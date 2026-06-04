Queen Camilla hosted a Clarence House tea party & treasure hunt for sick children

Here are some photos of Queen Camilla on Wednesday, where she had several events. She attended the Big Lunch at the British Library to mark the National Year of Reading, and she hosted a special event at Clarence House. We rarely give Camilla credit for anything other than being a clomping marriage-wrecker and cartoonish villainess, but I’m always amazed by the intelligence of Camilla’s patronages. She works circles around the heir and his wigs-akimbo wife, but even more than that, Camilla takes on the exact sort of events which Prince William and Kate are too lazy and self-centered to do. One of the biggest examples is her patronages with Helen & Douglas House, Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity and Dreams and Wishes. Camilla regularly organizes and hosts special events (in her home) for sick kids. That’s what the event was yesterday:

Queen Camilla opened the doors of her London home for a special tea party for seriously ill children. The Queen, 78, hosted a tea party and treasure hunt for children and parents supported by Dreams and Wishes at Clarence House, her and King Charles’ London home.

Dreams and Wishes is a volunteer-run charity working to support children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, and has granted over 2,000 wishes since its launch in 2011. The organization brings smiles to faces by coordinating parties, days out and events to create happy memories.

On June 3, a group of youngsters got the royal treatment. The children’s special day began with a horse-drawn carriage ride from The Royal Mews, the British royal family’s London stables, to Clarence House, traveling in royal style to the soiree.

They were greeted there by Grenadier Guards soldiers standing at attention in bearskin hats, before heading into the royal residence for an afternoon of fun. A buffet of sweet treats was laid out on a table for the tea, including cookies personalized with the children’s names in icing.

Rupert, 7, spontaneously brought along his Chief Scout’s Commendation for Meritorious Conduct medal, and Queen Camilla proudly pinned it on him, The Independent reported.

“He was really overwhelmed, and gradually, he has been getting more excited,” Rupert’s mother, Hannah Williams, said about the big day, according to the outlet. “He has been asking, ‘Does the Queen have a dragon in her castle?’ As a family, we have said this year is just about saying `yes to life.’ ”

Queen Camilla mingled with the young people and held hands with Maria, 6, who wore a purple princess dress and led the way during the treasure hunt. The kids were sent out on a prince and princess-themed quest to find treasure that they were told was stolen by an evil wizard, the outlet said. Each treasure hunter was later rewarded with a goodie bag and a large chocolate coin, with the Grenadier Guards (who call the Queen their Colonel) presenting the prizes.