation), but that fell flat,” This fiction gave me my morning belly laugh!!! Yup. With all that over-the-top funds he has at his disposal, what has he *actually* accomplished??? The world is totally clueless as to how his Earthshit projects – which he has awarded since 2021 – are doing? With his global reach, why hasn’t he amplified the progress they’ve made???
Earthshot is forever tainted by multiple epstein connections. The torture video sultan may have been the one who loaned them the yacht for the Greek holiday too.
Jerseygirl you’re so right – im gonna say it again: harry left almost 7 years ago, you twit. Stop putting your efforts where it makes no difference. Get over it and GET TO WORK, lazy azz!
And 1) they were never close like Harry revealed. William ignored him when they were growing up.
Second, we all saw how jealous william was from the time he was young/he and the firm went over and above to make harry look bad.
3) he can take away whatever title he wants, harry and meg is always going to overshadow him and his lazy azz wife! Life is hard – get to work!
Hey Peg you need to get control of that very big anger issue you have with Harry for refusing to be your scapegoat!! He is gone and doesn’t give two shits what you do. This one sided obsession has to stop!
H&M have been together nearly 10 years now, happily married for 8, with two much-loved children. If what Radar’s insider says is true, William really does need to come to terms with this – spiteful, vengeful nonsense is not a good look for the future monarch and Supreme Governor of the Church of England. Yikes.
Oh so we’re back to blaming the black woman for brainwashing Harry. I guess none of the other narratives were sticking. Imagine thinking this kind of rambling makes you look good. William is such a loser.
Such a diplomatic statesman! :/
I am wrathful and I will destroy anyone, anywhere who displeases me! How dare anyone destroy my plans for my little brother! Will needs intensive therapy if this is an accurate reflection of how he genuinely feels about a couple who live abroad. It makes him sound unhinged and angry beyond all reason about an adult relative making life choices that don’t suit him!! Okay he’s going to be king and has been endlessly fawned on since birth and maybe he does believe in Divine Right and ordering people about but enough already!! Old proverb he who would take revenge, first dig two graves, one for yourself as well as your intended victim, meaning you are killing yourself with anger and hatred!
The only jealous person is Willy of Harry’s life
Bingo!
This is so ridiculous on William’s part. If he *could* destroy H & M then what would he do for fun?
So it’s been revealed that the palace received emails about Andrew and his position as envoy six years ago, and guess what? It’s overshadowed by the FK telling us (once again) how much he “hates” Meghan and how he’s going to make her, her family and his brother suffer when he’s king!
It makes my blood boil that they’re still using this tactic to protect “one of their own.”
Imagine living with this psycho. I pray for those kids. SO glad H and M got the hell out. Harry is lucky Meghan saved him.
The man needs psychiatric help.
William just gets weirder an weirder, He is obsessed,
https://spectator.com/article/we-can-still-save-prince-harry/
Don’t get tricked into reading this Spectator article. It’s pure Sussex bashing.
My goodness, the venom!
Meghan is getting the Michael Jackson treatment… I almost won’t be surprised if they arrest her on some allegation made by a ‘palace staffer’ in the future…
She’s an American citizen they can’t arrest her not if they want to create an international incident. Meghan has a lot of powerful friends.
Normally, I would agree with you, but we are in MAGA-occupied America right now and the tyrant in chief has a man crush on William
Scooter is pissed because he actively planned on ending that marriage and all of his machinations haven’t worked. I ABSOLUTELY believe if they had stayed, William would have arranged for Meghan to be “caught” in a compromising position or something similar. He was and is DESPERATE for that marriage to end and seeing Harry’s Anniversary gift to Meghan and then finding out that Harry ordered that gift TWO YEARS AGO must have sent Scooter into a tizzy. He KNOWS that the Sussex Marriage is strong and he certainly can’t break them up when they’re loved up on their Montecito estate. It’s also apparent that Harry doesn’t miss the RF, their ceremonial nonsense or being a working royal AT ALL. He could care less about William’s rage shrieking. Harry’s too busy surfing and taking his kids to Disneyland to worry about William.
He looks like Stephen Miller in the header photo. Miller looks like Roy Cohn. Shudder.
I was just thinking that! Ugh.
My first thought too! They don’t look a hell of a lot alike, but in the photo at the top, the resemblance is unnerving (and they’d share some similar attitudes too).
Surely whoever’s briefing this has some inkling that it doesn’t make this guy look good? “What’s your central goal for your kingship?” “I’m gunna take away my brother’s titles, nerny nerny nyer!”
I’ve always suspected he was behind that guy being offered $70k to lie that he had sex with M.
And I still DO believe he put Jason up to those shenanigans with Tom Sr. who feels is owed something.
This is really disturbing. Why is this even out there? It sounds like an implied threat. Reminds me of the miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven based on Jon Krakauer’s book where these unhinged Mormon brothers unalived their SIL because she was too independent and had too much “influence “ on her husband and upset the patriarchy. William is a misogynist and racist. This fixation on blaming Meghan for his own disgusting behavior towards her and Harry is both reprehensible and shows how unfit he is for his current and future role. Anyone who thinks this guy will be anything other than a paranoid reactionary mess once on the throne is lying to themselves.
