Duchess Meghan posted beautiful photos of Princess Lili for her fifth birthday

YAY! The Duchess of Sussex posted two special portraits for Princess Lili Diana’s fifth birthday today. The message on Meghan’s Instagram: “Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili.” In one photo, Lili is being held by Prince Harry as Meghan stands on her tippy-toes, with both parents absolutely glowing as they look at their daughter. The other photo is of Lili solo in what I presume is the Sussexes’ backyard in Montecito. Their little American princess!
Obviously, the British media and many royalists refuse to be normal about Lili in particular. Like, these people are super-obsessed with both Archie and Lili, but there’s something about Lili which makes them lose their tender grip on reality. Hello Magazine even ran a story about Lili’s birthday with the very real headline: “Meet Lilibet: the American-born Princess growing up away from her royal family.” HER royal family?? What’s funny as well is that I feel certain that Lili and Archie have spent more time with Harry’s uncle, the Earl of Spencer, than anyone from the Windsor clan. Additionally, Meghan’s spokesperson released a new statement about Meghan’s choice to release curated images of her children where their faces are never fully seen.
Meghan’s spokesperson told The Royalist: “The Duchess has always been clear that there is a distinction between sharing moments from her life and exposing her children to public scrutiny. By obscuring their faces, she is demonstrating the very principle she advocates for: giving children privacy, agency, and protection in an increasingly digital world.”
I don’t know how many times the royalists are going to throw hissy fits about Meghan posting family photos, but I guess they’re still going to be crying about it for years to come. They should try a different emotion – happiness that Meghan is giving glimpses into her family’s lives in California, because god knows, the British tabloids are way more invested in the Sussex children than any of the other royal kids.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram.
The york princesses never show their children s faces. Eugenie s boys faces are not seen nor Beatrice daughters. No outrage from derangers
It’s just so lovely to see Harry and Meg just enjoy their little family. I kind of think most parents should protect the faces of their children when posting to social media all the way till high school and then have a talk about if they want to start showing their faces. Mindy Kaling doesn’t show her babies faces either. Other celebrities share the same practice.
The British media are indecent and creep that’s all it with those weirdos.
@ThatGirlThere
“The british media are indecent and creepy…….”
Never a truer word spoken.
Throughout its history, one of the defining characteristics of the strict stratification of British society has been the utter and complete depravity of the upper classes……royalty, the aristocracy and the nobility.
To this day.
And children and animals are their particular victims. Meanwhile their collaborators in the shitmedia continue their ancient role as keepers of their secrets.
As someone pointed out upthread, the York women have never shown the faces of their kids but not a word about that. The shitmedia and their cabal in SM spaces only focus on the Sussex babies. And I think we all know why. Or can guess – and all our guesses wd be accurate.
everyone should protect their children from the internet. AI is able to gather photos of children from the internet to make exploitation material for disgusting actors.
That first photo is very nice, they are definitely a family that still does official photos and candids with the phone camera. I’m sure there are going to be entire gallery walls with school photos as Lili and Archie grow up lol.
As for the British media’s obsession with Lili, I think it’s because she was born in the US. They are unhinged with their sense of ownership over members of the BRF, and they have none with her. She wasn’t born in a UK hospital, she never lived on any Palace property, there are no official christening portraits of her released, taxpayer funding hasn’t taken care of her.
She’s always solely been their California girl, and the media have no way to make any demands about her. No comparisons about before and after. Every photo they have of her is because Meghan and Harry were kind enough to share it. Not because it was part of some spoken or unspoken agreement. That seems to get in their craw.
I think they have a sneaking suspicion she might be the next Diana.
🎯 they are terrified of the moment these kids decide to have a public profile. I think the deranged talk about a “rival court” stems from the fear that these kids will be just as charismatic and influential as their parents and the British monarchy and press will have zero ownership over them.
The media obsess over young girls more than boys. Especially the British media. Its genuinely very creepy. But look at who the media owners are, who the left behinds are, and who their friends are. With almost no push back. Im saying it without saying it.
I agree Lambchop and know exactly what you’re saying. May this darling family stay far away from the wicked Windsors and their minions the rota.
