Is Oscar-less Harrison Ford the ‘favorite’ to win an honorary Oscar this year?

I’m sure this story will get like three comments, but I found it fascinating. We all know that awards-seasons are a big business, and that studios can spend tens of millions of dollars on a certain film’s Oscar campaign. But did you know that there’s a growing “campaign” behind-the-scenes for honorary Oscars? In 2009, AMPAS decided that recipients of honorary Oscars – the lifetime achievement Oscars, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and the Irving B. Thalberg Academy Award for producers – deserved their own stand-alone awards show, so now the Governors Awards are one of the biggest (non-televised) events of the season, and everyone comes out to celebrate the handful of honorary Oscar recipients. In recent years, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks and many more have received honorary Oscars. Well, there’s been a quiet campaign for certain celebrities and artists this year, and Variety had a story about all of the jostling behind-the-scenes.
It’s probably Harrison Ford’s year: “Please, God, give it to Harrison!” That’s what one decades-long Academy member exclaimed to Variety, regarding industry speculation that Hollywood legend Harrison Ford is a top candidate to receive an Honorary Award at this year’s Governors Awards. This member’s passion reflects the groundswell of support for the 83-year-old movie icon…Ford arrives as overdue as any potential honoree….Ford already has collected the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, holds an honorary Palme d’Or from Cannes and is the front-runner for his first Emmy for Apple TV’s “Shrinking.” His backers see “no reason the statue should wait” another year.
The campaigning: By mid-June, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will settle on its honorary Oscar awardees. For weeks, studios, agents, publicists and any other Hollywood stakeholder have been lobbying Academy leaders and board members. Often a case is made over lunch or drinks at Chateau Marmont or through pointed phone calls. The presumptive honorees are mostly in the dark about what may be transpiring on their behalf.
How the honorary Oscar recipients are chosen: Hundreds of names, across all cinematic contributions, are submitted by the Academy’s 11,000 members. Aside from the Oscar winners themselves, the process remains one of the Academy’s most guarded (and successful) kept secrets. Now, the mandate has the Board doing what it does best: considering.
Other names are also seeing growing support. Powerhouse producer Jerry Bruckheimer, 82, among the most commercially successful figures in the medium’s history, has been floated, with one person suggesting he would be a strong pick for the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the producing kudo. Although bestowing it one year after Tom Cruise’s honorary Oscar would mean back-to-back salutes to the “Top Gun” axis. Not exactly a good look.
Other potential Thalberg recipients: Also floated for a Thalberg trophy are London-based producers Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, the co-chairmen of Working Title, which has backed hits like “Bridget Jones’ Diary” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” The pair could be worth celebrating, following previously anointed duos like Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, producers of the James Bond films in 2024, and husband-and-wife power couple Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall in 2018.
Glenn Close, snubbed for honorary Oscars too: Many sources tell Variety that Glenn Close has been proposed at least four times in the past decade and was nearly selected one specific year, one source claims. She’s been submitted as either an honorary Oscar recipient for her body of work, which includes unforgettable films like “Fatal Attraction,” across her eight Oscar bids, or for the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The case for the latter is sharpened by years of mental health advocacy with Bring Change to Mind, the nonprofit she founded in 2010. Close and the late Robin Williams were close friends after co-starring in “The World According to Garp” (1982), and to honor his memory, her foundation presents the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award at its annual galas. The sting of Close’s loss for “The Wife” (2018) still lingers, and many would love to see it corrected.
Other names being thrown around: Another name mentioned in some circles is legendary performer Bette Midler, who has a long philanthropic resumé in addition to turns in classic films like “Beaches” and “The Rose.” An industry source points to “growing” support for Martin Short, the veteran comedian whose close friends include Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and “Only Murders in the Building” co-star and former Honorary Award recipient Steve Martin. That tribute reel would be as starry (and funny) as any in recent memory.
AMPAS wants to give awards to people before they die: Beneath the passion runs an uncomfortable calculation: How much time does a prospective honoree have left? Coming off a year marred by the passing of beloved talents like Rob Reiner and Catherine O’Hara, people giving extra attention and love to our most cherished living figures…Ridley Scott, the Oscar-less director of “Gladiator,” is 88, and his name has been circulated more than once. However, the Academy is averse to honoring anyone with a movie likely to be submitted as an Oscar hopeful. The English filmmaker has “The Dog Stars,” with Jacob Elordi, due out this year. That’s also why we’re not likely to see Mike Leigh on the list this time around, since he has a new film, “Tender Loving Care,” expected later in the season.
Other names in the mix: There wouldn’t be too many objections if the Board landed on any of the signature auteurs like the gothic horror and fantasy master Tim Burton, the “Queen of Romcoms,” Nancy Meyers, the hyper-stylized Michael Mann, or the poetic and ethereal Terrence Malick (though the famously reclusive Malick would be a likely no-show, and attendance is typically expected of honorees). And what about the cultural figures who have been a constant presence in our cinematic lives? As Variety was polling industry professionals, several beloved performers came as suggestions and potential choices, including Black, Latino and Asian multihyphenates such as Don Cheadle (“Hotel Rwanda”) and Alfre Woodard (“Cross Creek”), John Leguizamo (“Carlito’s Way”) and Rosie Perez (“Fearless”), and James Hong (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and Joan Chen (“The Last Emperor”).
