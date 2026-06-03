Jennifer Lopez wore a terrific Miss Sohee for the NYC ‘Office Romance’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s New York premiere of Office Romance, starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein. Jennifer looked amazing… except for the makeup. What’s weird is that she’s been doing promo in New York all week, and her makeup has looked great. It’s something specifically about premieres and red-carpet makeup. She needs to shake up her glam squad, because there’s no reason for her eyelashes to look like that. Everything else looks great though – her dress last night was from Miss Sohee, and it’s exquisite. Her girls almost popped out but she kept them reined in, and I can only imagine that it was for Brett’s benefit. Speaking of, Page Six claims that J.Lo and Brett already had their romance last year, but it’s over now??
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein went from hot and heavy to just friends. A source exclusively told Page Six that Lopez and Goldstein – who are co-starring in the upcoming Netflix movie “Office Romance” — “kept things professional on set while filming but their chemistry was undeniable.”
“They tried to keep things low-key during the months while filming but flirted here and there on set, and they definitely had a strong connection,” the insider said. “Everyone saw them getting very cozy together at the wrap party and it was obvious they were into each other.”
According to the source, Lopez, 56, and Goldstein, 45, enjoyed a night out together in early 2025 when they attended the Broadway play Oh, Mary! in New York City.
“Once filming wrapped, they were free to take things further and dated for quite some time,” the insider said. According to the source, however, the relationship eventually lost momentum.
“They liked spending time together and Brett made her happy,” the source explained. “But things just sort of fizzled out between them since last year.”
The source stressed that there is no animosity between the two and says they remain on good terms.
“There’s no bad blood but it just kind of came to a lull. They have a good friendship but in terms of romantic chemistry, that ship has sort of sailed,” the insider said.
The “Hustlers” star and the “Ted Lasso” alum “dated for a bit and had a really strong physical attraction toward one another. Nothing major happened, they just felt like they were better off friends than anything else.”
Representatives for Lopez and Goldstein did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.
Is this just promotion for the film? If so, it’s terrible promotion! We want to believe that Brett is THE ONE and that Jennifer has finally met a really nice guy who is the real deal. We don’t want to hear that they dated already and it didn’t work. Come on!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
The cups are too low, even with tape. An extra half inch would make this look so much better.
It’s also a bit too long in the front.
Pretty otherwise tho! 🪡
This makes me so sad for J.Lo. The obvious boob job (which I think is intended to throw us off the obvious facelift). She was one of the few women in Hollywood who looked “real”, not she looks like the rest of them.
Oh Jenny, you can do soooo much better.
The big, fake balloons on your chest, the barely fitting dress clinging on for its life, the awful makeup.
Way to make yourself look cheap and desperate. Sad….
Am I the only one who thinks these hard implants that look like soccer balls are not attractive? Pretty tired of seeing women with their implants out all the time. Lauren Bezos, JLo, and many others.
Yes. The fake breasts are not sexy at all!!!
omg holy new boob job!
Did all the working out freak her out bc she lost some weight and she went to get new girls implanted or are they post Ben Affleck breakup boobs.
I used to love that she was bit more pear shaped. It makes me think who is that?
Ditto
Post-Ben breakup boobs. What a huge mistake. So she didn’t run to another man to make her feel better after the breakup. She ran to her plastic surgeon to make her feel better. Her boobs looked great in her long-form music video movie and in the accompanying documentary during the marriage, as they always do — did. She definitely looked better before. I am still in shock over her getting the inflatable-looking new boobs.
Yeah I have to agree. Getting a post-breakup boob job at her big age (and I am not disparaging her age – she is only 10 years older than me) feels like such an insecure move. She had nice natural breasts.
Yes, she did used to have nicely shaped natural breasts, but she was never buxom, which is one reasons why she was able to wear the hell out of that Versace(?) dress in the green floral fabric with the plunging neckline. She looked stylish in that garment without looking cheap. Now, I don’t know whether she’s wearing an aggressive push-up bra or if she’s had some work done on her chest, but they keep getting in the way of her most recent looks. It didn’t use to be that way.
I also think that the makeup is not great in this light. The eyeshadow is too blueish or frosted and the eyelashes look cartoonish. If a professional makeup artist can do that to an attractive woman, they should really be fired.
Same. There was something so effortlessly sexy about her having naturally-shaped breasts before – a confidence that I admired. No idea if they were real or not before, but they looked real. No one in history has breasts that round. It’s distracting. Not trash-talking boob jobs, just saying if you have one, use them to the benefit of enhancing your outfit – if I can trace a perfect circle around them, then…IDK. It changes something about the look?
I really like her but these new boobs are awful – so very fake looking, too big for her and generally unattractive. Surely she could have had a better surgeon.
Sorry but that dress does not fit her
I’m not buying this story. If JLo was in love – we would know. She would tell us! That’s who she is.
