Princess Kate wore a Minnie Mouse-esque Rodarte dress to a palace event

Well, here she is. The Princess of Wales left her gopher hole (heh) on Tuesday to make an appearance at an event at St. James’s Palace. This was Kate’s first event since May 14, so nearly three full weeks without any sort of makeshift busywork or implementation of what she “learned” about the Early Years in Italy. In Kate’s absence, it’s not like Prince William was burning the candle at both ends either, but interestingly enough, he didn’t bother showing up alongside his wife last night. Some royal reporters said both William and Kate would attend, but it was only Kate, and there was barely any interaction between Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

As for the event, there was a reason why Charles (presumably) ordered Kate to attend. It was a commemoration for the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK. This is the first time Kate and Charles have done anything cancer-adjacent together since they were both diagnosed in 2024. Charles, as we well know, is still in treatment for his cancer, although he’s reportedly doing better this year. Kate has been, in her own words, “cancer-free” since the summer of 2024.

As for Kate’s look… whew. I was going to complain about Kate’s love of polka-dots, but look closely at the pattern – those are actually little white hearts, not dots. The dress is silk twill from Rodarte, and she carried a Miu Miu clutch. I was straining to think of who she was copy-keening and it suddenly came to me: Minnie Mouse. She’s actually going full Minnie Mouse. And I wonder if her reference point is a certain someone’s Minnie Mouse ears.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

129 Responses to “Princess Kate wore a Minnie Mouse-esque Rodarte dress to a palace event”

  1. Chiara says:
    June 3, 2026 at 7:29 am

    This is an awful dress. I cannot imagine it could look good on anyone. Boxy shoulders and white lapels don’t help either.

    Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    June 3, 2026 at 7:32 am

    The hair wig down her back and then pushed over her shoulders is overwhelming. She needs shoulder length hair . after all scooters preaching about his wife he doesnt show up

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      June 3, 2026 at 8:11 am

      The hair is totally unprofessional and unflattering. If she played around with different styles from time to time, like flat ironed shoulder length, big wave blow out like Amal these days, long bob etc. The press would eat it up and she would be praised to the heavens. The very short periods when she had shorter and darker hair, she looked so much better, even though she still styled it kind of dated.

      Reply
  3. Beth says:
    June 3, 2026 at 7:33 am

    Minnie Mouse! Kaiser, you’re so naughty sometimes 😅🤣😂

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      June 3, 2026 at 8:40 am

      So she’s been fixated on the Sussex’s trip to Disneyland and decided to show up looking like Olive Oils version of Minnie Mouse.. this is so ugly it’s hilarious.

      Reply
      • Where'sMyTiara says:
        June 3, 2026 at 11:59 am

        Diana is the world’s Queen of Hearts, not Camilla the Clydesdale Mistress.

        Meghan is the Princess of Hearts, not KopyKate.

        Rota, get thine arses to therapy and stop triangulating family abuse.

  4. Tessa says:
    June 3, 2026 at 7:33 am

    That dress style is from the 1990s

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      June 3, 2026 at 8:13 am

      Is it? I have never seen anything like it. The silhouette, the length, the belt, the lapels, the shoulders are all from different eras. The little hearts are so juvenile, I can’t…

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      June 3, 2026 at 8:42 am

      I was thinking 1980’s secretarial (top) by way of the 1950’s (skirt). A whole lot of yikes.

      Her wig needs some work too.

      Reply
      • NotSoSocialB says:
        June 3, 2026 at 12:13 pm

        Skirt just needs a poodle!

      • Debbie says:
        June 3, 2026 at 2:44 pm

        I definitely see a 1950s housewife in it. It reminds me (at least the top portion does) of I Love Lucy and what she wore around the house sometimes, although Kate being Kate adds other elements to it to make it busier, Lord bless her.

    • Elizabeth says:
      June 3, 2026 at 10:18 am

      I seem to recall Princess Diana wearing a green polka dot dress at some point in the early 90s, before her divorce, when she significantly upgraded her style.

      Reply
      • Chrissy says:
        June 3, 2026 at 3:27 pm

        If I recall, Diana wore and green polka-dot dress home from the hospital after Willnot was born. And she looked fresh-faced, happy and fabulous. That would have been in 1982. In contrast, with the horrible dress, her ridiculous hair situation, the claw hand gestures and rictus smile Kate looks try-hard and a little deranged. I wonder if anyone understood anything of what she was saying at this gig. Why won’t someone help this woman?

