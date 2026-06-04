Princess Kate spoke about her love for Prince William at her palace event

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales out on Tuesday evening. She attended an event for Cancer Research UK at St. James’s Palace, an event hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla. This was Kate’s first public outing since her two-day visit to Italy in mid-May, 20 days beforehand. So, yeah… even in a super-structured event where Kate just needed to wander around and make small talk, it’s clear from the photos that Kate wasn’t up to the task. Still, they’re trying to embiggen her and make it sound like she’s a capable adult woman of 44. Apparently, people kept referencing Kate’s husband and she said words:
Kate Middleton was feeling the love for Prince William at her latest engagement. On June 2, the Princess of Wales, 44, made a rare public comment about her love for her husband while attending a reception commemorating the 125th anniversary of the charity Cancer Research U.K. with King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Princess Kate said something sweet about her spouse while speaking to singer Ronan Keating and his wife Storm, who asked about William and sent their hellos. Storm praised the Prince of Wales as “such a gent,” and Ronan said, “We love him,” the Daily Mail reported.
In an adorable reply, Kate said, “So do I.”
The Princess of Wales shared another kind word about Prince William, 43, at the royal reception at St. James’s Palace in London on Wednesday, as she spoke to the widower of Dame Deborah James. James was a BBC podcast host who became nicknamed “Bowelbabe” for her advocacy in spreading awareness about cancer; she died in 2022 at age 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.
James’ husband, Sebastien Bowen, expressed his gratitude for a conversation William had with their two children and Kate said, “He’s good like that.”
[From People]
Okay. Not to make a mountain out of a molehill, but do you think Kate is actually still in love with William? I think she was at the start of this nightmare. Like, circa 2001-2013, she actually cared about him and wanted to be with him and wanted to be his wife. But at some point, it feels like they both checked out of the marriage and they view each other as somewhat estranged coworkers. Kate is better at putting in the performance of a happy marriage though. Like, if someone had told William that they love his wife, he would have scoffed and said something nasty or rude.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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The Princess of Wales during a Cancer Research UK reception to mark the charity’s 125th anniversary, at St James’s Palace, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 2, 2026.,Image: 1107433548, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Yui Mok/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales during a Cancer Research UK reception to mark the charity’s 125th anniversary, at St James’s Palace, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 2, 2026.,Image: 1107433624, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Yui Mok/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales during a Cancer Research UK reception to mark the charity’s 125th anniversary, at St James’s Palace, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 2, 2026.,Image: 1107433706, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jonathan Brady/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales during a Cancer Research UK reception to mark the charity’s 125th anniversary, at St James’s Palace, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 2, 2026.,Image: 1107433748, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jonathan Brady/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales during a Cancer Research UK reception to mark the charity’s 125th anniversary, at St James’s Palace, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jun 2026
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales (right) speaks to Davina McCall during a Cancer Research UK reception to mark the charity’s 125th anniversary, at St James’s Palace, London
Featuring: Davina McCall, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jun 2026
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales during a Cancer Research UK reception to mark the charity’s 125th anniversary, at St James’s Palace, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jun 2026
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales during a Cancer Research UK reception to mark the charity’s 125th anniversary, at St James’s Palace, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jun 2026
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales speaks with guests during a Cancer Research UK reception to mark the charity’s 125th anniversary, at St James’s Palace, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 02 Jun 2026
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Kate sounds inane saying that. Would she need to. The media promotes the spin that they are a happy couple. And why wasn’t scooter there. Scooter is no gent.
I’m so confused in general because weren’t we told that she was doing this event with Chuckles? And then later one of the rota rats said Scooter and Keen would be attending?
And now crickets about why Kate was on her own, jazz handing and gurning her way through the evening?
Charles and Camilla were there, as were the Gloucesters. Not sure why William bailed.
Camilla and Charles were there, and took no pictures with Kate. I would’ve thought that the two cancer patients (I don’t know how else to refer to them) would’ve taken a picture together, or brought their medical teams out to thank them.
Kate looks unwell.
I wonder if Scooter didn’t join because he has been on a “You must abdicate!” tear lately. Maybe C and C didn’t want him there.
Then again, making him work is the best punishment.
Why does the toxic tabloids pick photos of Kate where she looks alarmingly demented?
Because it’s irresistible—-she most ALWAYS looks demented. That gurning is insane….
And that first pic? She looks like she’s going to DEVOUR that poor dear old lady
Was she making these faces throughout the entire event? YIKES! 🫣
The year when they announce that they were gonna start doing separate events and then I think she went to germany and got down the slide – was that the starting point?