Happy birthday little Lili may your day be full of joy. May God watch over you and your brother Archie and Meghan and Harry. Blessings to the Sussex family .
And…. she has a full black billionaire godfather, Tyler Perry.
They can’t grasp/stomach that either.
I had a good cackle reading what you said about her Black billionaire godfather!!! :)))
@Dee(2)
Well that’s their own fault. Instead of gleefully printing about how William vetoed having her christening in St George’s chapel. Or doing cartwheels at William and Kate “snubbing” her first birthday part. Or cheering when KCIII evicted her family from their UK home. Some of them could have pushed back and pointed out to the BRF how mean and spiteful they were being. Just a few words of kindness could have gone a long way. So let them carry on with their unhinged headlines and bad mouthing her parents. Harry and Meghan owe those vile creatures nothing and they certainly don’t have to hawk pictures of Lili (and/or Archie) just to supplement the revenue streams of those despicable vultures.
Happy Birthday Lili! 🙂
The photos Harry and Meghan share are more heartfelt and magical than any royal photos IMO. Beautiful. Those children are growing up surrounded by love.
I agree, they are magical. That beautiful little girl is a literal garden fairy. So much sweetness.
No complaints when any other royal does the hiding of faces of their kids
What is so weird about the British tabs is their insistence that the only family the Sussex kids have is the royal family. It’s pretty much the choice of the royals themselves not to have a relationship with these children. Fortunately, the kids aren’t missing a thing.
Right?! Especially after yesterday’s story about how much Scooter can’t wait to kick the Sussexes out of the royal family! They can’t get their narrative straight. If they are all foaming at the mouth and giddy about the Sussexes being banished then why do they simultaneously say the Lili is missing her royal family?! It makes no sense.
IMO part of the obsession around Lili Diana is that she is a strawberry blond/redhead with “blue, blue eyes.” She’s the only grandchild of Diana to get her hair and eye color and that’s why the deranged British press and rota rats are obsessed with seeing her.
The strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes is absolutely a factor. That’s why Charlotte’s hair gets dyed at times. The media also photoshop Kate and Charlotte’s eyes to blue, I’ve seen “legit media” pics. The media often say Kate has blue eyes or blue green. They’re so weird.
Why would Kate look like Diana? She’s not related to her in any way.
None of the Wales’ children resemble Diana. If Lilibet does, Harry and Meghan are right to keep her hidden (and safe) for now.
Some parents of brown-eyed, dark-haired white children can be very weird about a woman who looks like Meghan having a white-looking, ginger/blonde child with blue eyes (I know from personal experience). It unsettles some people to see that mixed kids might have the very features racists associate with white superiority.
Meghan and Harry couldn’t be more right to protect their kids from the creeps in the British media trying to humiliate their kids and drum up yet more hate.
Meanwhile, the only bit we can see of Lili is a glimpse of her mom’s cute, distinctive nose 🙂
Which is so silly. She’s with her royal family, every day. Her father is a royal prince; and her mother is a royal princess, by marriage.
Exactly, Bisynaptic! It makes no sense. It’s just like when the rota rats cry about how much Harry is missing his family. Um, no. He’s with his family everyday – his wife and children (and Doria)!
Right? She is loving in a royal family everyday.
Living*
Meant she is living in a RF everyday although loving too I’m sure 😂
Beautiful loving pic.
Meg’s pants are weirdly wrinkled – but I hate ironing too
They’re likely the linen blend ones she wears a lot and yes, linen wrinkles.
And you came here to say that Meghan’s pants are wrinkled (hardly visible, but only you who are fixated on her project these things, lol) on Princess Lilibet Diana’s birthday? Weird.
Yeah her pants are wrinkled. Its not a huge deal but its also not a huge criticism.
Can we stop attacking long time posters like StillDouches because they say something less than fully positive?
A picture is worth a thousand words.
Meghan on her tippy-toes, Lili’s arm around her dad’s neck, and Harry’s face, priceless.