      • Anare says:
        June 3, 2026 at 7:10 pm

        Polka dots are one thing, a classic print. This dress has little white hearts, not polka dots. I am hard pressed to think of anyone over about 7 years old wearing a dress with a print like this. It isn’t even girlish, it is toddler-ish. So cringe.

    • olliesmom says:
      June 3, 2026 at 11:25 am

      I had a navy and white polka dot dress that was very similar. I bought it at one of the Spiegel catalog outlet stores in the Chicago burbs. That was 1992 and I wore it to a wedding in Chicago.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      June 3, 2026 at 3:21 pm

      I noted below I had a dress that style that I wore for my 1989 college graduation. It reminded me of a Lucy Riccardo dress, so, 1950s.

      Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    June 3, 2026 at 7:33 am

    Just an awful look. It’s very childlike and I think she needed to wear her in ponytail or bun to look more mature.

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      June 3, 2026 at 8:05 am

      Agree 💯 very juvenile look. It looks like something for a costume party with a theme, like 40s-50s or something. It’s embarrassing.

      Reply
    • Lady Esther says:
      June 3, 2026 at 9:12 am

      Yep, “mutton dressed as lamb” was my first impression. And then “I guess she’s going for a Thin-Off with Harriet for the wedding?” The Firm’s toxic environment is so awful…

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      June 3, 2026 at 11:44 am

      She does have that unique ability to look both like a toddler and an old lady. I honestly do not get how someone can have so little self-reflection. The wigs are overwhelming and unflattering. The clothes are ridiculous. Her posture stinks and her clothes do not flatter the figure that she has. 100% of these things are easily solved and she could look like a sophisticated, stylish person. She is truly stuck.

      Reply
      • Where'sMyTiara says:
        June 3, 2026 at 12:02 pm

        It’s giving Bette Davis in Whatever Happened to Baby Jane.

        Absolutely cringe beyond cringe.

      • Lorelei says:
        June 4, 2026 at 12:50 am

        @Josephine, your first sentence nailed it! Somehow she manages to look both juvenile and matronly at the same time! It’s incredible really.

  6. First comment says:
    June 3, 2026 at 7:35 am

    I read that Kate was a last minute addition to the event while William went somewhere for something military (sorry, I didn’t pay attention to the details). What was interesting was Roya’s tweet that he will attend 🤔. Who gave her the information that he would attend? Are the Middletons up with their games? Did William organised his event to avoid Kate’s? So many questions. As far as Kate’s appearance, I believe that even Minnie would be offended by the comparison..🙄

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      June 3, 2026 at 8:42 am

      Very unusual for rota like Roya to report William to be there and he doesn’t go especially as the what’s app group is straight from KP.

      Something happened behind the scenes with him.

      Reply
      • jais says:
        June 3, 2026 at 11:21 am

        They said he was somewhere for something military? Well, that’s conveniently vague. It does make you wonder why Roya reported that he was going. It’s not like she doesn’t have contacts at KP.

    • Jay says:
      June 3, 2026 at 11:56 am

      Yeah, usually Royal has a pretty direct line from KP, so I’m surprised that she mistakenly reported that he was attending. I also wonder why he would have been needed if the event was meant to be a joint appearance between Kate and Charles, the two cancer survivors? KP could say that Kate has gained sooo much confidence after her trip to Italy (🙄) that she’s a big girl now and will leave William at home to put the kids to bed. Why say that he’s going to tag along with his wife and father and then he doesn’t? It just feels like a weird decision, and so I wonder if Charles got involved and benched his son. After all of William’s fussing about how things will be different once his father steps down and he won’t simply fill up his calendar with events and engagements, maybe his father was like “Fine with me, Wills. Don’t bother adding this one to your count then”.

      After all, Charles wants to be the central character, not a third wheel, and while doing an event with just Kate wearing a dress will bring eyeballs, if both Wales were to attend the press would write about them instead. That’s my guess anyway.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        June 3, 2026 at 1:07 pm

        I dont think it was just with Kate though. I saw the Gloucesters there and Camilla was there.