Kaiser, as usual, I applaud your photo choices.
That being said, the bug-eyed look at the top is going to haunt my dreams for a while. Though it does illustrate their marriage fairly well.
@Indica this photo with the wide eyes and the grin gives a Kash Patel, FBI director, vibe.
She looks really unwell and quite manic.
Her forehead is botoxed to oblivion. And they breathlessly report every nothing burger three word sentence she says. Was this a “sweet nod” or a “powerful statement?”
Right??!! Fewer than 10 words and we are supposed to imagine a great love story? Her remarks were generic, knee-jerk, inane statements.
They were also responses to somebody else’s statements. She didn’t bring up her love for her husband herself.
He wasn’t there so they were deprived of saying “festive glances”
Agree botox is a problem–she can’t move her forehead or the area around her eyes. But also, the super heavy, surprised-looking eyebrows and dark eye shadow aren’t doing her any favors. She could change her makeup today, so why doesn’t she? She really needs a girlfriend, or a tactful staffer, or even Carole, to tell her that what she’s doing isn’t working.
I see that she’s back to trying to make her face move in some of these shots. All the botx and fillers must have frozen her up.
Both she and Scooter are narcissists so what the love about each other is what they can do/provide to the other.
So everyone was wondering where William was, not just us. And Kaiser is right, she’s much better at, and cares more about, keeping up appearances.
She’s better than scooter at it but she went too far when she started grabbing at scooter and he looked annoyed and rejected her advances.
Exactly. All these conversations about William is just highlighting the fact that William is conspicuously missing. Why isn’t he there?
I think it was a good response. It obviously doesn’t warrant special praise or attention, but here we are. And no, William would not say the same in a similar situation. Which says to me that Kate is smarter and has it together more than Peg. This is the bar for Peg and he just can’t. He would say something nasty and call it a joke, like “well, it’s not you she keeps nagging at”, “you should try her pancakes before you say that, blah” or “haha here is where I should agree with you, right?”
THIS! You are spot on. Kate is way better at this than he is. She at least tried to make it look like they are happy together. He could not care less. And you are right, he would probably make a bad joke and then she would have to laugh it off, like the coffee incident.
It’s not a bad response by any means. That said, it’s the way the media hypes it up as if she just said the most romantic thing ever that makes it eye-rolling.
Bahahahahahahah I can’t breathe.
“So do I” and “he’s good like that” is romantic and sweet?! These poor deluded Wails fans. They have absolutely nothing to celebrate about William and Kate’s great “love story,” so they’re forced to blow the most benign comments out of proportion. It’s giving “festive glances” all over again.
It’s clear the Wailses cannot stand each other. That’s the best Keen could come up with? So do I? Nothing about how Scooter was there by her side for treatments or has been a great support or any of the things a couple in actual love with each other might say. I mean, we know that he wasn’t doing any of those things for or with her but she can’t even bring herself to lie.
Oh well. The Wailses have gotten the marriage they wanted and deserve.
Bare minimum crumbs. Truly.
Such eloquent words of love. LOL
Yes, oh yes. Pure poetry. In fact I look forward to the slim* volume of poetry to be published by the DM…Words of Love by the Princess of Wales.
*very slim
The quote from the day’s other cancer story, where Kate attended somebody’s bell-ringing end to chemo, was about how hard things were on her parents, not her husband.
When you’re in love with the idea of someone it’s probably hard to know where the idea ends and the person begins.
Especially when there is a constant voice in her ear saying this is HER dream throughout her formative years. (Carole)
No doubt. In high school I thought I was in love with the trumpet player in the school jazz band. We finally went on a date, and there was no spark at all. I still obsessed though. I was sure the person I fantasized about was in there. My mom and bff were both like give it up girl. That’s the kinda real talk we all need. No one should have a Carole or Kris in their ear.
Okay so I saw the headlines yesterday about Kate being sweet and talking about how much she loved her husband but didnt click through to see what she said.
So she said “so do I” and “he’s good like that” and that’s being interpreted as a profession of the deepest love?
Sigh.
anyway, I think its clear that they were told to start acting like they love each other, at least in words. So we get William’s comments last week about Kate being such a great mother and we get Kate’s lukewarm comments this week.
