“Sarah Pidgeon & Paul Anthony Kelly are really Emmy-campaigning” links

Sarah Pidgeon & Paul Anthony Kelly reunited for a SAG-AFTRA Foundation conversation about Love Story. They’re really campaigning for those Emmys! [JustJared]
Yet another “midnight rant” from “Donald Trump.” [Buzzfeed]
LMAO, does Mindy Kaling hate Gen Z? [Pajiba]
Why is Taylor Swift’s wedding guest list leaking? [LaineyGossip]
I didn’t even recognize Claire Foy here. [RCFA]
What to know about Lollapalooza 2026. [Hollywood Life]
Ted Cruz, aka Zodiac, is defending gay folks?? [Jezebel]
Andy Cohen has a new man? [Socialite Life]
Dunkin Donuts created a Barbie-themed menu. [Seriously OMG]
The Champagne Room sounds interesting. [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to ““Sarah Pidgeon & Paul Anthony Kelly are really Emmy-campaigning” links”

  1. Kitten says:
    June 4, 2026 at 12:30 pm

    He’s hot who is he??? I’d give him an Emmy lol.

    Reply
  2. Jayna says:
    June 4, 2026 at 1:41 pm

    I swear she looks like a younger Meryl Streep. She’s beautiful.

    Reply
  3. Thinking says:
    June 4, 2026 at 1:59 pm

    Paul Anthony Kelly is better looking as himself than as JFK Jr. it’s kind of funny.

    I made fun of him when he was first cast and then over time I came to view him as good-looking.

    She’s beautiful, I would agree. And I also was skeptical of her at first.

    Strange how our perceptions change over time haha.

    The writing for Love Story never improved in my mind though, and I don’t fault the actors for that obviously.

    Reply
  4. North of Boston says:
    June 4, 2026 at 3:29 pm

    I read the link title about Andy Cohen and immediately pictured Andy Dick. I kind of love that for both of them.

    Reply
  5. martha says:
    June 4, 2026 at 9:06 pm

    It’s nice what Ted Cruz said.

    Dollars to donuts it’ll turn out that one of his kids or other relative or a staff member has come out.

    That’s the only way Republicans get any empathy at all.

    Reply
    • Kittenmom says:
      June 4, 2026 at 11:20 pm

      I believe Ted’s daughter came out as bi on TikTok a few years back. He may be a cr*p human, but perhaps he is a decent father?

      Reply
      • Margaret84 says:
        June 5, 2026 at 5:48 am

        Is it the same one who tried to commit suicide a couple of years ago? I’m sure that changed Raphael’s tune.

  6. Margaret84 says:
    June 5, 2026 at 5:53 am

    I thought TayTay’s wedding was supposed to be a secret😂that b***h can’t even do that. She can’t keep anything under wraps, attention whore, anything to make a buck.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment