Princess Kate wore a Minnie Mouse-esque Rodarte dress to a palace event

Well, here she is. The Princess of Wales left her gopher hole (heh) on Tuesday to make an appearance at an event at St. James’s Palace. This was Kate’s first event since May 14, so nearly three full weeks without any sort of makeshift busywork or implementation of what she “learned” about the Early Years in Italy. In Kate’s absence, it’s not like Prince William was burning the candle at both ends either, but interestingly enough, he didn’t bother showing up alongside his wife last night. Some royal reporters said both William and Kate would attend, but it was only Kate, and there was barely any interaction between Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

As for the event, there was a reason why Charles (presumably) ordered Kate to attend. It was a commemoration for the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK. This is the first time Kate and Charles have done anything cancer-adjacent together since they were both diagnosed in 2024. Charles, as we well know, is still in treatment for his cancer, although he’s reportedly doing better this year. Kate has been, in her own words, “cancer-free” since the summer of 2024.

As for Kate’s look… whew. I was going to complain about Kate’s love of polka-dots, but look closely at the pattern – those are actually little white hearts, not dots. The dress is silk twill from Rodarte, and she carried a Miu Miu clutch. I was straining to think of who she was copy-keening and it suddenly came to me: Minnie Mouse. She’s actually going full Minnie Mouse. And I wonder if her reference point is a certain someone’s Minnie Mouse ears.