“Sarah Pidgeon & Paul Anthony Kelly are really Emmy-campaigning” links

Sarah Pidgeon & Paul Anthony Kelly reunited for a SAG-AFTRA Foundation conversation about Love Story. They’re really campaigning for those Emmys! [JustJared]
Yet another “midnight rant” from “Donald Trump.” [Buzzfeed]
LMAO, does Mindy Kaling hate Gen Z? [Pajiba]
Why is Taylor Swift’s wedding guest list leaking? [LaineyGossip]
I didn’t even recognize Claire Foy here. [RCFA]
What to know about Lollapalooza 2026. [Hollywood Life]
Ted Cruz, aka Zodiac, is defending gay folks?? [Jezebel]
Andy Cohen has a new man? [Socialite Life]
Dunkin Donuts created a Barbie-themed menu. [Seriously OMG]
The Champagne Room sounds interesting. [OMG Blog]
He’s hot who is he??? I’d give him an Emmy lol.
He’s a Good Canadian Boy.
I swear she looks like a younger Meryl Streep. She’s beautiful.
Paul Anthony Kelly is better looking as himself than as JFK Jr. it’s kind of funny.
I made fun of him when he was first cast and then over time I came to view him as good-looking.
She’s beautiful, I would agree. And I also was skeptical of her at first.
Strange how our perceptions change over time haha.
The writing for Love Story never improved in my mind though, and I don’t fault the actors for that obviously.
I read the link title about Andy Cohen and immediately pictured Andy Dick. I kind of love that for both of them.
It’s nice what Ted Cruz said.
Dollars to donuts it’ll turn out that one of his kids or other relative or a staff member has come out.
That’s the only way Republicans get any empathy at all.
I believe Ted’s daughter came out as bi on TikTok a few years back. He may be a cr*p human, but perhaps he is a decent father?
Is it the same one who tried to commit suicide a couple of years ago? I’m sure that changed Raphael’s tune.
I thought TayTay’s wedding was supposed to be a secret😂that b***h can’t even do that. She can’t keep anything under wraps, attention whore, anything to make a buck.