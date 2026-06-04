Jennifer Lopez wore a bonkers Richard Quinn to the UK ‘Office Romance’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein made it to London in a hurry for the UK premiere of Office Romance. Netflix really financed a full promotional blitz for this film, right? They’re promoting it like it’s a Marvel movie. At the London premiere, Jennifer wore an absolutely insane Richard Quinn gown – it’s a fitted black sequined bodice, with a hot-pink satin skirt tacked on loosely, like she’s shimmying out of a pink gift bag. Like, I get what the atelier was going for, but it’s a miss for me. Incidentally, I agree with everyone that J.Lo got implants after her divorce from Ben Affleck. Her chest didn’t look like this three years ago. I mean… considering how traumatic the last divorce was for her, I think it’s great that she didn’t get more unnecessary cosmetic work.

Meanwhile, there’s been a lot of talk about Jennifer’s kids in recent weeks. Max and Emme graduated from high school, and there was a story about Emme going by a different name. No one has confirmed anything publicly so I’ll just leave it at that. Jennifer was recently asked about her kids and she said that they got into all of the colleges they applied to:

Jennifer Lopez is one proud mom. In a recent interview with Extra, the Office Romance star, 56, spoke about her twins, Max and Emme, 18, graduating from high school and their plans for the future. Asked what she’s most proud of as she watches her kids move on to the next stage of life, Lopez revealed that Max and Emme got into every college they applied to and received scholarships. “I am so proud that they set goals for themselves,” she began. “They all got into all five colleges that they applied to. They both got a scholarship to each, you know, one scholarship to each. Each one got a scholarship to a school. And I just felt like they work so hard. ” “I watched how hard they worked, from the time they were like… when school gets serious in the fifth grade, and they just worked hard,” she continued. “They have ADHD, and so they need to learn differently, and there were struggles and times, and I’m just so proud of them because they did what they said they were going to do, and they’re good people.” Lopez, who shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, went on to share that her kids are “loving, good-hearted people.” “And they always said that. I always say to them, ‘What do I say?’ And they say, ‘Doesn’t matter if we get good grades so long as we’re good people.’ And I was like, ‘That’s right.’ And they still sometimes will quote that back to me. So I’m very proud of both of them.”

[From People]

If you’re a long-time J.Lover, you know that Jennifer is still dealing with a lot of crap her own mother put her through, and Jennifer was determined to be a lot different than her mom. I think she’s succeeded at that, and she seems genuinely proud of her kids and who they are.