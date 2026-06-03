Scott Pelley was dramatically fired from ’60 Minutes’ after calling out CBS leadership

CBS used to have one of the best news divisions on television, and 60 Minutes was CBS’s signature news program, and one of the most-watched news shows in the country. But CBS was taken over by right-wingers, who installed some of the dumbest and most conservative people to destroy CBS News from within. Well, some of the 60 Minutes journalists and producers have been trying to fight back or let people know what’s happening. Anderson Cooper got the hell out of there in a hurry because he saw which way the wind was blowing. Scott Pelley chose a different route: publicly calling out CBS’s leadership and their clear interference in the news division. On Tuesday, Pelley was dramatically fired after “ambushing” 60 Minutes’ new executive producer.
Veteran 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley has been fired from CBS following a heated confrontation with the show’s new executive producer, Nick Bilton, who accused the longtime journalist of “ambush,” “hostility” and “misconduct” in a striking termination letter obtained by PEOPLE. In the letter, which is signed by Bilton, Pelley is informed that his employment with CBS has been “terminated for cause effective immediately.”
“It is a profound disappointment that you rejected that overture and chose ambush instead,” the letter states. “Yesterday, you hijacked my first meeting with staff to disparage me, my qualifications, and my intentions with remarkable incivility and contempt.”
The letter continues by accusing Pelley of showing “performative display[s] of hostility” and having “no interest in contributing to the future success of the show….I am here to deliver first-in-class news programming, not to make headlines about newsroom drama,” the letter claims. “I am eager to work alongside those who share this goal.”
“Your antipathy to the future of the show has come through loud and clear,” the letter later adds. “And I have heard you.”
The firing comes after Pelley allegedly clashed with Bilton during a tense staff meeting at 60 Minutes, according to The New York Times and The Guardian. According to those reports, Bilton told staff that CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss “loves 60 Minutes,” prompting Pelley to respond: “She’s murdering 60 Minutes. She does not love this place, she was brought in to kill it and is doing exactly that. She has no qualifications for her job; you have slender qualifications for this job,” Pelley reportedly continued, according to The New York Times. “The changes that she’s made at the Evening News have been catastrophic, so why should we expect that any of this is going to be any better?”
Bilton reportedly responded: “Well, I will show you. That’s what I have to say. That is my plan over the next two weeks. I’ll be meeting with everyone. I’m very excited to meet with everyone, yourself included.”
This makes me want to rewatch The Insider, a terrific movie about how CBS bungled and buried a huge 60 Minutes story about the cigarette industry, only to be publicly ripped to shreds by Mike Wallace and 60 Minutes producer Lowell Bergman, who leaked what happened behind-the-scenes. The reason that worked is because everyone understood that a network’s corporate owners should not and cannot interfere with their news divisions. That understanding is dead. Pelley was right to speak up in the meeting and everything he said was factual – Bari Weiss and Nick Bilton were absolutely brought in to destroy 60 Minutes and CBS News entirely. After Pelley was fired, he wrote a scathing exit letter, which I’m posting in its entirety below:
There has never been anything in America like 60 Minutes.
The Sunday tradition is the most successful program of any kind in history. For more than a decade, its innovative growth on every major online platform has extended its reach to countless millions around the world. This spring, at the end of our 58th season, 60 Minutes grew rapidly with an unheard-of 9% jump in viewers on CBS.
“60” has been the number-one program in America for decades because our beloved audience finds integrity, quality, and humanity in our stories. When stewardship of the program passed to my colleagues and me, our responsibility was to expand energetically into a new age of media technology while preserving the values our audience expects. Now, the new owner of our network is casting this legend aside, apparently to curry a moment of favor with the Trump administration. The waste is heartbreaking.
Last month, 60 Minutes lost its DNA when our entire senior leadership and two of our best on-air correspondents were cruelly fired without cause. Good people were silenced because they stood up for our audience. They stood for fairness against the forces of political bias; they stood for professionalism against chaos.
For my part, new management has instructed me to inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story. I’ve been told to include assertions that are unverified. To date, in every case, I have managed to ignore these instructions or refuse them. Recently, politicians have been invited to choose correspondents for interviews on the broadcast. Giving politicians control over 60 Minutes interviews is not how this is done. Finally, incompetence and unprofessionalism in the new management have wreaked havoc. In a case involving one of my stories, the entire program came within 19 minutes of not getting on the air at all.