      • BeanieBean says:
        June 3, 2026 at 3:30 pm

        All dressed in gray, except for Kate. Ok, looks like Charles was in dark blue, but still. Gloucesters & Camilla were in gray. And Kate’s standing there in Minnie Mouse’s dress. She should have gone for Minnie’s shoes & handbag, too.

    • Lorelei says:
      June 4, 2026 at 12:52 am

      @FirstComment, I think even Kaiser owes Minnie an apology 😭

      Reply
  7. Me at home says:
    June 3, 2026 at 7:38 am

    You’d think a loving husband who was concerned about his wife’s health would have come to support her. You know it’s impossible the charity could have invited Kate but not her husband. So either Charles is massively po’d at William over the latest articles about how Willy can’t wait for him to die, or Willy just DNGAF.

    Reply
    • jais says:
      June 3, 2026 at 11:19 am

      Right? A supportive husband would want to be by her side when it’s about something as important as this, considering his wife had cancer, as she said cancerous cells, and as he said precancerous cells.

      Reply
  8. Dee(2) says:
    June 3, 2026 at 7:42 am

    Her style is atrocious as usual so I have nothing to say there. I didn’t realize this was her first event though since May 14th. I’ve gotten so used to not seeing them that it didn’t even really register. So, going back to March, before they took pretty much a month off for Easter break they did a few events, borough market, that installation for the archbishop, random community centers, and then nothing.

    Then she came out and went to Italy, and then nothing until yesterday? So they really are working two or three days a month. And then going to take most of the summer off and be back in the fall. It’s wild that this isn’t causing more uproar, but I think it shows the actual interest in them.

    If they were popular, and people cared about what they were saying them disappearing for two or three weeks at a time would be a bigger story. I don’t think it’s just the British media not reporting on it, I think that no one cares.

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    June 3, 2026 at 7:42 am

    Eek thats an awful look. I think if the dress was a few inches shorter it would help but as it is – she just overall looks bad. The dress emphasizes her extreme thinness, her hair is a hot mess, the dress isn’t good in general, the clutch and shoes somehow dont really work with it (maybe the shoes but not with the clutch) and then the expressions…….yikes.

    notable that william did not attend – he doesnt want to support cancer research considering his wife and father’s cancer journeys? Being “anti cancer” and “pro cancer research” and pro Cancer Research UK is such an easy win for royals – even without the cancer background. And yet this feels like Kate had to be forced to attend and William refused for some reason. Roya has good sources in KP (she’s a stenographer but one with good sources, and she is one of William’s go-tos when he wants to seem legitimate) so why would she say that he was going to attend only for him not to show up?

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      June 3, 2026 at 8:20 am

      If the dress was a few inches shorter it would go into rockabilly territory. As opposed to minnie mouse 40s costume party.
      https://vintage-vogue.shop/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Dolly-and-Dotty-50s-Retro-Rockabilly-Punkte-Swing-Kleid-Annie-Dots-in-Schwarz-Weiss-1-578×797.jpg

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        June 3, 2026 at 8:23 am

        I can’t see the link but I’m assuming its not good lolol.

      • mblates says:
        June 3, 2026 at 9:52 am

        @smart&messy yes! that is what i was thinking when i first saw it. i don’t hate it as much as others here. it reads vintage adjacent to me, but in a boring way. 60s with a stop in the 80s, which did it no favors. i admit i like a twee style though.

        @becks-it is good! it’s a below the knees a-line circle skirt, sleeveless with a t-shirt collar. just google rockabilly dress, and you’ll get the idea. but i’m biased, because a-line circle skirts are my forever style. i love them and feel they’re flattering on almost every body type.

      • lemon&lime says:
        June 3, 2026 at 10:43 am

        Rockabilly is so fun!! However, it takes a certain exuberant and confident personality to make it work — and maybe a certain type of figure. Maxima would rock the look.

      • Royal Downfall Watcher says:
        June 3, 2026 at 11:23 am

        Im over here thinking this dress would have killed when the Hipster trend was all the rage.

        1) it looks vintage/rockabilly
        2) no one would want to wear it and taking unwearable dresses and making them hip was part of the trend

        (I know—i was there 😂)

    • Ponchorella says:
      June 3, 2026 at 8:45 am

      I like to think that he caught a glimpse of her in this costume and noped out.

      Reply
  10. Zappy says:
    June 3, 2026 at 7:48 am

    all I can see is how thin she is
    that belt accentuate her super thin waist. the color and pattern (too childish for my taste) didnt help.

