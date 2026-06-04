“Sarah Pidgeon & Paul Anthony Kelly are really Emmy-campaigning” links

Sarah Pidgeon & Paul Anthony Kelly reunited for a SAG-AFTRA Foundation conversation about Love Story. They’re really campaigning for those Emmys! [JustJared]

Yet another “midnight rant” from “Donald Trump.” [Buzzfeed]

LMAO, does Mindy Kaling hate Gen Z? [Pajiba]

Why is Taylor Swift’s wedding guest list leaking? [LaineyGossip]

I didn’t even recognize Claire Foy here. [RCFA]

What to know about Lollapalooza 2026. [Hollywood Life]

Ted Cruz, aka Zodiac, is defending gay folks?? [Jezebel]

Andy Cohen has a new man? [Socialite Life]

Dunkin Donuts created a Barbie-themed menu. [Seriously OMG]

The Champagne Room sounds interesting. [OMG Blog]