He believes that it’s Meghan’s fault, because he refuses to take any responsibility for his own actions. Meghan didn’t attack Harry in their kitchen, Meghan didn’t spend numerous interviews trying to humiliate and downplay Harry’s achievements, Meghan didn’t whine and complain when Harry got to do things like keep his beard and start Invictus.
Meghan didn’t encourage Harry in numerous interviews to express how no one wants to top job, he feels more at home away from England then he ever did there, and that he didn’t see himself being a working Royal forever.
William’s only hope because he is terminally lazy, unprepared, and doesn’t want to actually do the job that he wishes his brother was envious of, is that Harry’s marriage ends, and that he abandons his children to come back and be William’s scapegoat. Which, shows that he in my opinion if this is true, never really gave a damn about his brother to begin with.
He’s someone that felt ownership over something that was taken away from him. He doesn’t think that Harry is his own person with his own desires and needs and feelings, he’s an extension of Williams power, and William cannot deal with that being taken away from him. They’re getting closer to it, but they need to just say the quiet part out loud. Their future King has some serious mental health issues.
H to W: “When the phone’s not ringing, that will be me not calling.”
That was my first reaction. Harry will continue not to get in contact and nothing else changes.
Numerous people involved in all of this appear to believe Harry wants contact with Charles because of his crown rather than their relationship as father and son.
Sour maniac. He can’t and won’t do any good because his instincts are all savage and vengeful. And those that aren’t are pleasure-seeking and work- shy. He will never abdicate for the good of the country, because THAT priority doesn’t even appear on his list.
Literally anything but therapy!
But to be fair, I imagine it would be hard to find a trustworthy unbiased therapist for someone like him, even if was willing.
William himself ruined his relationship with Harry. I hope he tries and opens a can of worms that will effect titles of his children and others in his family like the cousins.
This guy is looking more and more like Stephen Miller. The latest cover of Tatler is frightening.
William, don’t cast stones. Your own marriage is super weird and I wouldn’t be surprised if he and Kate end up getting divorced. We already know you cheated on Kate so take a seat.
Even if Meghan and Harry did get divorced (I see no chance of this happening), I don’t think Harry would come back to the UK. He loves California and he’s made a lot of friends out there. His kids are being raised there. He’d stick around and stay in California and probably date and marry another American woman. So for William to think some grand reconciliation is going to happen even if Meghan is not in the picture, I doubt that would happen.
Harry and Meghan won’t divorce.
“The real resentment, in his mind, is directed toward Meghan because he believes the family dynamic dramatically changed after she entered the picture.”
And that’s why there will likely never be a reconciliation between the brothers. The BRF has been publicly dysfunctional for decades (if not centuries), and Harry made it abundantly clear in Spare that there were cracks in his relationship with his brother long before Meghan came along. William was either oblivious to the signs, or willfully ignored them because he’s fundamentally incapable of self-reflection and acknowledging that he could ever be in the wrong. His unhinged behavior throughout the Sussexes’ relationship, and especially since they left, has guaranteed that Harry will never come crawling back. Even if they were to separate, Harry is not the sort of man who would ever be ungrateful or disparaging towards the mother of his children (who are notably absent from William’s post-Meghan fantasy. I guess it goes without saying that he believes that Harry would just abandon them?), nor would he stand for anyone else disrespecting her.
I mean. Family dynamics are *supposed* to change when someone gets married, because they’re starting a family of their own. Duh.
I just learned about William’s head injury from when he was a child. I think I saw it in the comments on here. I too believe that he is mentally ill because of that injury. No normal person obsesses over another person and holds a grudge to this degree unless they have a mental illness. He is more angry at Harry for stating his truth and leaving than he is at Camilla for doing everything in her power to destroy his mother.
Hey, Radar source, what exactly is this “massive impact” William has made? Is the “massive impact” in the room with you now?
“massive impact” 😂😂🤣
I know of a good laxative that might help him with that!
LOL.
Right?? And what about Archewell fell flat? Does Archewell know its fallen flat? Does World Central Kitchen or the WHO know its fallen flat??
The “endless resources” line was kind of interesting though – where do those endless resources come from? The duchy of cornwall? Other sources like bags of cash?
“They don’t have the endless resources that William has to make his promises a reality.”
This struck me, too. Also the part about William using those resources to make his promises a reality. So far, all we’ve seen is promises, and not even that – more like plans to make promises. Whereas H&M have used their much smaller resources to actually accomplish something.
The curtain is coming down on H&M – wow, poetic, nearly shakespearean. But how? He will cut them off completely. But how? They already left years ago, wouldn’t you know? They are financially independent and don’t need anyone of the dusty buch. So how?
These articles are targeted specifically for Prince Harry, obviously the “Aren’t you jealous of my friends” article didn’t get the response that Willy wanted so now he has to let Prince Harry know he still hates him and his wife and from what Willy is briefing he doesn’t care if others see just how unhinged and violent he truly is.. it’s been at least eight years of this, Willy is pathological obsessed with his brother wife and probably the biggest threat to all the Sussex’s in that RAVEC security assessment that they recently did. I truly believe Willy is very dangerous and the Sussex’s should stay far away from him.