    Reply
    • Heylee says:
      June 3, 2026 at 8:07 am

      These pictures are alarming and on a human level I hope she’s okay. My brain cannot quite understand how she can have those proportions.

      Reply
    • Gabby says:
      June 3, 2026 at 9:02 am

      She looks shockingly bad even for her.
      The look on her face talking to the woman in the white blouse is jarring.

      She contributes nothing to the cause of cancer care or research so what is she even doing there?

      I say put her away to rest for another month.

      Reply
      • kirk says:
        June 3, 2026 at 6:14 pm

        Re: “what is she even doing there?” imho she’s piggy backing off of Chuck and Camulla event so she can (a) be seen at public charity event to (b) avoid looking like a lazy layabout royal and (c) something something cancer…

    • Sue says:
      June 3, 2026 at 11:49 am

      It’s very alarming.

      Reply
    • koko says:
      June 3, 2026 at 12:18 pm

      I didn’t even see the awful dress, the first thing I noticed was the size of her waist. Someone please help her…

      Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      June 3, 2026 at 12:38 pm

      Glad someone said it.

      Reply
  11. IdlesAtCranky says:
    June 3, 2026 at 7:51 am

    I’m happy to see Kate back to her own style of twee & girly. Not that she looks good — her hair alone seems to be a desperate, silent cry for help — but at least this is a dress Meghan would never, ever wear.

    Reply
  12. Me at home says:
    June 3, 2026 at 7:56 am

    She probably didn’t have a choice about attending this and interrupting her perma-vacation for a few hours. It would be a terrible look for her if Charles went but she didn’t. Charles has done a number of cancer-related events without her, this year and last, and people are really starting to ask questions. Of course she’ll never use her platform to advocate for even something generic, like cancer-stricken women with children, or children with cancer.

    But yep, Willy’s no-show to an event that should concern him personally, as the husband and son of cancer patients, is striking.

    ITA the wig/halo/extensions are too long, and doesn’t she own a hairbrush? But I’ll say something nice: she seems to have moved away from the massive doll/sausage curls and towards a more wavy style.

    Reply
  13. Cassie says:
    June 3, 2026 at 8:01 am

    She looks like a little girl playing dress ups .
    She looks frail and a bit unhinged ,

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      June 3, 2026 at 8:29 am

      Yeah like she entered the room right after the meds kicked in.

      Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      June 3, 2026 at 8:51 am

      Agree with the unhinged look. Why is her mouth always hanging open?

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        June 3, 2026 at 10:05 am

        She’s been showing up medicated to these events since at least 2023.

      • BeanieBean says:
        June 3, 2026 at 3:36 pm

        I don’t get the giant grin, nobody else at this event is smiling like that. A lot of the folks are cancer survivors, so that huge smile is just weird. Is that her idea of compassion?

  14. Mere says:
    June 3, 2026 at 8:05 am

    This dress would look good on Dita Von Teese. Or someone who does roller derby. So wrong for Kate.

    Reply
    • KC says:
      June 3, 2026 at 8:14 am

      Yes! I was thinking the same thing! This dress is so twee, and I don’t necessarily dislike it, but it needs to be worn with an edge or it just rots your teeth.

      Reply
    • Meg says:
      June 3, 2026 at 8:30 am

      Agreed! It seems an unpopular opinion, but I like the heart print and I would totally wear that dress. However, I would need a size 16 not a double zero and I would hem it at the knees for a more retro, playful, pin-up style vibe. That said, I don’t attend formal, professional events at castles or palaces. Her hair is terrible and she really is alarmingly thin. I hope she gets the help she needs.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        June 3, 2026 at 8:37 am

        I could get into the heart print but someone has to wear it with a sense of whimsy and an appreciation of the retro vibe. And Kate is just wearing it straitforward. It would be a costume if she wore her hair differently.

      • Becks1 says:
        June 3, 2026 at 8:43 am

        Exactly. this dress needs whimsy and style and Kate wears it literally, so it ends up looking ridiculous. Its like the Alessandra Rich dress she wore for the family pictures that was the same one Abigail Spencer wore to the Sussex wedding. Abigail Spencer pulled it off because of how she styled it.

        Kate has no style so many of these dresses just look ridiculous on her. Someone up post said Dita Von Teese could pull this off and I agree with that.