As for when she stopped loving him – I have to wonder how much she ever actually loved him. I think she thought she did, but a great deal of that “love” was probably rooted in his role and title and future title. I think she probably stopped even thinking of that as love at some point in the last 10 years.
it’s objectively sad, i think. there’s very much a sense of them getting what they deserve, and getting the lives they earned through their own machinations and disgusting takes. and i completely agree with that. but just thinking about the lives of these two people and their kids outside of that bubble (which i don’t really know if you can do at this point, given ~everything about them and their families~), it’s two very sad awful people living sad awful lives. i don’t know if i’m making sense-i’ve only just cracked open my diet coke! so brain function is minimal :). i just think i would feel very bad for them if they were almost any other people. of course all the privilege and wealth makes it hard, too. i mean, get some freaking therapy. you can afford it.
100% @ Becks. I don’t believe she ever loved him. Her mother ingrained into her that she loved him, perhaps.
He certainly never loved her. It was reported before the engagement by a royal reporter, who died shortly after, that he “trusts Kate”, but he was “not in love with her”.
We’ve seen William praise Kate and vice versa in the last few weeks and I can’t help but thinking it’s a REACTION to the beautiful and CUTE video posted by Meghan about the 8th anniversary.
W & K are so obvious.
Evidently, we don’t get from them the authenticity of H & M. However, I have to say I’m not sure that William and Kate’s marriage is in a such dire state and that they “hate” each other. Granted, there are all sorts of rumors. Maybe they’ve had “rough patches” over the years?
When they did their “lovey dovey” video “in nature”, I thought… maybe the health episode, whatever it was, has had an effect and they’re reconnecting again. Their video was uncomfortable, “too much”, but I doubted they were totally faking it. I mean… they’re surely not “that” good at acting.
Nowadays, who knows ? It’s difficult to judge. Are they back to serious difficulties? Kate surely doesn’t look well. On the other hand, William may simply be uncomfortable with public displays of affection. He is so infatuated with his title and position, he is so formal; he is always thinking of how he looks instead of being authentic.
For the sake of their children, and for the sake of England frankly, I hope they find some balance in their marital life. And “some” happiness.
I have my doubts she ever loved him. In order to make sure she crossed his path, she changed universities, she changed her admission year, she travelled abroad to the same place he did, and she even changed her major.
Maybe her mother had something to do with the first three, but I doubt even Carole would force her daughter into a major she didn’t want to take the exact same classes as William.
She didn’t fall for him, she hunted him down like the apex predator she looks like in these photos.
For a man she claims to
Love and think so highly of, you would think he would show up to support her at this event that is about what she apparently went through. Cancer . Yet, just like the video on the bench and all the hospital visits from wank , crickets . He sure has an unusual way of showing his love for his wife
Was William being mentioned so much at that this event because the guests believed that he was going to be there? This is just a weird story considering the event was honouring Cancer Research UK.
That exchange gave me a pang. In the sequel to The Winds of War by Herman Would , Rhoda admits to herself that her 25 year marriage to Pug is now just an empty shell. She laments that now she is merely tolerated when once she was loved. Now that must be achingly lonely to stay in a marriage when not only does your spouse barely tolerate you, they activately despise you.
For all her faults, I agree. She is living a life that 99.99% of the world will never experience. Pure unimaginable luxury. However….it is clear she has no friends (and yes we know why…she isn’t exactly great with other women to say the least), her mother saw her as a meal ticket, her children are cared for by other people, even her sister and brother seem absent, and her husband barely tolerates her. All the luxury in the world and yet look at her. She doesn’t look like a woman who is happy inside.
Is the camera person being paid? Is the camera person on some type of work-to-rule or work protest? Who is in charge of releasing the photos?
Her photos in recent months have been below par.
Seems someone told them to step it up with public declarations of their relationship.
As for when they stopped loving each other, I don’t think they did completely. I think romantic love between them is… reduced shall we say but that doesn’t mean they don’t love each other as parents or what the other does for them.
But no one can say except the two people in the relationship.
@Pumpkin perhaps Will and Kate need to agree a way forward where both are respectful and appreciative of the other.in public . Kate should stop attempting to grab his ass and Will agree to treat her with kindness and consideration in public. I agree 💯 their private life and marriage is none of our business but it is under scrutiny because of the relentless PR narrative on the perfect marriage which undermined by their public disconnect. Certain marriages can look odd and unbalanced or transactional to onlookers but really you never know what is really going on
I think the wales are deeply compartmentalized and Kate the most so. I think William still comes and goes from the family home and plays loving husband and father and then disappears. I think when he’s in those modes or she’s home Kate can pretend she’s living this idyllic life and marriage. And then when they get dragged to London for events it’s much harder to maintain the delusion. She has always loved these dumb nicknames, asides, etc. (she once called him “my William”) and he has also partaken of it – calling her “poppet” etc.
