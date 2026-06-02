‘A Minecraft Movie’ sequel is filming now and will be called ‘A Minecraft Movie Squared’



A Minecraft Movie took the box office by storm last year. Worldwide, it grossed approximately $960 million and was the fifth highest-grossing film of 2025. It briefly held the title of second-highest-grossing video game movie of all time, but was dethroned earlier this year by another film featuring Jack Black, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. A Minecraft Movie was such a cultural phenomenon that Black’s jingle, “Steve’s Lava Chicken,” hit the Billboard Hot 100 and Warner Bros even submitted it for Oscar consideration in several categories.

A Minecraft Movie sequel was announced in October. It will be out in theaters on July 23, 2027. Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, and Jennifer Coolidge are reportedly returning. Filming is currently underway in New Zealand and production just released a bunch of new information. In a recent Instagram video featuring Black and Momoa, we learned that its official title is A Minecraft Movie Squared. Matt Berry, who voiced Nitwit, the villager that fell in love with Coolidge’s character in the first movie, is back in a different, unrevealed role, and Kirsten Dunst will star as Alex. Here’s more from The Hollywood Reporter:

A sequel to Warner Bros. and Legendary’s A Minecraft Movie has gotten a new title: A Minecraft Movie Squared. In a joint Instagram post Saturday with the studios and Minecraft, the new official title was revealed. “Ready for another adventure? The world of #Minecraft is expanding once again with A Minecraft Movie Squared!,” the post reads in part. The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that Jared Hess, who directed last year’s film, is set to return to direct the video game adaptation and is penning the script with Chris Galletta, one of the original scribers. Producers will include Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Roy Lee, Eric McLeod, Kayleen Walters, Torfi Frans Ólafsson and Jason Momoa. Momoa, Jack Black, Sebastian Hansen, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Jennifer Coolidge starred in the original movie. Kirsten Dunst has joined the sequel. A Minecraft Movie was a huge box office success, grossing $957.8 million globally and became the second highest grossing movie of 2025. However, the film’s reviews were mixed. “The most disappointing aspect of A Minecraft Movie, isn’t that it’s born out of an existing IP. We live in a world of low-effort reboots, unnecessary remakes and movies operating as extensions of corporate brands. Another one of these gluttonous projects is hardly surprising. What makes A Minecraft Movie so dispiriting is how it fails to spark the imagination, betraying a core tenet of the game on which it’s based,” reads THR’s review, before adding, “For Minecraft novices like this critic, A Minecraft Movie succeeds when showing off the game’s potential and championing the value of maintaining a childlike wonder in a bleak world.”

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

I am so excited that Kirsten is playing Alex! Her kids loved the first movie, so she publicly campaigned for a part in the film last summer. It’s awesome that she was able to make it happen. Alex is Steve’s female player counterpart, so this is a starring role rather than a short cameo. I love this for her and her kids! That is cool mom status right there.

I’m curious about Matt Berry’s mystery role. I loved him as Laszlo in What We Do In the Shadows. He has to be playing a bad guy, right? A popular online theory is that he’s playing Herobrine, a creepypasta version of Steve. Anyway, my kids are already looking forward to this movie and were bummed when I broke the news that it was coming out next year instead of next month. They had a blast watching the first one, and I hope the sequel brings the same amount of silly fun.