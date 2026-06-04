Quentin Tarantino: 2020s films are full of ‘flaws, implausibilities, miscast performers’

In the past year, two of the best films I’ve watched were international, subtitled films – Sentimental Value and The Secret Agent. Both films were exciting to me in different ways, but both had a similar vibe of “there are no rules.” You know what I mean? They didn’t feel formulaic or like a studio head was peering over the director’s shoulder, saying “you can’t do that!” Well, Quentin Tarantino finds post-pandemic films rather boring and terrible. I was going to dismiss this as “Tarantino being Tarantino,” but I actually think he has a point? True to form, he makes one good point and then swiftly ruins it though.
Quentin Tarantino is sharing his opinion on the new films coming out as of late, slamming them for the “just plain stupid s–t [that] usually torpedoes every new movie coming out of the flavorless sausage factory that used to call itself Hollywood.” The Pulp Fiction director penned a new op-ed for Sight and Sound magazine, where he explained that since the pandemic, he can’t seem to find a new movie that he doesn’t “pick to death.”
“Since the pandemic, for me anyway, it seems almost impossible for a new movie to come out that I don’t pick to death. Flaws, implausibilities, audience pandering, miscast performers or just plain stupid s–t usually torpedoes every new movie coming out of the flavorless sausage factory that used to call itself Hollywood,” he wrote. “These days, the entire concept of what is a movie is more inclined to inspire contempt in me than generosity. Which is fair enough, because by comparison the movies of the last six years make the 80s seem like the 30s.”
Tarantino cited a few films that he’s seen since the pandemic that he’s “liked,” still noting that none have really caught his eye — except for one.
“I’ve seen movies I’ve liked since then — West Side Story (2021); Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 & 2 (both 2024), a few others, but nothing that really held me in its grip and swept me away to the magical land of enjoyment that I used to visit and was the reason why I loved movies above all artforms,” Tarantino said. “These days I’d rather read a book.”
The “suspenseful new movie” that self-admittedly grabbed the Oscar winner “and held me for its entire duration” was Joe Carnahan’s The Rip for Netflix, which stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.
“The film is an exciting cop thriller with a novel premise that manages to deliver the goods in really clever ways,” Tarantino wrote of The Rip. “The whole package worked for me: Carnahan’s direction, the splendid cast, the look of the film (courtesy of cinematographer Juan Miguel Azpiroz) — but the real powerhouse component of this splendid collection is the sensational screenplay by Carnahan and Michael McGrale.”
The Rip was an okay action film but I wouldn’t put it on my list of “best post-pandemic films” or anything. The examples cited by Tarantino make no sense in general – West Side Story??? I couldn’t even get through that because guess what? Ansel Elgort was miscast. It’s also weird to me that Tarantino apparently doesn’t rate Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies, which are absolutely remarkable achievements and perfectly cast. I would also think that Tarantino would appreciate what Yorgos Lanthimos has been doing in the past three years. Basically… Tarantino ruined his own argument with the films he cited as the exceptions to the “flavorless sausage factory.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I have damn near watched Dune 1 & 2 EVERY month since they’ve been released because EVERY ASPECT OF THAT FILM IS SUPERB✨️🎬 ✨️& I USED to fancy myself a cinemaphile until I realized I was coming off like folks like Tarentino 😬 And milqtoast Hollywood productions have been an issue FOR DECADES…yet there has ALWAYS been movies that are great!
Tarentino is a SUBLIME Hater🫤🙄
ITA and I really don’t care what he thinks about current films. But his memoir about growing up on 70s grindhouse is fascinating. I always thought the 70s were a cinematic wasteland and he changed my mind.
@MightyMolly…so glad Tarentino hipped you to the magnificent movies the 70s had to offer I spent my childhood EVERY week at the movies…ENTHRALLED ✨️🎬✨️
The book also has an amazing index for finding obscure 70s films. An intern probably put that together so one could pick up the book just for that irrespective of their feelings on the man himself.
How can he dismiss SINNERS!! Outstanding film. I went 2x to the movies to see it. I never went to see a Tarrantino film 2x.
@Chill…EXACTLY!
I have my thoughts on why Tarantino might dismiss Sinners…. It’s a wonderful film that will stand the test of time.
The most recent movie I saw in theaters was Boots Riley’s I Love Boosters, which was delightful. Visually striking, a great cast, fun original concept & miniatures! Worth a watch.
I’ll give you one guess why Tarantino didn’t mention SINNERS.
We all know why
Flavorless Sausage Factory is the full story here. 😂 👏🎬😂
Perhaps he liked the first Dune film better. I know I do.
This brings to mind the Fiona Apple clip where he’s spit talking at her.
Washed up loser says what?
Recently, I tried to re-watch Pulp Fiction, and couldn’t get through it. Very much of a time and place. Doesn’t hold up, in my opinion. Like all of his movies, I feel like I’m being assaulted by excessively loud, profane dialogue, and over-the-top violence, constantly. I could stand it in the ‘90’s, but not now.
We were college freshman stumbling into an art house theater and accidentally seeing Reservoir Dogs. The violence was massively disturbing but the dialogue and final scene hooked me. But as I said above I hadn’t watched 70s grindhouse. So it was all new to me and at 18 was just the right age for it. ITA that it’s time and place specific.
Brian Cox described Quentin Tarantino’s films as “meretricious”.
Mic drop
I thought the first hour of the Rip was very good, not so much the last hour. He has questionable taste.
I fell asleep during The Rip and haven’t gone back to watch what I missed! It was during the middle and I woke up for the last 20 min or so. I disagree with QT re: Sinners, Barbie, Oppenheimer…
Right on. Also cool name.
I watched all of tarantinos films up to dango unchained. I like them. But he is a re-inactor. His movies aren’t original. I use to respect him but havent in YEARS. yet we agree on this. Most movies are miscast. Its a shame. The miscasting is so bad i have stopped randomly buying movie tickets. They will cast a whole movie with nothing but friends and lovers.
He’s trying to be neutral and not get sucked in. But when you are dealing with devils, you must be ruthless, because your life depends on it.