      • BeanieBean says:
        June 3, 2026 at 3:42 pm

        @Meg! Please tell me you’d take that dumb flower off! Maybe add a different belt, while you’re at it?

    • SarahCS says:
      June 3, 2026 at 8:45 am

      Someone with more of everything could absolutely pull this off but this is much like her phase of (I think) Alexandra Rich which all looked truly dreadful on her and were not the way they were intended to be worn.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        June 3, 2026 at 3:44 pm

        Or, why not just get another Alessandra Rich? This is like Kate buying a similar style bag from both Smythson & Mulberry. Why? Why not just stick with the one brand?

    • Royal Downfall Watcher says:
      June 3, 2026 at 11:27 am

      YAS!! Was thinking the same! This dress on a full figured woman with pitch black hair and heavy eyeliner, wearing chunky black mary janes would be fab.

      Reply
    • Jay says:
      June 3, 2026 at 12:10 pm

      Yeah, it’s not my personal style, but there are certainly people who can pull off these styles without it looking like a sad Halloween costume, but Kate is just not one of them. She’s certainly tried this sort of 80’s/90’s silhouette before, e.g Alessandra Rich, Vampire Wife, etc. But you have to have an inmate sense of style and fun and maybe whimsy to pull it off. Dita Von These is a good example, but even someone like Alexa Chung or Sienna Miller could wear this dress to Wimbledon with an updo, red lipstick, and a huge hat and it might still look a bit outdated but also amazing. Not these limp waves hanging all down her back like seaweed.

      Reply
  15. Mrs. Smith says:
    June 3, 2026 at 8:08 am

    I zoomed in on the top photo to see the heart pattern only to see there is another pattern on the fabric. It’s more dots.

    Reply
  16. aquarius64 says:
    June 3, 2026 at 8:21 am

    Kate looked like she raided Diana’s closet from the ’80s.

    Reply
  17. Eurydice says:
    June 3, 2026 at 8:32 am

    The dress may be Minnie Mouse, but Kate is becoming a cartoon character of herself, with the giant head and teeny body.

    Reply
  18. L says:
    June 3, 2026 at 8:35 am

    I actually don’t mind the dress (other than it’s $1,000 price but go off I guess) it’s her style and it certainly fit’s into her uniform style of the contrast collar; polka dots/funky prints (which I actually wish she’d bring back); 1980s vintage cosplay.
    What I am curious about however, is that Rodarte is a California based brand. That’s two Californian Based brands Kate has worn back to back. And if we look at the last few engagements and the brands she’s wearing, there’s a deliberate pattern that seems to be emerging: With Nothing Underneath (not Californian based but a Meghan fave); Veronica Beard (a Meghan Staple – Meghan had even modelled for their Movers and Shakers Campaign in 2016); Jenni Kayne (a Meghan favourite); and now Rodarte which hasn’t been worn by Meghan yet. And maybe it is a bit of a stretch since Meghan has worn plenty of British based designers both during and post working royal, but when you’re someone who’s been at the forefront of bullying a woc, and your entire fashion style seems to be enshrouded in the philosophy of single white femaling and attempted image erasure, it can’t help but look sinister.
    Whoever is on the styling team (because I still think that woman from Daniela Draper still works for Kate) arr doing a very terrible job. Not that Natasha did any better. She was just as invested in the whole SWF

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      June 3, 2026 at 8:39 am

      Huh. The California specificity is interesting. Not just American but Cali designers.

      Reply
    • Nerd says:
      June 3, 2026 at 8:49 am

      Maybe Kate is trying to ruin the American fashion industry by wearing these brands since she has a reputation for brands going bankrupt after she wears them? I am disappointed knowing that an American company created this horrible dress.

      Reply
    • spudlykate says:
      June 3, 2026 at 6:22 pm

      It’s bizarre to me that Kate was recently wearing Jenni Kayne. She’s a VERY niche California designer. There’s no way Kate knew who JK was before Meghan. JK didn’t even ship to the UK until right before Kate wore that skirt in Italy – I know because I looked it up, wondering if you could even get JK there and thinking Kate may have had made special arrangements to have it shipped. This is some serious SWFing.

      Reply
  19. Judy says:
    June 3, 2026 at 9:06 am

    The hem on this dress is very peculiar. It’s a few inches longer in some places compared to others. It may be because her belt has to pull the waist so little but it looks off. Her hair is so bad I have trouble looking at her. I almost feel sorry for her.