It’s a beautiful, joyous photo. The look on Harry and Meghan’s faces is everything. It’s so clear that they are amazing, fun, present, loving, patient parents 🥰 Archie and Lili are growing up with love and joy.
Yes. I literally can’t imagine Willie & Kate looking at their children with such warmth & love.
Is the obsession with Lili because she is strawberry blond and her mother is not? It connect’s to the idea that Meghan didn’t carry her babies, that the pregnancies were somehow fake?
Lili’s dad‘s whole side of the family is redhead’s, so that would have to be deliberate delusion on their parts.
Meghan toxic dad and half brother are/were redheads.
Both parents have to carry the gene for a child to be a redhead, Meghan is full of freckles for a reason.
I don’t think it matters what Lili looks like the press just want to have photos of her and Archie. I remember when Archie was born and the press behaved the same way.
They’d be denying basic genetics, which is par for the course. Like it or not, Toxic Tom did contribute his DNA to Meghan, in younger pictures his hair looked reddish. He also contributed genes to his son, who also has reddish hair.
Genetics is complicated and it takes more than 2 genes to produce a certain expression of a trait but red hair is generally considered recessive, meaning in general it takes both parents to carry the gene for red hair. That does not mean each parent SHOWS that gene. But this is obviously too complicated for the roya rats and interferes with their narrative.
I myself am a red head. Dad was red, mom is brunette (not as dark as Meghan’s lovely hair, but dark). My brother is not. But his wife’s mom is a red head (she is not) and their son is starting to turn red (he’s 3 and was very very blonde as a baby, it’s starting to darken a bit into a strawberry blondish color)
I’m a red head and my parents had black hair, as did my siblings , no one in the families of my generation or my parents had red hair (i had 27 cousins). There’s red hair somewhere on both sides.
I’m a strawberry blonde with blue eyes, both of my parents have blue eyes. I have my mom’s hair color, my dad had dark brown hair when he was young but had red in his whiskers.
My husband and I have two daughters that are full redheads, one has blue eyes and one has light brown/hazel eyes. My husband had dark brown/black hair (he went gray very young) and light brown eyes, but red in his whiskers.
So in my experience, it takes one redhead and one person with reddish hair to get red heads 😂.
@Lucy and we are RARE!!! (red hair with blue eyes)
Genetics can be wild!
Not every gene is expressed in a family. Both parents might carry the gene for red hair and it will never be expressed in their family tree. A sibling could marry someone who also carries the gene but has no immediate redheads in the family and every one of their children is born a redhead.
Blue-eyed Strawberry blonde with 2 brunette parents here. Some nasty relatives on my dad’s side of the family gossiped that I was the product of an affair and often shunned me, I guess because there were no redheads alive on either side of the family when I was born.
Totally ignoring the fact that my mom’s maternal grandfather and a couple of his siblings, cousins all had red or strawberry blond hair. Mom’s family came from a small mountain town in central Italy, where the family had lived for generations, there was a mix of darker skin/hair/eyes folks and pale/red/blond/blue and green eyed people all over Nona’s family tree there.
People get very weird about redheads, in various ways – they are either othered or possessed.not surprising in a ‘very much not racist’ family/circle
I think it’s not truly ignorance of genetics that drives these attitudes, it’s bigotry and hate – they look for ways to ‘other ‘ their targets until they find them. And in doing so, just show their own asses.
Well, Earl Spencer was in the US recently for his latest wedding, so the kids might have seen him (and Countess #4!).
I love the first picture. Such genuine smiles. I also wish Harry would take the plunge and shave his hair.
I don’t want Harry to shave ever, because his older brother with the struggle beard is clearly jealous of Harry’s facial hair lol.
I meant his head, not his beard.
Hmmm. He got married in Sedona; maybe there was a visit, or maybe there was a phone call with a less-crazy time zone difference.
I think their possessiveness also shows in how they insist on calling her full name Lilibet instead of Lily. It’s like they insist on hyping that connection to the queen, despite their anger for her being named after her.
I find this strange too. When she was born they said her name is Lilibet, to be referred to as Lili. Very much like Harry, who is actually called Henry, but you never see anyone calling him Henry.
