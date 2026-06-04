Prince William once again claimed that he ‘grew up in pubs’ as he visited another pub

In January of this year, Prince William drunkenly stumbled onto a new “cause.” William anointed himself the savior of British pubs, and he seems committed to drinking his way through every pub in the UK in an effort to raise awareness of the importance of pubs to British life. In January, he actually said the words “I grew up in pubs.” He did not. Neither Diana nor Charles was ever much of a drinker, and they certainly didn’t take William to the local pub, down the street from Kensington Palace (which is where William actually grew up). Well, William magically had time to stop by a pub on Wednesday and he once again told everyone that he loves pubs, he grew up in pubs and pubs are essential community hubs. Amongst all of this boozing, William tried and failed to look comfortable around Black folks while simultaneously trying to use Black people as diversity props.
The Prince of Wales has thrown his support behind saving British pubs, saying that we need to “protect” them. He said they are “so important” and “a place for the community to come together” during a trip to a pub in Peckham, south-east London, on Wednesday.
Speaking at the Prince of Peckham on Wednesday, Prince William pledged: “I love pubs. I want to do as much as I can to support pubs because I love the community. We need to protect our pubs.”
The 43-year-old said that Britain’s public houses acted as “the glue and fabric” in a community, adding: “It’s the people – the team – around a pub that make it.”
Speaking about Clem Ogbonnaya, the owner of the recently renovated pub, he said: “It’s a family business which is good, because that makes the pub.”
Landlords have said their public houses are on the brink because of rising costs, including business rate changes, the cost of the employers’ National Insurance increase, a rise in alcohol duty and the minimum wage, and a planned cut to the drink-driving limit. An estimated one pub a day closed permanently in England and Wales last year, and since 2000 some 15,000 pubs in the UK have closed their doors.
Prince William was visiting the Prince of Peckham as part of a drive to showcase local leadership and community hubs in east London. He surprised residents who were attending the pub’s weekly breakfast club, Chatty Patty. The meeting aims to tackle loneliness and offers free tea and community for locals. The Prince told the group that he “grew up in pubs” and has previously described them as “crucial” for human contact.
During the visit, he pulled a pint of Red Stripe with Mr Ogbonnaya, describing his own efforts as “really good” and receiving a round of applause. He joked Mr Ogbonnaya was “just as bad as me” and the pair laughed and bumped shoulders after their efforts.
Prince William also tried the jerk chicken with plantain, which he said “blew my mind”.
“I’m hoping they’ll Deliveroo this jerk chicken to Windsor,” he quipped.
He had his mind blown by seasoned food, my goodness. You know that bald head was SWEATING. And again with the “I grew up in pubs” line. Did the crisis manager feed him that line to be “relatable” or something? “Saying you grew up in pubs gives you an extra 5% in these emotional-support polls, sir, keep saying it!” As for pubs-as-a-cause… I get it from an economic standpoint, and I think it would probably look better for William to make that argument too. Pubs are local small businesses, the backbone of local economies and a place for people to socialize in real life in an era when too many people live online. That’s what William should say, you know? Instead, he sounds like a lush who is trying too hard to have the “common touch.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Too easy 🙄😬🫤
I just think putting William at the centre of this issue is weird. Weren’t we told that royals don’t get involved in politics? And if the suspicions about William are true why would KP put him in this situation? When I saw those photos yesterday I imagined him getting into the back of his car and telling his staff he needs a shower now.
Was he at a pub while Kate was gurning at the cancer research event, or even just a few hours before? Who thought it was a good idea to put them in competition like that?
He grew up in pubs? Was his nanny a drunk who was always popping into pubs with him? This laughable claim plus the football lout look are probably to make him look down to earth and relatable. I wish some of these pubgoers had asked him about Meghan. I don’t like to see him using them to prove he’s comfortable around black people. The only thing believable about this event is that Will is fond of alcohol!!
He started Club H early on and I did not hear about him pub crawling as a teen. Diana and Charles did not take them to pubs.
I would take at least as jibe at Charles. I grew up in pubs. No Charles wasn’t going there, but the point is he wasn’t there after Diana’s death. Do we know how much time he spent in pubs?
I’m willing to believe he thinks he “matured” in pubs, if Highgrove’s Club H for the lads could be considered a pub.
I’m sure he went to a lot of pubs while at university and while he was stationed in Wales. We’ve heard that he and Kate have taken the kids to the local pub near their home in Windsor, or to the Middletons’.
He was the oldest son of the most-photographed woman in the world. There’s no way he ‘grew up in pubs’ without any of us seeing photos of him at pubs as a child or even teenager.