At 60 Minutes, we have fought harder than anyone knows to save the program that became an American icon. We owed that to our millions of viewers. I am deeply moved by the thousands of wishes we have received to “keep up the good fight.” Most of the men and women of CBS News are still in that fight. But now the collapse of values at the top has become untenable. The leadership of 60 Minutes is no longer recognizable. The principles I hold dear are gone, and so I must leave as well.
I depart after 37 years at CBS with one emotion—a heart brimming with gratitude for the men and women of CBS News who encouraged and enriched my work, very often at the risk of their own lives. I pray for a day when those people and their ideals are honored again—a day when sanity, competence, and courage return.
As I said, Anderson Cooper’s exit from 60 Minutes last month was telling – he absolutely saw the wreckage of CBS News and got the hell out. As Pelley says here, there are still many people within the news division who are great journalists, researchers, producers, etc. We’ve witnessed the hostile takeover of a network news division, all because CBS’s corporate owners would rather remake the news division into a propaganda arm for American fascism.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I wonder if he can sue. He should.
Maybe. “Hostile work environment” has a very specific.meaning when used for termination and I’m not sure what Scott did at the meeting meets the definition.
His boss cannot claim “hostile work environment” because a boss is in a position to FIX that stuff. Could Pelley claim “hostile work environment”? Probably…
The letter specifically states that he is being fired for cause and even if it didnt, I’m assuming New York is an at will state (or is this california?)
He can sue if the termination violates any aspect of his employment contract, which it likely does. That will probably be what his lawyers are looking at instead of any kind of harassment claim.
Saying they’re firing him “for cause” is absurd.
Good for him for speaking out.
It’s terrifying how many are trying to consolidate their power — and how quickly. They’re destroying so many things that we’ve valued for so long.
That’s what’s been so astonishing to me, just how frail our institutions actually are.
Infuriating to see what is happening to news reporting in America.
Fox News is always careful to describe itself as entertainment rather than a news organization—relatively cheap and profitable. It seems the new management at CBS is looking for the same kind of financial success. Don’t think it will work—but the Ellisons bought the asset so they get to run it into the ground.
Fox News is on cable and doesn’t have to follow FCC rules which is why they play fast and loose with what they call news. The local Fox stations on broadcast are more tightly regulated.
The big issue here is the intentional destruction of a once respected program and network.
They did this in Russia and Hungary. They are now doing it in the U.S.
Pelley should sue for wrongful dismissal – he was reporting a worthwhile story and I thought he was remarkably kind to his now-ex boss in describing his “slender” qualifications for running a news business. That’s just a fact!
If CBS really wants to give up more details and internal documents about not only Pelley’s firing, but several other members of the news team before him and of course Stephen Colbert, then I think they should! Let’s see the whole decision-making process laid out, shall we?
Good for him – for both saying what he said in that meeting and for his letter in response to his firing. I didn’t want to see him fired, I want good journalists to be able to continue to do good work. But at least he went out saying what needed to be said and what so many have seemed scared to say.
Pelley has a contract which I am sure will protect him in some way because this was a clown show from CBS and Bilton’s letter is a joke.
The bigger issue is what Pelley says in his letter because they are censoring journalists no different than what would happen in Russia.
He should jump to one of the new independent outlets like Zeteo and start a show called “One Hour.”
The kicker is it’s never been 60 minutes–with all the commercials, an hour-long program is usually 43 minutes of content.
It’s scary to witness this. And after the merger, Ellison will own CNN too yeah?
I think Scott’s intention was to get fired or quit. You don’t talk to your bosses like that if you intend to stay. Irony to say Scott was fired for hostility when that is all Bari has brought to the table. It’s sad and pathetic what’s happening at CBS. I don’t get the long game. I don’t think becoming Fox light will bring in the ratings.
“She’s murdering 60 Minutes” is one of the greatest truth bombs of all time.
The goal isn’t better ratings but to destroy a voice opposing the orange monster.
If you view it all within that lens then Bari is doing exactly what they want.
Bari sent staff a memo, which has been leaked, whining that a newsroom can’t function without trust and mutual respect. As she clearly has no respect for her staff, her hypocrisy is off the charts. She’s probably whining now that she can’t trust anyone because they leaked her stupid memo. They’re professional reporters, Bari, they REPORT and instead of covering the story, you and Bilton have made yourselves the story.
I honestly think she forgot she’s dealing with legitimate journalists over there. They’re sensationalist, they’re not trying to generate the most views or clicks and they’re not trying to be the #1 morning show or whatever else. They’re trying to uncover and report on legitimate stories.
so yes they’re going to leak her memo lol.
Everything he said at that meeting was true. And I’ve been to meetings like that; management pretends to be open & honest & we’re all there to air our thoughts & feelings, blah, blah, blah. NO! They don’t mean that at all! Pelley said what needed to be said and I applaud him.
I hope he sues.
We need more real journalists standing up for the principles of journalism. It’s heartbreaking 💔 to watch a great news division be pillaged and ransacked by barbarians. I have stopped watching anything on the network. And I used to really enjoy CBS Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley. It probably won’t be very long before they destroy that brand too, even though they didn’t do a lot of “hard” news. I can’t imagine they will tolerate an intelligent older woman who is an accomplished journalist in the anchor role much longer.
It’s a badge of honor. He’s on the right side of history.
👏👏👏👏👏
The gall of that lightweight Bilton blathering about delivering “first-in-class news programming” to a journalistic giant like Pelley.
I hope Pelley never has to buy his own drinks anywhere ever again.
Respect to him for keeping his integrity and speaking up. The things going on in the media are so unamerican.
We were founded on freedom of the press.
When Ellison has destroyed his company, then what?
Someone getting heated in making a work related argument to their boss during a staff meeting is not creating an actionably hostile work environment, and CBS knows it.
But it’s a dumpster fire over there. Also, I’m certain Pelley would want this to go to trial so he could force discovery and demonstrate the pattern of arbitrary and punitive firings, legally examine why such changes were made by management “to save” a show that was already the most successful and profitable of all its competition, had grown its audience (including online and in the demos), and force disclosure of emails, texts, and documents showing the real reasons and collusion in why such changes were made vs. how they were justified to the public and shareholders.
He can show how stories were spiked or killed or interfered with as “proof” his statements, while heated, were also true and his passionate frustration reasonably justified and, at worst, just unprofessional. By the time discovery and testimony under oath was done, CBS News and certain CBS and Paramount executives would never recover from having to disclose whether they had discussed political motives, ever spoken to Trump or Trump Administration figures, etc. and from simply having all of this put in the public legal record.
As a result this will probably end in a major settlement that allows probably to work where he’d like, have a stigma of being fired for cause lifted, and collects a boatload of cash. To be honest it’s the best result for him and the best result he could get, but I’m glad he’s going to stick it to them on the way out.
CBS just wants to hear from us all and has provided a simple form for us to let them know what we think. My household has been filling it out each day since the last Colbert. We check the Listings for what’s airing that day/night and let them know we aren’t watching and why we aren’t watching.
https://www.cbs.com/showfeedback/
This is great and I wish it could be higher up!
Scott Pelley standing up for his colleagues and freedom of the press is exactly the kind of heroism we need right now.
I’m old enough to remember a time when most of Americans hurried through Sunday dinner to watch 60 minutes. It was required watching if you wanted to be informed on what everyone would be discussing round the water-cooler at work Monday morning. It was commonly understood to be the best investigative journalism in any medium. The loss of this juggernaut in journalism is incalculable. My heart is really broken.
Scott Pelley is a welcome reminder that truly brave, heroic leaders willing to fall on their swords for others are still around.
There was a time when if I was told I could only watch one show a week and that’s it, the choice always would have been 60 Minutes. It was must-see TV for me. Boy, have those times changed.
“The Insider” is one of my favourite films of all time. I’ve seen it a dozen times. it’s by way of being a moral compass to a scary world, that makes it possible to cope, even whilst you contemplate how bleak it is. You can still choose integrity. You don’t have to play the game. It’s like the opposite of “Broadcast News.” And it illuminates the real struggle in tv journalism, in the US, which is that there is simply too much money on the line, for it to be dispassionate. We live (or I used to live) in corporate America, which has swallowed the rest of America. That includes tv news. You have to go waaaay off piste to get good information, so thank god for social media.
Pelley released another statement pointing out that Bari’s description of the meeting was full of lies.
This is a guy with time, money and skills to call out these clowns.
This is going to go quite a few rounds.
He’s vastly more intelligent than anyone in cbs “leadership.” Bw has been out of her depth from the beginning.
Plus, all they know how to do is lie while he has facts on his side — and, I imagine, plenty of receipts.
👏👏 He’s my new hero. More please.
If anyone wants to know what a real man is and what a real man looks like, just look at the above picture of Mr. Scott Pelley. That’s a man.
Admiration and respect. Thank you for speaking out, sir. We need more people doing that.