    Reply
    • apostrophe says:
      June 3, 2026 at 9:18 am

      I noticed the hem too – it doesn’t look intentionally asymmetrical, it’s just janky.

      Reply
      • Lauren says:
        June 3, 2026 at 11:14 am

        I looked the dress up on the site and it doesn’t have an asymmetric hem so Kate definitely did something

      • jais says:
        June 3, 2026 at 11:24 am

        I think its bc there’s too much fabric for her. The belt has to pull all the fabric in to look snatched at the waist and that causes the material to twist and the hem to look uneven at the bottom. Or at least that’s my guess bc you can see the fabric is a little twisted above the waist.

    • Me at home says:
      June 3, 2026 at 12:06 pm

      I think you guys are right. There was 6-8″ of extra fabric around the waist. She tried to cinch that under the belt. But that’s a whole handful of loose waist fabric that will just sag with gravity.

      Reply
  20. Kittenmom says:
    June 3, 2026 at 9:13 am

    Her feet are bulging out of those shoes. Ouch.

    In that last photo, where she is doing her over-exaggerated crazy expression at her conversation partner, she looks so gaunt. I can’t believe she (and her family) thinks she looks good.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      June 3, 2026 at 10:49 am

      I don’t understand why she doesn’t buy shoes that fit her. She has bigger feet because of her height. Seeing her toes not even fit the shoe is just the sign of someone who can’t accept reality.

      Reply
    • Ameerah M says:
      June 3, 2026 at 1:40 pm

      I am actually going to defend her here – those shoes have low vamps (which means the tops of where the toes meet is visible – most modern and designer stilettos have a low vamp

      Reply
  21. Ameerah M says:
    June 3, 2026 at 9:16 am

    These twee dresses are her wheelhouse and she needs to stick to them instead of cosplaying Meghan. THIS is her style, this is what she likes. Is it good? NO. But is it her? YES.

    Reply
  22. M says:
    June 3, 2026 at 9:43 am

    Someone forgot to tell her that wigs need to be washed and conditioned. It looks greasy and unbrushed. Ugly, twee dress is her brand. So is single color dressing. The red shoes and red bag are way too much.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      June 3, 2026 at 3:53 pm

      AND red jewelry. 🙄 The Duchess of Gloucester, meanwhile, wore a grey dress with pink shoes. That’s easy enough to do & I don’t see how Kate, Miss Art History Degree (did she never really LOOK at art????) can get it so wrong.

      Reply
  23. Chaine says:
    June 3, 2026 at 10:15 am

    This dress has a very cheap look to it, like a costume you would buy on Amazon. It does not fit her at all. The tight belt at the waist is not flattering because she hasn’t got the bosom, hips, or boot that it’s meant to emphasize. The massive stringy wig seems like it is her security blanket at this point. Clearly she’s lost a lot of her real hair and (understandably) does not want to face the international tabloid uproar that would happen if she walked into an event looking as frail as she does and without the wig.

    Reply
  24. Beverley says:
    June 3, 2026 at 10:22 am

    The crazy eyes!! The rictus grin! The jaw line that could cut glass! Terrifying.

    Reply
  25. Kateeee says:
    June 3, 2026 at 10:32 am

    She looks positively deranged in the bottom photo, and vaguely uncomfortable in the rest.

    How can someone so tall look so stumpy? The dress is the wrong length. The hair is the wrong length. The white nursing lapels draw the eye down too. Paired with the aggressive shoulder pads and non-existant hips exacerbating the pointiness, it’s fully awful. I’m thinking crew neck with Peter Pan collar, capped sleeve, no contrast trim, and a black belt and accessories. Hair maybe chignon or formal pony… even a braid… anything but mop. That gets her to twee without as much drag-down.

    I would wear those red shoes tho! (Just not with this.)

    Reply
    • Interested Gawker says:
      June 3, 2026 at 10:50 am

      “How can someone so tall look so stumpy?”

      Because she’s still inhabiting the physicality of her original athletic, broad shouldered body type, even though she’s whittled away. Her walk and stance is predicated on a body she doesn’t possess anymore and errors of posture are more evident because of this.

