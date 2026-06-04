Duchess Meghan posted beautiful photos of Princess Lili for her fifth birthday

YAY! The Duchess of Sussex posted two special portraits for Princess Lili Diana’s fifth birthday today. The message on Meghan’s Instagram: “Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili.” In one photo, Lili is being held by Prince Harry as Meghan stands on her tippy-toes, with both parents absolutely glowing as they look at their daughter. The other photo is of Lili solo in what I presume is the Sussexes’ backyard in Montecito. Their little American princess!

Obviously, the British media and many royalists refuse to be normal about Lili in particular. Like, these people are super-obsessed with both Archie and Lili, but there’s something about Lili which makes them lose their tender grip on reality. Hello Magazine even ran a story about Lili’s birthday with the very real headline: “Meet Lilibet: the American-born Princess growing up away from her royal family.” HER royal family?? What’s funny as well is that I feel certain that Lili and Archie have spent more time with Harry’s uncle, the Earl of Spencer, than anyone from the Windsor clan. Additionally, Meghan’s spokesperson released a new statement about Meghan’s choice to release curated images of her children where their faces are never fully seen.

Meghan’s spokesperson told The Royalist: “The Duchess has always been clear that there is a distinction between sharing moments from her life and exposing her children to public scrutiny. By obscuring their faces, she is demonstrating the very principle she advocates for: giving children privacy, agency, and protection in an increasingly digital world.”

[From The Royalist Substack]

I don’t know how many times the royalists are going to throw hissy fits about Meghan posting family photos, but I guess they’re still going to be crying about it for years to come. They should try a different emotion – happiness that Meghan is giving glimpses into her family’s lives in California, because god knows, the British tabloids are way more invested in the Sussex children than any of the other royal kids.