The queen gave harry permission to use the name. After she passed away out came fake story that she was upset that the child got the name Lilibet
Actually didn’t a story from a bbc reporter come out right away about how the Queen had supposedly not given her permission. It was somewhat walked back I believe but that story has been there from the day she was born. And it was gross that such a happy occasion was marred by the BM.
As I recall, the allegations about the Queen allegedly not liking the name did not come out right away. She had met Lilibet during the Jubilee year. If she were so resentful, why would she welcome Archie and Lily. Harry also asked her permission. And the implication was that she objected and Harry named the child that anyway. which I don’t believe. If she had said no, Harry would never have named her Lilibet. He would perhaps just named her formally Lili instead. I don’t recall any implications about it near to the day Lilibet was born. It was dropped then some writers brought it back. The Queen had died by then and was not around to comment.
The allegations did come out almost immediately. But I think they were clearly always fake and manufactured outrage from the british press. Like you said, if she was sou upset she wouldn’t have made such a point of meeting Archie and Lili.
The bullsh*t story from Johnny Dymond came out 5 days after Lili was born. Lili was born on a Friday. The following Sunday is when her birth was announced. The Queen was the first person they called (they didn’t have to call Doria-she was most likely there). Harry & Meghan’s lawyers sent letters to the BBC/other media saying their reporting was false & defamatory.
The “source” was never named. As per usual. Even if the Queen wanted to dispute the reporting, the palaces/courtier vipers would not allow it. I believe she gave her support for Lili’s name.
Happy Birthday, Lili! Lovely photos. You are loved by great parents.
Lovely photos and I hope Lili has a wonderful day.
A previous poster nailed it. All this fuss about a 5 yo is because she has strawberry red/blonde hair like her deceased grandmother had and blue eyes like her dad and grandmother. The UK royal family has never claimed the Sussexes children so, the Hello Magazine article is just another clickbait piece. I love Harry’s beard and from what I read in Spare, so does his wife. Hope he keeps it.
These pics are so sweet. Meghan said to Oprah that the most important title she would ever have is “Mom” and I think if you asked Harry he would say his most important title is “Papa.” Those kids are so loved.
They really do take such beautiful and natural looking photos. I love & respect that they protect their kids’ faces. 🎈
These are beautiful Birthday photos and I appreciate that Meghan gets to continue to share tiny bits of their lives while still protecting her children. Happiest of Birthdays Lili!
This is such a wonderful, heartwarming snap. No one can deny how happy the marriage has turned out and what good parents they are. Most parents are savvy about how they present their children online these days. Given the unhealthy obsession BM have with Diana’s grandchildren no wonder they are extra careful about showing her face. I hope Grandpa Wales feels a pang when he sees these snaps. Why can’t he have a private relationship with them? Forget balconies just visit them in Montecito on his own.
Ah, but that’s just the point, @Lady Digby. Charles only interests himself in people insofar as they serve as props in his public relations. They reflect his glory. Classic narcissism. If they don’t make him look good, he seethes. If they make him play second fiddle, like Diana, he really seethes. If they expose him to the world as a seething petty man-child, he pretends they never existed. It’s all about the man’s only true love: his image.
Charles is absolutely NOT a family man! I doubt he knows anything about how to relate to a child!
Happy birthday to this sweet little girl. May she have a very happy birthday 🎈.
As for the British media, they are enraged especially about lili because she is the one with the blue eyes and the red hair and not any of the w children. They can’t believe that a child born from a woman of color could be so fair . It’s really really killing these people that out of all of Diana grandchildren. It’s the ones born from Meghan that look the most like Diana and are let’s face it, probably the lightest in color. I love this for those racist pond scum
Photos like these just go to show why William feels he can never have Harry and Meghan back in the UK. All four Sussexes are so beautiful, so charismatic, so effortless, so joyful, so photogenic, so truly themselves. The Waleses suffer in every comparison. Even if William were not an irredeemably jealous and entitled man, it would be hard for him to take if the UK media covered them in a positive light. He feels he has every incentive to keep the media hating them and keep them out of the country.