      Reply
  26. Jensa says:
    June 3, 2026 at 10:53 am

    It’s those crazy faces she pulls that get me. She looks utterly deranged.
    And the dress is not good. Very dated. Massive shoulders pads, and I can’t work out what’s going on with the hem – it’s all uneven, but that can’t be deliberate surely.

    Reply
  27. Blair Warner says:
    June 3, 2026 at 11:11 am

    The dress is terrible for this event – it’s a daytime outside dress, not meant to be styled for an evening reception. The matchy shoes and clutch are all wrong, and what’s with the flower pin on her lapel? Don’t even get me started on the delicate jewellery – also matchy – ugh. It’s been said umpteen times: this woman has no sense of style.

    Reply
  28. Tn democrat says:
    June 3, 2026 at 12:03 pm

    This is such a weird, costume-y look. Did they cut a piece off the hem to make the belt? The hem looks wonky. The wide puffy shoulders with the high waisted belt really, really highlights how small she is. The juxtaposition of hiding her thinness (poofy shoulders, full skirt) and highlighting it (high waisted belt) is fascinating.

    Reply
  29. lamejudi says:
    June 3, 2026 at 12:16 pm

    Keen Catherine looks awful on so many levels. When will the BRF learn that the way to connect with people is by authenticity? They fumbled the bag when Kate disappeared, her “cancer” announcement was terrible, and nothing in her actions since matches the story they’re trying to sell. I might be able to understand why Kate looks unhealthy and miserable if they gave even a hint of wtf is actually going on with her.

    Why are Harry and Meghan so popular? They’re able to connect (with genuine feeling) with lots of people from all different walks of life.

    Reply
  30. Mel says:
    June 3, 2026 at 12:21 pm

    Polka dots are very on trend, why does she always look like she’s wearing something that looks old instead of vintage? She needs stylist , she just can’t manage to not make herself look like an old lady.

    Reply
    • Meredith says:
      June 3, 2026 at 2:24 pm

      She literally is a middle aged matron, and she dresses like one!

      Reply
      • Chaine says:
        June 3, 2026 at 3:00 pm

        Does she though @Meredith? I am wracking my brains to think of anyone in their mid-40s that would ever wear this get-up outside of being on-stage in a Broadway musical about the 1930’s? Not even the trad-wife influencers dress like this.

      • Mel says:
        June 3, 2026 at 4:19 pm

        I’m in my 60’s and I wore dark denim culottes, red camo Rothy’s with a blue and white striped boat neck t shirt with a huge collar I brought from Amazon. You don’t have to be boring or even expensive, just style your clothes and try to be interesting. That red flower? Nooe. The belt? I would have switched it for something and maybe done some kind of funky white shoe. A cropped blazer would make it look less mumsy also.

  31. cws says:
    June 3, 2026 at 12:22 pm

    I find the comments this week from friends of Charles and Camilla, basically the cancer-free video was tacky and supporting cancer patients is time and resources better spent…
    Maybe it was to shame the Wales into attending

    Reply
  32. YankeeDoodles says:
    June 3, 2026 at 1:14 pm

    Where is Carole Middleton in the midst of all this? For an enmeshed, fixated, cheerleading micromanaging mother, where on *earth* is she now that her daughter is falling to pieces? Something terrible happened to Kate between — I’m guesstimating — September 2023 and now. And it had nothing to do with Harry and Meghan, who were, by that point, long gone. Whatever happened, started about a year after the late Queen had passed away, and she started to show up to events looking unwell, just off, like wearing really obvious wigs and ill-fitting outfits, and just looking out of it. And it’s gotten *so much* worse. At this point, if you told me her cancer was much more serious than they were willing to admit, I’d believe it. And yet the cancer story always seemed to be a placeholder narrative for somethign else that was even worse. She needs out of this, that’s all I can reasonably tell. Forget the dress. This woman is going to pieces.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      June 3, 2026 at 1:25 pm

      Carole’s mother reminds me of the scene in Whats Love Got To Do With It*, where Tina escapes with the kids to her mother and her mother immediately calls Ike so he can come get them. I remember asking at the time why he did that and my mom was like because he was supporting her, so she was on his side. That’s Carole to me – being the mother of the future queen is more important to her than the health and happiness of said queen.

      {*I havent seen the movie in years so forgive me if i’m misremembering the exact scene.)

