Queen Camilla hosted a Clarence House tea party & treasure hunt for sick children

Here are some photos of Queen Camilla on Wednesday, where she had several events. She attended the Big Lunch at the British Library to mark the National Year of Reading, and she hosted a special event at Clarence House. We rarely give Camilla credit for anything other than being a clomping marriage-wrecker and cartoonish villainess, but I’m always amazed by the intelligence of Camilla’s patronages. She works circles around the heir and his wigs-akimbo wife, but even more than that, Camilla takes on the exact sort of events which Prince William and Kate are too lazy and self-centered to do. One of the biggest examples is her patronages with Helen & Douglas House, Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity and Dreams and Wishes. Camilla regularly organizes and hosts special events (in her home) for sick kids. That’s what the event was yesterday:
Queen Camilla opened the doors of her London home for a special tea party for seriously ill children. The Queen, 78, hosted a tea party and treasure hunt for children and parents supported by Dreams and Wishes at Clarence House, her and King Charles’ London home.
Dreams and Wishes is a volunteer-run charity working to support children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, and has granted over 2,000 wishes since its launch in 2011. The organization brings smiles to faces by coordinating parties, days out and events to create happy memories.
On June 3, a group of youngsters got the royal treatment. The children’s special day began with a horse-drawn carriage ride from The Royal Mews, the British royal family’s London stables, to Clarence House, traveling in royal style to the soiree.
They were greeted there by Grenadier Guards soldiers standing at attention in bearskin hats, before heading into the royal residence for an afternoon of fun. A buffet of sweet treats was laid out on a table for the tea, including cookies personalized with the children’s names in icing.
Rupert, 7, spontaneously brought along his Chief Scout’s Commendation for Meritorious Conduct medal, and Queen Camilla proudly pinned it on him, The Independent reported.
“He was really overwhelmed, and gradually, he has been getting more excited,” Rupert’s mother, Hannah Williams, said about the big day, according to the outlet. “He has been asking, ‘Does the Queen have a dragon in her castle?’ As a family, we have said this year is just about saying `yes to life.’ ”
Queen Camilla mingled with the young people and held hands with Maria, 6, who wore a purple princess dress and led the way during the treasure hunt. The kids were sent out on a prince and princess-themed quest to find treasure that they were told was stolen by an evil wizard, the outlet said. Each treasure hunter was later rewarded with a goodie bag and a large chocolate coin, with the Grenadier Guards (who call the Queen their Colonel) presenting the prizes.
[From People]
Again, William and Kate have never done anything like this whatsoever. They never host charity events in any of their forever homes. They never organize special carriage rides and treasure hunts or Make-a-Wish-style events for sick children. It would never even occur to them to work with this kind of patronage. Frankly, this is why Camilla continues to “win” every battle within the Windsors. While I’m sure Camilla wasn’t the one personally organizing this stuff, she at least thought to have her (competent, adult) staffers put it together. The Kensington Palace clowns are in shambles.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Britain’s Queen Camilla meets children taking part in a fairytale character activity as she attends a Big Lunch event at the British Library in central London, on June 3, 2026, to mark the e National Year of Reading. The Big Lunch, is the UK’s annual celebration bringing millions of neighbours and communities together in a nationwide act of friendship on the first weekend in June every year since 2009. The Queen has been Patron of The Big Lunch since 2013. / “The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Henry NICHOLLS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [JUNE 3] instead of [JUNE 2]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.”,Image: 1107518937, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: SEE CAPTION FOR MORE INFORMATION, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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Britain’s Queen Camilla speaks to guests during a Big Lunch event at the British Library in central London, on June 3, 2026, to mark the National Year of Reading. The Big Lunch, is the UK’s annual celebration bringing millions of neighbours and communities together in a nationwide act of friendship on the first weekend in June every year since 2009. The Queen has been Patron of The Big Lunch since 2013. / “The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Henry NICHOLLS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [JUNE 3] instead of [JUNE 2]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.”,Image: 1107519169, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: SEE CAPTION FOR MORE INFORMATION, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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Children being driven by horse-drawn carriage down The Mall as Queen Camilla hosts a tea party and treasure hunt at Clarence House in London for children supported by Dreams and Wishes, a charity dedicated to helping seriously ill children and their families build precious memories. Picture date: Wednesday June 3, 2026.,Image: 1107543683, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Matthews/Avalon
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A view of biscuits ahead of a tea party and treasure hunt hosted by Queen Camilla at Clarence House in London for children supported by Dreams and Wishes, a charity dedicated to helping seriously ill children and their families build precious memories. Picture date: Wednesday June 3, 2026.,Image: 1107543692, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Matthews/Avalon
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Queen Camilla hosts a tea party and treasure hunt at Clarence House in London for children supported by Dreams and Wishes, a charity dedicated to helping seriously ill children and their families build precious memories. Picture date: Wednesday June 3, 2026.,Image: 1107543702, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Matthews/Avalon
What a lovely and thoughtful event
It does sound really nice, and there is no reason whatsover that the royals can’t make this happen for many, many more kids. I think that most people who have no real job and all of the resources in the world would love to have tons of events like this, especiallys someone who pretends to be interested in the early years.
