Prince William will take ‘great pleasure’ in ‘booting out’ Prince Harry & Meghan

Around 2023-24, pretty much every royal reporter had an inside scoop about Prince William’s unceasing incandescent rage towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were multiple articles where “royal sources” plainly stated that William still obsesses over Harry and Meghan, especially Meghan, and that William blames Meghan in particular for “destroying” his relationship with Harry. Those stories eventually petered out, probably because someone finally convinced William that it’s a pretty pathetic look for the heir to the throne, to be in a constant state of rage about two people who left the institution years beforehand. Like, the royalist-promoted story changed, the narrative changed, but no one is saying that William actually made that change with his mindset towards Harry and Meghan. Still, every so often, that old, wrathful version of William slips out. Speaking of:

Prince William plans to wash his hands of both Meghan Markle and brother Prince Harry once he becomes head of the monarchy, according to new claims. RadarOnline.com can reveal William, 43, will reportedly decide against strengthening ties with the Sussexes, and instead cut them off completely, taking “great pleasure” in doing so.

His intentions come as father King Charles, 77, bids to repair his relationship with Harry, which is a move William does not consider an option himself.

An insider told The Examiner: “The moment he does get control, whether that’s officially taking the throne or just finally getting (Charles) to come around to seeing his way and booting them out, the curtain is going to come down on Harry and Meghan.”

The insider added: “William will do it with great pleasure.”

William has vowed to enact change within the royal family even before he becomes king, something Meghan and Harry wanted to accomplish. The source explained: “No doubt (they) are watching with great envy. He’s making the sort of massive impact they bragged they were going to make when they launched Archewell (their foundation), but that fell flat,” the source said. “They don’t have the endless resources that William has to make his promises a reality.”

William’s desire to erase the Sussexes from the monarchy will be made easier if the U.S-based couple separate, something he is increasingly convinced will eventually happen. Radar told how the future king believes the Duchess of Sussex, 44, is responsible for the bitter royal rupture that has consumed the family for years. Sources told us the Prince of Wales shared doubts in private about the long-term future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. A source close to William has now claimed the prince no longer believes reconciliation with Harry, 41, is possible while Meghan, 44, remains central to his life.

“There’s a public perception that William has completely turned against Harry and wants nothing more to do with him, but people close to the situation insist that isn’t really the case,” the insider said. “Deep down, William still sees Harry as his little brother and someone he once had an incredibly close bond with….The real resentment, in his mind, is directed toward Meghan because he believes the family dynamic dramatically changed after she entered the picture.”

“William feels Meghan fundamentally altered Harry’s relationship with the monarchy and with the people closest to him,” the source continued. “He thinks she encouraged the anger, the distance, and ultimately the decision to publicly air private grievances in a way the family never could have anticipated.”

“If William believed he could still reach Harry without outside influence or distrust getting in the way, he probably would try,” added the source. “But at this point, he feels the damage is too serious, so he’s taken the attitude that all he can really do is step back and wait to see how things unfold. Essentially, he has issued a pretty brutal prediction that Harry and Meghan’s marriage has no hope of lasting.”