“Amy Adams brought her husband & daughter to the ‘Cape Fear’ premiere” links

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Amy Adams walked the Cape Fear red carpet with her husband Darren Le Gallo and their 15-year-old daughter Aviana, who looks so much like Amy! [Just Jared]
E.L. James has written a new YA series. [Pajiba]
Chase Infiniti looks gorgeous in this photo. [Socialite Life]
Britney Spears has a new hairstyle, courtesy of Chris Appleton. [LaineyGossip]
Vivian Wilson for Savage X Fenty. [OMG Blog]
Ayo Edebiri in Altuzarra at The 2026 Black Women On Broadway Awards [RCFA]
Again, who is America’s dumbest celebrity? [Seriously OMG]
Love After Lockup updates. [Starcasm]
Janelle Monae wore a thing. Sigh… [Go Fug Yourself]
What to know about Love Island Season 8. [Hollywood Life]

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13 Responses to ““Amy Adams brought her husband & daughter to the ‘Cape Fear’ premiere” links”

  1. LOLA says:
    June 3, 2026 at 12:30 pm

    Amy’s daughter looks so much like her. And also Scarlett Johansson!

    Reply
  2. Tis True, Tis True says:
    June 3, 2026 at 1:01 pm

    Didn’t care for the original CAPE FEAR, and I love film noir. Huge Scorsese fan, but the remake was pointless. No need to go anywhere near the third version.

    When I was thinking of writing a college thesis one of the topics I considered is how you can’t just swap rape for murder in the context of a thriller or mystery and why. CAPE FEAR was going to be an example.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      June 3, 2026 at 11:12 pm

      I liked the original–mostly because I also like film noir & liked Robert Mitchum. Same for the remake with DeNiro. It’s mostly those two actors, and the movies’ atmosphere, not really the story itself.

      Reply
  3. Kirsten says:
    June 3, 2026 at 1:08 pm

    I love Amy Adams — she’s such a talented actress and so gorgeous

    Reply
  4. Regina Falangie says:
    June 3, 2026 at 1:37 pm

    I just rewatched American Hustle and Amy is SO GOOD!! The women in that movie absolutely shine!! Jennifer is stellar and so is the woman who plays Jeremy Renner’s wife. Her role is small but she makes a meal out of every scene she’s in. I love that movie!! I wish David O. Russel wasn’t such a monster so I could enjoy it fully. I have always been a huge fan of Amy’s. I’ve loved her in every thing I’ve seen her in. She’s incredible!!

    Reply
  5. harriet says:
    June 3, 2026 at 1:40 pm

    The best thing about Cape Fear is the score.

    Reply
  6. jais says:
    June 3, 2026 at 1:59 pm

    Chase rarely doesn’t look gorgeous. Has anyone watched the testaments on Hulu or seen Ayo on Broadway?

    Reply
  7. Chaine says:
    June 3, 2026 at 2:56 pm

    New hair is something Britney has needed desperately to update her image; hopefully she can stick with it because it makes her look so refreshed and younger! Too many times in the past we’ve seen makeovers touted only for her to revert soon to the same bedraggled extensions (and the belly shirts/low riders from her heyday).

    Reply
  8. therese says:
    June 3, 2026 at 6:37 pm

    Amy is so low-key and unthirsty that I don’t think the world really realizes what a treasure she is. She can play anything: from a character in a fairytale to Mrs. Pettigrew lives for a day as a ditsy blonde playgirl, to drama to anything. She grounds and elevates anything she is in. My gosh her little girl has grown up. Children will do that. I have just never been happy with the premise of Cape Fear, since the original. I don’t like someone terrorizing and threatening children on any level. Especially sexually. I’m just not happy with that, and I don’t think it needs to be made. Can Javier scare the snot out of anyone on screen. Yes. Don’t think he needs to. But I can’t watch horror in any form. So those who can, you go do you and I’ll do me.

    Reply
  9. BeanieBean says:
    June 3, 2026 at 11:10 pm

    Another Cape Fear? I mean, I thought the Robert Mitchum one was terrific, but then saw the Robert DeNiro one. Do we really need another one?

    Reply

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