And to think Camilla was branded “the laziest woman in England” by her own communications advisor!
Kate obviously said “Hold my beer” and here we are…
Camilla has staff and she listens to them. Her manner at these engagements is another thing. Kate would probably engage better with the children if she were able to show interest for 2 hours . The look on Camilla in the first picture. The cakes and the ride were good ideas. Thoughtful and less interaction for Camilla.
But wait a minute! Did Cam and her staff listen and learn to find out if reading is good for people? Was their a grand poll to find out if children should make wishes and play in gardens? /s
Were pie charts involved?
Does anything focused around kids work if there are no pie charts? Or notebooks with ‘Notebook’ on the cover?
It was a charming event. The thing I’d love to do as a royal. I’m always up for a fun tea party. Great cause and execution. Worth watching the video.
Cams is always doing events like this at Clarence House and has done so for years – she has a big Christmas event every year for kids.
I loved the story that she pinned the Scouts medal in the little boy – she should have knighted him LOL.
The video of the event is cute (its on the Royal SM channels – there is one video thats playing ‘be our guest’ from Beauty and the Beast’) and you see her holding hands and interacting with the children. They all look like they are having fun.
Thanks for the tip for the video. It’s a lovely event and I’m willing to give them clicks for that.
Once upon a time, Kate hosted a Women in Finance event or something like that at Kensington Palace, but you are right, she and William could do so much more, but they don’t.
Kate never held down a job, except the one of a few months, very part time at Jigsaw. She would not relate to women with careers. It would have helped if she had a real career pre marriage. She is so out of touch.
Camilla doesn’t exactly have a robust work history either. To give a horse its flowers, she’s much better at pretending and slapping on a good face for a short period of time when her staff (that appear to actually do their jobs) gives her advice or sets up events within her framework. Kate could never because she has no interest in any of it, or the motivation to even pretend. I mean, what are they going to do if she decides she doesn’t want to pretend to care about the poors? Fire her?
Kate grew up in a later generation than Camilla where more women got degrees and worked and had careers. Plus Kate had years to have a career and/or get another degree. Also Sophie worked pre marriage. Kate just claims to have “expertise” in a field she never even studied.
I agree that this is the type of events that William and Kate should be doing. Kudos to Camilla and her team.
Agreed 💯@Amy Bee why doesn’t Kate copy Cam and her team with events like this? After all Cam has had the consort job for the past twenty years and so she is following in her footsteps. Her team get the right celebrities to support the literacy schemes to add extra attention from the media. She’s not vain about knowing she needs someone like Tom Huddleston to show up and gain more traction.
Hosting events like this are really the only reason to bother having a monarch!
Exactly, and a good way to sway the younger generation towards supporting the monarchy.
Did she hold the kids arm up by the end of the sleeve?
She appears to have behaved herself. What I think happened is her competent staff read the room after everyone left and advised her not to do that again when cameras were there and she listened.
Yeah, Camilla (and Charles) host a lot of events at Clarence house like this. Isn’t that part of the reason for having an official residence with so many rooms? they have plenty of space for events like this. Its weird to me that no one brings that up in the press regarding 1A – its not just that its (supposedly) not being used, its that part of the point of it was so W&K could host receptions or events like this, and they never did. they hosted the obamas and that’s it. I think the Women in finance event and the BAFTA pre party were both next door to 1A.