You wrote that you think he still comes and goes from the family home. I think this may be why they “needed” the huge new home. I imagine they can live completely separate lives and not even be aware of when the other is in residence.
I’ve seen the front of de lodge, really isn’t very nice, its looks actually a bit shabby from de outside anyway, l don’t know if William is based there. Over the years though l have seen online of William scream aggressively into Kate face a number of times so l don’t believe they ever had this happy marriage. I.remember they where at an event before they got engaged and l think maybe the relationship was off ir rocky , William and de Middletons where there, Mr M was quiet but Carole stayed by and followed William around the room like glue, Kate didn’t want to spk with William but Mrs M pushed and pushed, she looked like his date for de nite, he was never getting away.
“So do I.” HOW ADORABLE!!
Oy vey is mir. 😳🙄
I think she wanted a happy marriage and to be Kween. And when she realized she couldn’t have both, she decided to hang on to the one she could still have like grim death. And that’s exactly what she looks like.
She’s the Portrait Of Suppressed Rage in the attic. I wouldn’t be at all surprised to learn someday that she set one of their “forever homes” on fire, just like Mr. Rochester’s mad wife.
I’d like to feel sympathy for her. But she’s been so outright horrible to her sister-in-law, so consistently hypocritical, and so utterly useless at her wildly, insanely overpaid “job” working for the UK taxpayers, that there’s barely a drop left in me for her.
I hope she gets the mental health treatment she so clearly needs. The same benefit that was denied to Meghan.
She looks like an insane skeleton.
Yeah, she looks absolutely insane and unwell in that second photo!
She is throwing off the weird, manic energy she had in the year(s) before the Keener has CaNceR and cannot be seen in public for 6 months. Yikes. How long until she is flashing the married in privates during state visits again and another extended period out of the public eye is granted?
“So do I.”
My God, the oratorical skills.
The eloquence of Aspasia of Miletus.
The bug eyes of Marty Feldman.
😁 Better Marty Feldman than Kash Patel, as somebody above noted!
From the land of Shakespeare comes this ode to true love: “So do I.”
Sure.
Reminds me of an interaction my friend once told me: She said she and her husband were in bed, ready to turn for the night and go to sleep. She said ‘I love you’ and he mumbled ‘ditto’ and promptly fell asleep.
I don’t know if she ever truly loved the real him, or the idea of him as Prince Charming (which the British press sold). The question should be would she have loved him if he was just Mr bill windsor with no titles or wealth? I don’t think so.
I actually think William has been revolting against the unwanted & unwholesome attention he gets from the blue rinse brigade for some time & I can give him a wee smidge of credit for that. Some people just can’t fake it. The gushing, the fawning…. Ugh. But why does Kate do it? I’m guessing she does it purely to wind him up & get under his skin. It’s a breed of malicious compliance.
‘So do I’ is hardly gushing or fawning. 🤨
1. I should think even Princess Charlotte is far too old for that Minnie Mouse dress pattern. Love hearts. So naff.
2. Picture seven at the end really looks as though she’s got her matchy-matchy shoes on the wrong feet.
3. I’m sure her hair was always bouncy whatever length it was. Now it always looks like clumps of chewed string. Not in good condition.
4. Wasn’t Scooter down the pub, pulling pints when C & C were at their do?
Ad.2 Her hair looked bouncy because she changed wigs more often. These ones are already battered.
The British press called a woman with cancer ‘Bowelbabe’?!?!?!? Shame, shame on them, FFS. 😡
She called herself that, it was the name of her blog and her brand.
Really??? I do not understand the Brits, not at all.
Her loony photos (first two) really make her look like there is something terribly mentally wrong with her. Who makes faces like that? The feedback always is that Kate and William no longer care for one another (ya think?) So naturally, she’s made to go on camera to say how much she loves William. And it’s a complete lie. We are not idiots. We see them with each other, the expressions, touches, looks, etc. William clearly has immense disdain for Kate and Kate knows it, so tries to play happy families with him, but he won’t cooperate.
I don’t know how she really feels about William, but I’m sure whatever it is pales tremendously next to the gold-digging success story she and her mom have made for her. Yes, she’s been humiliated, even physically harmed by William, but her eyes are always on the prize and it’s not William. She looks past him to see all that she wants. People have eyes, ya know?
Imagine being looked at like that. What does one say? Tragically emaciated.