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      June 3, 2026 at 4:39 pm

      She showed up to an engagement with pupils obviously dilated and making the oddest faces. There is a serious issue going on with her but if her parents don’t care enough to help, no one else will.

      There is usually only one way this ends unless an actual intervention happens.

      Reply
  33. tamsin says:
    June 3, 2026 at 1:38 pm

    If the photo is undoctored, what is immediately apparent is the stick figure underneath the dress. Kate’s waist is so small, she could be snapped in half. She obviously works out, so her arms look relatively normal, but she’s just skeletal. Is there some significance to the red flower on Kate’s lapel? And again, very exaggerated facial expressions. Since many (of the few) of Kate’s appearances seem to be surprises or last minute, does that mean they can’t rely on her being either mentally or physically fit at any given time?

    Reply
  34. Lily says:
    June 3, 2026 at 1:40 pm

    You know that size is the smallest one and the dress still looks too big on her.

    Reply
  35. Tiffany says:
    June 3, 2026 at 2:18 pm

    This look would have worked if she attended a event where children were there and the focus.

    This look, at this event, doesn’t make her look to be taken seriously.

    Reply
  36. Meredith says:
    June 3, 2026 at 2:22 pm

    She looks so thin, I can’t even find the snark to be mean about her dress. And I’ve never seen her in a red shoe before so light applause for that.

    Reply
  37. Sean says:
    June 3, 2026 at 2:39 pm

    She’s so ungodly thin. Her chin and jawline in profile look as thin as a potato crisp/chip.
    And honestly, doesn’t William or the Palace events team have the cash to have the poor woman’s hairpiece match the color of her real, visible hair!!!

    Reply
  38. BeanieBean says:
    June 3, 2026 at 3:17 pm

    Y’all, I had a dress like this that I wore for my college graduation…in the 1980s. Black with white polka dots, also with a dropped waist. I called it my ‘I Love Lucy’ dress because she had one very similar. I like ours better. https://jp.pinterest.com/pin/502714377158980657/

    I looked at the Rodarte website to check if that hemline was supposed to be so wonky. Yeah, it is. Huh. And why oh why did they add that dumb clown flower? Was she squirting people in the face? Is that why she has such a giant smile?

    Reply
  39. Turnawry says:
    June 3, 2026 at 3:37 pm

    Hard pressed to believe that anyone of sound judgment or good heart could view these images and conclude this woman is healthy, stable, and fit for public duties.

    Reply
  40. Oh come on. says:
    June 3, 2026 at 4:30 pm

    Her head is bigger than her waist. Oof.

    Reply
  41. jferber says:
    June 3, 2026 at 5:08 pm

    In the last photo with the elderly couple, she looks absolutely maniacal. I wonder if that was her expression as she lunged at Princess Meghan in that unforgettable incident? The puffy shoulders are to widen her figure, so you don’t notice the skeleton in the dress. The belt had to be pulled so tightly on Kate’s waist because there was so little there. Extra belt material is sticking out. I don’t remember if the open-mouthed smile is a copy-keen from Meghan or Kate just trying to look as friendly and approachable as Meghan. But then the last photo is the warning: “Don’t you dare come too close to me. You (and I) have no idea what I might do.” She adds nothing to any event, only face time to add to her meager event count. And why didn’t Will come if he was supposed to be there? Did the prospect of an evening adjacent to Kate scare him off or repel him? There is nothing sincere or good in either Kate or Will. Obviously.

    Reply
  42. Amity says:
    June 3, 2026 at 6:34 pm

    This woman just embodies the word Twit

    Reply
  43. wolfmamma says:
    June 3, 2026 at 6:42 pm

    She really is mentally and socially immature. W o W .. sad that the new king and queen are so unqualified and soooooo disinterested / bored? with their jobs. Happy to take in the $$$ though .. no wonder they like Trump

    Reply
  44. Anare says:
    June 3, 2026 at 6:54 pm

    I saw some other pics last evening and I was immediately WTF’ing that dress. It is beyond twee. Minnie Mouse is more fashion forward. It is hard to imagine that a wide belt cinching in a tremendous amount of fabric can still make her look skeletal. Oy! The tricks to try to make her look like she is at a healthy weight are failing miserably. In the pics I saw last evening the scarring along the side of her face from her left eye and down was also quite apparent. And the hair. Wow. That pic from the side shows only the bad extensions. Where is her own hair? Yikes!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment