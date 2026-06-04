Jennifer Lopez wore a bonkers Richard Quinn to the UK ‘Office Romance’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein made it to London in a hurry for the UK premiere of Office Romance. Netflix really financed a full promotional blitz for this film, right? They’re promoting it like it’s a Marvel movie. At the London premiere, Jennifer wore an absolutely insane Richard Quinn gown – it’s a fitted black sequined bodice, with a hot-pink satin skirt tacked on loosely, like she’s shimmying out of a pink gift bag. Like, I get what the atelier was going for, but it’s a miss for me. Incidentally, I agree with everyone that J.Lo got implants after her divorce from Ben Affleck. Her chest didn’t look like this three years ago. I mean… considering how traumatic the last divorce was for her, I think it’s great that she didn’t get more unnecessary cosmetic work.
Meanwhile, there’s been a lot of talk about Jennifer’s kids in recent weeks. Max and Emme graduated from high school, and there was a story about Emme going by a different name. No one has confirmed anything publicly so I’ll just leave it at that. Jennifer was recently asked about her kids and she said that they got into all of the colleges they applied to:
Jennifer Lopez is one proud mom. In a recent interview with Extra, the Office Romance star, 56, spoke about her twins, Max and Emme, 18, graduating from high school and their plans for the future. Asked what she’s most proud of as she watches her kids move on to the next stage of life, Lopez revealed that Max and Emme got into every college they applied to and received scholarships.
“I am so proud that they set goals for themselves,” she began. “They all got into all five colleges that they applied to. They both got a scholarship to each, you know, one scholarship to each. Each one got a scholarship to a school. And I just felt like they work so hard. ”
“I watched how hard they worked, from the time they were like… when school gets serious in the fifth grade, and they just worked hard,” she continued. “They have ADHD, and so they need to learn differently, and there were struggles and times, and I’m just so proud of them because they did what they said they were going to do, and they’re good people.”
Lopez, who shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, went on to share that her kids are “loving, good-hearted people.”
“And they always said that. I always say to them, ‘What do I say?’ And they say, ‘Doesn’t matter if we get good grades so long as we’re good people.’ And I was like, ‘That’s right.’ And they still sometimes will quote that back to me. So I’m very proud of both of them.”
If you’re a long-time J.Lover, you know that Jennifer is still dealing with a lot of crap her own mother put her through, and Jennifer was determined to be a lot different than her mom. I think she’s succeeded at that, and she seems genuinely proud of her kids and who they are.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I’m too distracted by the cosmetic work. It looks great in photos. Does it hold up IRL? I mean if she were a stranger on the street would you think she’s 35?
Yes! She’s gotten a very good facelift. She still looks like herself, but tighter.
I like that she has emphasized to her kids being a good person. Because at the end of the day, not that much else matters. I also feel like she has not dressed the kids up like dolls and used them as props as so many celebs do. I may be wrong about that, but it seems like the pics of her kids that I have seen are not staged, curated pics.
Beautiful dress✨️
I agreed with you Lala, but it didn’t make the cut. It happens. I also think she’s been a great mom with great kids. Also, if she’s happy with her elective surgery, then good for her.
JLo has been good about not using her kids as props. I’ve seen them but she doesn’t drag them to every event and it seems like they dress how they want.
All of this. I believe Emme goes by Oskar now? I feel really protective of him, given how disgusting people are towards celeb trans kids (and trans folks in general).
Props to J Lo for allowing her kids to be themselves.
I love it.
Yeah… urgh. She’s lovely, she’s smiling, that’s nice.
Those new breasts are not served up like two devilled eggs on a platter at a potluck, good, thank you.
But the skirt of that dress looks like a cross between a psychedelic diaper, and what happens when the seamstress forgets to finish tacking it to her waist before she walks out.
I like the dress, but not for her — she can handle the drama but the colours are strong for her. So much drama for a TV movie? And I feel as if I’ve seen something similar recently – maybe at Cannes? I guess we’ll see this trend for a bit. If I wore this style I’d probably be clutching at the sides of the skirt to keep it from falling down.
I think it is so admirable that she wants the kids to be good people and focus on their interior lives in such a crazy world, but can we save the scholarships for people that don’t have her money? There are so many bright kids out there that can’t afford to go to school at all that a scholarship (depending on the amount) could be life changing for.
The scholarships must be merit-based but given their resources, let’s hope the family declines the offers and says give the money to someone else. And, don’t know if these are private or public colleges. Still can take pride in the offers, given the challenges they faced. And maybe they were not classic “scholarships” but she used the word loosely. It’ll probably become more clear over time. Good for the twins!
Ya that’s kind of how I felt too. Like it’s amazing that the kids have done so well, but please, save the scholarships for kids without the financial resources
Not all scholarships are need based. I received a small academic scholarship every year I attended college because of my grades. I am sure that’s what her kids received.
That stuck out to me too. Good for the kids for earning them, but hopefully she and Marc make an equivalent or better donation to the scholarship fund for other kids too.
I have a lot of mixed feelings on JLo in general, but I admire that she has let her kids have private lives and has never pushed them to be mini-celebrities. Glad they both worked hard and are continuing their education, and value being good people. Hopefully people will let them be at college and they do well.
That dress is…not great.
@Lucy2 – i believe if they had wanted to be more in the public eye she would have made it happen. I say this because she had one be a central part of her Super Bowl performance in 2020 and had a book published (how many eleven year olds get to do that no matter how talented?) and the other had a part in one of her recent rom coms. It seemed like once they all moved to LA they became more publicly reticent. But that was obviously their choice. Anyway I saw that dress before my coffee and I got all excited because I thought they were pockets on either side of her hip! Big pockets! I need a dress I don’t have to haul a purse around.
She’s a great mom and I hate this look.
In another gown during this promo tour the question of enhancements is more…obvious.
I don’t like how this pink one looks like a diaper…
Something nice. I think her makeup looks much better here.
Crazy outfit, but her latest implants are refreshingly covered, and her hair and makeup look great.
I like it and it looks so much better than the “say hello to my new friends” dress from the other day. I don’t get why she’s messing with her face, ma’am you were fine, you’re letting insecurity show out.
That is one fugly dress. Jennifer Lopez is a gorgeous woman who looks good in practically everything that she wears – but even she doesn’t look good in this dress. She’s not wearing the dress, it’s wearing her.
Bless his heart, that suit is not fitting well. No, I don’t like the dress, but she didn’t ask me. I am content with the lovelies she wore in New York. I’m still stunned and in love with the Tom Ford red coat and boots. Mamma mia!!!!!!!!!!!##@@##$$$ He is growing on me. He seems very nice, grounded, etc. I could live with them as a couple.
She may have sculpted her nose a tiny bit too. I don’t remember that cute little swoop before.
Jennifer looks amazing. And I do love that dress on her. I want these two to date so badly. Jennifer doesn’t do good men, so it probably won’t happen. She’ll have to wait for a problematic man to form a relationship that will never work, but which will take years to find out. Maybe marry him briefly too. Divorce and fall in love with him once again. So it’s super messy, the way she likes it.