Oh, John Leguizamo would be an inspired choice for an honorary Oscar. And it’s a huge bummer that Glenn Close hasn’t received an honorary one – she’s been nominated EIGHT times with no wins. But I knew as soon as Harrison Ford won the SAG Lifetime Achievement and made that wonderful speech that he was going to be making the rounds of all of the biggest honorary awards. It is shameful that he’s never won an Oscar for a stand-alone performance. It’s also sort of crazy that Ridley Scott has never won?? Ridley has some misses in his CV, but he’s a legend for a reason and he’s an icon. I wouldn’t hate it if Martin Short won an honorary Oscar, but I feel like he has a better shot at a Lifetime Achievement Emmy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Glenn close should be next for honorary oscar.
With all her nominations it should be glenn closes year then next harrison ford.
I’m remembering Glenn Close winning an award she dedicated to the girls who were mean to her in high school. I guess it wasn’t an Oscar? She for sure deserves one.
As a GenX girl, Harrison Ford was the air I breathed as a teen. He was all things. But what Oscar level work has he done? Real talk.
Just off the top of my head: Witness, Regarding Henry, Mosquito Coast, Presumed Innocent. I would even throw The Fugitive on that list (it’s the movie Tommy Lee Jones won his BSA Oscar for). I think his iconic roles as Han Solo and Indiana Jones, and being so closely identified with them, have overshadowed some of his really great work in other films. He definitely deserves an Emmy for his current work in Shrinking.
Good points. I would vote for The Fugitive as his best dramatic work. Regarding Henry is overwrought contrived drama, but he didn’t write it so that’s not on him. Witness IMO is a fun movie but not as challenging as the Fugitive. I have not seen Shrinking. Thanks for the recommendation!
Regarding Henry was another dramatic role but it was not well received. The plot was very contrived.
Comedy wise, Working Girl
Witness
Working Girl!! Yes!! But TBF the comedy was brought by the female leads. Great movie, though.
Iwon’t watch anything John Leguizamo is in. I remember how shockingly thin Penelope Ann Miller was in ‘Carlito’s Way,’ Some pieced together quotations of his from NY Post, Live with Kelly Ripa, his book: John Leguizamo said, “The [1983 ‘Carlito’s Way’ costume person started secretly taking [Miller’s] clothes in a centimeter a day!” “to make her think she was gaining weight.” “She was flipping out, but she was mean, she was evil, so they kept doing it,” Leguizamo recalled. “You really had to know her to hate her.” “It’s such a funny, strategic f–k-you revenge. Don’t ever f–k with the crew. However the coffee comes, I drink it. It’s too black, too bad.“
I’m going to toss another name in the ring because she also has been nominated multiple times and has yet to win an Oscar despite doing great work: Annette Bening.
Annette Bening doesn’t have an Oscar? Let’s get that fixed.
I ADORE Harrison Ford…ESPECIALLY since he was the only one to send me an ACTUAL autograph picture of him when I wrote him as a child instead of the merge letter I got from Mark Hamill😆 But I’m with you regarding Benning (who got ganked by Swank TWICE😮) …and Close AND Bassett
She should have one for The American President. One of my favorite movies.
Multiple oscar nominees and non winners should all have been given honorary oscars. For instance Thelma Ritter. Talented and nominated many times should have gotten honorary oscar. She was great in all about eve. Rear window and pillow talk for instance. Peter o Toole got an honorary oscar and had been bypassed as best actor. Richard Burton did not get honorary oscar but passed on at a relatively young age.
Doris day lived to be in her nineties. She should have gotten an honorary oscar. She was versatile and aldo played dramatic roles.including l o v e me or leave me
For years Harrison Ford and Samuel L Jackson seesawed as the actors whose films have brought in the most money and they’ve teased each other for years about which one is on top. Ford is a movie icon who has put butts in seats for decades. He deserves an honorary Oscar
So does Close.
Glenn Close is the most deserving person who doesn’t yet have an Oscar.
Harrison Ford and Michael Mann are both Roman Polanski supporters, so the can f- right off as far as I’m concerned.
How come that Tom Cruise of all people, member of an authoritarian cult, has an honorary Oscar when so many actors, directors, producers who are so much more deserving, haven’t received one yet?
I don’t care how many people TC puts in seats, as I know many people boycotting his products. As if denigrating Brooke Shields and mental health wasn’t enough to put him in a forever time-out.
Agree that Glen Close should receive one first.
I loved the last indiana jones. It was a masterclass in movie making. They really should bring it back in imax and dolby. It was so awe-inspiring that i dont know if it translates to home watching.
Indiana Jones and the last crusade with Harrison Ford and Sean Connery was fantastic. The two had great chemistry playing father and son.