Happy birthday to Harry and Meghan’s little princess. Pictures are so full of love, sweetness and joy. Lili’s hair is the prettiest colour. And she has her own little gold bracelet already, just like her mum. She seems to have mum’s nose too.
The gold bracelet (actually 2 of them) was already visible on the IG pictures posted a few mounts ago on Meghan’s IG, where Lili was running around in the garden, and was seen sitting under a table, while Meghan was arranging flowers.
By the way, Lili’s birthday dress is the same pretty greenish dress she wore in those pics, so I believe that these birthday pics are taken on the same day mounts ago – the images look identical.
It’s just joyful to see them so happy.
Happy 5th Birthday, Princess Lili!
💐💛☀️💐🤗
Aww! Princess Lili looks like a garden sprite. Happy birthday, little one.
Happy Birthday Lili!
Harry was the “new” Diana, they’ve been dining out on him for years, then he told them to eff off and took all that charisma and glow with him. He was the most popular royal for YEARS. Now he has these kids and this entire life that they can’t exploit for their gain and they are FURIOUS! They’ve realized that as hard as they try, they can NOT make boring people interesting.
Late to the party, and I agree with so many things that have already been posted in this thread.
But…
I just love the symbolism of Lili touching a Lily (of the Nile).
Someone in the Sussex family knows their horticulture!
I love seeing these (discreet) photos of a loving family, both parents very tactile, the children looking as though they’re truly happy.
Lili look adorable and I love her little bracelet. I can imagine Lili wanting a bracelet to match “mommy” . Meghan was truly meant to be a girl mom.
I’ve noticed the intensity around Lili and just chalked it up to the fact that while the firm is patriarchal and sexist it still revolves around women. They do better with Queens than Kings and they use the married in women as distractions from scandals and a way to garner interest for the monarchy. They already lost Meghan and there is so much interest in her daughter who they have no access to so they lash out. Archie will inherit the Dukedom from Harry but they still give more energy to Lili because Princess and Queens are gasoline for monarchies.
Lili looks so happy!! And so do Meghan and Harry. That clearly drives the rota and the left-behinds even further around the bend.
But they’re living for themselves, not for anyone else, with their dream girl and boy. It’s lovely to see.
I wonder how petty and small all those with “concerns” about how dark Harry and Meghan’s children’ complexions might be are feeling right now. My guess is nothing has changed with those assh*les because it was less about skin tone and much more about blood.
Yup. Ime racists get super weird when a visibly Black mixed woman gives birth to a white-looking child. It upsets their whole world view that races are scientifically real and Blackness is an indelible taint. Yet here is Lili looking as white as any other child–even as, in that one pic, we can see she has her mom’s nose. It makes their heads explode.
Yep, as my G’Ma would say, you said a word right there. ☝🏾
Beautiful pictures. Happy 5th birthday to lovely Princess Lilibet Diana! Her side profile looks a bit like Doria to me. Harry and Meghan have beautiful children.
Someone mentioned that Lili is touching a lily of the Nile. I thought that was rather an interesting name and I don’t think I’ve ever seen them before, so I took a moment to look it up. They are native to Southern Africa, and their genus name comes from two Greek words meaning love and flower. And this bloom is in the garden in Montecito. Think of all the associations and meaning that can made with that image! I’m even wondering if they were planted in Lili’s honour after her birth.
Happy birthday to our little princess. I hope she had a beautiful day🎁🎂🎈
Iadmire and understand how Meghan and Harry are approaching the use of the digital world when it comes to their children-this is the world they will be growing up in-how parents use it in their children’s lives is up to the parents-very adorable pics of Lily and i truly hope she has an amazing birthday-the love they show their children shows so much in these pictures-those children are loved and cared for everyday-the shitstain UK press is vomitting their bowels talking about a 5 year girl’s birthday-if you cannot say something nice don’t say a damn thing-these children are being taken care of with love and kindness-nobody is telling the UK royals how to raise their children the Wales, Beatrice nopics either, and Eugenie -they need to look how those royals show their children-the UK press need to take some of those pills I saw for Meghan deranger syndrome.
That top picture is everything. Happy 5th birthday, little princess.