💯 correct we would know
They flirted
Gurl has a new boob job, and is going for the pastel colors we used to wear in the 90’s. She used to wear eyelashes like that
Sounds like their “source” – who knows what “sources” page six uses – had to back track after spreading the gossip they were in a romance once it turned out they really weren’t and Bret Goldstein had a girlfriend all along. The fake romance Sidney Sweeney and glen Powell did for PR has made me have no tolerance for this kind of BS. We don’t need it to believe a movie romance people.
The dress is a work of the atelier’s art.
And it’s totally overshadowed, and the effect spoiled, by the bodice barely clinging to her very obviously over-inflated breasts.
It’s her body, she gets to do whatever makes her happy. But this look just goes to Lauren Sanchez territory for me, which makes me sad. I think better of J Lo than that.
Absolutely agree
Yes, very 1990s, early-aughts silicone implant, like ala Lara Sanchez.
Omg those bolt ons are god awful! She has such a perfect toned body and now these monstrosities. When I saw the pics I groaned out loud.
I agree.
I really hope that’s just a bad look due to tape or something. She looks robotic.
I see no chemistry between them except friendly chemistry. They are just trying to push the narrative to promote the movie, and it feels forced because I don’t feel any sizzling, natural chemistry between them in the promos and on the red carpet.
The dress is gorgeous! The giant fake boobs on full display cheapen and ruin it.
I’ve followed BG since he was on the Ricky Gervais show Derek and I can’t help it, but I find him going full Hollywood slightly disappointing.
Someone got new boobs! It could be tape but I don’t think it is. The way they are sitting look like implants. I have a larger breasts and breasts are that distinctly round when pushed up. Frankly I think Jennifer should stay single. That is something she has always had a hard time doing – being alone. I think it will be good for her to be single for a good while.
Nah, she has the implant line, you can always see it at the base of the breast when people push them up like we didn’t notice the bigger breasts.
Hi Mel – I meant natural boobs DON’T have a distinct round line – but I missed the edit window lol.
Jennifer wouldn’t marry a good man if G-d herself came down to Earth and said to her, “He is the one.”
The eye shadow is so flat and makes her look like she has hooded eyelids. Its so strange!
Oof, what a terrible boob job – and awful clownish makeup. She’s always appeared more natural even with fake tan & tons of makeup so this is sad to see. This is overreach, she can’t be as happy as she’s claiming.
I agree, the eye make up is clownish, and the fit of this dress makes her new boobs look painful. This is a huge fail on the part of her stylist.
I’m prepared to give her a pass on the Betty Boop cartoonish makeup because sometimes celebrities get made up in a certain light, but when they get photographed in a harsher light, complete with flash, something just goes awry. Maybe that’s what happened here, I don’t know, but it happens. I must say though that whoever did her makeup also chose the wrong shades for her skin tone, and that’s on them. As the lashes, shame on them.
Lovely dress, her new additions are throwing it off.
I wish they would stop talking about dating etc.
Until after the project comes out, kind of ruins the illusion of THEM, romantically.
Oh dear, what is going on with her? That makeup is horrid and she bursting out of that dress, which is a shame because it’s beautiful but looks horrible. Still thirsty after all these years and looking for her next man. She can NOT help herself. SMH.
Love her, love him! what is not to love about this Duo!??
Please. Lort. Don’t let the clumpy mascara look she is sporting become a trend. The dress is stunning and an intricate work of art, but the Lauren Sanchez low cut/deliberately too small top cheapens the look and effect. I never want to see the clear outline of anyone’s breast implants ever again.
Holy doodles, those boobs are distracting. They look kinda…uncomfortable. Perhaps if the cups on the bodice fit larger. The makeup looks a little outdated too. She usually looks so put together that this is throwing me. (More power to her, nice to know she’s infallible like the rest of us mere mortals.)
In this article, you see her in a bikini in 2023. Those were her before boobs. Then, when you scroll down, you see a photo she recently posted in a bikini also. She’s thinner now than in 2023, but her breasts have more than doubled in size in 2026.
https://www.dailymail.com/tvshowbiz/article-15871687/Jennifer-Lopez-56-reveals-prepared-racy-bikini-scene-Office-Romance.html
No Jennifer. Noooooo. Now she looks pathetic instead of desirable. Her old bosoms looked real and great. This dress cut and the hard bowling balls are a travesty. Not at all sexy. She looks like Jeff Bezos wife in her new choice. Because of Bezo’s plastic surgery in her face and her boobs, there is no way she can look good no matter what she does. I can’t see Jennifer’s face because of the huge balloons.
Why do people with so much money end up with bad boob jobs? They are way too big for her body.
Those implants are ridiculously obvious. She could afford better and are we still really doing this ugliness any where other than Mar A Lago?