When you remove the royal trappings, these kinds of takes are just garden variety common takes in any family where 1 child, especially a son, has been scapegoated their whole life and then finds a strong partner that backs them up and doesn’t put up with the family’s treatment, and especially doesn’t allow it to continue generations.
PEDO PROTECTOR PRINCE says what now?
Oh, yeah, I don’t care.
Let’s talk about the emails.
Please do it!! In
So he’s going to cut them off even more? Ummm, how? They’re already not there. Meghan never leaves the airport during layovers, lol. Harry only goes now and then. So what is William saying? Is this a confession that he will ensure that RAVEC denies their security even more, if that’s even possible bc it already still seems pretty denied atp. He has no power here unless he writes a royal decree that Harry is never aloud to set foot in the uk ever again. Cuz that wouldn’t look crazy and spiteful and probably isn’t even something the king could legally do. Or Maybe he could idk. Bc how much more cut off can they be? They are cut off. Unless he knows some upcoming visits with Charles are coming and that’s why we’re hearing this. Or maybe it’s about the IG. What’s he gonna do? Shut down the IG….it’s not like he probably hasn’t been trying.
Pray tell what is William going to boot them out of? They left years ago and have no intention of going back. William has absolutely no control over their lives. So what is he planning on doing that would affect them? He can’t remove their titles as only Parliament can do that and if they consider it, it becomes a very slippery slope regarding inherited titles. Titles are either God given or they are meaningless. Harry would still be Prince as he is the son of the monarch. William has no power.
I beg to differ, Willy the big idiot with a small brain and even smaller work ethic might indeed have more resources than Harry and Meghan. Yet , they still do more in a day than this lazy half Witt does all year. The only big things he does is watch football and drink . He has zero energy for anything else because he spends half the day sleeping it off
Wow, this is the look they want for their “global stateman?”
What can he take?
Lodging? Charles already beat him to it
HRH? They’re not using it
Sussex titles? That’s a parliment thing
Ability to visit? Probably. But that will backfire on him so hard with the royal rota. If Harry (and tiny possibility the rest of this family) doesn’t feel safe coming to Britain, they won’t come. Then the royal rota will either have to keep reporting on water restrictions in Montecito California, or turn on the left overs.
I can’t wait.
Earl Spencer will let them stay with him. Or they can stay with friends or at a soho house location.
W hates Meghan for giving H the strength and courage to leave and escape. It was nothing she did, not really. H loves her so much that he left that cage, not for his own sake, but for HER and their babies. M is the physical manifestation of the happiness and love that H has found and W is deeply, deeply jealous he has not found it for himself and he is stuck. He’s stuck with a job he does not want, with a wife he does not want and while I’m sure he loves his children, who knows if that was his actual desire vs. duty. It was tolerable when H was in the trenches next to him providing cover but H escaping? Being happier and freer? Unacceptable. W believes this never would’ve if not for Meghan so she’s the target of his hatred.
I agree.
Also, I cannot imagine the mentality (of either Charles or William). What is it like to be told, from birth, that you are the be-all, end-all? That you are appointed “by God?” Forget that it’s not the Catholic God, because that interfered with Henry VIII ditching a wife. In the shockingly recent past, this monarchy controlled, and stole from, wast swatches of the earth. They no longer hold that sway, but the mentality is still there.
So when an intelligent, compassionate, independently wealthy woman fell in love with Harry, was polite and warm while not willing to put up with William’s BS, and Harry didn’t leave her when he demanded it, I can’t imagine how his mind was blown.
Because he’s never, ever, had to deal with the real world where consideration for other people is a thing, or where you ever have to adjust your bad behavior. Pathetic, that Saxe-Coburg and Gotha family.
No lies detected!
Okay did baby king wannabe hit on or make a pass at Meghan and she rejected him or something? Bc he has been rage whining for so long now Im beginning to wonder why he is still pissed off. Did she not fall at his feet or did she reject him outright? Bc something is causing his fixation. You cannot rid yourself of people who left the family in large part to get away from you, Dummy. He’s never going to be your doormat again. Harry is Freeeeeeeeeeeeee. I love how much this bothers you. 🙃
This is plausible and would explain all this over the top bat crap crazy.
How unhinged do you have to be to actually have your flying monkeys publish embarrassing stories around your delusion that you can boot someone out who essentially divorced you years ago. So sad to see this decline……
He’s starting to look like Stephen Miller.
LOL Guys, guys……..this sh!t was written by a primary-school-aged intern at radar. Theyre just messing with you. They didnt really expect anyone to jump on this sheeet. Even Bully is embarrassed
Will is beginning to look like Steven Miller who works for Trump=he is becoming the son of satan with this type of talk=anytime you deliberately try to hurt others and say then say you are a good person with no malice or hatred in your heart you are lying before God and this will not go unpunished==to allow this ty[pe of hatred to flow through your heart and mind makes you evil and demented=he better pray nothing happens to him or his family=this man has some very evil vibes and may God have mercy on his soul=God bless and keep the entire Sussex family safe from evil people.