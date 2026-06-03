Jennifer Lopez wore a terrific Miss Sohee for the NYC ‘Office Romance’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s New York premiere of Office Romance, starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein. Jennifer looked amazing… except for the makeup. What’s weird is that she’s been doing promo in New York all week, and her makeup has looked great. It’s something specifically about premieres and red-carpet makeup. She needs to shake up her glam squad, because there’s no reason for her eyelashes to look like that. Everything else looks great though – her dress last night was from Miss Sohee, and it’s exquisite. Her girls almost popped out but she kept them reined in, and I can only imagine that it was for Brett’s benefit. Speaking of, Page Six claims that J.Lo and Brett already had their romance last year, but it’s over now??

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein went from hot and heavy to just friends. A source exclusively told Page Six that Lopez and Goldstein – who are co-starring in the upcoming Netflix movie “Office Romance” — “kept things professional on set while filming but their chemistry was undeniable.”

“They tried to keep things low-key during the months while filming but flirted here and there on set, and they definitely had a strong connection,” the insider said. “Everyone saw them getting very cozy together at the wrap party and it was obvious they were into each other.”

According to the source, Lopez, 56, and Goldstein, 45, enjoyed a night out together in early 2025 when they attended the Broadway play Oh, Mary! in New York City.

“Once filming wrapped, they were free to take things further and dated for quite some time,” the insider said. According to the source, however, the relationship eventually lost momentum.

“They liked spending time together and Brett made her happy,” the source explained. “But things just sort of fizzled out between them since last year.”

The source stressed that there is no animosity between the two and says they remain on good terms.

“There’s no bad blood but it just kind of came to a lull. They have a good friendship but in terms of romantic chemistry, that ship has sort of sailed,” the insider said.

The “Hustlers” star and the “Ted Lasso” alum “dated for a bit and had a really strong physical attraction toward one another. Nothing major happened, they just felt like they were better off friends than anything else.”

Representatives for Lopez and Goldstein did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.