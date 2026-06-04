Princess Kate spoke about her love for Prince William at her palace event

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales out on Tuesday evening. She attended an event for Cancer Research UK at St. James’s Palace, an event hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla. This was Kate’s first public outing since her two-day visit to Italy in mid-May, 20 days beforehand. So, yeah… even in a super-structured event where Kate just needed to wander around and make small talk, it’s clear from the photos that Kate wasn’t up to the task. Still, they’re trying to embiggen her and make it sound like she’s a capable adult woman of 44. Apparently, people kept referencing Kate’s husband and she said words:

Kate Middleton was feeling the love for Prince William at her latest engagement. On June 2, the Princess of Wales, 44, made a rare public comment about her love for her husband while attending a reception commemorating the 125th anniversary of the charity Cancer Research U.K. with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Princess Kate said something sweet about her spouse while speaking to singer Ronan Keating and his wife Storm, who asked about William and sent their hellos. Storm praised the Prince of Wales as “such a gent,” and Ronan said, “We love him,” the Daily Mail reported. In an adorable reply, Kate said, “So do I.” The Princess of Wales shared another kind word about Prince William, 43, at the royal reception at St. James’s Palace in London on Wednesday, as she spoke to the widower of Dame Deborah James. James was a BBC podcast host who became nicknamed “Bowelbabe” for her advocacy in spreading awareness about cancer; she died in 2022 at age 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016. James’ husband, Sebastien Bowen, expressed his gratitude for a conversation William had with their two children and Kate said, “He’s good like that.”

[From People]

Okay. Not to make a mountain out of a molehill, but do you think Kate is actually still in love with William? I think she was at the start of this nightmare. Like, circa 2001-2013, she actually cared about him and wanted to be with him and wanted to be his wife. But at some point, it feels like they both checked out of the marriage and they view each other as somewhat estranged coworkers. Kate is better at putting in the performance of a happy marriage though. Like, if someone had told William that they love his wife, he would have scoffed and said something nasty or rude.