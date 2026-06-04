Princess Kate repeated an Eponine coatdress for a Manchester hospital visit

Oh, this was not announced ahead of time! The Princess of Wales made a surprise trip to Manchester today to visit the Christie NHS Foundation Trust. Ol’ girl disappeared off the face of the earth for nearly three full weeks, popped up last minute at a Tuesday reception at St. James’s Palace, and now she’s visiting with cancer patients? You know this is King Charles’ work. He has basically ordered her to do these events because he’s sick of everyone infantilizing her and her asinine busywork. During Kate’s visit, she spoke to a cancer patient about how cancer is tough on the family:

On June 4, Princess Kate spent the second day this week supporting the work of cancer organizations as she visited the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester. The wasn’t a dry eye in the room when the Princess of Wales watched a patient ring the bell to signal the end of her chemotherapy treatments—and along with comforting 30-year-old Claire Lorente, Kate told Claire’s husband that his role was “just as hard.” The Princess of Wales, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024, met with patients at The Christie, including Claire, who was getting ready to ring her bell. In a video shared on X by the Sun’s royal editor, Matt Wilkinson, Kate hugged a tearful Claire, rubbing her arm as she heard more about the woman’s cancer journey. “Well done!” Kate said to Lorente’s tearful husband, hugging him and saying, “I know. It’s just as hard for family.” The princess then shared how tough it was for her family, including her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, when she was sick, telling Claire’s husband how she understood that he went “through it.” After meeting Claire’s baby, Kate exclaimed, “Isn’t Mummy brave?” before watching Claire and her husband ring the bell together.

[From Marie Claire]

I’ll include the video below, you can’t really hear what she’s saying, but it’s a nice gesture and it’s a big deal to ring the bell and to be allowed to be part of that moment. I hope Claire was okay with Kate being there, I guess.

Fashion notes – Kate repeated a Eponine London coatdress which she wore in 2021, to the COP26 conference. I remember it well because Kate’s behavior was really outlandish at the time. Kate also wore a lapis lazuli necklace from Astley Clarke.

The Princess of Wales shares an emotional moment with Claire Lorente, 30, who rings the bell to signal the end of her cancer treatment, at The Christie centre in Manchester pic.twitter.com/Ycc3DaYWmB — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) June 4, 2026