Anyway I know she’s not popular here but Camilla’s events are perfectly appropriate for a royal and while she always has some events that relate to her personal interests (reading, dogs, wine, and osteoporosis for her mother), that’ s not ALL she does. she’s not setting the court circular on fire but she’s doing more than W&K without blathering on about “high impact” events.
Wasn’t the whole of 1A converted into one big private apartment – cause ‘privacy’? They never intended to use it for events, instead they use adjacent rooms/buildings.
Her events, I’d argue, have more long term impact than Wails and Fails, if the impact is keeping the monarchy going. These kids are too young to have formed an opinion on Camilla based on her actions that got her the queen title. What they will remember, and even their parents remember, is that they were treated to a charming tea party with a carriage ride and some fun events. That will carry more into memories than “I (falsely) grew up in pubs,” or “early years are important.”
I agree! And how thoughtful to have cookies with their names on them! They are well prepared in advanced. I’m sure that it’s was a very nice experience for them, one they will talk about gor years…
Oh good point. These kids dont think of Camilla the way we do. they think of her as the QUEEN who is inviting them for a TEA PARTY like they’re real life princes and princesses. That’s going to stick with them.
I also just think her and Charles’ staff is a lot more competent than the Wales staff. I’m sure the carriage ride wasn’t something Camilla thought of or organized. But what a fun touch! now these kids may want to watch the Trooping and say “we’ve done that!!!”
I dont know, this event is giving me all the feels. Good for Camilla and her staff for this one.
These sort of events are an “easy win”, you would think – uncontroversial, fun for the attendees, a bit of an adventure being invited inside a royal home, great photo ops, some nice PR for the royal host. Which is why it’s baffling that the Waleses don’t do more of this sort of thing.
Although I don’t think Kate is that great with kids – she’s not relaxed around them, and not that considerate of them either (leaving them out in the rain etc). And there’s always the risk with William that he’ll tell an inappropriate joke or insult one of the mothers.
Yeah, no critiques. Anything to help the youngsters who are not doing well feel better is A++. More, please.
Co-signed
I never thought I’d have to admit how Queen Side Piece manages to put the Airrly Yarrs expert to shame. Not only this time.
Well done, Camilla (‘s staff).
Too bad Willnot will not do anything similar because he’s functionally illiterate and prefers day drinking to doing anything remotely uplifting whenever he can get away with it.
And Cannot can not do anything like this because c̶a̶n̶c̶e̶r̶ ̶c̶a̶r̶d̶ Wicked Waity of Wails only exists to remind people that Cruella de Vil must have been based on real-life inspirations.
Bit OT but Princess Madeleine of Sweden regularly hosts similar kinds of events for sick kids, and she dresses up like a princess, tiara and all. It’s so lovely to see.
I was going to post about Madeline so I’m glad I read through! She frequently hosts fairytale-themed tea parties and garden events for seriously ill children as patron of the Min Stora Dag (My Big Day) foundation. Children are invited to the Royal Palace or the Royal Stables in Stockholm for an afternoon of the royal treatment. And she often goes full princess and wears a tiara and evening gown, and uses golden cutlery for the juice and cakes—served by liveried footmen to boot. Her young kids sometimes accompany her as well.
https://www.hellomagazine.com/royalty/2016022229942/princess-madeleine-tea-party-children/
This is a lovely idea and I give her credit for listening to all the clever and hard-working people who made it happen. You know Queen Cam wasn’t icing the cookies, but good for her, she make a brighter day for those kids and some lovely memories. Trooping the Colour is next week or the week afterwards, and if you’re in central London in the month or two leading up to the day, you can often see the horses being put through their paces, in traffic, gently, and they’re always pulling a kind of wagon, it’s not the state carriage, obviously, but they get plenty of practice before the day.
This reminds me of when Princess Madeleine of Sweden hosted a party for sick children and came in full Princess Mode, tiara included. Those little kids were beside themselves to have tea with a princess. It would be such an easy win for Buttons to do an event like that, but alas she would have to actually do something.
I loathe the woman but I have to admit she works harder and smarter than the Wails. Her work with abused women is really important, her Reading Room is great for getting people reading but also great for readers like me introducing me to new books. And the parties she throws for children. And she was with the Chelsea Pensioners yesterday, people of her generation who would have loved a bit of excitement in their day. So I have to give her credit. She is old and not that well, hates flying apparently, drinks far too much, but still manages to outdo the Wails at every step.