I am thinking if the story that him and Harry had their own club to hang with their aristo friends and not party out in the open maybe they also had a built in pub or bar at Club H.
Now that there’s peace in the Middle East, no more homelessness in the UK, and racism has been eliminated from football, good old Willy tackles the next most important cause. Save the pubs! I can actually imagine him enthusiastically contributing his time to this effort.
So Keenshot Earthflop has quitly fallen by the wayside?
While British pubs are an institution that needs saving, preserving, it’s sad to see Scooter Prince Bulliam start drinking so early in the day. Especially as alcohol is a known carcinogen.
So not actual achievements just BOASTING about drinking from an early age!? Two things I know Will is obsessed with drink and Aston Villa! None of this is reassuring that he’s a mature, well balanced and sensible individual if he neglects work and dare I add, the school run for footie and drink!!
I felt so angry seeing this on my socials yesterday- I grew up in the Peckham area in the 60s&70s, a lot of Caribbean families came there to live after the British government invited those former colonies to come and help rebuild Britain.
The name Prince of Peckham is taken from a character in a popular 1979s sitcom called ‘Desmond’s featuring a Caribbean family.
Later Nigerians emigrated in large numbers in the 1980s, following the collapse of the petroleum boom then Asylum applications from Nigerians peaked in 1995, following a repressive military dictatorship. Many Nigerians came to live in Peckham, which dramatically changed the area, it became known as “Little Lagos or Little Nigeria “
Clement was born in Nigeria and his family were part of that wave of immigrants. The P of P pub serves Caribbean food cooked by white chefs! (we’ve been to his pub for a meal and it wasn’t a great experience). There’s a lot of discomfort around his/this business model that has hijacked a culture for profit and framed it as something it’s not.
Also as a black person, I always want to heave when I see WanK use black people as props and that black people themselves allow that to happen, it’s a constant reminder that mental slavery is strong.
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Wow thank you so much for that background info. Definitely sheds some light on this visit….
OMG. My mouth fell open, wide open, as I read your post. Ö Thank you for sharing. I understand now why this pub was the place William and his handlers decided to stage this appearance.
As to this… “The P of P pub serves Caribbean food cooked by white chefs!” Wow.
I’m appalled and stunned in equal measure.
Oh wow. Why white chefs????? That’s wild.
That is truly appalling.
He is very much a racist liar.
He may have spent an inordinate amount of time in pubs, but he never fucking grew up.
The photos of him using people of color as props AGAIN has ruined my day (and it’s only 7:02am here). Just despicable.
Of course he didn’t grow up in pubs, but that sounds better than saying he grew up in a palace.
I’m sure he spent time in pubs as an adult, but that’s not the image he’s just trying to project here.
I think preserving locally owned British pubs is a good cause – as tourists, there were many pubs that we went to thinking they were local but they are all owned by the same chain (fountain green? something like that.) We did find a few that seemed non-chains (you guys I’m not just saying this bc I love Harry, but the Prince Harry Pub in Windsor is legitimately really good lol.)
But this seems like a weird cause for Wiilliam considering the gossip about his issues…..
The same man that went to Jamaica, the birthplace of Jerk chicken and made a horses azz out of himself along with his wife. Who then refused to visit the same country during their hurricane devastation, now goes back to England to tell us that the jerk chicken there is absolutely mind blowing. Like are you telling me this horses ass didn’t have jerk chicken when in Jamaica? Can’t with his performative dumb ass
Right? And commenting on jerk chicken cooked by white chefs! They can miss me with that bs.
“I love pubs. I want to do as much as I can to support pubs because I love the community. We need to protect our pubs.”
Did he get paid for each mention of the word “pubs”? Pubs, pubs, pubs. He clearly loves pubs!
William always reminds me of a prissy political candidate who’s been told by his aides that he needs to work on the common touch. It’s like, dude, as soon as you start to fake it, I lose all respect. I mean. If you’re an uptight overprivileged twat, just own it. Charles did good work with people who were not as fortunate as he was, especially after the riots in Brixton when no one would go near the place for fear of being “political” and they really appreciated it. Given he went in a double breasted suit with a silk tie and a pocket hanky but you get it. It was heartfelt in his own way and they appreciated it. He wasn’t trying to pretend he was one of the guys.
That beard is so tragic! And does anybody really believe that Pegs is actually comfortable around Black folks? If any y’all do, gimme a holler. I have some excellent real estate in Brooklyn you may be interested in.
This is another one of the stories that Scooter is just like the rest of us.
He’s cosplaying his “I like Black people” campaign. And getting drunk at the same time. Win/win.